COEUR D’ALENE — The Lewiston High School baseball team notched double-digit hits and runs in both tilts of an Inland Empire League doubleheader sweep of Lake City on Saturday.
The scores were 11-7 and 12-5.
In the first game, the Bengals (7-6, 7-2), trailed 7-5 before popping off six runs in the seventh inning. Cruz Hepburn tallied three hits and two doubles while Christopher Ricard held down the circle as Lewiston carried over its hot bats to Game 2.
“Chris threw a really good four innings for us and we were able to shut it down the rest of the way,” Lewiston coach Davey Steele said. “It was a big top of the seventh that brought us back and it was a quick turnaround and carried over to the next game.”
GAME 1
Lewiston 201 020 6—11 11 2
Lake City 013 012 0—7 5 5
Christopher Ricard, Elliot Taylor (5) and Killian Fox (6). Martindale, Garza (4) and Taylor.
Lewiston hits — Cruz Hepburn 3 (2 2B), Ricard 2, Zachary Lombard (2B), Reece Shoults (2B), Elliot Taylor (2B), Austin Kolb, Quinton Edmison, Fox.
Lake City hits — Brumbaugh 2 (2 2B), Manzardo (2B), Taylor, LaPonsey.
GAME 2
Lewiston 604 020 0—12 10 2
Lake City 113 000 0—5 6 1
Bryce Bensching, Fox (2), Hepburn (5) and Kolb. Conces, Currie (1), Hess (3), Petit (6) and Taylor.
Lewiston hits — Lombard 2 (3B, 2B), Kolb 2, Edmison (2B), Cole McKenzie (2B), Taylor (2B), Bensching, Hepburn, Fox.
Lake City hits — Manzardo 2 (3B), Martindale (2B), Brumbaugh, DuCouer, Garza.
Pullman 30-15, Rogers 4-3
SPOKANE — Pullman opened its season with back-to-back blowout victories against Rogers of Spokane in a 2A Greater Spokane League doubleheader.
Hyatt Utzman and Carson Coulter combined for nine hits and each doubled in both games for the Greyhounds (2-0). Pullman prevailed by mercy rule after five innings in Game 1 and six in Game 2.
“After being away so long, it was really nice to be out going again, especially in the nice weather,” Pullman coach Kevin Agnew said. “It was a good start to the year to get two wins, but we’ve got a lot of hard work to do and a long way to go.”
GAME 1
Pullman (11)40 (15)0—30 16 0
Rogers 000 40— 4 2 4
Ryan Bickelhaupt, Oak Held (3), Tyler Elbracht (4) and Carson Coulter. J. Bowman, H. Holcomb (1), J. Brewer (3), O. Nordan (4) and J. McMillan.
Pullman hits — Hyatt Utzman 3 (2B), Bickelhaupt 2, Carson Coulter (2B), Held, Brady Wells 2, Nick Robison, Tanner Richartz 2, Elbracht 2, Marcus Hilliard 2.
Rogers hits — A. Armstrong, Bowman.
GAME 2
Pullman 150 054—15 13 3
Rogers 100 101— 3 1 2
Wells, Utzman (4), Coulter (5) and Nick Robison. J. Hernandez, K. Gutierrez (5), McMillan (6) and Gutierrez, Nordan (5).
Pullman hits — Coulter 3 (2B), Bickelhaupt 2 (2B), Utzman 2 (2B), Richards 2 (3B), Hilliard 2, Peyton Townsend (2B), Held.
Rogers hits — Holcomb.
Moscow 6-1, Cd’A 5-12
COEUR D’ALENE — Moscow split an Inland Empire League doubleheader against Coeur d’Alene.
The Bears escaped the first game by a single run behind Barrett Abendroth’s 3-of-4 performance at the plate while Chad Redinger struck out four batters.
GAME 1
Moscow 310 020 0—6 8 2
Coeur d’Alene 011 003 0—5 5 3
Chad Redinger, Ryan Delusa (4) and Jack Bales. Bryce Stockton, Troy Shepard (4), Lucas Erikson (5) and Wade Mallory.
Moscow hits — Barrett Abendroth 3, Dylan Decker 2 (3B, 2B), Chad Redinger 2, Ryan Delusa (2B).
Coeur d’Alene hits — Cooper Larsen 2, Alex Karns (3B), Ryan Schneider, Liam Paddack.
GAME 2
Moscow 001 00—1 2 4
Coeur d’Alene 263 1x—12 6 1
Mike Kiblen, Isaac Staszkow (2), Ethan McLaughlin (3), Cody Isakson (4) and Bales. Owen Benson, Jaden Rowley (3) and Mallory, Guyer (5).
Moscow hits — Delusa, Isakson.
Coeur d’Alene hits — Paddack 3 (3B), Bridge 2 (2B), Karns.
Genesee 6-17, Potlatch 0-0
GENESEE — Jack Johnson delivered the first home run at Genesee’s new baseball field to help the Bulldogs pull away in the fourth inning of Game 1 en route to the first of two shutout victories against Potlatch in a Whitepine League doubleheader.
“Our guys played really good defense,” said Genesee coach Kevin Maurer, whose team improved to 6-3 overall and 6-2 in league. “Probably the best defense we’ve played this whole year.”
GAME 1
Potlatch 000 000 0—0 4 4
Genesee 000 140 1—6 5 1
T. Howard and A. Palmer. N. Guinard, C. Meyer (5) and T. Wareham.
Potlatch hits — J. Biltonen, C. Simmons, I. McNeal.
Genesee hits — J. Johnson (HR), D. Burt (2B), C. Wareham, Guinard, T. Wareham.
GAME 2
Potlatch 000 00— 0 3 3
Genesee 276 2x—18 11 2
J. Biltonen, L. Whitney (3), C. Simmons (4) and A. Palmer. J. Krick, J. Zenner (5) and Guinard.
Potlatch hits — Simmons, I. McNeal, Z. Younger.
Genesee hits — Johnson 2, Guinard 2 (3B), Krick (2B), Zenner, C. Michalak 2, T. Wareham, C. Wareham, Meyer.
Grangeville 17-17, St. Maries 4-7
GRANGEVILLE — Thomas Reynolds homered in both games while Blake Schoo threw 11 strikeouts and hit a home run in Game 1 to help Grangeville clinch the Class 2A Central Idaho League title with back-to-back wins against St. Maries.
The scores were 17-4 and 17-7.
The Bulldogs (16-5, 4-0) trailed 6-3 through the first two innings of the second game before a two-run home run from Reynolds sparked them to a big 10-run third inning to turn the tables.
GAME 1
St. Maries 202 00— 4 3 3
Grangeville 247 4x—17 14 2
Larson, Nelson (4) and Crawford. Schoo and Ebert.
St. Maries hits — Larson, Wyatt (2B), McMaster.
Grangeville hits — Schoo (HR), Ebert 3, Reynolds 2 (HR), Garman 2, D. Lindsley 2 (2B), Wimer, J. Lindsley 2, Lefebvre (2B).
GAME 2
St. Maries 330 10— 7 6 4
Grangeville 21(10) 43—17 14 4
Holmes, Thomas (3), Anderson (5) and Crawford. D. Lindsley, Reynolds and Ebert.
St. Maries hits — Wicks 2 (2B), Larson 2 (2 HR), Holmes, McMaster.
Grangeville hits — Ebert 2, Reynolds 2 (HR), Garman 2, Frei 2, Bruzas 2, Lefebvre 2 (2 2B), D. Lindsley, Wimer.
DeSales 15-14, Pomeroy 5-16
POMEROY — Trevin Kimble hit a three-run homer in the final inning of the second game of a doubleheader as Pomeroy bounced back to win 16-14 after losing 15-5 against Southeast 1B League foe DeSales.
Kimble went 3-of-5 at the plate in the second game and batted in four runners as the Pirates (8-1, 7-1) made up for a tough first-game performance in which Ryan Chase of DeSales slung 12 strikeouts and had just one walk.
“He pretty much kept us in check,” Pomeroy coach Dave Boyer said. “He’s a really good pitcher and we just couldn’t quite get it going against him. At the end of the day, we had too many errors and its hard to win like that.”
GAME 1
DeSales 105 311 4—15 10 3
Pomeroy 000 221 0—5 4 7
Ryan Chase, Sal Sisk (5), and Drake Scott. Braden Mings, Trace Roberts (3), Trevin Kimble (5), Jesse Mings (7) and Kimble and B. Mings (5).
DeSales hits — Caden McCollough 2, Billy Holtzinger, Drake Scott, Remy Arceo 3, Koy Frauci, Aaron Kjeldgaard, Sisk.
Pomeroy hits — Brodie MaGill, J. Mings, Kimble, Roberts.
GAME 2
DeSales 005 103 5—14 12 5
Pomeroy 431 305 x—16 17 5
Sisk, Holtzinger (2), Scott (4), McCollough (6) and Chase. MaGill, Ollie Severs (3), J. Mings (7) and B. Mings.
DeSales hits — McCollough (2B), Holtzinger 2 (2B), Chase (2B), Remy Arceo 2 (2B), Fruci, Aaron Kjeldgaard 2, Sisk, Diego Caso 2.
Pomeroy hits — MaGill 3, J. Mings 2 (3B), Kimble 3 (HR), Roberts 3, Richie Vecchio, Carson Zimmerman, B. Mings 2, Severs 2 (2B).
Colfax 22-9, Kettle Falls 2-0
COLFAX — Layne Gingerich closed the seventh inning for Colfax and hit a walk-off double to invoke the mercy rule in the first game as Colfax took care of Kettle Falls in a 2B Bi-County baseball doubleheader.
Kolby Sisk added two singles in each game as the Bulldogs tallied five runs in the seventh to finish off Kettle Falls.
GAME 1
Kettle Falls 002 00—2 3 3
Colfax 1(10)9 2x—22 9 1
JD Peterson and Anthony Becker. Cordel Venable, Tanner Hughes (2), Cameron Lehrer (3) and Boomer Prouty.
Kettle Falls hits — Prouty (3B), Gunner Graves, Zane Johnson.
Colfax hits — Kolby Sisk 2, Eric Akesson, Layne Gingerich (2B), Mason Gilchrist, Kyle Dail, Shrope 2, Sam Kopp.
GAME 2
Kettle Falls 401 300 0—8 7 1
Colfax 102 001 5—9 10 3
Dail, Kopp (4), Sisk (5), Layne Gingerich (6) and Becker and Akesson (4). Prouty and Graves (6).
Kettle Falls hits — Venable, Prouty, Robbie Adams 2, Bradie Hartinga (3B), Johnson 2.
Colfax hits — Sisk 2, Akesson (2B), Becker, Ryan Henning (2B), Kopp (2B).
Sunnyside Christian 22-16, Colton 2-5
COLTON — Sunnyside Christian won by mercy rule against Colton in both installments of a Southeast 1B League doubleheader.
The scores were 22-2 and 16-5.
Grant Wolf hit a double for the Wildcats (0-7, 0-6) in Game 1, while Austin Jones threw 11 strikeouts in the first game and had a double in the second.
GAME 1
Sunnyside Christian 319 45—22 12 0
Colton 110 00— 2 5 11
Tyler Groenewcg, Sawyer Jansen (4), Cody Van Beek (5) and Dash Bosma, Blake Riel (4). Austin Jones, Kane Weiker (3), Dan Bell (4) and Grant Wolf.
Sunnyside Christian hits — Isaac DeBoer 3 (2B), Buddy Smeeak 2 (2 2B), Roedol 2 (2B), Groenewcg, Van Beek, Van Wieringen.
Colton hits — Wolf (2B), Trent Druffel, Liam Orfe, Bell, Lane Peters.
GAME 2
Sunnyside Christian 444 40—16 7 3
Colton 000 14— 5 4 4
Nate Moore and Dash Bosma. Trent Druffel and Dan Bell.
Sunnyside Christian hits — Smeeak (2B), Groenewcg, Roedol 2 (3B), DeBoer, Bosma 2.
Colton hits — Bell 2, Jones (2B), Jaxon Moehrle.
SOFTBALLLake City 3-6, Lewiston 1-5
COEUR D’ALENE — Lewiston flirted with a tying run in the seventh inning of Game 2 but ultimately dropped both installments of a 5A Inland Empire League doubleheader against Lake City of Coeur d’Alene.
“It was a tough day,” said Lewiston coach Kristin Delp. “We played really well defensively; we just didn’t hit basically at all. We had a couple really good hits from Taryn Barney and a couple other timely ones, but normally something that we hang our hat on is hitting, and today it was super off. Lake City played really well.”
Barney had two doubles and a home run in the second game for Lewiston (12-3, 6-2).
GAME 1
Lewiston 000 000 1—1 4 1
Lake City 100 002 x—3 3 1
S. Mader and T. Barney. P. Schultze and H. Bodak.
Lewiston hits — L. Barney, J. Ortiz, Mader, L. Weeks.
Lake City hits — A. Hill 2 (3B), A. Jankay (HR).
GAME 2
Lewiston 200 020 1—5 8 2
Lake City 221 001 x—6 5 0
Mader, K. Banks (2) and T. Barney. Schultze, Hill (5), B. Wullenwaber (7) and H. Bodak.
Lewiston hits — T. Barney 3 (2 2B, HR), K. Taylor, L. Barney, J. Ortiz (2B), T. Purrington, C. Reel.
Lake City hits — A. Jankay 2 (HR), A. Hill (2B), A. Gray, T. Hill.
Colton 13-16, S’side Christian 3-1
COLTON — Josie Schultheis and Maggie Meyer accumulated four hits apiece, combining for four extra-base hits, and each pitched a complete game as Colton cruised to a Southeast 1B League doubleheader sweep of Sunnyside Christian.
The Wildcats (8-0) won 13-3, then 16-1.
Meyer struck out five against three runs on four hits in Game 1. She had three singles in that contest and a triple in the nightcap.
Schultheis fanned seven in a one-hitter, adding three doubles at the plate for the day.
Rylee Vining recorded five singles and Addyson Purnell had three hits.
Only three Wildcats struck out across both games.
GAME 1
Sunnyside Chr. 200 10—3 4 6
Colton 253 3x—13 14 2
T. Andringa and E. Alseth. Maggie Meyer and Rachel Becker.
Sunnyside Christian hits — E. Alseth 2 (2B), K. Candanoza (2B), B. Faber.
Colton hits — Maggie Meyer 3, Rylee Vining 3, Josie Schultheis 2 (2 2B), Mary Pluid 2 (2B), Addyson Purnell 2.
GAME 2
Sunnyside Chr. 010 0—1 1 6
Colton 680 2—16 12 1
B. Faber and P. Clapp. J. Schultheis and Becker.
Sunnyside Christian hits — E. Alseth (3B).
Colton hits — Meyer (3B), Vining 2, J. Schultheis 2 (2B), Purnell 2, Becker 2, Sidni Whitcomb, Kate Schultheis.
Garfield-Palouse 11-0, Liberty Christian 10-14
PALOUSE — Denni Fealy produced a triple and a home run as Garfield-Palouse held off Southeast Class 1B opponent Liberty Christian 11-10 in the first half of a doubleheader.
The Vikings lost the second game 14-0.
Gar-Pal (6-2) got going in the sixth inning of the opener but mustered only six hits in the scond contest.
“In the first game I was pretty proud of them,” Gar-Pal coach Rochelle Pedersen said. “(Liberty Christian) is the favorite in our league and we showed them who we are. Our mental strength is something we’ll need to continue working on because they just weren’t all there in the second game.”
GAME 1
Liberty Christian 042 201 0—10 7 1
Garfield-Palouse 216 000 1—11 12 4
E. Reed and L. Reed. Kenzie Pedersen and Denni Fealy.
Liberty Christian hits — E. Reed (HR), H. Butcher 2, Linblom 2, A. Bush, Wilson.
Gar-Pal hits — Olson 3 (3B, 2B), Fealy 4 (3B, HR), Pedersen 2, Cloninger, Brantner, Lentz.
GAME 2
Liberty Chirstian 202 73—14 11 0
Garfield-Palouse 000 00—0 3 4
H. Butcher and L. Reed. Madison Cloninger and Fealy.
Liberty Christian hits — Butcher 3, L. Reed, Zarring 3 (2B), H. Bush 2, A. Bush (2B), Rumsey.
Gar-Pal hits — Lentz, Brantner, Collier.
TRACK AND FIELDPullman sweeps Rogers
SPOKANE — Sophomore Cotton Sears took gold in all three boys’ throwing events as the Pullman track team beat Rogers in boys’ and girls’ Greater Spokane League dual meets.
Elise French of PHS finished first in the 800 and 1,600 while contributing in the initial leg of a 1,600-meter relay victory.
BOYS
Team scores
Pullman 146, Rogers 73.
Pullman placers
100 — 1. Terran Page, Pul, 11.94; 3. Maxwell Dugan, Pul, 12.16.
200 — 1. Maxwell Dugan, Pul, 25.15.
400 — 2. Ryan Clark, Pul, 59.26.
3,200 — 2. Collin Bannister, Pul, 16:58.78; 3. Ian Frye, Pul, 17:39.23.
110 hurdles — 1. Makoto Ohki, Pul, 19.07; 2. Josh Cruz, Pul, 24.36.
300 hurdles — 1. Makoto Ohki, Pul, 46.09.
400 relay — 2. Pullman 4:01.15; 3. Pul, 4:12.04.
1,600 relay — 2. Pullman 4:05.36; 3. Pul, 4:12.04.
Shot put — 1. Cotton Sears, Pul, 38-6½; 2. Emrik Gollnick, Pul, 29-9; 3. Preston Goodell, Pul, 26-10.
Discus — 1. Cotton Sears, Pul, 110-3; 2. Emrik Gollnick, Pul, 90-10; 3. Preston Goodell, Pul, 64-6.
Javelin — 1. Cotton Sears, Pul, 116-4, 3. Emrik Gollnick, Pul, 77-4.
Pole vault — 1. Nigel Mumford, Pul, 11-0; 2. Garrick Huston, Pul, 8-6.
Triple jump — 1. Seth Ritter, Pul, 26-9.
GIRLS
Team scores
Pullman 85, Rogers 21
Pullman placers
100 — 2. Mia Ohki, Pul, 13.84.
200 — 2. Mia Ohki, Pul, 29.12.
800 — 1. Elise French, Pul, 2:36.49; 2. Poppy Edge, Pul, 2:38.79; 3. Aubree Cobos, Pul, 2:41.24.
1,600 — 1. Elise French, Pul, 5:47.28; 2. Poppy Edge, 5;59.06; 3. Elly Kunkel, Pul, 6:08.89.
100 hurdles — 1. Nicole Avery, Pul, 17.88; 2. Audrey Cousins, Pul, 21.14; 3. Clara Lundgren, Pul, 23.88.
300 hurdles — 1. Audrey Cousins, Pul, 59.35; 2. Sophia Jones, Pul, 1:07.20.
800 relay — 1. Pullman, 1:59.92; 3. Pul, 2:28.52.
1,600 relay — 1. Pullman, 4:42.06; 2. Pul, 4:49.96.
Shot put — 1. Samantha Fisher, Pul, 28-2½; 2. Hannah Talbot, Pul, 22-8.
Discus — 1. Samantha Fisher, Pul, 86-2; 2. Hannah talbot, Pul, 60-1.
Javelin — 1. Nicole Avery, Pul, 104-6; 2. Samantha Fisher, Pul, 66-11.
Long jump — 1. Sarah Campbell, Pul, 14-1½; 2. Megan Limburg, Pul, 13-3; 3. Ayana Kapofu, Pul, 12-10.
Triple jump — 1. Ayana Kapofu, Pul, 31-11½; 2. Sarah Cambell, Pul, 28-5½; 3. Megan Limburg, Pul, 25-4.
Overberg, Panthers prevail
Chloe Overberg set a 3,200-meter school record for the Asotin girls with a winning time of 11 minutes, 13.38 seconds, and the Panthers won the boys’ and girls’ team competitions in a Northeast 2B League meet at Lewiston’s Vollmer Bowl.
BOYS
Team scores — Asotin 128.5, Chewelah 107, Colfax 98, Kettle Falls 83.5, Liberty-Spangle 68, Lind-Ritzville 54.5, St. George’s 52.5
Asotin and Colfax placers
200 — 2. Carson Benner, Aso, 24.59; 3. CJ Pasion, Aso, 25.81
400 — 1. James Heiner, Col, 55.02; 2. Jonah Goeckner, Aso, 55.50; 3. Paul Pederson, Aso, 58.66
800 — 3. Dyamin Vanek, Col, 2:19.22
1,600 — 3. Ian Engledow, Aso, 5:01.23
3,200 — 2. Josh Huber, Col, 11:35.31
110 hurdles — 2. Colton Kneale, Col, 21.10
300 hurdles — 1. Kneale, Col, 49.81
800 relay — 1. Asotin (Benner, Heier, Goeckner, Kamea Kauhi)
1,600 relay — 1. Colfax (Heilsberg, Vaneck, Wick, Heiner), 3:52.85
Shot put — 2. Jacob Brown, Col, 42-8½
Discus — 1. Brown, Col, 120-8
Javelin — 2. Andrew Likkel, Aso, 122-7
High jump — 1. Kauhi, Aso, 5-8; 2. Dane Neace, Aso, 5-6
Long jump — 2. Neace, Aso, 18-6½; 3. Benner, 17-8
Triple jump — 1. Neace, Aso, 38-5½
GIRLS
Team scores — Asotin 123, Chewelah 87, Colfax 80, St. George’s 78, Lind-Ritzville 69, Liberty-Spangle 69, Kettle Falls 52, Northwest Christian-Colbert 10
Asotin and Colfax placers
100 — 3. Sydnee Balzer, Aso, 13.58
1,600 — 1. Chloe Overberg, Aso, 5:31.34
3,200 — 1. Overberg, Aso, 11:13.38
100 hurdles — 3. Destiny Nelson, Col, 20.47
300 hurdles — 1. Emmalyn Barnea, Aso, 53.30; 2. Jaisha Gibb, Col, 55.6
800 relay — 1. Asotin (Balzer, Thummel, Heimgartner, Mackintosh), 2:07.14
1,600 relay — 1. Colfax (Sisk, Nelson, Baerlocher, Cocking), 5:06.85
Shot put — 1. Haylee Appleford, Aso, 35-4½
Discus — 2. Appleford, Aso, 108-10
Javelin — 1. Appleford, 83-5; 3. Kenlie Connor, Aso, 69-11
High jump — 1. Hailey Demler, Col, 5-0
Pole vault — 2. Paige Claassen, Col, 6-6
Long jump — 3. Connor, Aso, 14-11½
Triple jump — 1. Emmalyn Barnea, Aso, 33-6¼
Viking girls, Slaybaugh prevail
POMEROY — The Garfield-Palouse girls pulled out a team title while the Pomeroy boys’ Colton Slaybaugh posted Washington’s best pole vault mark in his class this year at a District 7/9 Southeast 1B League meet.
The Viking girls got first-place finishes in the 200 and 400 meters along with the triple jump from Kennedy Cook and claimed three relay wins to pull off a 94-93 defeat of Valley Christian of Spokane at the top of a 13-team field.
Slaybaugh won the pole vault with a mark of 13 feet, 9 inches, which leads the Washington 1B field thus far this season. He also anchored a winning 400 relay with a time of 47.89.
BOYS
Team scores — Valley Christian 74, Pomeroy 69.5, Oakesdale 57, Selkirk (Ione) 57, Republic 54, Odessa 47.5, Yakama Nation Tribal 43, Garfield-Palouse 43, DeSales 41, Wilbur-Creston 39, Mary Walker 31, Wellpinit 27, Columbia 18
Area placers
100 — 3. Ethan Cook, GP, 12.54
200 — 1. Cook, GP, 25.26
1,600 — 2. Cook, GP, 5:06.11
400 relay — 1. Pomeroy (Fruh, Vendeland, T. Slaybaugh, C. Slaybaugh), 47.89
Javelin — 3. Troy Steele, Pom 128-4
Pole vault — 1. Colton Slaybaugh, Pom, 13-9
Triple jump — 2. Jaxson Orr, GP, 37-2½
GIRLS
Team scores — Garfield-Palouse 94, Valley Christian 93, Oakesdale 74, Pomeroy 60.5, Odessa 48, Wellpinit 43, DeSales 42, Wilbur-Creston 40, Selkirk (Ione) 28, Yakama Nation Tribal 19, Columbia 18.5, Mary Walker 17, Republic 14
Area placers
200 — 1. Kennedy Cook, GP, 27.57
400 — 2. K. Cook, GP, 1:04.70
800 — 3. Laynie Southern, GP, 3:04.0
1,600 — 2. Samantha Snekvik, GP, 6:37.23; 3. Lola Edwards, GP, 6:41.57
400 relay — 1. Gar-Pal (Appel, Blomgren, Laughary, Cook), 57.05
800 relay — 1. Gar-Pal (Appel, Blomgren, Skekvik, Laughary), 2:10.15
1,600 relay — 1. Gar-Pal (Edwards, Southern, Gibler, Snekvik), 5:22.00
Shot put — 3. Raelin Borley, Pom, 30-3
Javelin — 2. Borley, Pom, 91-8
High jump — 3. Samantha Pfaff, GP, 4-4
Pole vault — 1. Katie Boyer, Pom, 7-0; 2. Haliee Brewer, Pom, 6-0; 3. Natalia Larios, Pom, 5-0
Triple jump — 2. K. Cook, 30-9
TENNISLewiston wins two
Aidan Brogan and Tristan Bachman of Lewiston got past Ryland Hoyt and Dallas Dixon of Lake City 6-4, 5-7, 6-1 to help boost the Bengals to victory in an Inland Empire League tennis meet at the Boys and Girls Clubs of the Lewis-Clark Valley.
Lewiston (4-0-2, 2-0) beat Lake City 10-2 and got by Lakeland 8-4.
“It was a good day for us,” Lewiston coach Sandi Stocks said. “Our boys’ doubles had been 0-4 up until now and they’ve worked really hard. So to see them rise to the occasion and get some wins is great. Our girls’ doubles played a heck of a long match and came up short in the heat of the day, but they are getting closer every time.”
Lewiston 10, Lake City 2
Boys’ singles — Austin Gomez, Lew, def. David Nesbit, LC, 6-1, 6-0; Dylan Gomez, Lew, def. Ethan Stowell, LC, 6-0, 6-0; Christian Bren, Lew, def. Brendan Buft, LC, 7-5, 7-6.
Boys’ doubles — Aidan Brogan and Tristan Bachman, Lew, def. Ryland Hoyt and Dallas Dixon, LC, 6-4, 5-7, 6-1; Zack Casteneda and Quade Casteneda, LC, def. Austin Lawrence and Brennan Barrick, Lew, 6-2, 7-5.
Girls’ singles — Rylei Carper, Lew, def. Maddi Nesbit, LC, 6-0, 7-6; Allie Olson, Lew, def. Lucy Mendez, LC, 6-0, 6-0; Gretchen Pals, Lew, win by forfeit.
Girls’ doubles — Riley O’Brien and Jaden Waters, LC, def. Lexi Ahlers Rachel Sheppard, Lew, 7-5, 1-6, 6-1. Catherine Ho and Hope Scott, Lew, win by forfeit.
Mixed doubles — Shelby Hobbes and Henry Parkey, Lew, def. Matthew Nesbit and Kenzie Lommason, LC, 6-0, 6-0. Kayden Laferriere and Ryann Finch, Lew, def. Gabriel Novak and Holly Burt, LC, 6-4, 6-2.
Lewiston 8, Lakeland 4
Boys’ singles — A. Gomez, Lew, def. Marwan Warnick, Lak, 6-1, 6-0; D. Gomez, Lew, def. Do Wilding, Lak, 6-0, 6-0; Christian Bren, Lew, win by forfeit.
Boys’ doubles — Aidan Brogan and Tristan Bachman, Lew, def. Cole Andres and Ben Ryan, Lak, 6-2, 2-6, 9-7; Lawrence and Barrick, Lew, def. Jared Sherman and Ricky Yaple, Lak, 6-2, 6-1.
Girls’ singles — Malika Warnick, Lak, def. Carper, Lew, 6-0, 6-4; Allie Olson, Lew, def. Elle Brown, Lak, 6-0, 6-1; Malia Batman, Lak, def. Pals, Lew, 6-2, 6-2.
Girls’ doubles — Ellie Carlson and Addie Raebel, Lak, def. Lexi Ahlers and Rachel Sheppard, Lew, 6-3, 5-7, 15-13. Madison Hersh and Allison Rader, Lak, def. Catherine Ho and Hope Scott, Lew, 6-1, 6-0.
Mixed doubles — Shelby Hobbes and Henry Parkey, Lew, def. Brady Hanna and Rachel Moen, Lak, 6-3, 6-1. Kayden Laferrie and Ryann Finch, Lew, win by forfeit.