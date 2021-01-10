NAMPA, Idaho — Reuben Thill of Lewiston capped a grueling week by winning two matches by decision and capturing the 195-pound title Saturday at the 46-team Rollie Lane Invitational wrestling tournament at the Idaho Center.
Seeded second, the Bengals senior claimed the championship with a 7-2 win against Garrett Roedel of Thunder Ridge, who had upset top-seeded Branson Staley of Rocky Mountain earlier in the day.
In the semifinal round, Thill decisioned Zach Stone of Bishop Kelly 9-4.
Cassidy Rehder of Lewiston placed fourth in the girls’ 155-pound division, in her first year in the sport.
Thill, who went 5-0 in the tournament, had the distinction of winning a title with only one pin. On Friday, he had triumphed by technical fall, pin and major decision.
Including dual meets, Thill competed in about nine matches for the week, winning them all.
“An ironman performance,” Lewiston coach Stuart Johnson said. “Halfway through the tournament his body was feeling the consistently hard matches. He improved each match.”
Thill had placed second at 182 in last year’s Idaho 5A state tournament.
Johnson said 2020 state champion Tristan Bremer (132) of Lewiston might return to action this week. A shoulder injury forced him to exit the tournament Friday after two wins by fall.
BOYS’ BASKETBALLTimberline 53, Nezperce 8
WEIPPE — Timberline held Whitepine League Division II opponent Nezperce to four field goals in a runaway win for the Spartans from Pierce-Weippe.
Parker Brown piled up 16 points, Devon Wentland added nine and Ryder Cram kicked in eight for Timberline (4-3, 4-0), which was playing its third game in as many days.
“We tried to work on our execution and just getting guys some playing time,” Spartans coach Jason Hunter said. “Prairie handled us (Friday), so it was good to come back and be successful.”
NEZPERCE (2-6, 0-3)
Tristan Currall 0 0-0 0, Austin Nelson 0 0-0 0, Jared Cronce 0 0-0 0, Ryen Zenner 1 0-1 2, Tanner Johnson 2 0-2 4, Logan Packer-Brower 0 0-0 0, Marshal Nelson 0 0-0 0, AJ Douglas 0 0-0 0, Brycen Banner 0 0-0 0, Nic Whitten 1 0-1 2. Totals 4 0-4 8.
TIMBERLINE-PIERCE/WEIPPE (4-3, 4-0)
Rylan Larson 2 0-0 4, Parker Brown 7 0-0 16, Ryder Cram 3 1-2 8, Micah Nelson 1 0-0 2, Chase Hunter 2 0-0 6, Logan Hunter 1 1-2 4, Devon Wentland 4 1-2 9, Jaron Christopherson 0 2-4 2, Jordan Stewart 1 0-0 2. Totals 21 5-10 53.
Nezperce 2 0 4 2—8
Timberline 21 16 10 6—53
3-point goals — Brown 2, Cram, C. Hunter 2, L. Hunter.
Prairie-Troy game postponed
COTTONWOOD — The Whitepine League Division I game between Prairie of Cottonwood and Troy was postponed until Jan. 26 because of a positive COVID-19 test within the Troy program, Prairie coach Shawn Wolter said.
GIRLS’ BASKETBALLPrairie 67, Troy 16
COTTONWOOD — Nine players got on the board for Prairie of Cottonwood as the Pirates held Troy to single digits in each quarter en route to a Whitepine League Division I victory.
“Most impressive was how well we shared the ball,” said Prairie coach Lori Mader, whose team totaled 24 assists.
Madison Shears was the top scorer for Prairie (11-1, 7-1) with 13 points, while Hope Schwartz had 11 points, five assists and four steals, and Kristin Wemhoff provided eight points and nine rebounds. For Troy (3-9, 1-7), Kassidy Chamberlin scored a team-high five.
TROY (3-9, 1-7)
Katie Gray 1 0-1 2, Halee Bohman 0 2-5 2, Isabelle Raasch 1 1-2 3, Kassidy Chamberlin 2 0-0 5, Dericka Morgan 1 0-0 2, Betty McKenzie 0 0-0 0, Olivia Tyler 1 0-0 2, Bethany Phillis 0 0-0 0. Totals 6 3-8 16.
PRAIRIE-COTTONWOOD (11-1, 7-1)
Delanie Lockett 3 1-3 7, Kristin Wemhoff 4 0-2 8, Madison Shears 5 1-2 13, Ellea Uhlenkott 3 2-4 8, Tara Schlader 4 0-0 8, Ali Rehder 0 0-0 0, Trinity Martinez 0 0-0 0, Laney Forsmann 4 0-0 8, Jade Prigge 1 0-0 2, Hope Schwartz 5 0-0 11, Olivia Klapprich 1 0-0 2. Totals 30 4-11 67.
Troy 2 5 2 7—16
Prairie 18 19 17 13—67
3-point goals — Chamberlin, Shears 2, Schwartz.
JV — Prairie 34, Grangeville 15
Kamiah 40, Logos 34
MOSCOW — Kamiah asserted itself in the middle quarters and held off a late rally by Logos of Moscow for a Whitepine League Division I victory.
The Kubs (6-7, 4-4) trailed 7-6 through the first quarter, but had a dominant 15-3 showing in the second to lead 21-10 at the half. They stretched their advantage to as many as 14 points in the third and fourth quarters, but a late Logos rally brought the Knights (4-8, 2-7) back within one possession with around three minutes to go.
The Kubs tightened their defense and made clutch free throws to secure the win. They went 15-for-20 from the foul line.
“We pushed the ball in transition and got some easy buckets,” said Kamiah coach Brandon Skinner, who noted the outstanding transition play of offensive leaders Ashlyn Schoening and Laney Landmark. “Got them in early foul trouble in the first half and ended up at the free-throw line.”
Lucia Wilson led Logos with 11 points.
KAMIAH (6-7, 4-4)
Logan Landmark 1 1-1 3, Zayda Loewen 2 0-2 4, Dorian Hix 0 0-0 0, Haleigh Wyatt 0 0-0 0, Mya Barger 0 3-3 3, Laney Landmark 1 6-7 8, Mariah Porter 2 1-1 5, Ashlyn Schoening 4 4-6 11, Karlee Skinner 2 0-0 5, Reesa Loewen 0 0-0 0, Maya Engledow 0 0-0 0, Maddie Brotnov 0 0-0 0. Totals 12 15-20 40.
LOGOS-MOSCOW (4-8, 2-7)
Kayte Casebolt 0 0-0 0, Cora Johnson 0 0-0 0, Lucia Wilson 5 1-1 11, Emilia Meyer 3 3-5 9, Kirstin Wambeke 4 1-1 10, Ameera Wilson 1 0-0 2, Kaylee Vis 0 0-0 0, Julia Urquidez 0 0-0 0, Lydia Urquidez 0 0-0 0, Grace VanderPloeg 1 0-0 2, S. Holloway 0 0-0 0. Totals 14 5-7 34.
Kamiah 6 15 9 10—40
Logos 7 3 7 17—34
3-point goals — Skinner, Wambeke.
JV — Kamiah 52, Logos 17
Nezperce 40, Timberline 13
WEIPPE — Nezperce limited Whitepine League Division II foe Timberline to single digits in each quarter — and scoreless in the third — to record a rout on the road.
The Nighthawks (5-4, 3-1) got 10 points and 10 rebounds from Kadyn Horton, while Hannah Duuck pulled down 10 boards. Erica Zenner tacked on eight points.
Nezperce coach Dave Snodgrass commended guards Katharine Duuck and Jillian Lux, who combined for only one giveaway.
“That’s our whole emphasis — play under control and play calm,” he said.
Marebeth Stemrich scored six points for the Spartans (0-11, 0-4).
NEZPERCE (5-4, 3-1)
Amelia Husted 0 1-2 1, Grace Tiegs 1 0-0 2, Jillian Lux 0 1-2 1, Katharine Duuck 1 0-0 2, Hannah Duuck 0 0-0 0, Madisyn Brower 1 0-0 2, Erica Zenner 4 0-0 8, Kayden Sanders 3 0-0 6, Brianna Branson 1 0-0 2, Kadyn Horton 5 0-0 10, Morgan Wemhoff 2 0-0 4, Faith Tiegs 1 0-0 2. Totals 19 2-4 40.
TIMBERLINE-PIERCE/WEIPPE (0-11, 0-4)
Gracie Warner 0 0-0 0, Morgan Soester 0 0-0 0, Marebeth Stemrich 3 0-1 6, Natalie Amarillas 0 0-2 0, Sam Brown 1 0-0 2, Abby Brown 0 3-4 3, Carlie Harrell 1 0-0 2, G. Thompson 0 0-0 0. Totals 5 3-7 13.
Nezperce 10 8 11 11—40
Timberline 2 8 0 3—13
Potlatch-CV rescheduled
KOOSKIA — A scheduled Whitepine League Division I game between Clearwater Valley and Potlatch was postponed because of coronavirus contact tracing in the CV program, Rams coach Darren Yocum said.
It has been rescheduled for Feb. 1.