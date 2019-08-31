IDAHO FALLS — Michael Bramlett ran for two touchdowns as the Lewiston football team opened its season with a 33-13 nonleague win against Idaho Falls on Friday.
Lewiston racked up one touchdown in each of the first three quarters and two in the fourth. The Bengals held Idaho Falls scoreless through the first half.
Quarterback Kash Lang made “a bunch of good throws” in what Lewiston coach Matt Pancheri called a “great game.”
“I was just proud of our kids,” Pancheri said. “I think we came out, fought hard, and a road game like that is tough. A lot of driving — you know, you don’t know quite how your football team is going to respond to that, and I thought we responded well.”
A full box score was unavailable.
Lewiston 6 6 7 14—33
Idaho Falls 0 0 7 6—13
Kendrick 60, Kamiah 26
KAMIAH — Alex Sneve passed for 99 yards and ran for 227, accounting for seven touchdowns as Kendrick opened its season with a nonleague win against Kamiah.
Cooper Hewett rushed for 107 yards and had three receptions for 74 yards for the Tigers.
Chase Burke made nine tackles for the winners.
Kendrick fell into an early 6-0 hole before erupting for 34 first-quarter points, recovering two onside kicks.
With the Kubs keying on Hewett, Sneve capitalized with designed quarterback keepers, Kendrick coach Zane Hobart said.
Kendrick 34 8 12 6—60
Kamiah 6 6 6 8—26
Kamiah — Eades 67 pass from Taylor (run failed)
Kendrick — Hewett 70 interception return (run failed)
Kendrick — Burke 16 run (run failed)
Kendrick — Sneve 45 run (Hewett run)
Kendrick — Sneve 2 run (Anderson pass from Sneve)
Kendrick – Hewett 58 pass from Sneve (run failed)
Kendrick — Alexander 28 pass from Sneve (Sneve run)
Kamiah — Skinner 9 punt-block return (run failed)
Kendrick — Sneve 27 run (run failed)
Kendrick — Sneve 41 run (pass failed)
Kamiah — Oatman 12 run (run failed)
Kendrick — Sneve 35 run (run failed)
Kamiah — Taylor 65 run (Kiele pass from Taylor)
Troy 54, Wallace 0
WALLACE — Troy whitewashed nonleague foe Wallace in the season debut for both teams.
Sophomore Elijah Phillis ran for three touchdowns.
“He had a great night running the ball,” Troy coach Bobby Wilson said of Phillis. “He hit the hole hard and executed very well.”
Rhett Sandquist ran for two touchdowns of his own, while Trojans defensive end Tommy Baier had five tackles. One of Sandquist’s scores came after he accepted a lateral from Zachary Stoner, who had scampered 22 yards on a punt return.
“It was a great way to open the season for us,” Wilson said. “I was very proud of our defensive tackles and the way our offense executed. We went for a long drive and had a happy bus ride home.”
Troy 14 28 6 6—54
Wallace 0 0 0 0— 0
Troy — Sam Taff 49 run
Troy — Reece Sanderson 9 run
Troy — Rhett Sandquist 4 run
Troy — Elijah Phillis 40 run
Troy — Phillis 16 run
Troy — Sandquist 30 punt return
Troy — Brendan Noble 15 run
Troy — Phillis 86 run
CV 46, Timberline 0
KOOSKIA — Lane Schilling erupted for five touchdowns on 248 yards rushing, as his Clearwater Valley Rams dismantled nonleague foe Timberline of Weippe.
Schilling, 6-foot-1 and 190 pounds, was “just a hard kid to bring down,” CV coach Roger Whalen said.
“He’s got that quickness, the breakaway speed. He’s a strong kid,” he said.
Also getting into the mix were Tyce Pfefferkorn, who had a 25-yard scamper for a score, and Will Willis. Willis took one in from 5 yards out.
Sophomore linebacker Dylan Pickering “looked great,” Whalen said. The 6-foot-2, 185-pounder had 15 tackles, and the CV defense forced four turnovers, two of those being interceptions by Tyler Pressley.
The Rams mixed in a healthy dose of power running and the option game, relying heavily on an overpowering offensive line.
“What I was most happy with — we got 19 kids and they all played a ton,” Whalen said.
CV 14 18 8 6—46
Timberline 0 0 0 0—0
CV — Lane Schilling 25 run (run failed).
CV — L. Schilling 78 run (run failed).
CV — L. Schilling 5 run (run failed).
CV — Will Willis 5 run (run failed).
CV — L. Schilling 40 run (run failed).
CV — L. Schilling 5 run (run failed).
CV — Tyce Pfefferkorn 25 run (run failed).
CV — Christian Fabbi 10 run (run failed).
M-D 63, Orofino 6
MCCALL, Idaho — McCall-Donnelly took advantage of a rough start to the season for Orofino, and cruised to a nonleague victory.
Orofino’s score came in the second quarter on a Kai Naranjo kickoff return.
“There’s a lot we have to do differently. We’ll hit the film hard and be ready to come back,” Maniacs assistant coach Dylan Midstokke said. “We can only go up from here.”
No statistics were available.
Lewis Co. calls off game
CRAIGMONT — Lewis County’s home game against Lapwai was called off because of a lack of players on the Lewis County roster.
Down to around 10 athletes at the moment, Lewis County still expects to play the rest of its schedule.
VOLLEYBALL
Eagles overcome Thunder
PULLMAN — Pullman Christian opened its volleyball season with see-saw five-set victory against Mountain Christian League adversary Kootenai Thunder.
The scores were 21-25, 27-25, 15-25, 26-24, 17-15.
Annie Goetze had 13 kills and five blocks for the Eagles. Alina Combs filled the stat sheet with eight kills, nine digs and four aces, while Faith Berg provided 28 assists and three aces. Samantha Shaffer managed 12 digs for the Pullman Christian defense and hit three aces.
JV — Pullman Christian def. Kootenai