In a nonleague team tennis dual on their home court Tuesday, the Lewiston Bengals swept the boys singles, boys doubles and mixed doubles contests to top Sandpoint 9-3.
Singles matches were best two-of-three sets, while doubles was played in a race-to-10-game proset format.
The Bengals (1-0) conceded a total of only two games across three boys singles matches, led by a 6-0, 6-1 victory for Dylan Gomez against Sandpoint’s Cayden Kindred. The tightest contest of the day came at No. 2 boys doubles, where Lewiston’s pairing of Garrett Beardsley and Francesco Ceruti pulled out an 11-10 victory courtesy of a 10-6 deciding tiebreak.
“That one was really back and forth,” Lewiston coach Sandi Stocks said. “Every time I looked, it would alternate which team was ahead.”
Also coming through a close battle was the Bengals’ No. 1 boys doubles duo of Christian Bren and Federico Navarro-Lopez, who prevailed 10-8. Sandpoint had its greatest success in girls singles, where Lewiston’s Riley Carper claimed a 7-5, 6-2 win in the No. 1 spot, but the Bulldogs took the other two matches.
Girls singles — Riley Carper, Lew, def. Neva Reseska 7-5, 6-2; Maise Brazill, San, def. Addison Falkenstein-Barker 6-2, 6-0; Adrian Doty, San, def. Kathryn Ho 6-1, 6-4
Boys singles — Dylan Gomez, Lew, def. Cayden Kindred 6-0, 6-1; Emmett Heiss, Lew, def. Matthew Norton 6-1, 6-0; Sinjin Caviness, Lew, def. Ivan Steinbachs 6-0, 6-0
Girls doubles — Allison Olson/Morgan Moran, Lew, def. Olivia Petruso/Denali Terry 10-2, Maile Evans/Patch Howard, San, def. Megan Halstead/Christina Pedrola 10-7.
Boys doubles — Christian Bren/Federico Navarro-Lopez, Lew, def. Tyler Korn/Jacob Dawson 10-8; Garrett Beardsley/Francesco Ceruti, Lew, def. Evan Wiley/Owen Larson 11-10 (10-6).
Mixed doubles — Shelby Hobbs/Henry Parkey, Lew, def. Aden Heitz/Sydney Webb 10-1; Lexi Ahlers/Kayden Laferriere, Lew, def. Noah Spinney/Elly Pincher 10-3.
BOYS SOCCERNorth Central 3, Pullman 0
SPOKANE — Facing an experienced foe in North Central of Spokane, the Greyhounds absorbed their first defeat of the season.
Pullman coach Doug Winchell said the result “looks a little worse on paper,” and the Hounds (2-1) were “in it until the penalty kick” by North Central’s Ben Hippauf in the 58th minute that created a 2-0 gap.
“For us our strength is possessing, and they were better than us at possessing today,” Winchell said.
A header by 6-foot-6 North Central transfer student Sergiu Taran in the final minute established the final scoreline.
“We need to play that nonleague match where we’re sort of outmatched and try to solve it,” Winchell said. “That’s good, just in the course of the season to be tested and pushed. It’s disappointing to lose, but in the grand scheme, I don’t know that losing is a positive, but playing good teams that push you and expose you is a positive.”
North Central 1 2—3
Pullman 0 0—0
North Central — Bryce Anderson (Brandon Huynh), 11th.
North Central — Ben Hippauf, PK, 58th.
North Central — Sergiu Taran (Nafea Nafea), 80th.
Shots — Pullman 5, North Central 10. Saves — Tom Cole 6, North Central: Jason Kruse 2.
BASEBALLTroy-Kendrick game postponed
KENDRICK — The scheduled Whitepine League baseball matchup between Troy and Kendrick was postponed because of rain.
The game will be made up at a later date.
SOFTBALLColfax-Clarkston game postponed
CLARKSTON — Colfax game at Clarkston was rescheduled to 4 p.m. April 5. There were no other details avaiable at press time.
GIRLS BASKETBALLFive to compete in Washington senior game
SHORELINE, Wash. — Five girls basketball players from the area will compete in the Washington State Girls Basketball Coaches Assocation Class 1B vs. Class 2B senior game Saturday at King’s High School.
The players were nominated and voted on by the state’s coaches.
Representing Class 1B are Pomeroy’s Keely Maves, Garfield-Palouse’s Kenzi Pedersen and Maci Brantner, and Colton’s Lola Baerlocher. Representing Class 2B is Asher Cai of Colfax.
The game will take place at 2 p.m. The Class 1A vs. Class 2A girls contest starts at 4 p.m., and the Class 3A vs. Class 4A game tips off at 6 p.m.
Player of the year and coach of the year awards for each classification will be presented during halftime of each respective classification’s game. Ms. Basketball 2022 and the state coach of the year will be presented at halftime of the Class 3A vs. Class 4A game.
Admission is $10 for adults and $5 for students and seniors.