CALDWELL — Genesee fell 16-5 to Glenns Ferry in its first game of the Idaho Class 1A state softball tournament Friday, but bounced back with an 18-8 victory against Rimrock to stay alive in the losers’ bracket.
Each game ended in five innings via mercy rule.
Kyleigh Carter batted 7-for-8 on the day, going 5-for-5 with two doubles and two triples in the win against Rimrock.
“She was close to hitting for the cycle,” Genesee coach Brian Malcom said of Carter. “My scorekeeper gave (a Rimrock player) an error, or she would have had an inside-the-park home run.”
Teammate Harlei Donner did register a homer for the Bulldogs (11-12), while Riley Leseman threw seven strikeouts in the five-innings of the Rimrock victory.
“We’re better than what our record shows, and we proved it today in that second game especially,” Malcom said.
Genesee next faces Potlatch at 9 a.m. Pacific.
Genesee 320 00—16 4 5
Glenns Ferry 01(11) 4X—16 8 1
R. Leseman and B. Leseman; M. Fink and J. Lloyd.
Genesee hits — K. Carter 2 (2B), H. Donner, K. Stout.
Glenns Ferry hits — K. Orth 2, Fink 2, A. Gibbons (HR), Lloyd (3B), K. Sterling, K. Jackson.
———
Rimrock 124 10— 8 4 3
Genesee 812 34—18 16 0
S. Varda and J. Jenkins; R. Leseman and B. Leseman.
Rimrock hits — S. Jewitt (3B), Varda (3B), D. Jayo (2B), T. Smith.
Genesee hits — B. Leseman 3 (2B), K. Carter 5 (2 2B, 2 3B), H. Donner 2 (HR), K. Stout, R. Leseman, N. Scharnhorst (2B), M. Miller, B. Lowe 2.
Prairie falls in early heartbreaker, Potlatch goes down to Glenns Ferry
CALDWELL — Nowhere is the slim margin between an energizing win and heartbreaking loss felt more harshly than at a state tournament.
Prairie got a taste of the latter firsthand in its Class 1A tournament-opening softball game against Rimrock — a 17-16 defeat that sent the Pirates to their loser-out game against Potlatch.
The game featured two ties and two big rallies by the Pirates. But Prairie never was quite able to recover from a 13-5 deficit in the third inning, despite getting back within one run in the seventh inning.
Prairie put together a six-run rally in the fifth and five-run spurt in the seventh. While the offense was there, defense ended up being its downfall.
“We’ve been trying to work on the small things and getting out of innings and we didn’t get out of innings today a couple times,” Prairie coach Jeff Martin said.
There was a controversial moment in the sixth when the Pirates thought they’d gotten their third out on a play at the plate, but it was overturned when an umpire called interference at third base. Rimrock then piled on two more runs in the inning to build a 17-11 advantage.
But Prairie never wavered.
Madison Shears and Mackenzie Key boosted the Pirates with four runs apiece, including one each in the big fifth and seventh innings.
Rimrock pitcher Sintia Varela never left the circle and sealed the win with a strikeout.
In Potlatch’s opening loss to Glenns Ferry, the Loggers led 6-0 before the Pilots flew away with a big 19-8 victory.
The Loggers three times avoided disaster by ending innings with the bases loaded, but they couldn’t slow the Glenns Ferry onslaught for long. The Pilots had five or more runs in three innings amid heavy winds and scattering rain. It didn’t seem to matter who came to the plate, Potlatch struggled to stop them.
“Girls were just kind of asleep, didn’t play real well,” Potlatch coach Dean Butterfield said. “That’s going to happen if you don’t play well at State.”
The turning point was a triple-turned-inside-the-park-home-run by the Pilots’ Jessica Lloyd that scored two runs. The throw to third base ended up in the dugout, sending Lloyd home for the go-ahead run at 7-6. It was one of Lloyd’s game-high five hits.
For Potlatch, Adriana Arciga, Josie Larson and Taylor Carpenter each had two hits in the early game.
Rimrock 320 354 0—17 9 6
Prairie 320 060 5—16 13 6
Sintia Varela and Laney Jenkins; Mackenzie Key, Tara Schlader (5) and Josie Remacle.
Prairie hits — Madison Shears 3 (2 2B), Key 3 (2B), Eve Uhlenkott 3, Laney Forsman 2 (2B), Remacle, Schlader.
Full Rimrock individual stats unavailable.
———
Glenns Ferry 050 536—19 14 x
Potlatch 600 110—8 12 x
Madi Fink and Jessica Lloyd; Rebecca Butterfield, Josie Larson (4) and Tayva McKinney.
Glenns Ferry hits — Lloyd 5 (3B), Kyan Jackson 2, Keera Orth 2, Aubrey Gibbons 2, Fink (2B), Karlee Sterling.
Potlatch hits — Adriana Arciga 2 (2B), Larson 2, Taylor Carpenter 2, Butterfield, Emma Chambers, Kendra Heitstuman, McKinney (2B), Kaylen Hadaller, Alyssa Felto.
BASEBALLMalad 4, Grangeville 0
POCATELLO — Malad ace Grady Combs neutralized Grangeville’s bats, striking out 13 Bulldogs on a three-hit shutout in the Dragons’ Class 2A state tournament semifinal win at Halliwell Park.
“Unreal. That kid was really good,” Grangeville coach Lee Nadiger said. “We’ve gone against some of the best pitching down here that I’ve ever seen. For him to strike out 13 against our offense, that’s impressive.”
Combs, throwing a moving two-seamer and a dropping curveball, went 6 innings on 111 pitches. He hit two Bulldog batters and walked three.
Grangeville (22-5) stranded 10 baserunners. The Bulldogs had the bags loaded in the fifth inning, and had two on in the second and sixth frames.
Pitchers Blake Schoo and Miles Lefebvre posted solid numbers for the Bulldogs, combining for six strikeouts and allowing five hits.
Grangeville meets Declo at 10:30 a.m. Pacific today in the third-place game.
Malad 102 100 0—4 5 3
Grangeville 000 000 0—0 3 5
Grady Combs, Kyler Horsley (7) and John Evans. Blake Schoo, Miles Lefebvre (5) and Ebert.
Malad hits — Traven Ward 2 (2 2B), Combs, Dillon Evans, J. Evans.
Grangeville hits — Thomas Reynolds, Reece Wimer, Tori Ebert.
Melba 15, Orofino 9
POCATELLO — Melba had an eight-run first inning but had to tally five insurance runs in the sixth to finally eliminate the Maniacs in a Class 2A loser-out game at Halliwell Park.
Trace Stimpson went 3-for-3 with a double, four runs scored and an RBI, and Jeff Fahey had two hits, including a double, and four RBI for Melba (15-9), which will play Firth in the consolation final at 8 a.m. today.
Silas Naranjo went 2-for-5 with a run scored and an RBI for Orofino (14-9). Rylan Larson had a hit and two RBI.
Fahey picked up the win on the mound, allowing seven hits, six walks and nine runs, six earned, in 4ž innings. He struck out six.
Larson absorbed the loss, allowing eight hits, a walk and nine runs, five earned, in 1 innings. He struck out two.
Melba raced out to the huge early lead, but the Maniacs fought back with six in the second, three thanks to an error on the left fielder during Easton Schneider’s at-bat. Larson followed two batters later with a two-run single, and Naranjo had an RBI single two batters after that.
The Mustangs got one in their half of the inning, then each team tallied a run in the fourth before Orofino got close in the fifth as Larson plated a pair of runs on a fielding error by the shortstop.
But Melba tacked on insurance in the sixth as it scored its first run on a sacrifice fly after three consecutive hit batsman to start the inning. Another hit batsman was followed by a walk to force in a second run, Robert Knight followed with a two-run single and Fahey drove home a run with a fielder’s choice.
Orofino 060 120 0—9 8 6
Melba 810 105 x—15 11 4
Rylan Larson, Joe Spararo (2), Steve Bradbury (6) and Silas Naranjo; Jeff Fahey, Trace Stimpson (6) and N/A.
Orofino hits — Silas Naranjo 2, Brayden Turcott, Rylan Larson, Dash Barlow, Bodey Howell, Steve Bradbury, Easton Schneider.
Melba hits — Trace Stimpson 3 (2B), Jeff Fahey 2 (2B), Donovan Rose 2, Henry Clark (2B), Parker Hansen, Diego Herrera, Robert Knight.
Horseshoe Bend 7, Kamiah 6
OROFINO — The Kamiah Kubs’ furious rally was emblematic of their underdog season.
“We fought like hell,” coach Tommy Williamson said.
Kamiah battled back from a six-run deficit in the sixth inning, but ultimately fell just short after plating five unanswered runs in a loss to Horseshoe Bend in the first round of the Class 1A state baseball tournament at Orofino High School.
The Kubs (9-12) qualified for State unexpectedly after entering the district tournament as a No. 6 seed. What’s more — their baseball program is just resprouting its legs after a six-year absence from the school.
They’ll try for a fifth-place finish at 9 a.m. today against Glenns Ferry.
A 7-1 deficit didn’t deter Kamiah, which totaled four of its nine hits in the final two frames. The Kubs were also aided by two Mustang errors, a hit-by-pitch and two walks.
“We didn’t get the bats going until late,” Williamson said. “That’s the kind of fight I want to see. I’m not upset at all.
“I just told them: ‘Quit thinking and just play, have fun. In theory, we’re not supposed to be here.’”
Herschel Williamson tallied three hits.
Starter Bodie Norman struck out all six batters he faced, but was relieved by Dylan Weist to preserve the ace’s arm in the tourney. Tommy Williamson was proud of Weist’s effort — infield misthrows plagued the Kubs.
Weist and reliever Brady Mclay combined for six strikeouts.
Horseshoe Bend starter Corban Fields impressed, punching out eight in six innings. He worked out of three bases-loaded jams.
“I’d like to have two or three innings back, but they showed their true colors late,” Williamson said. “Super proud of the boys.”
Horseshoe Bend 102 202 0—7 11 3
Kamiah 001 003 2—6 9 3
Corban Fields, Bennett Thurman (7) and Jordan Bowles. Bodie Norman, Dylan Weist (3), Brady Mclay (6) and Willis Williamson.
Horseshoe Bend hits — Bennett Thurman 3, Corban Fields 2, Covy Kelly 2, Bowles 2, Decker Larson (2B), Josh Gillespie.
Kamiah hits — Herschel Williamson 3, Christian Nixon 2, Mclay, W. Williamson, Weist, Norman.
Prairie 13, Glenns Ferry 2
OROFINO — Prairie sent 26 batters to base and jumped on Glenns Ferry early in a first-round Class 1A state tournament game en route to a blowout win.
The Pirates (14-6) led 7-0 after three innings.
Seven different players drew walks for the Cottonwood school, which totaled 10 bases on balls. Chase Kaschmitter went 2-for-5 with a double and two RBI, and Brody Hasselstrom drove in three on his 2-for-4 outing. Connor Schwartz scored three times.
Six Pirate batters got on base via Mustang errors.
Dalton Ross, usually Prairie’s catcher, threw a complete game three-hitter, allowing one earned run and striking out three across 96 pitches with Kaschmitter — the Pirates’ ace — making his first-career start at catcher.
“The kids bought into the plan,” coach Kyle Westhoff said. “We needed to find more arms to throw three games together and give ourselves a chance to play on Saturday. We just fell two runs short.”
Prairie, which fell to Genesee 8-7 in the semifinals, squares off with Horseshoe Bend in the third-place game at 11:30 a.m. today.
Prairie 043 111 3—13 9 4
Glenns Ferry 000 110 0—2 3 6
Dalton Ross and Chase Kaschmitter. Nick Hernandez, Parker Martinez (4) and Wyatt Castagneto.
Prairie hits — Kaschmitter 2 (2B), Brody Hasselstrom 2, Dean Johnson, Colton McElroy, Connor Schwartz, Travis Alfrey, Lane Remacle.
Glenns Ferry hits — Hernandez, Blake Chafin, Josue Mesillas.
Three Pullman players on GSL top team
SPOKANE — A total of three Pullman baseball players were named to the Class 2A Greater Spokane League first team, it was announced.
Senior Carson Coulter was named the GSL MVP and Kevin Agnew was tabbed as coach of the year.
Senior pitcher Hyatt Utzman, senior infielder Oak Held and senior utility player Ryan Bickelhaupt all made the top team.
FIRST TEAM
Pitchers — Ian Maidhoff, West Valley; Jorlandy Hernandez, Rogers; Jonathan Gomez, Othello; Gabe Hurst, Shadle Park; Hyatt Utzman, Pullman.
Catcher — Chon Sauceda, Othello.
Designated hitter — Isaiah Alegria, Othello.
Infielders — Dallas Gohl, West Valley; Nathan Garza Jr., Othello; Sterling Lipscomb, Shadle Park; Oak Held, Pullman; Caleb Gray, West Valley.
Outfielders — Zach Engh, East Valley; Hunter Holcomb, Rogers; Ryan Schmidt, Shadle Park; Andrew Aiken, West Valley.
Utility — Ryan Bickelhaupt, Pullman.
MVP — Carson Coulter, Pullman.
Coach of the year — Kevin Agnew, Pullman.
SECOND TEAM
Pitchers — Luther Allen, North Central; Tucker Duke, East Valley; Colby Bolen, Clarkston.
Catcher — Johnny Hernandez, Shadle Park.
Designated hitter — Brady Wells, Pullman.
Infielders — Rodrigo Garza, Othello; Marcus Hilliard, Pullman; Ethan Hawes, East Valley; Spencer Mahn, North Central.
Outfielders — Dawson Blunt, Clarkston; Maddox Schoeffler, North Central; Kevin Garza, Othello; Tanner Richartz, Pullman.
Utility — Bryson Bishop, West Valley.
HONORABLE MENTION
Catcher — Karson Kendall, North Central.
Designated hitter — Aden Armstrong, Rogers.
Infielders — Andre Garza, Othello; Dylan Kakuda, Shadle Park; Nic Schofield, Clarkston.
Outfielders — Nicholas Robison, Pullman; Andrew Fox, Shadle Park.
Utility — Larry DeLeon, Othello; Ethan Pugh, Shadle Park.
TENNISFour Bengals on to Day 2 at State
BOISE — Lewiston’s Austin Gomez (boys’ singles), Rylei Carper (girls’ singles) and the pairing of Morgan Moran and Ryann Finch (girls’ doubles) advanced to Day 2 in consolation play at the Idaho Class 5A state tournament.
Austin Gomez fell in his opening match, but rebounded with back-to-back wins. Younger brother Dylan Gomez injured his knee in the course of winning a 6-3, 5-7, 6-4 battle against Rocky Mountain’s Indiana Redd, then dropped his next two contests and was eliminated. Austin begins today’s action with a match against Dylan Maude of Rocky Mountain, who eliminated Dylan Gomez.
“The coach from Capital said this is the deepest lineup on the boys’ singles that they’ve seen in 20 years,” Lewiston coach Sandi Stocks noted.
Carper and the Finch/Moran pairing each also suffered a loss followed by two wins to remain active, while both of the Bengals’ mixed doubles pairings were eliminated.
“I’m just really proud of how hard those kids played,” Stocks said. “When we started the season, the girls were my weaker half, and now I’ve got more of them in. I couldn’t be happier with them.”
Lewiston Day 1 records
Boys’ singles — Austin Gomez 2-1, Dylan Gomez 1-2.
Girls’ singles — Rylei Carper 2-1.
Girls’ doubles — Morgan Moran and Ryann Finch 2-1.
Mixed doubles — Shelby Hobbs and Henry Parkey 1-2, Lexi Ahlers and Daniel Brereton 0-2.
GIRLS’ BASKETBALLClarkston 66, Othello 25
Ashlyn Wallace chalked up 24 points, nine rebounds and three steals as the Clarkston seniors combined for 43 points on senior night to defeat Othello 66-25 in a 2A Greater Spokane League game.
Jacey Hernandez chipped in 11 on 2-of-3 from deep, and Samantha Chatfield threw in eight points and seven boards for the Bantams, who moved to 3-0 on the season.
“We had a strong start with our full court pressure and we shared the ball well,” coach Debbie Sobotta said. “We really appreciated being in a packed gym for our seniors, it was really thrilling to play in front of our crowd.”
OTHELLO (0-2)
Annalee Coronado 3 2-2 11, Ashley Perez 2 0-0 4, Maciah Tovar 2 0-0 4, Hailee Guzman 2 0-0 4, Rubi Mondragon 2 0-2 2. Totals 10 2-4 25.
CLARKSTON (3-0)
Kendall Wallace 1 0-0 3, Ashlyn Wallace 9 3-3 24, Jacey Hernandez 3 3-4 11, Maggie Ogden 3 3-4 11, Alahondra Perez 0 0-0 0, Erika Pickett 1 0-1 2, Alyssa Whittle 3 0-0 6, Samantha Chatfield 4 0-0 8. Totals 24 10-13 66.
Othello 2 9 8 6—25
Clarkston 23 18 15 10—66
3-point goals — Coronado 3, A. Wallace 3, Hernandez 2, Ogden 2, K. Wallace.
JV — Othello def. Clarkston.
Colton 62, DeSales 23
WALLA WALLA — Rylee Vining had nine 3-point goals and logged over half her team’s total at 35 total points as Colton defeated DeSales.
“She got in a good rhythm offensively,” coach Clark Vining said of Rylee. “We did a good job of finding the open player tonight — moving the ball well and making the defense move. When the opportunity came to knock down shots, she did tonight.”
Maggie Meyer had 16 points of her own in what Clark Vining called a “breakout game shooting the ball,” while Josie Schultheis “did a good job at point tonight pushing the pace.” Colton (3-2) held DeSales to only two points in the opening quarter and three in the fourth.
COLTON (3-2)
Rylee Vining 13 0-0 35, Maggie Meyer 6 0-0 16, Josie Schultheis 1 1-2 3, Mary Pluid 0 0-0 0, Kyndra Stout 0 0-0 0, Kaydee Heitstuman 1 0-0 3, Sidni Whitcomb 0 0-0 0, Lola Baerlocher 2 1-1 5. Totals 23 2-4 62.
DESALES
Regina Nelson 0 0-0 0, Heidi Scott 2 0-0 5, Emmalyne Jimenez 0 0-0 0, Lucia Skaarup 1 0-0 3, Lian Skaarup 0 0-0 0, Lin Skaarup 0 0-0 0, Maddie Wahl 2 3-6 11, Morgan Thomas 2 0-0 4. Totals 7 3-6 24.
Colton 14 11 29 8—62
DeSales 2 11 7 3—23
3-point goals — Vining 9, Meyer 4, Heitstuman, Wahl 2, Lucia Skaarup, Scott.
Pullman 55, East Valley 47
SPOKANE VALLEY — In Class 2A Greater Spokane League play, Pullman surged to its first win against East Valley in several years.
The Greyhounds (2-0) trailed 17-15 through the opening quarter, but outscored the Knights in each period thereafter, holding them to single-digit outputs in the third and fourth. Meghan McSweeney led all scorers for the game with 19 points, while teammate Hailey Talbot added 12. East Valley standout Mataya Green, who was in foul trouble for much of the game, led her team with 15 points.
“We’re real excited to win this game,” Pullman coach Angie Barbour said. “We just managed to plow through and keep form.”
PULLMAN (2-0)
Kelsi Benton 0 2-2 2, Kinsey Kallaher 0 0-0 0, Meghan McSweeney 6 7-12 19, Hailey Talbot 5 2-3 12, Elise McDougle 0 0-0 0, Megan Limburg 0 6-6 6, Sehra Singh 3 0-0 7, Mikayla Uhlenkott 1 0-0 2, Addison Hawes 3 0-0 7. Totals 18 17-23 55.
EAST VALLEY
Mataya Green 6 3-5 15, Sierra Ringsbye 0 0-0 0, Kaitlyn Hathaway 0 1-2 1, Ellie Syverson 3 1-2 7, Logan Hofstee 3 3-4 9, Caitlyn Rew 0 0-0 0, Laila Hapa 1 0-0 2, Elli Stowell 4 0-2 8, Athena Lyons-Huss 2 0-2 5. Totals 19 8-17 47.
Pullman 15 17 10 13—55
East Valley 17 12 9 9—47
3-point goals — Hawes, Singh, Lyons-Huss.
BOYS’ BASKETBALLClarkston 65, Othello 51
The Clarkston boys’ basketball team shrugged off a 12-0 deficit in the first quarter and pulled out a 65-51 win against visiting Class 2A Greater Spokane League opponent Othello on senior night.
Mason VanTine hit two 3s at the end of the first to get the Bantams back into it and finished with nine, while Xavier Santana had nine of his 12 total points in the second half to pace the offense. Senior Wyat Chatfield scored 12 to round things out for the Bantams (2-0).
“It was a very fast and physical high school game,” coach Justin Jones said. “It was the perfect game for us to get to play and I was most proud of how the kids responded and play with a lot of toughness and grit.”
OTHELLO (1-1)
Jaden Flores 4 2-2 14, Rodrigo Garza 3 1-1 8, Andre Garza 0 0-0 0, Josh Tovar 0 0-0 0, Logan Holudeck 1 0-0 2, Issac Guzzman 0 0-0 0, Jurge Buentistru 4 0-0 12, Juan Martinez 2 3-4 7, Jonathan Zuminga 0 0-0 0, Julian Alugiva 4 0-1 8. Totals 18 6-9 51.
CLARKSTON (2-0)
Trevor Ray 1 0-0 3, Mason VanTine 2 3-4 9, Kasch Auer 3 2-3 9, Xavier Santana 3 5-7 12, Dawson Packwood 1 0-0 2, Austin Steinwand 0 4-5 4, Simon Henry 1 1-2 4, Dawson Blunt 1 2-6 5, Cole Morscheck 0 0-0 0, Conrad Dudley 1 0-0 2, Robby Reagan 1 0-0 3, Tuff Tallbull 0 0-0 0, Wyatt Chatfield 5 2-4 12, Misael Perez 0 0-0 0. Totals 19 19-31 65.
Othello 12 12 13 14—51
Clarkston 9 19 12 25—65
3-point goals — Ray, Auer, Santana, VanTine 2, Reagan, Henry, Blunt, Flores 4, R. Garza, Buentistru 4.
JV — Clarkston def. Othello.
Pullman 82, East Valley 50
SPOKANE VALLEY — The Pullman High School boys’ basketball team shot 32-of-47 from the field en route to an 82-50 victory against East Valley in a Class 2A Greater Spokane League game.
The Greyhounds put five players into double digits as Ayden Barbour accrued 19 points, eight assists, four rebounds and four steals while Steven Burkett provided 18 points and seven boards.
The Hounds went into halftime up a point, then broke away after intermission.
“We didn’t get out to their shooters well in the first half,” coach Craig Brantner said. “In the second I thought we did a better job of covering and getting out to them early.”
EAST VALLEY-SPOKANE VALLEY (0-2)
Joseph Hofstee 4 0-1 8, Ryan Conrath 4 0-0 9, Maddox Callihan, 4 1-12 11, Everett Callihan 1 0-2 2, Luke Holecek 5 0-0 13, Jesse Stevens 3 0-0 7. Totals 21 1-5 50.
PULLMAN (1-1)
Grayson Hunt 7 2-3 16, Ayden Barbour 8 0-2 19, Tanner Barbour 5 0-0 11, Riley Pettitt 3 4-4 10, Ryker Tippett 0 1-2 1, Steven Burkett 6 4-6 18, Champ Powaukee 1 0-1 2, Tyler Elbracht 1 0-0 2, Brady Wells 1 0-0 3. Totals 32 11-18 82.
Pullman 23 9 17 26—82
East Valley 15 16 10 9—50
3-point goals — Burkett 2, Holecek 3, A. Barbour 3, T. Barbour, Wells, Conrath, J. Stevens, M. Callihan 2.