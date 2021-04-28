RATHDRUM — Samantha Mader pitched a five-inning shutout and struck out nine batters as the Lewiston High School softball team swept Lakeland 10-0 and 14-2 in an Inland Empire League doubleheader Tuesday.
Loryn Barney and Taryn Barney each had a home run in the initial game for the Bengals (17-4, 7-3), while Kate Banks went 3-for-4 at the plate in the second showing, tacking on seven strikeouts on the mound as Lewiston went 15-of-27 at the plate overall.
“We performed a lot better than we have been,” Lewiston coach Kristin Delp said. “This was one of the better hitting days for us on the road this year. It was a refreshing day and it helped us build back some of that confidence.”
GAME 1
Lewiston 150 40—10 9 1
Lakeland 000 00—0 5 1
Samantha Mader and Taryn Barney; Bursch and Sterling.
Lewiston hits — Loryn Barney 3 (HR, 3B, 2B), T. Barney 2 (HR, 2B), Lanie Weeks 2, Evanne Douglass, Morgan Williams.
Lakeland hits — See 2, Gosch, Smit, Sterling.
GAME 2
Lewiston 308 30—14 15 1
Lakeland 010 01—2 9 3
Kate Banks and T. Barney; Wardak, H. Gosch (2), Smit (2) and Gosch.
Lewiston hits — L. Barney 3, Banks 3 (2B), Karli Taylor 2 (2B), Williams 2 (2B), Weeks 2, Douglass, Caitrin Reel, Jenika Ortiz.
Lakeland hits — Walls 2 (HR), See 2, H. Gosch, Smit, Dyer, Staudinger, Gosch.
Orofino 13, Moscow 8
MOSCOW — Riley Schwartz delivered three hits with a pair of doubles as Orofino held on to beat nonleague opponent Moscow.
Moscow racked up five runs to make things interesting in the seventh.
Orofino 233 110 3—13 11 4
Moscow 210 000 5—8 10 9
K. Hurlson and M. Madden; S. Elliss, A. Pouchnik (5) and S. Verlin, M. Highfill (2).
Orofino hits — R. Schwartz 3 (2 2B), J. Miller 2 (2B), M. Madden 2, M. Zenner (3B), K. Hurlson (2B).
Moscow hits — A. Bethel 2 (2B), S. Verlin 2, J. Smith 2 (2B), B. Fleischman (2B), A. Sparks (2B), S. Elliss, A. Pouchnik.
Grangeville 10, Kendrick 8
GRANGEVILLE — Macy Smith hit a home run and went 3-for-4 at the plate as Grangeville topped Kendrick in a nonleague contest.
The Bulldogs committed nine errors, but a strong showing in the later stages sealed the victory and pushed Grangeville to 8-8.
“We gave up too many walks, too many errors,” Grangeville coach Jerime Zimmerman said. “But the girls battled through adversity. They have ways of getting back when they get out of sorts, and they find it within themselves.”
Kendrick 001 043 0—8 3 7
Grangeville 014 104 x—10 9 9
Taylor and Kirk; Zahorka and Smith.
Kendrick hits — Proctor 2, Kimbley.
Grangeville hits — Zahorka 2 (2B), Smith 3 (HR), Anderson, Kent (3B), Zimmerman 2.
Potlatch 9-23, Genesee 3-4
GENESEE — Emma Chambers shook off an 0-for-3 performance at the plate in the first game of a Whitepine League doubleheader against Genesee, going 4-for-4 in the second matchup with three RBI and two doubles as the Loggers prevailed by scores of 9-3 and 23-4.
Potlatch (7-1, 6-0) totaled 14 RBI in the second game, while Rebecca Butterfield held off the Bulldogs batters in the first one, notching 13 strikeouts.
GAME 1
Genesee 000 003 0—3 3 5
Potlatch 000 036 x—9 6 2
R. Leseman and B. Leseman; R. Butterfield and T. McKinney.
Genesee hits — H. Donner (3B), B. Leseman, K. Carter.
Potlatch hits — A. Felton 2, J. Larson (2B), K. Heitstuman, K. Hadaller, R. Butterfield.
GAME 2
Potlatch 902 (12)—23 11 1
Genesee 220 0—4 1 6
R. Butterfield, J. Larson (1) and T. McKinney; R. Leseman, B. Leseman (1) and R. Leseman, B. Leseman (1).
Potlatch hits — E. Chambers 4 (2 2B), A. Felton 2, J. Larson (2B), R. Butterfield (2B), A. Arciga, K. Heitstuman, T. Carpenter.
Genesee hits — K. Carter.
Clarkston 4, Rogers 3
SPOKANE — Emma McManigle pitched a six-hitter with 10 strikeouts as Clarkston edged Rogers in a late-reported game Monday.
BASEBALLLewiston 8-9, Lakeland 2-2
Lewiston pitchers Brice Bensching and Cole McKenzie threw more than 60 pitches apiece, combining for six strikeouts in the first game as the Bengals outlasted Lakeland in an Inland Empire League doubleheader.
Lewiston (10-7, 10-3) got going at the plate in the second game, tallying five doubles from five players, while Zachary Lombard struck out five.
“It was nice to have that from them on the mound,” Lewiston coach Davey Steele said. “We were able to score enough to keep them at a distance, and our defense played solid behind them.”
GAME 1
Lakeland 000 011 0—2 7 3
Lewiston 311 021 x—8 10 1
P. Wysong, S. Pote (6) and G. Vandever; Brice Bensching, Cole McKenzie (5) and Killian Fox.
Lakeland hits — S. Hocking 2, P. Wysong 2, G. Vandever, G. Love, S. Pemberton.
Lewiston hits — Elliott Taylor 2 (2 2B), Fox 2 (2B), Austin Kolb 2, Christopher Ricard (3B), Quinton Edmison (2B), Zachary Lombard, McKenzie.
GAME 2
Lakeland 100 010 0—2 4 1
Lewiston 100 350 x—9 11 2
S. Pote, J. Mason (6) and G. Vandever; Lombard, Kayden Carpenter (5) and Kolb.
Lakeland hits — S. Hocking 2 (2B), P. Wysong, G. Vandever.
Lewiston hits — Fox 2 (2B), Edmison 2 (2B), Kolb 2, Taylor (2B), Zachary Massey (2B), Cruz Hepburn (2B), Ricard, Carpenter.
Clarkston 15, Rogers 6
SPOKANE — Dawson Blunt had four hits, four RBI and three runs to lead Clarkston, which exploded with 10 runs in the seventh inning to defeat Rogers of Spokane in Class 2A Greater Spokane League play.
Colby Bolen gave up only one earned run in six innings, while Brandon Bales closed things out at the mound for the Bantams (2-4).
Clarkston 000 500 (10)—15 15 6
Rogers 310 002 0— 6 5 1
Bolen, Bales (7) and Shubert. Norden, Bowman (5), Hoffman (7), Crossley (7), Gutierrez (7) and McMillan.
Clarkston hits — Blunt 4, Caldwell 2, Dunham 2, Shubert 2, Schofield 2, Bolen, Bales, Lyons.
Rogers hits — Holcomb 2 (2B), Norden, Hernandez, Brewer.
Pullman 9, Shadle Park 5
PULLMAN — The unbeaten Pullman Greyhounds made a strong start and held off a Shadle Park rally to prevail in a Class 2A Greater Spokane League game.
Brady Wells held the Highlanders scoreless through four innnings and tallied two hits including a double for Pullman (6-0, 6-0), while Carson Coulter earned the save.
“Shadle Park’s pretty good, so I’m pretty happy to come away with a win agains those guys,” Pullman coach Kevin Agnew said.
Shadle Park 000 041 0—5 9 3
Pullman 230 400 X—9 11 2
Rose, Primm (2), Plourde (3), Picard (5) and Herindez; Wells, Bickelhaupt (5), Coulter (6) and Coulter, Robison (6).
Shadle Park hits — Lipscomb 3, Schmidt 2 (2 3B), Emsminger, Fox, Hurst, Herindez.
Pullman hits — Held 3 (2B), Wells 2 (2B), Robison 2, Bickelhaupt, Utzman, Richartz, Hilliard.
Moscow 7, Orofino 3
OROFINO — Ryan Delusa went 2-for-4 with two RBI and a double as Moscow downed nonleague opponent Orofino.
Dylan Decker also was 2-of-4 with a double, and Ethan McLaughlin allowed just one run in the opening four innings for the Bears (7-7).
Moscow 320 200 0—7 6 2
Orofino 001 020 0—3 6 3
Ethan McLaughlin, Jamison Green (5) and Mike Kiblen, Jack Bales (6); Steve Bradbury, Dash Barlow (4), Brayden Turcott (5) and Rylan Larson.
Moscow hits — Ryan Delusa 2 (2B), Dylan Decker 2 (2B), Kiblen, Chad Redinger.
Orofino hits — Joe Sparano 2 (3B), Jordan Christopherson (2B), Larson, Barlow, Body Howell.
Troy 10, Genesee 5
GENESEE — Troy avenged a loss from the previous night against Whitepine League foe Genesee.
“It was a combination of good pitching by Derrick (Baier) and clean defense,” Troy coach Travis House said. “And we put the bat on the ball. We didn’t strike out much. We were hitting the ball hard and putting it in play, and good things happened.”
Troy (6-3, 6-3) racked up four runs each in the fifth and sixth innings to take the lead.
Troy 000 244 0—10 5 1
Genesee 002 000 3— 5 7 4
Derrick Baier, Cameron House (6) and House, Mack Hagenbaugh. Jack Johnson and Nate Guinard.
Troy hits — Boden DeMeerleer 2, Hagenbaugh (2B), House, Kaiden Strunk
Genesee hits — Guinard 2, Cy Wareham (2B), Peak Wareham (3B), Cameron Meyer, Johnson, Jacob Krick.
TENNISLewiston sweeps IEL pair
COEUR D’ALENE — The Lewiston tennis team remained unbeaten with a 7-5 win at Coeur d’Alene and an 8-4 victory at Lakeland.
“Really happy to be still undefeated in the league,” Lewiston coach Sandi Stocks said. “To come up with a win against Cd’A with one of my top kids out was great. The kids worked hard and really came through.”
Austin and Dylan Gomez remained undefeated in boys’ singles with two wins each, while the top mixed doubles team of Shelby Hobbs and Henry Parkey also stayed undefeated with two wins.
The Bengals host Clarkston at 3 p.m. today.
Lewiston 7, Coeur d’Alene 5
Boys’ singles — Austin Gomez, Lew, def. Chris Swider 6-1, 6-0; Dylan Gomez, Lew, def. Turner Cox 6-1, 6-0; Christian Bren, Lew, def. CJ Giao 6-3, 6-0.
Girls’ singles — Rylei Carper, Lew, def. Audrey Judson 6-4, 2-6, 6-2; Amy Corette, CdA, def. Gretchen Pals 6-1, 6-0; Taylor Torgerson, CdA, def. Natalie Scheib 6-0, 6-1.
Boys’ doubles — Aidan Brogan and Tristan Bachman, Lew, def. Kobie DeLeonard and Theo Shultz 4-6, 6-3, 6-3; Brennan Barrick and Kayden LaFerriere, Lew, def. Charlie Pinto and Gabe Danzer 6-4, 4-6, 6-3.
Girls’ doubles — Maggie Bloom and Sarah Wilkey, CdA, def. Ryann Finch and Morgan Moran 4-6, 7-6 (4), 6-0; Addy Curtis and Ella Wilson, CdA, def. Rachel Sheppard and Catheryn Ho 3-6, 6-1, 11-9.
Mixed doubles — Shelby Hobbs and Henry Parkey, Lew, def. Kalli DeLeonard and Alexander Nipp 6-2, 6-1; Shelby Gray and Jake Whiting, CdA, def. Lexi Ahlers and Daniel Brereton 7-6 (8), 6-2.
Lewiston 8, Lakeland 4
Boys’ singles — Austin Gomez, Lew, def. Marwan Warnick 6-1, 6-0; Dylan Gomez, Lew, def. Bo Wilding 6-0, 6-0; Christian Bren, Lew, def. Jared Sherman 6-0, 6-4.
Girls’ singles — Malika Warnick, Lake, def. Rylei Carper 6-4, 6-2; Cathryn Ho, Lew, def. Lelle Brown 7-5, 1-6, 11-9; Rachel Sheppard, Lew, def. Maliah Batman 6-7 (5), 6-1, 10-5.
Boys’ doubles — Brady Hanna and Brady Manko, Lake, def. Aidan Brogan and Tristan Bachman 6-4, 6-7 (4), 10-4; Ben Ryan and Cole Andres, Lake, def. Brennan Barrick and Kayden LaFerriere 6-2, 4-6, 10-7.
Girls’ doubles — Ryann Finch and Morgan Moran, Lew, def. Ellie Carlson and Addie Raebel 6-0, 6-4; Madison Hersh and Allison Rader, Lake, def. Gretchen Pals and Natalie Scheib 6-2, 6-1.
Mixed doubles — Shelby Hobbs and Henry Parkey, Lew, def. Quinn McGovern and Rachel Moen 6-0, 6-3; Daniel Brereton and Lexi Ahlers, Lew, def. Cameron Quette and Faith Broadwater 6-2, 6-2.
Shadle Park 6, Clarkston 1
SPOKANE — The Clarkston boys’ tennis team dropped a Class 2A Greater Spokane League meet to Shadle Park by a score of 6-1.
Norbert Kulesza and Brayden Woods provided a lone victory for the Bantams in No. 1 boys’ doubles, grinding out a 6-2, 3-6, 6-2 win.
“We just kinda came out flat,” coach John Kowatsch said. “Just a rough day. ... (Shadle Park’s) team was really consistent, forced us to do too much at times. We’re still a very young team and learning, so this was a good experience for them.“
Singles — Cameron Picicci, SP, def. Gavin Wickens, Clk, 6-2, 2-6, 6-1; Matthews Mitchman, SP, def. Mason VanTine, Clk, 5-7, 6-3, 6-2; Brody Bottrell, SP, def. Espen Williams, Clk, 6-0, 6-1; Elias Garcia, SP, def. Gabe Rathbun, Clk, 6-0, 6-0.
Doubles — Norbert Kulesza and Brayden Woods, Clk, def. Carson Newell and Issac Rouse, SP, 6-2, 3-6, 6-2; Angel Torres and Micaiah Godley, SP, def. Aiden Schnatterly and Zane Leslie, Clk, 6-2, 6-2; SP won by forfeit.
Clarkston girls 7, Shadle Park 0
The Bantams never were forced into a third set in a Class 2A Greater Spokane League sweep of the Highlanders.
Highlights included Kerington Tenwick and Jenna Allen winning their Nos. 1 and 2 singles spots 6-0, 6-0.
“Our girls played well across the board,” Clarkston coach Margaret Denton said. “(The) singles players are really doing a great job against their opponents, and the doubles girls really played well today as well.”
Singles — Kerington Tenwick, Clk, def. Alihna Grandes 6-0, 6-0; Jenna Allen, Clk, def. Hailey Castro 6-0, 6-0; Corah Cassel, Clk, def. Emma Johnson 6-1, 6-1; Katie Kauman, Clk, def. Ashley Solt 6-2, 6-2.
Doubles — Maggie Ogden and Claire Teasley, Clk, def. Halle Hober and Isabel Vasquez 6-1, 6-3; Rachel Hoffman and Natalie Elskamp, Clk, def. Angela Turcios and Alyssa Smith 6-3, 6-4; Matti Betts and Maddie Kaufman, Clk, def. Rylee Alexander and Katie Montejano 6-1, 6-3.
Pullman boys 6, West Valley 1
SPOKANE VALLEY — Pullman did not drop a single game across its four singles matches in a dominant team victory against Class 2A Greater Spokane League foe West Valley.
The Greyhounds (5-0) won every completed set by a margin of 6-1 or better, with their No. 1 doubles pairing of Ravi Lin and Ambrose Wang joining all four singles players in pitching a 6-0, 6-0 shutout. The lone Pullman blemish came due to an injury default suffered while leading early in the No. 3 doubles match.
Singles — Jay Sahaym, Pul, def. Cory Jones 6-0, 6-0; Connor Lee, Pul, def. Riley Zeifelder 6-0, 6-0; Seth Luna, Pul, def. Asher Nefenger 6-0, 6-0; Garrison Hoiland, Pul, def. Gavin Simmons 6-0, 6-0
Doubles — Ravi Lin and Ambrose Wang, Pul, def. Taryn Littleworth and Ian Howatt 6-0, 6-0; Om Sahaym and Vijay Lin, Pul, def. Nathan Hanson and Hayden Hunsaker 6-1, 6-1; Chase Froelich and Keagan Nakazawa, WV, def. Kieran Hampson and Kolby Uhlenkott 0-1, ret.
Pullman girls 7, West Valley 0
PULLMAN — No. 1 singles player Gwyn Heim and No. 2 Addison Hawes both won 6-0, 6-0 as the Pullman girls blanked West Valley in a 2A Greater Spokane League match.
Audrey Pitzer of Pullman pulled out a 6-2, 5-7, 6-3 win.
Singles — Gwyn Heim, Pul def. Erin Sanchez 6-0, 6-0; Addison Hawes, Pul, def. Gracelyn Davis 6-0, 6-0; Audrey Pitzer, Pul def. Carly Bale 6-2, 5-7, 6-3; Renee Sun, Pul, def. Sage McAllister 6-2, 6-2
Doubles — Chelsie George and Subrashee Venkatasubramanian, Pul def. Macy McPhee andKira Smith 4-6, 6-4, 6-4; Hannah Gecas and Kalee Hildebrand, Pul, def. Carlie Knapp and Kendall Nordhus 6-4, 6-1; Natalie Nestegard and Chloe Schnore, Pul, def. Ali Parker and Addy Palmer 6-1, 6-1.
TRACKSlaybaugh vaults 14-5½
POMEROY — Rapidly improving Colton Slaybaugh broke his school record in the boys’ pole vault with a clearance of 14 feet, 5½ inches, to lead Pomeroy to the boys’ team title in a seven-team track meet.
The mark is 5½ inches better than the Washington Class 1B state meet record, and Pomeroy coaches think it’s the best 1B mark ever in the state.
“He’s a very talented athlete, he works really hard, and Fred is a phenomenal coach,” Pomeroy coach Adam Van Vogt said, referring to vaults coach Fred Knebel.
Slaybaugh, a junior, also won the 100-meter dash and anchored a victorious 400 relay.
Garfield-Palouse claimed the girls’ team crown.
GIRLS
Team scores — Garfield-Palouse 241, Oakesdale 241, Pomeroy 178, Prescott 128, Yakama Nation 86, Tekoa-Rosalia 62, Odessa 54.
Area winners
200 — Kennedy Cook, GP, 27.63
400 — Kennedy Cook, GP, 1:07.62.
3,200 — Samantha Snekvik, GP, 14:09.88
800 relay — Garfield-Palouse (Appel, Pfaff, Blomgren, Laughary) 2:05.92.
1,600 relay — Garfield-Palouse (Gibler, Snekvik, Southern, Edwards) 5:28.76.
Pole vault — Katie Boyer, Pom, 7-6.
Shot put — Raelin Borley, Pom, 30-3.
Javelin — Raelin Borley, Pom, 97-9.
BOYS
Team scores — Pomeroy 254, Tekoa-Rosalia 240, Oakesdale 148, Yakama Nation 144, Garfield-Palouse 128, Prescott 84, Odessa 82.
Area winners
100 — Colton Slaybaugh, Pom, 11.92.
400 — Ethan Cok, GP, 56.45.
1,600 — Danny Laughary, GP, 5:24.78.
400 relay — Pomeroy (Fruh, Vendeland, T. Slaybaugh, C. Slaybaugh) 47.82.
Pole vault — Colton Slaybaugh, Pom, 14-5½.
Triple jump — Jaxson Orr, GP, 36-9.
Discus — Troy Steele, Pom, 104-4.
Asotin, Colfax win
COLFAX — Carson Benner of Asotin set two personal records in winning the boys’ long and triple jumps, and Hailey Demler of Colfax matched her PR in taking the girls’ high jump in a three-team track meet.
Team titles went to the Asotin girls and the Colfax boys.
GIRLS
Team scores — Asotin 169½, Colfax 152½, Lind-Ritzville 77, Northwest Christian 68.
Area winners
100 — Sydnee Balzer, Aso, 13.35.
1,600 — Anna Cocking, Colf, 7:12.98.
3,200 — Anna Cocking, Colf, 15:00.71.
100 hurdles — Destiny Nelson, Colf, 19.87.
300 hurdles — Jaisha Gibb, Colf, 52.40.
400 relay — Colfax (Gibb, Nelson, Sisk, Aune) 57.16.
800 relay — Asotin (Balzer, Connor, Thummel, Mackintosh) 2:00.53.
1,600 relay — Asotin (Thummel, Connor, R. Heimgartner, M. Heimgartner) 5:08.74.
High jump — Hailey Demler, Colf, 5-0.
Triple jump — Emmalyn Barnea, Aso, 32-2.
Shot put — Haylee Appleford, Aso, 36-2.
Javelin — Haylee Appleford, Aso, 82-10.
BOYS
Team scores — Colfax 188, Asotin 118, Northwest Christian 85½.
Area winners
400 — Jaxon Wick, Colf, 56.65.
3,200 — Josh Huber, Colf, 11:44.89.
110 hurdles — Colton Kneale, Colf, 19.99.
300 hurdles — Colton Kneale, Colf, 47.99.
400 relay — Asotin (Warwick, Heler, Pasion, Goeckner) 47.70.
1,600 relay — Colfax (Heiner, Vanek, Wick, Heilsberg) 3:53.00.
Long jump — Carson Benner, Aso, 19-2.
Triple jump — Carson Benner, Aso, 38-10.
Shot put — Jacob Brown, Colf, 39-9½.
Discus — Jacob Brown, Colf, 121-8.