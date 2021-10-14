COEUR d’ALENE — Allowing two goals in the final 20 minutes, the Lewiston boys’ soccer team bowed 3-0 to undefeated Lake City in the championship game of the Class 5A district tournament Wednesday.
Josh Kerns, Noah Janzen and Malachi Hutchens scored for the Timberwolves (17-0-1).
Lewiston goalkeeper Noah Acord made 10 saves.
The Bengals (7-8) will compete in the state play-in match at 3 p.m. Saturday at Walker Field against Eagle, the fifth-place team in District III.
Because the state tournament is being seeded by MaxPreps rankings, Lake City won’t know its first-round opponent until all the qualifying tournaments are completed.
Lake City has won seven straight since playing to a scoreless tie Sept. 16 against Moscow.
“I think the Moscow game is where we really changed things,” Lake City forward Noah Janzen said. “Coming back from that, we’ve really kicked it in at practice and focused on each match. We’ve just clicked.”
Lewiston advanced to the championship match by upsetting second seed Coeur d’Alene 2-0 this past Saturday.
Lewiston 0 0—0
Lake City 1 2—3
Lake City — Josh Kerns, 27th.
Lake City — Noah Janzen (Kohrt Weber), 60th.
Lake City — Malachi Hutchens (Connor Jump), 79th.
Shots — Lake City 13, Lewiston 6. Saves — Lewiston: Noah Acord 10. Lake City: Tyler Allred 6.
VOLLEYBALLPrairie downs Grangeville
COTTONWOOD — All seven Prairie seniors shined as the Pirates defeated Grangeville 25-23, 25-18, 25-18 in a nonleague volleyball match that concluded their regular season.
Prairie’s seniors are Delaney Lockett, Trinity Martinez, Josie Remacle, Laney Forsmann, Ali Rehder, Olivia Klapprich and Mackenzie Key.
JV — Prairie def. Grangeville 2-1.