TROY — The Genesee girls basketball team edged past Troy 56-51 on Tuesday in a Whitepine League Division I girls basketball game.
The Bulldogs (10-7, 6-4) entered the fourth quarter trailing 44-43, but outscored the Trojans 13-7 to come away with the victory.
Chloe Grieser led the Bulldogs with 20 points while Kendra Meyer pitched in 11.
Alaura Hawley and Dericka Morgan each scored 17 points for Troy (2-12, 1-9).
GENESEE (10-7, 6-4)
Riley Leseman 0 3-4 3, Monica Seubert 0 2-5 2, Rory Mayer 0 0-0 0, Kirsten Flodin 0 0-0 0, Audrey Barber 2 4-6 8, Shelby Hanson 0 0-0 0, Isabelle Monk 4 2-4 12, Chloe Grieser 6 7-13 20, Kendra Meyer 4 0-0 11, Sophie Johnson 0 0-0 0. Totals 16 18-32 56.
TROY (2-12, 1-9)
Olivia Tyler 2 1-2 7, Katelynn Moore 0 0-0 0, Katie Gray 1 0-2 2, Alaura Hawley 6 4-8 17, Laura House 0 0-0 0, Bethany Phillis 4 0-3 8, Dericka Morgan 5 5-7 17. Totals 18 10-22 51.
Genesee 16 10 17 13—56
Troy 16 12 16 7—51
3-point goals — Meyer 3, Monk 2, Grieser, Tyler 2, Morgan 2, Hawley.
JV — Genesee 35, Troy 12.
Lapwai 62, Prairie 29
PRAIRIE — The Wildcats outscored the Pirates 24-5 in the opening quarter and easily won a Whitepine League Division I game.
Lauren Gould had 13 points and 17 rebounds for Lapwai (16-1, 10-0) while Jaelyn McCormack-Marks led the Wildcats with 15 points. Qubilah Mitchell also reached double figures with 10.
Kristin Wemhoff had 16 points for Prairie (11-4, 7-2).
LAPWAI (16-1, 10-0)
Jaelyn McCormack-Marks 6 1-2 15. Jordyn McCormack-Marks 2 0-0 5, Amasone George 0 0-0 0, Skylin Parrish 1 0-0 3, Lauren Gould 4 4-4 13, Jayden Leighton 2 2-2 6, Taya Yearout 1 0-0 2, Qubilah Mitchell 3 4-9 10, Madden Bisbee 4 0-1 8. Totals 23 11-18 62.
PRAIRIE (11-4, 7-2)
Lexi Schumacher 0 0-0 0, Kristin Wemhoff 5 6-10 16, Riley Enneking 1 0-0 2, Tara Schlader 1 2-6 4, Alli Geis 1 0-2 2, Hailey Hanson 1 0-0 3, Sage Elven 0 0-0 0, Kylie Schumacher 1 0-0 2. Totals 10 8-18 29.
Lapwai 24 11 14 13—62
Prairie 5 14 2 8—29
3-point goals — Ja. McCormack-Marks 2, Jo. McCormack-Marks, Parrish, Hanson.
JV — Prairie def. Lapwai.
Potlatch 61, Logos 19
POTLATCH — Tayva McKinney (26), Jaylee Fry (14) and Jordan Reynolds (11) all were in double figures as the Loggers downed the Knights of Moscow in a Whitepine League Division I contest.
Potlatch (10-6, 6-5) held Logos scoreless in the second quarter and in single digits in three out of four quarters.
Grace VanderPloeg paced Knights (0-14, 0-11) with eight points.
LOGOS (0-14, 0-11)
Sara Casebolt 2 0-0 5, Cora Johnson 0 0-0 0, Katie Monjure 0 0-0 0, Varomi Taylor 0 0-0 0, Hailey Wambeke 1 0-0 2, Piper Beauchamp 0 0-0 0, Emily Bowen 0 0-0 0, Elena Spillman 2 0-0 4, Grace VanderPloeg 3 2-4 8, Lizzie Crawford 0 0-0 0. Totals 8 2-4 19.
POTLATCH (10-6, 6-5)
Brianna Winther 1 0-0 2, Brooklyn Mitchell 0 0-0 0, Tayva McKinney 13 0-0 26, Jaylee Fry 7 0-0 14, Bailyn Anderson 2 0-0 4, Jordan Reynolds 4 3-4 11, Elena Zowels 2 0-0 4, Payton Reynolds 0 0-0 0. Totals 29 3-4 61.
Logos 7 0 5 7—19
Potlatch 22 11 16 12—61
3-point goal — Casebolt.
Kendrick 62, St. John Bosco 18
KENDRICK — The Tigers held the Patriots to single-digit point totals in all four quarters in a Whitepine League Division II victory.
Rose Stewart paced Kendrick (12-3, 5-0) with 16 points. Harley Heimgartner and Hali Anderson chipped in 10 apiece.
Julia Wassmuth led St. John Bosco (2-7, 1-4) with nine points.
ST. JOHN BOSCO (2-7, 1-4)
Julia Wassmuth 4 0-0 9, Vivian Duhlsrad 0 0-0 0, Clara Uhlenkott 1 0-0 2, Serinah Palmer 1 0-1 2, Maleah Cummings 0 0-0 0, Sarah Waters 2 0-0 4, Noelle Chmelik 0 0-0 0 Rachel Seven 0 1-2 1. Totals 8 1-3 18.
KENDRICK (12-3, 5-0)
Rose Stewart 8 0-0 16, Harley Heimgartner 4 2-2 10, Hali Anderson 3 4-6 10, Lydia Crowley 0 0-0 0, Hayden Kimberling 0 0-0 0, Ashna Casto 2 0-0 4, Morgan Silflow 3 0-0 6, Ruby Stewart 4 0-0 9, Taylor Boyer 1 0-1 2, Hailey Taylor 3 0-0 5. Totals 27 6-9 62.
St. John Bosco 4 2 3 9—18
Kendrick 18 20 17 7—62
3-point goals — Wassmuth, R. Stewart, Taylor.
Deary 51, Nezperce 38
DEARY — Kenadie Kirk notched 18 points as the Mustangs cruised to a Whitepine Leauge Division II victory against the Nighthawks.
Araya Wood also was in double figures for Deary (11-1, 5-1) with 17 points.
Brianna Branson paced Nezperce (9-6, 2-4) with nine points.
NEZPERCE (9-6, 2-4)
Faith Tiegs 2 2-2 6, Aubree Lux 2 0-0 4, Katharine Duuck 2 0-0 5, Brianna Branson 4 0-0 9, Darlene Mattson 0 0-0 0, Erica Zenner 3 1-4 7, Elizabeth Duuck 0 0-0 0, Morgan Kirkland 0 0-0 0, Morgan Wemhoff 1 5-6 7. Totals 14 8-12 38.
DEARY (11-1, 5-1)
Karmen Griffen 0 0-0 0, Madelyn Proctor 0 0-0 0, Kaylee Wood 1 2-3 4, Kenadie Kirk 8 0-1 18, Emily Scott 0 0-0 0, Araya Wood 7 3-7 17, Triniti Wood 2 0-0 5, Macie Ashmead 2 1-2 5, Dantae Workman 0 2-2 2. Totals 20 6-15 51.
Nezperce 10 10 6 12—38
Deary 13 13 14 11—51
3-point goals — K. Duuck, Branson, Kirk 2, Wood.
JV — Deary def. Nezperce.
Grangeville 57, Council 46
Caryss Barger notched a game-high 22 points and seven steals in the Bulldogs’ nonleague win against the Lumberjacks.
Madalyn Green chipped in 12 points for Grangeville (9-7) and Abbie Frei added 10.
Isabelle Eppich finished with 16 points for Council (8-5).
GRANGEVILLE (9-7)
Caryss Barger 8 4-7 22, Adri Anderson 0 0-0 0, Abbie Frei 4 0-0 10, Madalyn Green 5 2-4 12, Natalie Long 0 0-0 0, Mattie Thacker 2 0-0 5, Addisyn Vanderwall 3 2-2 8. Totals 22 8-13 57.
COUNCIL (8-5)
Rhianna Iveson 2 1-2 5, Ava Eppich 3 0-0 6, Hope Zollman 2 0-0 5, McKayla Hart 4 0-1 9, Kiana Tharp 0 0-0 0, Isabelle Eppich 6 4-5 16, Porter Hart 2 0-0 5, Cora Bingham 0 0-0 0. Totals 19 5-8 46.
Council 13 13 11 9—46
Grangeville 21 13 10 13—57
3-point goals — Zollman, M. Hart, P. Hart, Barger 2, Frei 2, Thacker.
JV — Grangeville 36, Council 14.
Coeur d’Alene 64, Lewiston 32
The Bengals struggled to slow down the Vikings’ offense in a Class 5A Inland Empire League game.
Zoie Kessinger hit four 3s and led Lewiston (5-11, 2-4) with 13 points.
Coeur d’Alene (14-2, 5-0) hit five 3s in the first quarter and never looked back.
Madison Symons had 11 of her 24 points in the third quarter and Teagan Colvin added 19 points.
COEUR D’ALENE (14-2, 5-0)
Teagan Colvin 6 4-4 19, Madison Mitchell 3 0-0 7, Libby Awbery 1 0-0 2, Kendall Omlin 2 0-0 5, Madison Symons 11 1-2 24, Taicia Lopez 1 0-0 2, Kendall Holecek 1 0-0 2, Gracie Legg 1 0-0 3, Kelsey Carroll 0 0-0 0. Totals 26 5-6 64.
LEWISTON (5-12, 2-5)
Sydney Arellano 0 1-2 1, Reese DeGroot 0 0-4 0, Bre Albright 1 0-2 2, Bay Delich 0 0-1 0, Dilynn Albright 0 0-0 0, Addison McKarcher 1 4-4 6, Zoie Kessinger 4 1-2 13, Patience-Lee Patterson 1 0-0 2, Maddi Jackson 1 2-2 5, Lilly Samuels 0 0-0 0, Savanah Burke 1 1-3 3. Totals 9 9-20 32.
Coeur d’Alene 21 16 21 6—64
Lewiston 9 12 8 3—32
3-point goals — Colvin 3, Mitchell, Omlin, Symons, Legg, Kessinger 4, Jackson.
Sandpoint 57, Moscow 39
MOSCOW — The Bears battled hard with the Bulldogs for three quarters before falling in a Class 4A Inland Empire League game that doubled as senior night.
Maya Anderson and Punk Knott led the way for Moscow (5-12, 0-5) with 12 points. Lola Johns added 10.
Alya Strock had 18 points to lead Sandpoint (11-4, 2-3). Daylee Driggs added 13 and Kelsey Cessna scored 12.
SANDPOINT (11-4, 2-3)
Kelsey Cessna 5 2-3 12, Demi Driggs 2 1-1 5, Daylee Driggs 4 5-9 13, Lily Richardson 0 0-0 0, Alexa Tuinstra 0 0-0 0, Aliya Strock 7 2-4 18, Katie Banks 3 2-2 9. Totals 21 12-19 57.
MOSCOW (5-12, 0-2)
Punk Knott 4 0-0 12, Kolbi Kiblen 1 0-0 3, Myah Parsons 0 0-0 0, Maya Anderson 4 3-4 12, Kennedy Thompson 1 0-0 2, Jalyn Rainer 0 0-0 0, Taylor McLuen 0 0-0 0, Lola Johns 3 4-5 10, Jessa Skinner 0 0-0 0, Li’i Leituaula 0 0-1 0. Totals 13 7-10 39.
Sandpoint 9 13 14 21—57
Moscow 11 12 9 7—39
3-point goals — Strock 2, Banks, Knott 3, Kiblen, Anderson.
JV — Moscow def. Sandpoint.
Pirates-Wolfpack postponed
The scheduled game between Pomeroy and Dayton-Waitsburg was postpned because of the lack of available players for the Wolfpack.
No determination on whether the game will be rescheduled has been made as of press time.
BOYS BASKETBALLDeary 58, Nezperce 21
DEARY — Gus Rickert recorded a double-double as the Mustangs rolled in a Whitepine League Division II win against the Nighthawks.
Rickert finished with 20 points and 11 rebounds as Deary (8-5, 5-1) held Nezperce (4-8, 0-6) to single figures in all four quarters.
Blaine Clark and Laithan Proctor each added 10 points for the Mustangs.
Nic Kirkland led the Nighthawks with eight points.
NEZPERCE (4-8, 0-6)
Tanner Johnson 0 0-0 0, Blake Tucker 0 0-2 0, Tristan Currall 0 0-0 0, Nic Kirkland 3 2-10 8, Aidan McLeod 1 3-6 5, Carter Williams 2 2-4 6, Zane Wilcox 0 0-2 0, Mason Dove 0 2-4 2. Totals 6 9-28 21.
DEARY (8-5, 5-1)
Laithan Proctor 4 0-0 10, Kalab Rickard 2 2-2 6, Wyatt Vincent 2 0-0 6, Blaine Clark 3 2-2 10, Gus Rickert 9 2-4 20, Jacob Mechling 0 0-0 0, Dale Fletcher 0 0-0 0, Tucker Ashmead 1 4-4 6, Nolan Hubbard 0 0-0 0, Mason Leonard 0 0-0 0. Totals 21 10-12 58.
Nezperce 5 6 4 6—21
Deary 17 19 20 2—58
3-point goals — Proctor 2, Vincent 2, Clark 2.
JV — Nezperce 12, Deary 10 (one half).
Kamiah 53, Clearwater Valley 31
KAMIAH — The Kubs led at all three quarter breaks of a Whitepine League Division I win against the Rams of Kooskia.
Kaden DeGroot paced Kamiah (11-3, 7-1) with a game-high 20 points.
Joseph Raff led Clearwater Valley (4-8, 2-7) with eight points.
CLEARWATER VALLEY-KOOSKIA (4-8, 2-7)
Myatt Osborn 2 0-0 4, Cameron Whitcomb 0 0-0 0, Jordan Murray 0 0-0 0, Matthew Louwien 0 0-0 0, Joseph Raff 4 0-0 8, Josh Gardner 0 1-2 1, Landon Schlieper 3 0-2 7, Timuni Moses 0 0-2 0, Raphael Kessler 3 0-0 7, Austin Curtis 1 2-4 4. Totals 13 3-10 31.
KAMIAH (11-3, 7-1)
Jayden Crowe 1 0-0 3, Kaden DeGroot 10 0-0 20, Matthew Oatman 0 0-0 0, Everett Oatman 0 0-0 0, Tug Loughran 1 1-2 4, Quinten Millage 0 0-0 0, Dave Kludt 3 2-2 8, Levi Cereghino 0 0-0 0, Everett Skinner 3 2-5 8, Brady Cox 0 0-0 0, Rehan Kou 2 4-4 8, William Milliage 1 0-0 2, Zack Engeldow 0 0-0 0. Totals 21 9-13 53.
Clearwater Valley 8 6 10 7—31
Kamiah 16 19 18 0—53
3-point goals — Schlieper, Kessler, Crowe, Loughran.
Asotin 50, Oakesdale 42
ASOTIN — The Panthers finished halves off as they took down the Nighthawks in a nonleague game.
Asotin (6-8) held a 13-1 advantage at the free-throw line, proving pivotal late.
“We did a good job of handling the pressure at the line,” Panthers coach Perry Black said. “We have to tip our cap to Oakesdale. At the end of the day, it came down to free throws, and we were able to get to the line more.”
AJ Olerich finished with 14 points and 11 rebounds. Cody Ells chipped in 14 points and nine rebounds.
Jackson Perry tallied a game-high 23 points for Oakesdale (8-5).
OAKESDALE (8-5)
Logan Brown 3 0-0 7, Alex McHargue 2 0-0 4, Emeric Anderson 2 0-0 4, Karl Cooper 0 0-0 0, Jackson Perry 10 1-2 23, Shawn Bober 1 0-2 2, Austin Goyke 0 0-0 0, Dawson Lobdell 0 0-0 0, Ryker Reed 1 0-0 2. Totals 19 1-4 42.
ASOTIN (6-8)
Cooper Biery 4 0-4 8, Reuben Eggleston 0 0-0 0, Kamea Kauhi 0 0-0 0, Gavin Ells 2 4-6 8, Brady Moore 2 0-0 5, Justin Boyea 0 0-0 0, AJ Olerich 4 6-9 14, Sam Hall 0 0-0 0, Cody Ells 4 2-2 14, Sawyer Biery 0 1-4 1, Dylan Finney 0 0-0 0. Totals 16 13-25 50.
Oakesdale 11 8 14 9—42
Asotin 9 14 9 18—50
3-point goals — Perry 2, Brown, C. Ells 4, Moore.
JV — Asotin 55, Oakesdale 46.
Kendrick 67, St. John Bosco 46
COTTONWOOD — The Tigers outscored the Patriots 38-20 in the second half to pull away in a Whitepine League Divsion II game.
Jagger Hewett (22 points, 10 steals) and Ty Koepp (17 points, 10 rebounds) each recorded double-doubles for Kendrick (9-1, 6-0).
Hunter Taylor added 11 points for the Tigers.
Torry Chmelik led St. John Bosco (4-4, 3-3) with 24 points. Clay Weckman contributed 15.
KENDRICK (9-1, 6-0)
Lane Clemenhagen 1 0-0 2, Jagger Hewett 9 2-3 22, Nathan Tweit 3 0-0 6, Wyatt Cook 3 1-2 7, Hunter Taylor 5 0-0 11, Mason Kimberling 1 0-0 2, Brock Boyer 0 0-0 0, Ty Koepp 8 1-1 17. Totals 30 4-6 67.
ST. JOHN BOSCO (4-4, 3-3)
Cody Wassmuth 0 1-2 1, Luke Stubbers 0 0-0 0, Stallone Hoene 0 0-0 0, Clay Weckman 6 1-2 15, Torry Chmelik 10 1-2 24, Levi Wassmuth 2 2-4 6. Totals 18 5-10 46.
Kendrick 17 12 16 22—67
St. John Bosco 11 15 7 13—46
3-point goals — Hewett 2, Taylor, Chmelik 3, Weckman 2.
JV — Kendrick 66, St. John Bosco 13.
Timberline 61, Highland 26
WEIPPE — Parker Brown and Logan Hunter notched 21 points apiece in the Spartans of Weippe’s victory against the Huskies of Craigmont in Whitepine League Division II play.
Gavin Christopherson also was in double figures for Timberline (4-6, 2-3) with 14.
Noah Watson paced Highland (5-5, 1-4) with 16 points.
HIGHLAND-CRAIGMONT (5-5, 1-4)
Jackson Smith 0 0-0 0, Trevor Knowlton 1 1-11 3, Rhett Crow 0 0-0 0, Aiden Miller 1 0-0 3, Noah Watson 6 4-6 16, Gage Crow 1 2-4 4. Totals 9 7-21 26.
TIMBERLINE (4-6, 2-3)
Ares Mabberly 0 0-0 0, Parker Brown 8 2-2 21, Jude Nelson 0 1-2 1, Saimone Tuikolovatu 1 0-0 2, Gavin Christopherson 6 1-2 14, Logan Hunter 7 7-14 21, Rylan West 1 0-0 2, Just Richardson 0 0-0 0. Totals 23 11-20 61.
Highland 2 7 10 7—26
Timberline 15 17 18 11—61
3-point goals — Miller, Brown 3, Christopherson.
Dayton-Waitsburg 54, Pomeroy 42
WAITSBURG, Wash. — The Wolfpack used a 15-7 third-quarter spurt to put distance in a nonleague game against the Pirates.
Pomeroy (7-6) was able to limit Dayton-Waitsburg (8-5) to just two points in the second quarter, which allowed it to tie the game at 22 at halftime. But the Wolfpack outscored the Pirates 32-20 the rest of the way.
Oliver Severs paced Pomeroy with 14 points. Jett Slusser added 11.
POMEROY (7-6)
Oliver Severs 7 0-1 14, Jett Slusser 3 2-2 11, Trevin Kimble 1 5-6 7, Brodie Magill 1 0-0 2, Boone Schmidt 0 2-4 2, Jayden Slusser 0 0-0 0, Trace Roberts 2 1-1 6. Totals 14 10-14 42.
DAYTON-WAITSBURG (8-5)
Hansen 8 0-0 17, Holm 1 0-0 2, Kilts 8 0-0 17, Bryan 3 0-0 7, Pettichord 4 1-2 9, Yotzy 0 0-0 0, French 0 0-0 0, Booth 1 0-0 2. Totals 22 1-2 54.
Pomeroy 10 12 7 13—42
Dayton-Waitsburg 20 2 15 17—54
3-point goals — Slusser 3, Roberts, Hansen, Kilts, Bryan.
Sandpoint 58, Moscow 52
SANDPOINT — The visiting Bears fell in Class 4A Inland Empire League play to the Bulldogs.
Moscow (7-7, 1-2) had a 46-34 edge entering the fourth, but Sandpoint (7-7, 3-1) used a 24-6 run to close out the game.
Dylan Rehder paced the Bears with 15 points.
Parker Childs led the Bulldogs with a game-high 20 points.
MOSCOW (7-7, 1-2)
Cody Wilson 3 1-1 7, Brayson Reed 0 0-0 0, Traiden Cummings 1 2-4 4, Dylan Rehder 6 0-0 15, Grant Abendroth 2 0-0 4, Joey Williams 0 0-0 0, Caleb Skinner 3 1-2 7, Zac Skinner 3 2-2 8, Ian Hillman 3 0-0 7. Totals 21 6-9 52.
SANDPOINT (7-7, 3-1)
Parker Pettit 0 0-0 0, Rusty Lee 3 0-1 6, Max Frank 0 0-0 0, Arie VanDenBerg 7 1-1 19, Evan Dickinson 1 0-0 3, Parker Childs 7 1-1 20, Randy Lane 3 3-3 10, Emirick Jones 0 0-0 0. Totals 21 5-6 58.
Moscow 17 9 20 6—52
Sandpoint 13 9 12 24—58
3-point goals — Rehder 3, Hillman, Childs 5, VanDenBerg 4, Dickinson, Lane.
JV — Sandpoint def. Moscow.
Coeur d’Alene 57, Lewiston 49
The Bengals took a seven-point advantage into the fourth quarter, but a 9-0 Viking run to start the quarter derailed Lewiston in a Class 5A Inland Empire League game against Coeur d’Alene.
The Vikings (10-4, 2-1) scored seven points in the first minute of the fourth quarter to tie the score at 43. Coeur d’Alene outscored the hosts 21-6 in the fourth.
Karson Mader led Lewiston (10-3, 3-1) with 13 points while Jordan Bramlet added 11.
Alexander Nipp scored 14 of his 17 points in the second half for the Vikings and Carter Rupp added 11.
COEUR D’ALENE (10-4, 2-1)
Gunner Larson 1 0-0 2, Logan Orchard 2 2-4 6, Alexander Nipp 7 2-2 17, Max Entzi 1 1-2 3, Carter Rupp 4 0-0 11, Junus McGraw 1 0-0 2, Steven Burgess Jr. 0 9-9 9, Caden Symons 2 1-5 7. Totals 18 15-22 57.
LEWISTON (10-3, 3-1)
Rylan Gomez 2 2-2 6, Carson Way 2 2-4 8, Jordan Bramlet 4 1-2 11, Karson Mader 5 1-1 13, James White 2 2-2 6, Michael Wren 2 0-1 4, Drew Hottinger 0 1-2 1, Austin Lawrence 0 0-2 0. Totals 17 9-16 49.
Coeur d’Alene 10 17 9 21—57
Lewiston 7 25 11 6—49
3-point goals — Rupp 3, Symons 2, Nipp, Way 2, Bramlet 2, Mader 2.
JV — Lewiston 68, Coeur d’Alene 53.