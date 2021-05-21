POCATELLO — Dane Lindsley’s chopper down the first-base line with the bases loaded scored Blake Schoo for the game-winning run in the eighth inning Thursday as the Grangeville baseball team beat defending Class 2A champion Melba 2-1 in eight innings in the first round of the state tournament at Halliwell Park.
“Baseball is a funny game,” Bulldogs coach Lee Nadiger said. “I thought our guys swung the bat hard. We made good contact most of the day, but couldn’t quite do enough to squeeze one across until the end.”
Thomas Reynolds had two hits, including a triple he tried to stretch into an inside-the-park home run in the first inning before he was thrown out.
On the mound, he allowed three hits, four walks and struck out 10 in the first six innings for Grangeville (22-4), which advances to play Malad in a semifinal game at 2:30 p.m. Pacific today. Reece Wimer had two hits, including a double, and Tori Ebert and Lindsley each had a pair of hits.
Parker Hansan had three hits to lead the Mustangs (14-9).
Henry Clark took the hard-luck loss. The Northwest Nazarene signee allowed nine hits and struck out nine.
Grangeville got on the board with two outs in the fourth as Lindsley singled, moved to second on a balk and third on a passed ball before Wimer hit a ball that the third baseman bobbled and allowed Lindsley to score.
Schoo relieved in the seventh and permitted the tying run to score with two outs. Hassan was hit by a pitch and stole second before Clark singled up the middle.
Schoo and Ebert started the game-winning rally with singles up the middle. Reynolds was intentionally walked to set up Lindsley, who hit a swinging bunt in between Clark and the first baseman. Clark picked up the ball and threw it over the head of catcher Trace Stimpson, easily scoring Schoo.
“That’s tough to lose the lead there in the seventh, but we came back and battled,” Nadiger said.
Melba 000 000 10—1 6 1
Grangeville 000 100 01—2 9 2
Henry Clark and Trace Stimpson; Thomas Reynolds, Blake Schoo (7) and Tori Ebert.
Malad hits — Parker Hansan 3, Henry Clark, Trace Simpson, Diego Herra.
Grangeville hits — Thomas Reynolds 2 (3B), Reece Wimer 2 (2B), Tori Ebert 2, Dane Lindsley 2, Blake Schoo,
Malad 9, Orofino 2
POCATELLO — Malad piled up all but one of its runs in the first three innings and held Orofino’s bats in check en route to a smooth win in the first round of the Class 2A state tournament at Halliwell Park.
The Maniacs (14-8) will meet Melba at 11:30 a.m. Pacific today in the loser’s bracket. Malad plays Grangeville in the semifinals.
The Dragons (20-3) jumped on Orofino starter Brayden Turcott for 10 hits and eight runs — only two earned — in the first 2⅔ innings.
Maniac reliever Joe Sparano pitched 2⅓ innings, permitting just one unearned run on one hit.
Malad starter Tanner Olsen worked five innings, striking out seven against two hits and one walk. The Maniacs managed four hits in all while the Dragons totaled 11.
A two-out double from Grady Combs was followed by a triple from Olsen and a single from Dillon Evans to swell Malad’s lead to 5-0 in the second.
Turcott led off the sixth with a double and Sparano added a single. Rylan Larson’s ensuing ground ball induced an error, and Turcott and Sparano scored for Orofino’s only runs.
Orofino 000 002 0—2 4 5
Malad 053 010 x—9 11 4
Brayden Turcott, Joe Sparano (3), Rylan Larson (6) and Larson, Silas Naranjo (6). Tanner Olsen, John Evans (6) and Evans, Grady Combs (5).
Orofino hits — Turcott (2B), Sparano, Dash Barlow, Nick Drobish.
Malad hits — Combs 2 (2B), Dillon Evans 2, Traven Ward 2, Kyler Horsley 2, Olsen (3B), Stetson Higley (2B), Bridger Bastain.
TRACK AND FIELDCarpenter places for Bengals
MERIDIAN, Idaho – Official results were unavailable, but Jennah Carpenter of Lewiston placed in the Class 5A girls’ long jump as the Idaho state track meet got underway with four 5A/4A jumping events at Rocky Mountain High School.
Bengals coach Keith Stuffle said Carpenter jumped 17 feet, 5 inches, and placed perhaps fourth.
Moscow had no placers in Class 4A.
All the 5A/4A long and triple jumps are being staged at Rocky Mountain. The rest of the large-school events are at Eagle High School, and the 3A/2A/1A competition is at Middleton. The meet gets going in earnest today.
GIRLS’ BASKETBALLClarkston 74, Rogers 15
Sisters Ashlyn and Kendall Wallace each contributed 16 points as Clarkston blitzed visiting Rogers in 2A Greater Spokane League play.
Ashlyn also led the Bantams (2-0) in steals with five, while Kendall made four. Clarkston got 10 points apiece from Alyssa Whittle and Samantha Chatfield, the latter of whom provided a team-high seven rebounds.
Clarkston shot to a 28-2 lead in the opening period and held Rogers to single-digit point totals for each quarter.
CLARKSTON (2-0)
K. Wallace 7 0-0 16, A. Wallace 7 0-0 16, J. Hernandez 1 3-4 6, M. Ogden 2 2-2 6, A. Perez 1 0-0 2, E. Pickett 3 0-0 6, E. Teasley 1 0-0 2, A. Whittle 5 0-0 10, T. Demers 0 0-0 0, S. Chatfield 4 2-4 10. Totals 31 7-10 74.
ROGERS
A. Garza 0 0-2 0, K. Jennings 2 0-4 5, O. Ivy 1 0-2 2, D. Sijohn Pascal 3 0-0 6, D. Brantley 0 0-0 0, K. Freeland 1 0-0 2. Totals 7 0-8 15.
Clarkston 28 22 15 9—74
Rogers 2 4 5 4—15
3-point goals — K. Wallace 2, A. Wallace 2, Hernandez,
Colton 57, Garfield-Palouse 49
PALOUSE — A 19-point opening quarter helped the Colton girls top Garfield-Palouse in Southeast 1B League action.
The Wildcats’ Rylee Vining posted 19 points on the night, hitting five 3-pointers. Kenzi Pedersen logged 21 points to lead Gar-Pal.
A technical error at the Tribune resulted in a lack of complete information for the game.
Sunnyside Christian 48, Pomeroy 36
SUNNYSIDE, Wash. — Pomeroy surged back from an 18-point halftime deficit to take a one-point lead midway through the fourth quarter, but Southeast 1B League foe Sunnyside Christian rallied late to top the Pirates.
“We overcame a poor second quarter and came out with some defensive intensity in the second half,” coach Brock Ledgerwood said. “(Sunnyside) hit some big shots down the stretch to pull away.”
Keely Maves scored 16 points to pace Pomeroy (1-3), which also received 11 points from Maya Kowatsch.
The Knights were led by Jenna Andringa’s 14 points. They went 13-for-15 at the foul line.
POMEROY (1-3)
Chase Caruso 2 0-0 6, Elizabeth Ruchert 0 0-0 0, Jadence Gingerich 0 0-0 0, Maya Kowatsch 5 0-0 11, Jillian Herres 1 0-2 2, Keely Maves 7 2-6 16, Kendall Dixon 0 1-4 1, Hallie Brewer 0 0-0 0. Totals 15 3-12 36.
SUNNYSIDE CHRISTIAN (2-0)
Violet Bosma 0 0-0 0, Kelli Candanoza 2 3-3 8, Sydney Banks 4 2-2 11, Taylor Andringa 2 2-3 8, Jenna Andringa 4 5-5 14, Haylie Wolters 3 0-0 6, Victoria Velasquez 0 1-2 1. Totals 15 13-15 48.
Pomeroy 8 2 16 10—36
Sunnyside 6 22 5 15—48
3-point goals — Caruso 2, Kowatsch, J. Andringa 2, T. Andringa, Banks, Candanoza.
BOYS’ TENNISPullman players lead way on GSL’s top team
Five players from Pullman were first-team Class 2A Greater Spokane League honorees, it was recently announced.
Pullman’s Jay Sahaym was the MVP, and the Greyhounds’ Cody Wendt earned coach of the year honors.
The Greyhounds had seniors Ravi Lin and Om Sahaym, juniors Ambrose Wang and Connor Lee, and sophomore Vijay Lin all make the top team. Clarkston senior Gavin Wickens also pulled in a first-team nod.
FIRST TEAM
Corey Phout, East Valley; Ravi Lin, Pullman; Gavin Wickens, Clarkston; Jacob Risenmay, Othello; Ambrose Wang, Pullman; Cameron Picicci, Shadle Park; Om Sahaym, Pullman; Connor Lee, Pullman; Aaron Villarreal, Othello; Vijay Lin, Pullman.
MVP — Jay Sahaym, Pullman.
Coach of the year — Cody Wendt, Pullman.
SECOND TEAM
Kyler Freeman, Othello; Tate Gregerson, East Valley; Cory Jones, West Valley; Luke Holecek, East Valley; Jack Gentry, Othello; Norbert Kulesza, Clarkston; Braydon Woods, Clarkston; Bobin Gurung, Rogers; Jordan Steinhart, North Central; Brighton Roylance, Othello.
GIRLS’ TENNISFour players garner top GSL honors
Two players each from Pullman and Clarkston were named to the first team Class 2A Greater Spokane League girls’ tennis team, it was recently announced.
Sophomore Gwyn Heim and senior Addison Hawes nailed down spots for the Greyhounds, while seniors Kerington Tenwick and Jenna Allen each made the team for the Bantams.
Pullman’s Dan Vollmer was named coach of the year.
FIRST TEAM
Gwyn Heim, Pullman; Kerington Tenwick, Clarkston; Mackenzie Letsch, North Central; Alihna Grandos, Shadle Park; Addison Hawes, Pullman; Julissa Cantu, Othello; Erin Sanchez, West Valley; Jazmine McGee, East Valley; Maciah Tovar, Othello; Jenna Allen, Clarkston.
MVP — Tiffany Phout, East Valley.
Coach of the year — Dan Vollmer, Pullman.
SECOND TEAM
Gracelyn Davis, West Valley; Audrey Pitzer, Pullman; Corah Cassell, Clarkston; Grace Lindsey, North Central; Chelsie George, Pullman; Subrashee Venkatusubramanian, Pullman; Macy McPhee, West Valley; Kira Smith, West Valley; Grace Stoner, East Valley; Rylie Annis, North Central.
WRESTLINGHounds fall in season-opening double dual
SPOKANE — Pullman went down 39-24 to North Central and 60-17 to Othello in Class 2A Greater Spokane League action to start the Greyhounds’ season.
Gabe and Jeroen Smith each won by pin for Pullman in both team events, while teammate Aydin Peltier came up with a pin and a technical fall.
“It was great to be back on the mat coaching the guys,” Pullman coach Marcus Crossler said. “It was a long 445 days from the final match at State to the first practice. I’m very grateful to have to opportunity to coach this group during such an odd year.“
BOYS’ BASKETBALLGarfield-Palouse 53, Colton 11
PALOUSE — Austin Jones put up 24 points and had nine rebounds while teammate Jaxon Orr had a double-double of 10 points and 13 boards to lead unbeaten Garfield-Palouse in a Southeast 1B League rout of Colton.
“Colton’s really young and on the rebuild right now,” said Gar-Pal coach Steve Swinney, whose team moved to 3-0 overall and in league. “We had a pretty good size advantage on them. ... We just dominated the boards and just did a good job.”
Colton (3-0)
Dalton McCann 0 0-0 0, Grant Wolf 0 0-0 0, Jaxon Moehrle 2 0-1 5, Ryan Impson 0 0-0 0, Matt Reisenauer 1 0-0 2, Raphael Arnold 1 2-4 4. 4 2-5 11.
Garfield-Palouse
Cameron Merrill 3 1-2 7, Brandon Hallon 0 0-0 0, Austin Jones 9 6-6 24, Jaxon Orr 5 0-0 10, Liam Orfe 0 0-0 0, Kyle Bankus 3 0-0 6, Colton Pfaff 3 0-0 6. 23 7-8 53.
Colton 2 2 5 2—11
Garfield-Palouse 18 12 15 8—53
3-point goal — Moehrle.
Sunnyside Christian 79, Pomeroy 33
SUNNYSIDE, Wash. — Sunnyside Christian logged 20-plus points in each of the final three quarters to down Pomeroy in Southeast 1B League play.
The Knights’ Tyler Groeneweg nailed five 3-pointers and registered a game-high 25 points.
The Pirates (2-2) were paced by Trent Gwinn, who poured in 16 points.
Sunnyside hit nine 3s.
POMEROY (2-2)
Fruh 1 0-0 3, Gwinn 5 5-12 16, Kimble 2 1-2 6, Magill 0 0-0 0, B. Mings 0 0-0 0, J. Mings 2 0-0 4, Severs 2 0-0 4, Slusser 0 0-0 0, Roberts 0 0-3 0. Totals 12 6-17 33.
SUNNYSIDE CHRISTIAN
Berg 0 0-0 0, Moore 7 0-0 16, Van Wieringen 7 2-2 18, Jech 1 1-1 3, Bosma 6 0-1 12, De Boer 0 0-0 0, Groeneweg 9 2-3 25, Roedel 2 1-2 5. Totals 32 6-9 79.
Pomeroy 7 9 12 5—33
Sunnyside 13 24 20 22—79
3-point goals — Fruh, Gwinn, Kimble, Groeneweg 5, Moore 2, Van Wieringen 2.