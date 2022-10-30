Bulldogs can’t unhorse Trojans in Class 1A DI state volleyball final

Troy setter Olivia Tyler, right, sets up middle hitter Bethany Phillis for a shot during the Oct. 19 Idaho Class 1A Division I district volleyball tournament final against Genesse at the P1FCU Activity Center in Lewiston. Tyler finished with 60 assists in two matches Saturday to help the Trojans to their second consecutive state title and fourth in the past five seasons with a 25-20, 27-25, 25-23 win against the Bulldogs at Madison High School in Rexburg, Idaho.

 Austin Johnson/Tribune

REXBURG, Idaho — For the fourth time in five years, the Troy Trojans are the Class 1A Division I state volleyball champions.

The Trojans earned the title with a 25-20, 27-25, 25-23 championship win against Whitepine League rival Genesee (27-11) on Saturday at Madison High School.

