POST FALLS, Idaho — The Lewiston High School softball team registered 30 hits and nine home runs Saturday as it swept Post Falls in a Class 5A Inland Empire League doubleheader.
The scores were 17-5 and 13-3, both in five innings.
Taryn Barney homered three times, Karli Taylor and Evanne Douglass had two apiece while Caitrin Reel and Loryn Barney recorded one each as the Bengals (12-1, 6-0) were a blazing 30-of-64 at the plate.
“We’ve been working really hard to come out and score early and score often,” Lewiston coach Kristin Delp said. “Basically everybody in my lineup has had a home run this season. It makes it hard for us not to perform when we can get into double digit runs like we’ve been.”
GAME 1
Lewiston 520 64—17 17 2
Post Falls 032 00—5 8 3
Kate Banks and T. Barney. Moak, Abby (4) and Krause.
Lewiston hits — Karli Taylor 2 (HR), L. Barney 2 (HR, 2B), T. Barney 3 (2 HR), Jenika Ortiz 2, Lanie Weeks 3, Banks 3, Douglass 2 (2 HR)
Post Falls hits — Berg, Aldrich 2 (3B), Dumas 2, Kramer 2 (HR), Donohoe.
GAME 2
Lewiston 135 04—13 13 0
Post Falls 021 00—3 6 4
Sam Mader and T. Barney. Nungesser and Krause.
Lewiston hits — Taylor 2 (HR), Douglass (2B), Reel (HR), L. Barney 2, T. Barney (HR), Ortiz 2, Weeks 3, Purrington (2B).
Post Falls hits — Solberg, Berg, Dumas (2B), Moak (HR), Krause, Barber.
Moscow loses twice
SPOKANE — Moscow dropped games to Lake City and Coeur d’Alene in a three-team Inland Empire League gathering.
The Bears (2-7) lost 17-0 to the Timberwolves and 7-6 against Coeur d’Alene. Vikings freshman pitcher Maya Kees held Moscow in check.
“I thought Kees competed her heart out,” Moscow coach Ted Matsuoka said. “We’re learning a lot on the fly and we have something we can build off.”
GAME 1
Moscow 000 00—0 2 2
Lake City 168 2x—17 15 3
Amanda Pouchnik, Sophia Elliss (2) and Megan Highfill. Phoebe Schultze and Hope Bodak.
Moscow hits — Sidnie Smith (2B), Sydnee Verlin.
Lake City hits — Abby Jankay 3 (3B, 2B), Abby Gray 3 (2B), Bodak 2 (2B), Austin Hill 2, Hannah Begalman, Jenn Glenn, Brooklyn Wullenwaber, Taylor Hill, Aimee Moser.
GAME 2
Moscow 140 001 0—6 11 2
Coeur d’Alene 102 130 x—7 10 3
Maya Kees and Verlin; McCordy and Constable.
Moscow hits — Pouchnik 3, Bella Fleischman 2, Angel Sparks (2B), Addie Branen, Jessica Smith, S. Smith, Verlin, Highfill.
Coeur d’Alene hits — Dorame 2 (3B, 2B), Constable (HR), Blankenshup (3B), Morhring (3B), Farrar (2B), West (2B), Bakken, Cleave, Schmidt.
Kamiah/CV 12, Genesee 8
KOOSKIA — The co-op team of Kamiah and Clearwater Valley regrouped after a first-pitch home run from Genesee to secure a nonleague home victory and improve to 2-6.
“It was a very windy and cold day,” Kamiah/CV coach Vincent Martinez said. “Angel Dominguez was putting the ball where it needed to be (despite giving up) a homer on the first pitch and did not get too frustrated.”
The game was called after the top of the third due to a time limit.
Genesee 433—10 8 2
Kamiah/CV 48x—12 5 5
R. Leseman and B. Leseman. Angel Dominguez and Macy Morrow.
Genesee hits — Donner (HR), B. Leseman, R. Leseman, M. Scharnharst, K. Carter, S. Hanson, K. Stout 2.
Kamiah/CV hits — Georgia Farnham, Kaitlynn Everett 2, Rayne Martinez, Kayleigh Tavernier.
BASEBALLLewiston 2-13, Post Falls 12-9
POST FALLS — Lewiston dropped Game 1 and trailed early in Game 2 before rallying with a big sixth inning to achieve a split of a Class 5A Inland Empire League doubleheader against Post Falls.
Christopher Ricard had four base hits on the day and homered for the Bengals (5-6) in Game 2. Killian Fox had two hits in each contest while earning a team-high three RBI in the second game, and Zachary Lombard racked up three hits and two RBI in the Lewiston victory.
Post Falls pulled away late in the first game with seven runs through the last two innings, then carried its momentum over with nine runs in the first two innings of the second game. The Bengals trailed 9-5 through five innings, but exploded with eight runs in the sixth to vault past the Trojans.
“We were just able to put together a really good inning,” Lewiston coach Davey Steele said.
The seventh inning was scoreless for both teams, with Elliott Taylor closing out the victory at the mound after holding Post Falls scoreless through five innings pitched.
“We played in low 40s with some snow at times, and the wind was pretty much howling the entire game,” Steele said. “It was cold — it was miserable — but both teams, I thought, battled through that.”
GAME 1
Lewiston 100 01— 2 6 4
Post Falls 230 52—12 8 1
Killian Fox, Kayden Carpenter (5) and Austin Kolb. Ethan Miller, Jered Taylor (5) and Zach Clark.
Lewiston hits — Fox 2 (2B), Elliott Taylor (2B), Cruz Hepburn, Christopher Ricard, Cole McKenzie.
Post Falls hits — Cole Rutherford 3, Spencer Zeller, CD Sharples, Kaden Cripps, Nick Chase (3B), Clark.
GAME 2
Lewiston 032 008 0—13 14 5
Post Falls 270 000 0— 9 7 2
Christopher Ricard, Elliott Taylor (3) and Austin Kolb. Timmy Bastedo, Tyson Rutherford (2), Kaden Cripps (5), CD Sharples (5) and Zach Clark.
Lewiston hits — Ricard 3 (HR), Zachary Lombard 3 (2B), Killian Fox 2, Quinton Edmison 2 (2B), Taylor, Cruz Hepburn, Kolb, Zachary Massey.
Post Falls hits — Spencer Zeller 2 (2B), Cole Rutherford, Sharples, Cripps (2B), Ethan Miller, T. Rutherford (2B).
JV — split 1-1.
Orofino 5-8, St. Maries 2-4
ST. MARIES — Brayden Turcott registered 14 strikeouts and hit four singles as Orofino swept a doubleheader against Central Idaho League adversary St. Maries.
The Maniacs (10-3) shut down the Lumberjacks late in both games, allowing no runs in the last three innings of each.
“The bats came alive in the second one,” Orofino coach Dylan Midstokke said. “We were able to get some firepower, which was nice. Brayden was on tonight and helped his case with the singles. We made a commitment and really were able to string some hits together.”
GAME 1
Orofino 301 100 x—5 4 1
St. Maries 002 000 0—2 4 5
Brayden Turcott, Joe Sparano (7) and Rylan Larson. Wyatt Holmes, Ricky Nelson (6) and Kade Crawford.
Orofino hits — Turcott 2, Nick Drobish (2B).
St. Maries hits — Holmes, Crawford, Brock Anderson 2.
GAME 2
Orofino 101 222 x—8 13 3
St. Maries 301 000 0—4 9 0
Jaron Christopherson, R. Larson (5), Silas Naranjo and R. Larson. Dylan Larson, Nelson (5) and Dillon Holder.
Orofino hits — Turcott 2, Sparano, Drobish (2B), Larson 2, Naranjo 2, Dash Barlow 2, Landon Hudson, Bodey Howell 2.
St. Maries hits — Holmes, Trace Wicks, Riley Abell, Anderson, Gabe Thomas 2, Gavin Millikan 2, Tanner McMaster.
Cole Valley 18-13, CV 11-2
KOOSKIA — Playing its third and fourth games of the weekend, Clearwater Valley of Kooskia dropped both games of a nonleague doubleheader to Cole Valley Christian of Meridian.
The Rams (2-5, 2-2) got two hits including a double from Connor Jackson in Game 1, while Aiden Martinez supplied the lone Clearwater Valley base hit in the second contest.
“We had two league games last night with Kendrick,” Clearwater Valley coach Josh Bradley said. “I’ve got 11 guys on my team. We played four games in less than 24 hours. We had our chances to win the first game if we would’ve cleaned up a couple things, but they were getting balls to drop, and we were hitting them right at guys. At the end we had guys throwing that were not normally our pitchers. Just kind of how it goes sometimes when you’re playing that many games in such a short time.”
GAME 1
Cole Valley Chr. 502 036 2—18 13 3
Clearwater Valley 020 403 2—11 6 5
Lawson Harmon, Bryce Van Manen (4) and David MacKinnon. Anthony Fabbi, Ridge Shown (1), Landon Schlieper (6) and Shown, Aiden Martinez (1).
Cole Valley Christian hits — Caeden Johnston 3, Matt Mallory 2 (2B), Harmon 2, Carson Russell 2, Ben Beglinger (2B), Van Manen, Dylan Brown, Eli Kingery.
Clearwater Valley hits — Connor Jackson 2 (2B), Fabbi, Martinez, Keyan Boller, Tristin Dominguez.
GAME 2
Cole Valley Chr. 327 01—13 8 1
Clearwater Valley 000 20— 2 1 1
Ben Beglinger and David MacKinnon. Anthony Fabbi, Tristin Dominguez (2), Landon Schlieper (3) and Ridge Shown.
Cole Valley hits — Lawson Harmon 2 (2B), MacKinnon 2 (2B), Caeden Johnston, Beglinger, Matt Mallory, Bryce Van Manen.
Clearwater Valley hits — Aiden Martinez.
Bulldogs dominant at tourney
GLENNS FERRY, Idaho — On its second day of action at the Glenns Ferry Wood Bat Tournament, Grangeville reeled off a 6-1 victory against Challis-Mackay, followed by a 28-1 rout of Idaho City in which Blake Schoo delivered his second grand slam of the season.
The Bulldogs finished 3-1 for the event and improved their season record to 13-5.
Against Challis-Mackay, Grangeville sat in a scoreless stalemate for the first four innings before falling into a single-run hole in the fifth. A double from Schoo followed by a two-RBI triple from Gannon Garman sparked the Bulldogs in a two-run sixth, and the rest of the day was a Grangeville scoring extravaganza.
Thomas Reynolds pitched a complete game against Challis-Mackay, allowing three hits and striking out 14. In the Idaho City game, freshman Sam Lindsley made his first varsity start and struck out seven in the four innings before the game ended due to a time limit.
Grangeville 000 002 4—6 10 2
Challis-Mackay 000 010 0—1 3 4
Thomas Reynolds and Tori Ebert. RJ Philps and Averise Robles.
Grangeville hits — Blake Schoo 3 (2B), Gannon Garman 2 (3B), Dane Lindsley (2B), Reese Wimer, Caleb Frei, Miles Lefebvre, Reynolds.
Challis-Mackay hits — Philps (2B), Jarett Ollar, Seth Nunes (2B).
——
Idaho City 001 0—1 5 3
Grangeville 8(11)9 x—28 15 0
Higgins, Jewelle (1), Morrison (1), Olvera (1) and Nelson. S. Lindsley and Klement.
Idaho City hits — Rapacon, Pecora, Nelson, Luthy, Olvera.
Grangeville hits — Ebert 3 (2B), Schoo 2 (HR), Holes 2, J. Lindsley 2, Wimer 2, Lefebvre 2 (2B), Garman, D. Lindsley.
Lake City 13, Moscow 3
SPOKANE — Chad Redinger had a triple at the plate and four strikeouts on the mound, but Moscow couldn’t keep pace with Lake City in a Class 4A Inland Empire League game.
The Bears (2-4) went 6-of-25 at the plate and struck out 10 times.
Moscow 012 000—3 6 4
Lake City 330 322—13 10 1
Chad Redinger, Isaac Stazkow (3), Cody Isakson (5), Ethan McLaughlin (6) and Jack Bales. Nate Weatherhead, Aj Currie (4) and Ethan Taylor.
Moscow hits — Devon Conway 2, Redinger (3B), Mike Kiblen (2B), Dylan Decker, Bales.
Lake City hits — E. Taylor 3, A. Taylor 2 (3B), Marcus Manzardo 2 (2B), Parker Rimpau (2B), Eric Brumbaugh, Joe DuCoeur.
Kamiah 5-3, Genesee 4-15
KAMIAH — Kamiah’s Troy Aragon hit a walk-off two-run double in the opener and Genesee’s Jacob Crick pitched a five-inning four-hitter in the second game as the teams split a Whitepine League doubleheader.
The Kubs won 5-4, the Bulldogs 15-3.
Kamiah trailed 4-3 in the seventh inning of the opener before Willis Williamson and Brady McLay each singled to set the stage for Aragon, who finished the game with three hits. Bodie Norman and McLay combined on a three-hitter for the Kubs (3-4, 3-2).
In the second game, Nate Guinard tallied three hits, including two doubles, and drove in two runs for the Bulldogs (3-3, 3-2). Jackson Zenner added three hits and Cameron Meyer two.
Kamiah coach Tommy Williamson said his scheduled starter for Game 2 fell ill, leaving his mound staff depleted. Both Williamson and Genesee coach Kevin Maurer said the opener was well-played on both sides.
Full linescores were unavailable.
GAME 1
Genesee 200 010 1—4 3 3
Kamiah 000 300 2—5 9 0
GAME 2
Genesee 262 05—15 11 1
Kamiah 201 00—3 4 0
St. Maries 11-18, Orofino 0-3
OROFINO — The Orofino High School softball team dropped a 2A Central Idaho League doubleheader to St. Maries by scores of 11-0 and 18-3.
Full linescores were unavailable.
TRACKLewiston girls triumph
COEUR D’ALENE — Emily Collins, Maya Conklin, Madigan Kelly and Jennah Carpenter claimed a title apiece to lead Lewiston to the girls’ team championship of the six-team Rasmussen Invitational at Coeur d’Alene High School.
The Lewiston boys placed second.
Double winners for Moscow were Skyla Zimmerman and Caleb Skinner.
GIRLS
Team scores
Lewiston 69, Coeur d’Alene 68, Moscow 64, Lakeland 48, Coeur d’Alene Charter 6, Lake City 6.
Area placers
100 — 2. Skyla Zimmerman, Mos, 13.27; 3. Angela Lassen, MOS, 13.95.
200 — 3. Angela Lassen, Mos, 29.13.
400 — 1. Emily Collins, Lew, 1:03.92.
800 — 3. Megan Poler, Mos, 23:33.78.
1,600 — 2. Megan Poler, Mos, 5:42.04.
3,200 — 1. Maya Conklin, Lew, 13:04.04; 2. Bec Kirkland, Mos, 13:20.64; 3. Geneva McClory, Mos, 13:59.82.
100 hurdles — 1. Madigan Kelly, Lew, 17.02; 2. Julia Branen, Mos, 18.07; 3. Damaris Stuffle, Lew, 18.11.
300 hurdles — 2. Madigan Kelly, Lew, 49.80.
400 relay — 2. Lewiston (Trembley, Kelly, Carpenter, Wessels) 53.09.
800 relay — 2. Moscow (Hicke, Branen, Lassen, Lassen) 1:55.36.
1,600 relay — 2. Lewiston (Beeler, Wessels, Stuffle, Collins) 4:23.26. 3. Moscow (A. Lassen, J. Lassen, Poler, Watson) 4:25.83.
High jump — 1. Jennah Carpenter, Lew, 4-10.
Pole vault — 2. Maia Paulsen, Mos, 6-0.
Long jump — 1. Skyla Zimmerman, Mos, 16-7; 2. Katy Wessels, Lew, 16-0½.
Triple jump — 1. Skyla Zimmerman, Mos, 31-11; 2. Jennah Carpenter, Lew, 30-5.5; 3. Emily Collins, Lew, 30-5.
Shot put — 3. Zoie Kessinger, Lew, 30-0.
Discus — 3. Annika Huff, Lew, 96-9.
BOYS
Team scores
Coeur d’Alene 85, Lewiston 63.5, Moscow 59.5, Lakeland 47.5, Lake City 4, Coeur d’Alene Charter 0.5.
Area placers
100 — 1. Dylan Rehder, Mos, 11.78
200 — 1. Devin Zagelow, Lew, 24.03; 2. Rehder, Mos, 24.25; 3. Leon Hutton, Mos, 24.28
400 — 3. Matthew O’Brien, Lew, 56.35
800 — 1. Payton Bigler, Lew, 2:11.12; 2. Emmett Brooks, Mos, 2:15.02
1,600 — 2. Payton Bigler, Lew, 4:48.69
3,200 — 2. Kobe Wessels, Lew, 10:49.62; 3. Korben Bujnicki, Mos, 11:01.11
110 hurdles — 1. Caleb Skinner, Mos, 17.01; 2. Zachary Skinner, Mos, 17:46
300 hurdles — 1. Zachary Skinner, Mos, 44.88; 2. Theo Dicus, Mos, 45.35
400 relay — 3. Lewiston (Irwin, White, Shriver, Rugg), 49.39
800 relay — 3. Lewiston (McCall, Miller, Mastroberadino, O’Brien), 1:41.95
1,600 relay — 2. Lewiston (McCall, Bigler, O’Brien, Zagelow), 3:48.16; 3. Moscow (Afatchao, Hutton, Blaker, Simpson), 3:53.58
High jump — 2. Caleb Skinner, Mos, 5-8
Long jump — 1. James White, Lew, 19-3¼
Triple jump — 1. Caleb Skinner, Mos, 40-3; 3. Carter Gossage, Lew, 37-10¼
Shot put — 3. Thor Kessinger, Lew, 43-2
Discus — 1. Thor Kessinger, Lew, 129-1; 2. Alec Eckert, Lew, 127-1
TENNISLewiston 8, Post Falls 4
Host Lewiston dominated five of six singles matches to carry the overall event against Class 5A Inland Empire League adversary Post Falls.
Riley Carper, Allie Olson, and brothers Austin and Dylan Gomez dropped a total of three games in eight sets as they rolled to victory in the top two singles spots on the boys’ and girls’ sides respectively for Lewiston (2-0-1, 1-0-1).
The teams split doubles contests 3-3. What Lewiston coach Sandi Stocks called the “match of the day” came at boys’ No. 1 doubles, where Josiah Shields and Jacob Ditto of Post Falls defeated Aidan Brogan and Tristan Bachman of Lewiston 6-2, 3-6, 6-1.
“Nice to see the kids get out and really play hard, and get the job done despite wind and rain,” Stocks said. “We had 20-mph winds easily today.”
Lewiston’s scheduled encounter with Lake City later in the day was canceled.
Girls’ singles — Riley Carper, Lew, def. Mattie Martenson 6-0, 6-0; Allie Olson, Lew, def. Rylean Plumeau 6-1, 6-0; Claire Holding, PF, def. Cathryn Ho 6-1, 6-0.
Girls’ doubles — Emily Schlothayer/Laura Moler, PF, def. Lexi Ahlers/Rachel Sheppard 6-0, 6-2; Melanie Fry/Liberty Ortega, PF, def. Natalie Scheib/Hope Scott 6-0, 6-0.
Boys’ singles — Austin Gomez, Lew, def. Isaac Gondo 6-0, 6-2; Dylan Gomez, Lew, def. Cayden Wrublik 6-0, 6-0; Christian Bren, Lew, def. Zac McLeod 6-0, 6-0.
Boys’ doubles — Josiah Shields/Jacob Ditto, PF, def. Aidan Brogan/Tristan Bachman 6-2, 3-6, 6-1; Garrett Beardsley/Sinjin Caviness, Lew, def. Ryan Nearing/Noah Meredith 7-5, 6-4.
Mixed doubles — Henry Parkey/Shelby Hobbs, Lew, def. Brady Christiensen/Madi Barlow 6-0, 6-0; Daniel Brereton/Ryann Finch, Lew, def. Coalby Calkins/Makensy Shapiro 6-2, 7-6 (7-3).