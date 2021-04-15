KENDRICK — In a high-scoring and exceptionally tight Whitepine League doubleheader Tuesday, Genesee edged past Kendrick 17-16 in Game 1 before suffering an extra-innings 26-25 defeat in Game 2.
The results were late-reported, as the second game did not conclude until past 10 p.m.
“It was like a marathon,” Genesee coach Brian Malcom said. “... There was just a lot of hits combined over the course of the two games, and even the umpire said that 84 total runs in two games is a lot for him.”
Harlei Donner hit a home run for Genesee (3-3, 3-1) in the opening inning of the day and totaled six hits across the two games. Teammate Bailey Leseman went 5-for-6 at the plate in the second contest.
Hannah Tweit had four hits for Kendrick in the first game and a team-high six total on the day. Harley Heimgartner and Morgan Silflow had three hits and one triple apiece in the second game for the Tigers.
GAME 1
Kendrick 341 220 4—16 15 1
Genesee 202 350 5—17 13 2
H. Taylor, E. Morgan (4), Taylor (7) and K. Kirk. R. Leseman and B. Leseman.
Kendrick hits — H. Tweit 4 (2B), Taylor 3, Kirk 2, Morgan 2, T. Boyer 2, M. Silflow, S. Cochrene.
Genesee hits — H. Donner 3 (HR), B. Leseman 2, K. Carter, K. Stout (2B), R. Leseman, M. Scharnhorst 2, A. Barber 2, B. Lowe.
GAME 2
Genesee 02(14) 122 22—25 22 4
Kendrick 733 205 33—26 17 2
B. Leseman, K. Carter (3), R. Leseman (6) and H. Donner. T. Boyer, E. Morgan (3), H. Heimgartner (3) and K. Kirk.
Genesee hits — B. Leseman 5, Carter 3, Donner 3 (2B), R. Leseman 3 (2B), A. Barber 3, S. Hanson 2, K. Stout (2B), M. Scharnhorst, M. Miller.
Kendrick hits — Heimgartner 3 (3B), M. Silflow 3 (3B), Kirk 2 (3B), E. Morgan 2, T. Boyer 2, H. Tweit 2, J. Jenkins 2, Taylor.
East Valley 5-18, Clarkston 3-8
Freshman Clarkston pitcher Emma McManigle struck out 11 East Valley batters during Game 1 of a Class 2A Greater Spokane League doubleheader, but the Knights slipped away and rode a potent offense in the nightcap to top the Bantams at Lincoln Middle School.
Clarkston (0-2), playing its first two games of the season, was “aggressive at bat,” said assistant James York.
“(McManigle) was impressive. EV’s always good,” he added of the heat-thrower.
The Bantams’ Bryanna Calkins had five singles on the day, and Hannah Murphy four.
East Valley’s Emma Todhunter had seven hits on the day, including two doubles.
Clarkston had the bases loaded twice in Game 1.
The Bantams next will host Shadle Park at 4 p.m. Monday.
GAME 1
East Valley 002 020 1—5 9 3
Clarkston 010 002 0—3 10 3
Emma Glore and Riley Weger. Emma McManigle and Hannah Murphy.
East Valley hits — Emma Todhunter 3, Addie Meyer (2 2B), E. Glore 2, R. Weger (2B), Amira Drake.
Clarkston hits — Bryanna Calkins 4, Murphy 2, Tori Blewett, Brooke Blaydes, Cassidy Arnot, Leah Copeland.
GAME 2
East Valley 343 113 3—18 13 0
Clarkston 105 000 2—8 9 6
A. Meyer and R. Weger. Murray Broemeling, E. McManigle (4), Broemeling (6) and Murphy.
East Valley hits — Todhunter 4 (2 2B), Meyer 3, Weger 2 (2B), Drake 2, Glore (2B), Lilly Carr.
Clarkston hits — Copeland 2, Murphy 2, Broemeling 2, Calkins, Blaydes.
BASEBALLMoscow 6-11, Lakeland 5-6
MOSCOW — A 6-5 opening game followed by a more dominant 11-6 second ended with Moscow sweeping a Class 4A Inland Empire League doubleheader against visiting Lakeland.
Barrett Abendroth had a team-high total of seven RBI on the day for the Bears (4-4, 4-2), while teammate Chad Redinger doubled and tripled in Game 2. Gunner Vandever of Lakeland hit the twinbill’s sole home run.
GAME 1
Lakeland 010 004 0—5 7 3
Moscow 010 220 1—6 7 2
Josh Mason, Payden Wysong (5), Carson Seay (7) and Gunner Vandever. Barrett Abendroth, Ryan Delusa (6) and Jack Bales.
Lakeland hits — Scotty Hocking, Wysong, Vandever, Garrett Love, Cole Strietzel (2B), Seay, Blaze Day.
Moscow hits — Abendroth 2 (2B), Delusa 2, Isaac Staszkow 2 (2B), Dylan Decker.
GAME 2
Lakeland 000 031 2— 6 6 3
Moscow 101 630 X—11 6 3
Cole Strietzel, NA (4), Scotty Hocking (4), Garrett Love (6) and Payden Wysong. Mike Kiblen, Ethan McLaughlin (5) and Jack Bales.
Lakeland hits — Gunner Vandever 2 (HR), Wysong, Strietzel (2B), Josh Mason, Carson Seay.
Moscow hits — Chad Redinger 2 (2B, 3B), Kiblen (2B), Barrett Abendroth, Cody Isakson, McLaughlin, Dylan Decker, Bales.
TENNISLewiston 6, Sandpoint 6
The Bengals got four singles wins and a pair of victories in mixed doubles to forge a tie with the Bulldogs.
One of the highlights for Lewiston was Aidan Brogan and Tristan Bachman’s match at first doubles. Playing a team that hadn’t lost a single game to date this season, they fell 6-4, 6-2 to Josh Embree and Christian Story.
“Our first doubles team gave a solid effort,” coach Sandi Stocks said. “I’ve got high hopes for them this season.”
Austin and Dylan Gomez won in boys’ action, Rylei Carper and Allie Olson were victorious in girls’ play, and the teams of Shelby Hobbs and Henry Parker as well as Ryann Finch and Daniel Brereton took mixed doubles matches.
The Bengals play Lake City (10 a.m.) and Lakeland (1 p.m.) on Saturday at the Boys and Girls Club.
Boys’ singles — Austin Gomez, Lew, def. Charlie Johnson 6-1, 6-1; Dylan Gomez, Lew, def. Tyler McNamee 6-0, 6-0; Brahama Heitz, Sand, def. Christian Bren 1-6, 6-4, 6-3.
Girls’ singles — Rylei Carper, Lew, def. Neva Reseka 6-2, 6-4; Allie Olson, Lew, def. Maise Brazill 6-3, 6-3; Adrian Doty, Sand, def. Gretchen Pals 6-4, 6-3.
Boys’ doubles — Josh Embree/Christian Story, Sand, def. Aidan Brogan/Tristan Bachman 6-4, 6-2; Tyler Korn/Carter Johnson, Sand, def. Austin Lawrence/Brennan Barrick 6-1, 6-1.
Girls’ doubles — Olivia Petruso/Denali Terry, Sand, def. Lexi Ahlers/Rachel Sheppard 6-4, 6-3; Maile Evans/Berkeley Cox, Sand, def. Catherine Ho/Hope Scott 6-1, 6-1.
Mixed doubles — Shelby Hobbs/Henry Parkey, Lew, def. Aden Heitz/Kailee McNamee 6-2, 6-2; Ryann Finch/Daniel Brereton, Lew, Evan Wiley/Elly Pincher 6-1, 6-3.
Coeur d’Alene 8, Moscow 4
MOSCOW — Lynnsean Young of Moscow battled to a 10-8 deciding tiebreak victory at No. 1 boys’ singles, and Bryce Hansen and Sammie Unger prevailed in the top mixed doubles contest, but the Bears dropped the overall team event to visiting Coeur d’Alene.
In the third boys’ singles spot, Micah Wolbrecht of Moscow won an even tighter tiebreak to complete his rally for a 2-6, 7-5, 16-14 win against Coeur d’Alene’s Gabe Danzer, and the Bear girls’ doubles pairing of Ella and Emilia Fountain delivered a 6-0, 6-0 shutout. Coeur d’Alene swept the girls’ singles and boys’ doubles play to secure its victory.
Boys’ singles — Lynnsean Young, Mos, def. Turner Cox 7-5, 0-6, 10-8; Nez Ogle Cda, def. Brayden Pickard 7-5, 6-2; Micah Wolbrecht, Mos, def. Gabe Danzer 2-6, 7-5, 16-14
Girls’ singles — Audrey Judson, Cda, def. Jayden Pope 6-2, 6-0; Amy Corette, Cda, def. Natalie Rice 6-3, 6-4; Taylor Torgerson, Cda, def. Autumn Tafoya 6-3, 6-1
Boys’ doubles — Kobie DeLeonard/Chris Swider, Cda, def. Clayton Hemming/Kel Larson 6-4, 6-3; Alexander Nipp/CJ Giad, Cda, def. Ellis Jaeckel/Lucas Ting 6-1, 6-2
Girls’ doubles — Magie Bloom/Sarah Wilkey, Cda, def. Serena Strawn/Aneesha Shrestha 6-3, 4-6, 12-10; Ella Fountain/Emilia Fountain, Mos, def. Ella Wilson/Addy Curtis 6-0, 6-0
Mixed doubles — Bryce Hansen/Sammie Unger, Mos, def. Theo Shultz/Kalli DeLeonard 7-6 (7-3), 6-1; Jake Whiting/Shelby Gray, Cda, def. Brigid O’Sullivan/Henry Deming 6-0, 6-3
BOYS’ GOLFLewiston takes second at meet
MOSCOW — Jack Seibly finished three shots behind the winner as the Bengals placed second in a six-team event, hosted by Moscow, at the University of Idaho Golf Course.
Lewiston finished with a 344, behind Coeur d’Alene’s 309. Moscow placed fifth with a 364.
Seibly carded a 77. Ben Mack led the Bears with an 82.
At University of Idaho
Team scores — Coeur d’Alene 309, Lewiston 344, Post Falls 355, Lake City 361, Moscow 364, Sandpoint 369.
Medalist — West (Coeur d’Alene) 74.
Lewiston individuals — Jack Seibly 77, Carson King 84, Christian Lyber 86, Dylan Braden 88, Noah Accord 95, Christin Reed 99, Justin Sandvick 101.
Moscow individuals — Ben Mack 82, Alex Lee 90, Isaac Harmon 95, Parker Beebe 97, Taylor Strong 99.
GIRLS’ GOLFLewiston places fourth at meet
MOSCOW — Molly Seibly paced the Bengals to a fourth-place finish in a six-team event, hosted by Moscow, at the University of Idaho.
The Bengals finished with a 418, well behind Sandpoint’s first-place score of 381.
Seibly carded a 100 for Lewiston. The Bears were led by Myah Parsons’ 99.
At University of Idaho
Team scores — Sandpoint 381, Coeur d’Alene 382, Lake City 395, Lewiston 418, Post Falls 432, Moscow no team score.
Medalist — Cece Deprez (Sandpoint) 87.
Lewiston individuals — Molly Seibly 100, Abbigail Tellez 101, Julia Brume 104, Aleena White 106, Teryn McCarthy 106, Lilly Samuels 111, Megan Halstead 115.
Moscow individuals — Myah Parsons 99, Marissa Lewis 109, Hannah Gregory 128.
TRACK AND FIELDPirate boys prevail
POMEROY — Troy Steele of Pomeroy swept the boys’ throwing events to lead the Pirates to a first-place team finish at a Washington 1B District 9 league meet.
The Pomeroy girls took second to Oakesdale.
GIRLS
Team scores — Oakesdale 121, Pomeroy 85, Garfield-Palouse 84, St. John-Endicott-LaCrosse 72, DeSales 58, Tekoa-Rosalia 21, Prescott 15.
100 — 3. Raelin Borley, Pom, 14.96.
400 — 2. Laynie Southern, GP, 1:10.17..
800 — 1. Kennedy Cook, GP 2:58.69; 2. Samantha Snekvik, GP, 3:13.86.
1,600 — 2. Snekvik, 6:33.92; 3. Lola Edwards 6:35.76.
800 relay — 1. Garfield-Palouse (Zoe Laughary, Edwards, Kara Blomgren, K. Cook), 2:07.56.
Shot put — 3. Borley, 28-9.
Javelin — 2. Ashlee Pemberton, Pom, 89-6; 3. Borley, Pom, 82-3.
High jump — 2. Hailee Brewer, Pom, 4-8; 3. Katie Cook, Pom, 3-8.
Triple jump — 2. K. Cook, 30-4.
BOYS
Team scores — Pomeroy 113.5, Tekoa-Rosalia 107, St. John-Endicott-LaCrosse, Oakesdale 75, Garfield-Palouse 74.5, DeSales 52, Prescott 46..
100 — 2. Ethan Cook, GP, 12.55; 3. Nicholas Vendeland, Pom, 12.84.
200 — 1. Cook, GP, 26.35.
400 — Trevin Walton, Pom, 1:08.67.
800 — 2. Danny Laughary, GP, 2:26.41.
1,600 — 1. Cook, GP, 5:16.29.
3,200 — 1. Laughary, GP, 12:12.05.
400 relay — 1. Pomeroy (Braedon Fruh, Nicholas Vendeland, Tyler Slaybaugh, Colton Slaybaugh), 49.79
Shot put — 1. Troy Steele, Pom, 40-2; 2. Byles Bowechop, GP, 28-0; 3. David Trejo, Pom, 26-3.
Discus — 1. Steele, Pom, 102-6; 3. Jaxson Orr, GP, 81-4.
Javelin — 1. Steele, Pom, 127-4.
Pole vault — 1. C. Slaybaugh, Pom, 12-0; 2. Logan Ledgwerwood, Pom, 11-6; 3. Fruh, Pom, 11-0.
Triple jump — 2. Orr, 37-1½.