COLFAX — Jacob Brown recorded 148 rushing yards and Mason Gilchrist had 75 for Colfax as the Bulldogs routed Reardan 46-6 in 2B Bi-County League football play Friday.
The Bulldogs (2-1) led 46-0 before Reardan (2-1) finally got on the board in the fourth quarter. Brown rushed for three of the six Colfax touchdowns, while Gilchrist ran for two and Kyle Dail passed to Lane Gingerich for the other.
"Reardan and Colfax has been pretty much a one-score game the last five or six years," Colfax coach Mike Morgan said. "We were up by 13 last year and got beat in the last 10 seconds. I think we were pretty motivated from last year's game. When our defense was playing so well, the offense had plenty more opportunities."
Reardan 0 0 0 6— 6
Colfax 14 24 8 0—46
Colfax — Kyle Dail 30 pass from Lane Gingerich (Mason Gilchrist run).
Colfax — Gilchrist 8 run (conversion failed).
Colfax — Jacob Brown 48 run (Trentin Ensley run).
Colfax — Brown 29 run (Kolby Slate pass from Demler).
Colfax — Brown 9 run (Gilchrist run).
Colfax — Gilchrist 16 run (conversion NA).
Reardan — Abe Nelson 7 pass from Mahkai Anderson (conversion failed).
Chewelah 45, Asotin 7
CHEWELAH — Asotin kept pace through one quarter, but fell into a deep hole over the next two en route while losing to Washington 2B Bi-County League foe Chewelah.
Preston Overberg connected on a 12-yard pass to Jonah Goeckner to put Asotin (1-2) on the board in the opening quarter with what would prove to be the Panthers' only touchdown.
Bowman Middlesworth and Kaden Krouse combined for all seven touchdowns for Chewelah (2-0).
"We played the first quarter like we know we can," Asotin coach Jim Holman said. "The story of the game for us defensively was just big play after big play — nearly all those touchdowns we gave up were big plays, so that was really the Achilles heel from us tonight."
Asotin 7 0 0 0— 7
Chewelah 7 19 19 0—45
Chewelah — Kaden Krouse 51 pass from Clayton Jeanneret (Michael Palmer kick)
Asotin — Jonah Goeckner 12 pass from Preston Overberg (Brayden Barnea kick)
Chewelah — Bowman Middlesworth 73 pass from Zach Bowman (Palmer kick)
Chewelah — Krouse 44 punt return (pass failed)
Chewelah — Krouse 7 run (run failed)
Chewelah — Middlesworth 48 interception return (kick failed)
Chewelah — Middlesworth 65 run (kick failed)
Chewelah — Middlesworth 56 (Palmer kick)
VOLLEYBALL
Vikings sink Pirates
POMEROY — Kenzi Pederson had a big night with 17 kills, 11 digs and eight aces to lead Garfield-Palouse to a 25-19, 25-19, 22-25, 25-19 Southeast 1B League victory against Pomeroy in a volleyball season finale for both teams.
Denni Fealy and Maci Brantner supplied 34 assists and five blocks, respectively, for the Vikings (3-7).
"My girls just finally put it all together," said Gar-Pal coach Brad Rader. "Serving, digging, defense and offense — they just put it all together tonight. They played unbelievable."
Pomeroy coach Adam Van Vogt praised the performance of his only senior, Chloe Mayfield, who notched eight kills, seven digs and two aces for the Pirates (2-8). For the rest of his young team, he said, "the experience they get in varsity matches like that tonight is really valuable for moving forward."
BASEBALLEmmett 3, Grangeville 1
EMMETT, Idaho — Grangeville hung close, but the 2A Bulldogs fell to 4A foe Emmett in nonleague baseball play.
Thomas Reynolds had eight strikeouts and allowed two earned runs in 4 2/3 innings for Grangeville (1-2). Dane Lindsley had two hits, including a double, and relieved Reynolds on the mound in the fifth.
Grangeville 001 000 0—1 5 3
Emmit 101 010 —3 5 0
Thomas Reynolds, Dane Lindsley (5) and Tori Ebert. Tucker, Brinkerhoff (5) and Brown.
Grangeville hits — Blake Schoo, Ebert (2B), Lindsley 2 (2B), Reynolds.
Emmit hits — Larson 2 (2B, 3B), Brown, Williams 2 (2B).