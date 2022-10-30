REXBURG, Idaho — For the fourth time in five years, the Troy Trojans are the Class 1A Division I state volleyball champions.
The Trojans earned the title with a 25-20, 27-25, 25-23 championship win against Whitepine League rival Genesee (27-11) on Saturday at Madison High School.
Troy (29-5) reached the final earlier in the day by battling to a 25-19, 23-25, 23-25, 25-17, 15-13 win against the Murtaugh Red Devils (18-5).
“Have to credit this win with the girls’ mental toughness and perseverance,” Troy coach Deborah Blazzard said. “So hard to drive for 12 hours and stay in hotels and then play your best.”
Trojan setter Olivia Tyler had 60 assists between the two matches. Ashlyn Strunk was strong at the service line, going 20-for-21 with three aces on the day.
The Trojans now have won back-to-back titles for the second time in a five-season span.
“I will be totally honest, I had not really given that a thought,” Blazzard said. “This is a totally different team from last year.”
Blazzard credited her team for working so hard thoughout the year.
“I am just beyond thrilled,” she said.
The Bulldogs advanced to the championship match for the second time in three seasons with wins against Oakley (18-5) and the Red Devils.
In the consolation final, Genesee swept the Hornets 25-23, 25-20, 25-21.
The Bulldogs were pushed to the limit by Murtaugh in the third-place match. Genesee avenged a second-round loss with a 25-20, 20-25, 20-25, 25-16, 16-14 win to reach the final.
“Really proud of the girls more than anything,” Genesee coach Pete Crowley said.
In the second set, Genesee had a 10-point lead against Troy before the Trojans came storming back.
“Have to give Troy their due,” Crowley said. “They earned it, and we made them earn it.”
SWIMMINGPullman defends district championship
PULLMAN — The Pullman swimming team won six of 11 events and defended its Washington Class 2A district title at Washington State’s Gibb Pool.
The Greyhounds tallied 441 points, beating second-place Selah’s 345. Clarkston placed eighth with 87 points.
The 200 medley relay of sophomores Bree Myers and Nelia Peng, and juniors Codi Thomas and Poppy Edge set a district record in winning with a time of 1:54.33, breaking the mark of 1:55.24 set by the Greyhounds in 2016.
The top two placers each advance to the state meet, which will take place Nov. 10-12 at the King County Aquatic Center in Federal Way, Wash.
The quartet also won the 200 free relay in 1:44.48.
Myers was first in the 200 IM (2:16.66) and was second in the 100 backstroke (1:02.11). Edge won the 500 free (5:29.08) and second in the 200 free (2:01.39). Peng touched the wall first in the 100 butterfly (1:01.48). Thomas placed first in the 100 breaststroke (1:14.53).
Graycie Graham was first in the 50 free adaptive (50.035) and the 50 back adaptive (1:11.13).
Team scores — 1. Pullman 441; 2. Selah 345; 3. Ellensburg 334; 4. Prosser 137.5; 5. Grandview 135; 6. Cashmere 115; 7. Yakima East Valley 108.5; 8. Clarkston 87; 9. Toppenish 66; 10. East Valley 40; 11. Medical Lake 32; 12. Naches Valley 30; 13. Leavenworth 26; 14. Cle Elum
200 medley relay — 1. Pullman (Bree Myers, Codi Thomas, Nelia Peng, Poppy Edge) 1:54.33; 8. Clarkston (Mia Sexton, Honorae Larreau, Makalya Dougherty, Jillian Ledgerwood) 2:24.21.
200 free — 2. Edge (Pullman) 2:01.39; 13. Sexton (Clarkston) 2:38.84.
200 IM — 1. Myers (Pullman) 2:16.66.
50 free — 3. Dougherty (Clarkston) 26.46; 9. Abby Wu (Pullman0 28.64.
50 free adaptive — 1. Graycie Graham (Clarkston) 50.05.
100 butterfly — 1. Peng (Pullman) 1:01.48; 12. Sexton (Clarkston) 1:23.20.
100 free — 5. Keira Frichette (Pullman) 1:01.68.
500 free — 1. Edge (Pullman) 5:29.08.
200 free relay — 1. Pullman (Myers, Thomas, Edge, Peng) 1:44.48; 7. Clarkston (Larreau, Sexton, Dougherty, Ledgerwood) 2:01.47.
100 backstroke — 2. Myers (Pullman) 1:02.11.
50 back adaptive — 1. Graham (Clarkston) 1:11.13.
100 breaststroke — 1. Thomas (Pullman) 1:14.53.
400 free relay — 2. Pullman (Frichette, Maile Sandberg, Wu, Kiara Donolo) 4:12.31.
Moscow’s boys team cleans up at district
MOSCOW — The Moscow boys swimming team qualified for eight events at next week’s state meet at the Class 4A district competition at the UI Swim Center.
The Bear boys finished with 129 points to place second behind Lakeland’s 194. Moscow’s girls took third with 73 points.
Freshman Noah Crossler, seniors Ian Schlater and Lucas Zimmer each won two individual events and were a part of two relays that will move on to the state meet, which will take place Friday and Saturday at the Boise City Aquatics Center/West YMCA. Only the winners from the district automatically qualified. The next six fastest individual times statewide and next three quickest relay teams also will advance.
Crossler won the 100 butterfly in 55.84 seconds and the 500 freestyle in 5:23.82. Schlater took the 200 IM in 2:16.48 and the 100 backstroke in 58.75. Zimmer touched the wall first in the 50 free in 24.07 and the 100 breaststroke in 1:08.20.
Those three teamed up with senior Elijah Johnston to win the 200 medley relay in 1:48.10 and the 200 free relay in 1:37.42.
On the girls side, senior Brenna Newlan was first in the 100 back in 1:11.66.
BOYS
Team scores — 1. Lakeland 194; 2. Moscow 129; 3. Sandpoint 127; 4. Wallace 17; 5. TImberlake 5.
200 medley relay — 1. Moscow (Ian Schlater, Lucas Zimmer, Noah Crossler, Elijah Johnston) 1:48.10.
200 freestyle — 5. Daxter Jakich-Kunze (Moscow) 2:35.50.
200 IM — 1. Schlater (Moscow) 2:16.48.
50 free — 1. Zimmer (Moscow) 24.07.
100 butterfly — 1. Crossler (Moscow) 55.84.
100 free — 6. Johnston (Moscow) 59.19.
500 free — 1. Crossler (Moscow) 5:23.82.
200 free relay — 1. Moscow (Zimmer, Schlater, Johnston, Crossler) 1:37.42.
100 backstroke — 1. Schlater (Moscow) 58.75.
100 breaststroke — 1. Zimmer (Moscow) 1:08.20.
GIRLS
Team scores — 1. Sandpoint 249; 2. Lakeland 133; 3. Moscow 73.
200 medley relay — 2. Moscow (Brenna Newlan, Megan Crossland, Suzanne Martin, Hannah Hoesman) 2:07.87.
200 IM — 2. Martin (Moscow) 2:37.07.
50 freestyle — 5. Crossland (Moscow) 28.58.
100 butterfly — 6. Tonnelle Stellmon (Moscow) 1:32.22.
100 free — 4. Hoesman (Moscow) 1:08.11.
500 free — 3. Martin (Moscow) 6:28.83.
200 free relay — 3. Moscow (Crossland, Newlan, Hoesman, Martin) 1:55.99.
100 backstroke — 1. Newlan (Moscow) 1:11.66.
100 breaststroke — 2. Crossland (Moscow) 1:17.55.
CROSS COUNTRYFive Pullman runners advance to state meet
YAKIMA — A total of three Pullman boys and two girls cross country athletes advanced to the state meet after the Class 2A regional meet at Apple Ridge Cross Country Course.
Pullman’s boys competed as a team and just missed out on making the state meet by four points, finishing in fourth with 99 points. Selah won with 53 points, and Ephrata took the final spot with 95 points.
However, three Greyhounds will compete at Sun Willows Golf Course in Pasco, Wash., next Saturday. Senior Peter Jobson was the area’s highest finisher in 12th place in a 3-mile time of 16:28. Junior Leonardo Hoffman was 16th in 16:33 and senior Raul Najera placed 18th in 16:38.
The boys team had two less runners than every other team in the event.
“They ran lights out today,” Alix Potratz-Lee said. “They ran for each other in a way that was incredibly inspiring to watch. It’s heartbreaking to have gotten so close to qualifying as a team to (the state meet), but I couldn’t be more proud of the way they ran and put it all out there.”
On the girls side, Pullman senior Abigail Hulst finished in fourth with a 3-mile time of 18:45, and sophomore Shahad Akasha was 20th in 20:24.
“They ran absolutely beautiful races today,” Potratz-Lee said. “They looked strong and confident and executed the race perfectly.
BOYS
Team scores — 1. Selah 53; 2. Ellensburg 70; 3. Ephrata 95; 4. Pullman 99; 5. West Valley 111; 6. Shadle Park 120; 7. Yakima East Valley 188; 8. Prosser 219; 9. Othello 236; 10. Grandview 259.
Individual — 1. Nicholas Spencer (Selah) 15:16.
Pullman individuals — 12. Peter Jobson 16:28; 16. Leonardo Hoffman 16:33; 18. Raul Najera 16:38; 27. Kolby Uhlenkott 17:13; 31. Brendan Doumit 17:28.
Clarkston individual — 28. Mark Tadzhimatov 17:16.
GIRLS
Team scores — 1. Ellensburg 52; 2. West Valley 72; 3. Selah 79; 4. Ephrata 100; 5. East Valley 103; 6. Yakima East Valley 114; 7. Othello 181.
Individual — Logan Hofstee (East Valley) 17:16.
Area individuals — 4. Abigail Hulst (Pullman) 18:45; 20. Shahad Akasha (Pullman) 20:24; 27. Mikoto Grimm (Clarkston) 20:58.
Garfield-Palouse advances teams to state meet
CHEWELAH, Wash. — The two Garfield-Palouse cross country teams each earned bids to the state meet after their finishes at the Washington Class 1B/2B regional event at Chewelah Golf Course.
The Viking boys took the fifth and final state qualifier spot with 140 points, edging past Kettle Falls’ 141 and behind meet winner Chewelah’s 47. Garfield-Palouse’s girls team placed second with 39 points, behind St. George’s of Spokane’s 24.
The state meet takes place next Saturday at Sun Willows Golf Course in Pasco, Wash.
The Vikings also had the area’s top individual runners on the 5K course. On the boys side, sophomore Kieran Snekvik had a time of 17 minutes, 20.9 seconds to place fifth. For the girls, senior Kennedy Cook took sixth in a time of 20:57.2.
BOYS
Team scores — 1. Chewelah 47; 2. Davenport 85; 3. Valley Christian 87; 4. St. George’s 97; 5. Garfield-Palouse 140; 6. Kettle Falls 141; 7. Asotin 157; 8. Northwest Christian (Colbert) 217; 8. Wellpinit 221; 10. Chesterton Academy of Notre Dame 228; 11. Reardan 265.
Individual — Cole Foster (Chewelah) 16:40.1.
Garfield-Palouse individuals — 5. Kieran Snekvik 17:20.9; 7. Brendan Snekvik 17:22.2; 39. Isaiah Hightree 19:10.3; 54. Ayden Bassler 20:14.0; 61. Josh Appel 20:29.6; 65. Liam Cook 20:53.3.
Asotin individuals — 24. Jake Williams 18:32.7; 29. Blaise Kern 18:40.7; 36. Samuel Hall 18:47.4; 51. Chaz Neace 19:57.7; 53. Jordan Erb 20:06.3; 94. Merle Forgue 25:57.0.
Other area individuals — 17. Tanner Baerlocher (Colton) 18:07.6; 26. Jaxon Eades (Colfax) 18:33.2; 86. Loren Heitstuman (Colton) 23:17.6; 89. Cash Copher (Pomeroy) 23:46.6; 92. Samuel Lamb (Pomeroy) 24:32.1; 96. Brandon Pingle (Colfax) 26:00.0.
GIRLS
Team scores — 1. St. George’s 24; 2. Garfield-Palouse 39; 3. Northwest Christian (Colbert) 76; 4. Colfax 96.
Individual — Josie McLaughlin (St. George’s) 19:31.5.
Garfield-Palouse individuals — 6. Kennedy Cook 20:57.2; 8. Ashleigh Hightree 21:21.8; 9. Courage Hightree 21:42.4; 13. Charlotte Marshall 22:42.6; 14. Lola Edwards 22:47.0; 19. HettyLee Laughary 24:11.8; 25. Laynie Southern 24:48.8.
Colfax individuals — 21. Destiny Nelson 24:32.6; 22. Gabby Rabaiotti 24:42.5; 27. Grace Jones 25:11.6; 35. Queenie Mayer 28:11.0; 36. Paige Cocking 28:15.3.
Lewiston pair heading back to state meet
MOSCOW — Seniors Grace Qualman and Luke Mastroberardino lead Lewiston’s representatives to the Idaho Class 5A state meet after winning events in the district competition at the UI Swim Center.
As a team, the Bengal boys finished fourth with 58 points, behind meet champion Coeur d’Alene’s 131. The girls team was third with 72 points, behind meet champion Lake City’s 251.
The top two individuals and relays will compete at the state meet Friday and next Saturday at the Boise City Aquatics Center/West YMCA. The next five fastest individual times statewide and next two quickest relay teams also will advance.
Mastroberardino qualified in three events for the boys. He won the 50 freestyle in 22.77 seconds, then placed second in the 100 free in 51.49. Mastroberardino swam the leadoff leg of the 200 free relay, teaming with freshman Kaden Antonich, sophomore Deegan Everett and junior Isaiah Bennett, that also placed second in a time of 1:42.81.
Qualman qualified in two events, winning the 50 free in a time of 25.09, then placing second in the 100 free in 59.93.
BOYS
Team scores — 1. Coeur d’Alene 131; 2. Lake City 126; 3. Post Falls 116; 4. Lewiston 58.
200 medley relay — 4. Lewiston (Luke Mastroberardino, Isaiah Bennett, Kaden Antonich, Deegan Everett) 2:03.76.
200 freestyle — 4. Jase Hendren (Lewiston) 2:35.69.
50 free — 1. Mastroberardino (Lewiston) 22.77.
100 free — 2. Mastroberardino (Lewiston) 51.49.
200 free relay — 2. Lewiston (Mastroberardino, Antonich, Everett, Bennett) 1:42.81.
100 breaststroke — 5. Antonich (Lewiston) 1:20.89.
GIRLS
Team scores — 1. Lake City 251; 2. Coeur d’Alene 141; 3. Lewiston 72; 4. Post Falls 50.
200 medley relay — 3. Lewiston (Grace Qualman, Maggie Carr, Ellie Hoover, Corinne Sawyer) 1:59.08.
200 freestyle — 5. Sawyer (Lewiston) 2:21.00.
200 IM — 4. Carr (Lewiston) 2:26.21.
50 free — 1. Qualman (Lewiston) 25.09.
100 butterfly — 2. Qualman (Lewiston) 59.93.
100 free — 13. Jaylia Acerland (Lewiston) 1:24.38.
500 free — 7. Sawyer (Lewiston) 6:27.22.
200 free relay — 3. Lewiston (Qualman, Carr, Saywer, Hoover) 1:47.53.
100 backstroke — 4. Carr 1:06.78.
100 breaststroke — 5. Hoover (Lewiston) 1:15.56.
400 free relay — 7. Lewiston (Katelyn Graber, Ackerland, Ariana Flaig, Chloe Bartschi) 6:00.10.
FOOTBALLButte County 78, Lapwai 28
ARCO, Idaho — The Wildcats jumped out to an 8-0 first-quarter lead, but ultimately were eliminated from the Idaho Class 1A Division I state tournament with a first-round loss to the Pirates of Butte County.
“Overall, kids played their butts off,” Lapwai coach Josh Leighton said. “Good leadership, couldn’t be more proud.”
Butte County (6-2) rushed for 438 yards. Treyton Miller had 157 yards on 17 carries and three touchdowns.
Jaishaun Sherman offensive/defensive lineman finished the game at quarterback for Lapwai (5-4).
No box score was available at press time.
Lind-Ritzville/Sprague 48, Asotin 0
ASOTIN — The Panthers took their lumps against the third-ranked team in the state in a loss to Lind-Ritzville/Sprague in a Class 2B Bi-County game.
“They were just a better team today,” Asotin coach Jim Holman said. “They are old, we are young.”
Asotin (1-7, 0-6) started four freshmen in the game.
Lind-Ritzville/Sprague 21 27 0 0—48
Asotin 0 0 0 0— 0
LRS — Brock Kinch 45 run (Ledger Kelly kick).
LRS — Nick Lebes 40 pass from Chase Galbreath (Kelly kick).
LRS — Kinch 43 run (Kelly kick).
LRS — Hayden Melcher 30 pass from Galbreath (kick failed).
LRS — Melcher 38 pass from Galbreath (kick failed).
LRS — Seth Miller 24 run (Kelly kick).
LRS — Brody Boness 1 run (Zach Kline run).
Raft River 54, Clearwater Valley 22
MALTA, Idaho — The Rams were eliminated from the Idaho Class 1A Division I state tournament with a first-round loss to the Raft River Trojans.
Clearwater Valley ends the season with a 7-3 record.
No other information was available at press time.