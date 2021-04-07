OROFINO — In baseball action, visiting Grangeville routed Orofino 11-0 in Game 1, then rallied from a steep early deficit in Game 2 to prevail 18-13 and sweep a Class 2A Central Idaho League doubleheader Tuesday.
The Bulldogs (10-4, 2-0) benefited from a three-hit shutout with 11 strikeouts from Thomas Reynolds in the first game. They allowed 10 runs to Orofino in the first inning of the second contest, but quickly pulled back even and then edged ahead in its latter stages.
Dane Lindsley totaled six hits on the day for Grangeville, while Blake Schoo had five including a triple. Gannon Garman totaled five as well, and Jared Lindsley had a total of six RBI.
GAME 1
Grangeville 314 102—11 14 0
Orofino 000 000— 0 3 3
Reynolds and Ebert. Turcott, Bradbury (3) and Sparano.
Grangeville hits — D. Lindsley 3, Garman 2 (2B), Frei 2, Schoo 2, Ebert 2, Reynolds, Wimer, LeFebvre.
Orofino hits — Turcott 2, Drobish.
GAME 2
Grangeville 190 052 1—11 15 2
Orofino (10)01 010 1—13 7 4
Wimer, D. Lindsley (1), Schoo (3), S. Lindsley (7) and Ebert. Christopherson, Larson (3), Barlow (5) and Larson, Naranjo (3).
Grangeville hits — Schoo 3 (3B), Garman 3, D. Lindsley 3, J. Lindsley 2, Reynolds 2, Ebert, LeFebvre.
Orofino hits — Turcott 2, Barlow 2, Larson, Naranjo, Christopherson.
Clearwater Valley 10, Potlatch 7
KOOSKIA — Clearwater Valley of Kooskia bounced back from a five-run deficit against Potlatch to prevail in Whitepine League action.
Connor Jackson had two hits with a double for the Rams (1-2, 1-1), and Luke Olsen and Anthony Fabbi had doubles of their own.
“He’s batting about .700,” coach Josh Bradley said of Jackson.
Both teams were scoreless through the first two innings before the Loggers completed five runs in the third. Clearwater Valley came back with five runs of its own in the fourth, then five more in the sixth to take the lead.
“In the fourth inning, we got the bats going a bit,” Bradley said. “Made them make some mistakes. Started putting the ball in play and hitting it.”
Potlatch 005 002 0—7 6 5
Clearwater Valley 000 505 x—10 6 0
T. Howard, J. Biltonen (4), B. Carpenter (5) and A. Palmer. A. Martinez, C. Jackson (3), R. Shown (6) and Shown, Martinez (6).
Potlatch hits — Howard 3 (2B), S. Barnes, I. McNeal, G. Ely.
Clearwater Valley hits — Jackson 2 (2B), Shown, J.J. Propst, A. Fabbi (2B), L. Olsen (2B).
Kamiah 19, Lewis County 0
KAMIAH — Brady McLay had three hits with four RBI and threw five strikeouts in 1ž innings pitched to lead the way as Kamiah blanked visiting Whitepine League foe Lewis County.
Willis Williamson had three strikeouts in the fifth to close out the mercy-rule victory. Williamson had three hits of his own, as did Troy Aragon. Ten players in all finished with hits for Kamiah (2-3, 2-1).
“I was proud of the boys,” Kamiah coach Tommy Williamson said. “They came out and swung the bats.”
Lewis County 000 00— 0 2 0
Kamiah 5(14)0 0x—19 18 0
T. Johnson, B. Danner (3), W. Webb (4) and N. Kirkland. D. Weist, B. McLay (3), B. Norman (5) and W. Williamson.
Lewis County hits — Ty Hambly 2.
Kamiah hits — Willis Williamson 3 (2B), Brady McLay 3 (2B), Troy Aragon 3, Herschel Williamson 2 (2B), Christian Nixon 2 (2B), Bodie Norman, Josh Bashaw (2B), Kyler Usher (2B), Kevin Lewis, Cloud Guffey.
Genesee 24-11, Lapwai 4-6
GENESEE — A Whitepine League doubleheader against visiting Lapwai saw Genesee (2-2, 2-1) pick up its first two wins of the season.
A box score was not available at press time.
SOFTBALLLewiston 13, Moscow 0
MOSCOW — Samantha Mader had a fourth-inning grand slam and struck out nine in the circle as the Bengals run-ruled the Bears in Inland Empire League play at the Moscow Community Playfields.
Lewiston (10-1, 5-0) got contributions up and down the lineup, something coach Kristin Delp said has been key to the start of the season.
“We just wanted to start with momentum and play at a high level consistently throughout the entire game, and we did that,” Delp said.
Mader allowed just one hit and five walks in the complete-game performance.
Karli Taylor had three hits, including a double, and three RBI. Taryn Barney doubled twice among her three hits, with three RBI. Loryn Barney had two hits, including a triple, and three RBI. Mader finished with three hits.
“Throughout our lineup, everybody has been producing,” Delp said. “Today, it was more of a line-drive party.”
Addie Branen had the only hit for Moscow (1-4, 0-3).
The Bengals next play a doubleheader at noon Saturday at Post Falls.
Lewiston 250 60—13 14 0
Moscow 000 00—0 1 2
Samantha Mader and Taryn Barney; Amanda Pouchnik, Maya Kees (2) and Megan Highfill. L—Pouchnik.
Lewiston hits — Samantha Mader 3 (HR), Taryn Barney 3 (2 2B), Karli Taylor 3 (2B), Loryn Barney 2 (3B), Jenika Oritz (2B), Joanna Fuller (2B), Caitrin Reel.
Moscow hit — Addie Branen.
Orofino 10-9, Kamiah/CV 4-3
OROFINO — Five of the first seven Orofino batters for the day scored to set the tone for the Maniacs en route to a sweep of the visiting Kamiah/Clearwater Valley co-op in a 2A Central Idaho League doubleheader.
Both games ended in five innings due to time limits. Jailyn Miller led Orofino (5-2, 2-0) in base hits with three on the day.
GAME 1
Kamiah 000 30—3 4 2
Orofino 500 41—10 8 3
Martinez and Farnham. Hudson, Schwartz (4) and Madden.
Kamiah hits — A. Davy, B. Breeding, G. Farnham, M. Morrow
Orofino hits — R. Schwartz 2, P. Cochran 2, M. Madden (3B), K. McCarthy (3B), K. Hudson, J. Miller.
GAME 2
Kamiah 012 10—4 3 1
Orofino 144 0x—9 5 3
R. Martinez and G. Farnham. R. Schwartz and M. Madden.
Kamiah hits — K. Tavernier 2, E. Marrow.
Orofino hits — J. Miller 2 (2B), T. Tilley 2, M. Zenner (3B).
GOLFSeibly second for Bengal boys
Lewiston’s Jack Seibly placed second in the boys’ Lewiston Invitational meet at the Lewiston Country Club.
The Bengals edged past Moscow to claim second as a team, while Coeur d’Alene won the event.
Team scores — Coeur d’Alene 309, Lewiston 336, Moscow 339, Post Falls 341, Lake City 363.
Lewiston scores — Jack Seibly 74, Carson King 83, Justin Sandvick 89, Christian Lyber 90, Noah Accord 91.
Tellez leads Lewiston girls
Abbigail Tellez took home fourth place to lead the Lewiston girls’ golf team at the Lewiston Invitational, which was at Bryden Canyon Golf Course.
The Bengals finished third as a team. Myah Parsons of Moscow was the Bears’ top finisher.
Team scores — Coeur d’Alene 365, Lake City 389, Lewiston 399, Post Falls 410, Moscow 445.
Lewiston individuals — Abbigail Tellez 91, Mollie Siebly 101, Teryn McCarthy 104, Teagan Kramasz 112, Lilly Samuels 103.
Moscow individuals — Myah Parsons 105, Marisa Lewis 106, Mia Berrett 111, Hannah Gregory 123.