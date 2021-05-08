Lewiston’s No. 2 boys’ tennis duo of Brennan Barrick and Daniel Brereton went 2-0 on the day, keeping their undefeated record alive, as the Bengals clinched the Inland Empire League title Friday with wins against Lake City and Post Falls.
The matches took place at Coeur d’Alene and Post Falls, respectively.
Austin Gomez and Dylan Gomez each went 2-0 in boys’ singles for Lewiston (13-0-2) to remain undefeated, while the mixed doubles crew of Shelby Hobbs and Henry Parkey kept their record untarnished as well.
“It was a lot of traveling,” Lewiston coach Sandi Stocks said. “A little rough, but my kids are pretty well-trained. The first win (Lake City) was pretty close. It got colder in the second one but we just walked on Post Falls.”
Girls’ singles — Rylei Carper, 1-1; Allie Olsen, 2-0; Cathryn Ho, 1-1; Gretchen Pals, 1-1; Rachel Sheppard, 1-1.
Girls’ doubles — Ryann Finch and Morgan Moran, 1-1.
Boys’ singles — Austin Gomez, 2-0; Dylan Gomez, 2-0; Christian Bren, 1-1.
Boys’ doubles — Aidan Brogan and Tristan Bachman, 1-1; Brennan Barrick and Austin Lawrence, 2-0.
Mixed doubles — Shelby Hobbs and Henry Parkey, 2-0; Lexi Ahlers and Daniel Brereton, 2-0.
TRACK AND FIELDGar-Pal, Pomeroy notch wins
RITZVILLE, Wash. — Garfield-Palouse captured two titles and Pomeroy claimed one at the 18-team, season-closing 1B District 7/9 track meet.
Amid fierce winds, Kennedy Cook and Ethan Cook of Gar-Pal won the girls’ and boys’ 400-meter dashes, and the Gar-Pal quartet of Noemie Appel, Samantha Pfaff, Kara Blomgren and Zoe Laughary took the girls’ 800 relay.
The Gar-Pal girls placed second as a team, nine points behind St. John-Endicott/LaCrosse, and Pomeroy was runner-up among the boys, seven behind the same co-op.
Colton Slaybaugh of Pomeroy won the boys’ pole vault at 14-0, clearing at least that height for the fourth consecutive meet.
Slaybaugh, his brother, Tyler, and Nicholas Vendeland each placed in four events for Pomeroy.
“This was such a fun year,” Pomeroy coach Adam Van Vogt said. “This was my 20th year of coaching, and this was one of the best I’ve had, with kids helping each other and taking interest in mentoring the younger kids. This one has been truly exceptional.”
There are no state competitions in Washington this spring.
GIRLS
Team scores — St. John-Endicott/LaCrosse 95, Garfield-Palouse 86, Oakesdale 78, Valley Christian 77, Selkirk 44, Odessa 42, Wilbur-Creston 40, Wellpinit 37, DeSales 35, Pomeroy 34, Republic 29, Curlew 16, Prescott 15, Yakama Nation 13, Columbia 12, Tekoa-Oakesdale 11, Inchelium 4, Mary Walker 1.
Area placers
200 — 2. Kennedy Cook, GP, 28.43.
400 — 1. Kennedy Cook, GP, 1:02.23.
3,200 — 2. Samantha Snekvik, GP, 14:12.39.
400 relay — 2. Garfield-Palouse 56.93.
800 relay — 1. Garfield-Palouse (Appel, Pfaff, Blomgren, Laughary) 2:04.90.
1,600 relay — 2. Garfield-Palouse 5:12.09.
Triple jump — 3. Kennedy Cook, GP, 29-0.
Discus — 3. Raelin Borley, Pom, 87-10.
Javelin — 2. Raelin Borley, Pom, 101-1.
BOYS
Team scores — St. John-Endictt/LaCrosse 77, Pomeroy 70, Tekoa-Rosalia 68, Oakesdale 61, Garfield-Palouse 56, Selkirk 52, Wilbur-Creston 47, Republic 47, Mary Walker 22, Wellpinit 22, DeSales 20, Yakama Nation 20, Prescott 15, Odessa 13, Inchelium 10, Columbia 3.
Area placers
100 — 2. Ethan Cook, GP, 12.53; 3. Colton Slaybaugh, Pom, 12.56.
200 — 2. Ethan Cook, GP, 24.34; 3. Nicholas Vendeland, Pom, 25.36.
400 — 1. Ethan Cook, GP, 55.72.
400 relay — 2. Pomeroy 48.88.
High jump — 2. Nicholas Vendeland, Pom, 5-6.
Pole vault — 1. Colton Slaybaugh, Pom, 14-0; 3. Braedon Fruh, Pom, 10-6.
Triple jump — 2. Jaxson Orr, GP, 37-9.
Pullman boys, girls win
PULLMAN — Nicole Avery won the long jump, the javelin and both hurdles races as Pullman defeated Othello 103-35 in the girls’ segment of a Class 2A Greater Spokane League track meet.
The Greyhounds took the boys’ portion 106-34.
Double winners for Pullman included Poppy Edge, Makoti Ohki, Nigel Mumford and Cotton Sears.
GIRLS
Team scores
Pullman 103, Othello 35.
Pullman winners
100 — Mia Ohki 14.14; 400 — Aubree Cobos 1:05.32; 800 — Poppy Edge 2:41.74; 1,600 — Poppy Edge 5:56.49; 3,200 — Elly Kunkel 13:10.05; 110 hurdles — Nicole Avery 17.84; 300 hurdles — Nicole Avery 53.71; 800 relay — Pullman (Toyoda, Cobos, Nasralla, Ohki) 1:55.44; 1,600 relay — Pullman (Cobos, Cousins, Fitzgerald, Edge) 4:47.41; Long jump — Nicole Avery 15-2; Triple jump — Sarah Campbell 31-8; Javelin — Nicole Avery 90-3.
BOYS
Team scores
Pullman 106, Othello 34
Pullman winners
200 — Maxwell Dugan 25.43; 800 — Tanner Barbour 2:09.12; 1,600 — Liam Fitzgerald 5:07.78; 110 hurdles — Makoto Ohki 19.04; 300 hurdles — Makoto Ohki 48.23; 400 relay — Pullman (Barbour, Johnston, Dugan, Page) 47.57; 1,600 relay — Pullman (Dugan, Johnston, Clark, Barbour) 3:56.28; High jump — Nigel Mumford 5-2; Pole vault — Nigel Mumford 10-6; Long jump — Terran Page 18-0¼; Triple jump — Felix Gomez 30-1; Discus — Cotton Sears 115-1; Javelin — Cotton Sears 116-5.
BASEBALLGenesee 11, St. Maries 8
ST. MARIES — Jack Johnson hit a two-run triple in the third inning to boost the Genesee baseball team toward a nonleague victory against St. Maries.
The Bulldogs (11-8) struck out just one time in the seventh as they recovered from an early 4-0 hole.
“Some of our errors came in those first few innings,” Genesee coach Kevin Maurer said. “Situational hitting on offense and getting hits in scoring positions got us back on track. Our defense also played phenomenal in innings three through six to keep their offense in check.”
Genesee 004 400 3—11 7 4
St. Maries 220 000 4—8 7 2
Jackson Zenner, Derek Burt (5), Jacob Krick (7) and Teak Wareham; Trace Wicks, Kade Crawford (4) and Dyllon Holder.
Genesee hits — Zenner 2, Jack Johnson (3B), Wareham (2B), Nate Guinard, Krick, Burt.
St. Maries hits — Trace Wicks 2, Tanner McMasters 2, Kade Crawford (3B), Dylan Larson (2B), Jared Baegett.
SOFTBALLPotlatch 10-16, Prairie 8-3
POTLATCH — Tayva McKinney went 5-for-7 with two triples and a double as Potlatch swept Prairie in a Whitepine League softball doubleheader.
Josie Larson notched a two-run homer and Rebecca Butterfield tallied 14 strikeouts in Game 2 for the Loggers.
Madison Shears helped keep the Pirates competitive in the first game, going 2-of-4 with a double and a triple.
GAME 1
Prairie 323 00—8 8 1
Potlatch 030 16—10 11 2
M. Key and J. Remacle; J. Larson and T. McKinney.
Prairie hits — M. Shears 2 (3B, 2B), M. Key 2 (2 2B), R. Enneking 2, E. Uhlenkott, J. Remacle.
Potlatch hits — T. McKinney 3 (3B), K. Hadaller 3, E. Chambers 2 (2B), K. Heitstuman 2, J. Larson.
GAME 2
Potlatch 903 04—16 8 3
Prairie 120 00—3 2 2
R. Butterfield and T. McKinney; M. Key, T. Schlader (2) and J. Remacle.
Potlatch hits — T. McKinney 2 (3B, 2B), K. Hadaller 2 (2B), J. Larson (HR), A. Arciga, K. Heitstuman, R. Butterfield.
Prairie hits — M. Key (2B), E. Uhlenkott.