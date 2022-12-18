Host Lewiston jumped out early and never looked back in a 70-37 Inland Empire League boys basketball win Saturday against the visiting Sandpoint Bulldogs.
Carson Way led the way for Lewiston (5-1, 1-0) with 17 points. Jordan Bramlet hit three 3s and finished with 15.
Rusty Lee and Parker Childs scored 11 points each for Sandpoint (3-4, 0-2).
“Our team’s identity starts on the defensive end, and I felt like we did a good job of contesting shots and playing hard on that end of the floor,” Lewiston coach Brooks Malm said.
SANDPOINT (3-4, 0-2)
Parker Pettit 2 2-3 6, Rusty Lee 3 5-5 11, Max Frank 1 0-0 3, Arie VanDenBerg 0 0-0 0, Ty Eacret 0 1-2 1, Evan Dickinson 0 0-0 0, Gideon Jones 0 0-0 0, Parker Childs 4 0-0 11, Randy Lane 1 0-0 3, Emirick Jones 0 2-2 2. Totals 11 10-12 37.
LEWISTON (5-1, 1-0)
Rylan Gomez 4 1-2 9, Carson Way 6 3-4 17, Jordan Bramlet 6 0-1 15, Parker Cushman Bogar 1 2-2 4, Karson Mader 1 2-3 4, Brice Bensching 1 0-0 2, Michael Wren 1 0-0 2, Drew Hottinger 3 1-2 8, Austin Lawrence 4 1-2 9. Totals 27 10-16 70.
Sandpoint 9 5 16 7—37
Lewiston 16 23 18 13—70
3-point goals — Childs 3, Frank, Lane, Bramlet 3, Way 2, Hottinger.
Troy 56, Clearwater Valley 44
KOOSKIA — Unbeaten Troy recovered from a slight early deficit to top host Clearwater Valley of Kooskia 56-44 in Whitepine League Division I action.
The Trojans (5-0, 4-0) were boosted by contributions of 15 points from Eli Stoner and 13 from Noah Johnson. On defense, Chandler Blazzard made CV high scorer Landon Schlieper “work for everything he got,” according to Troy coach Trey Thatcher. Schlieper finished with a game-high 17 points, while Myatt Osborn added another 15 for the Rams (2-4, 1-4).
TROY (5-0, 4-0)
Joseph Doumit 0 0-0 0, Eli Stoner 7 1-2 15, Chandler Blazzard 1 4-4 6, Dominick Holden 3 0-0 7, Conner Wilson 1 0-0 3, Noah Johnson 5 0-0 13, Makhi Durrett 1 1-2 3, Joseph Bendel 3 2-3 9. Totals 22 7-10 56.
CLEARWATER VALLEY-KOOSKIA (2-4, 1-4)
Myatt Osborn 6 1-2 15, Cameron Whitcomb 0 0-0 0, Jordan Murray 0 0-0 0, Matthew Louwien 1 0-0 2, Mason Whitcomb 0 0-0 0, Josh Gardner 0 0-2 0, Landon Schlieper 6 3-4 17, Timuni Moses 0 0-0 0, Raphael Kessler 3 0-0 6, Austin Curtis 1 2-2 4. Totals 17 6-10 44.
Troy 10 19 10 17—56
Clearwater Valley 12 10 7 15—44
3-point goals — Johnson 3, Holden, Wilson, Bendel, Osborn 2, Schlieper 2.
Colfax 56, Lind-Ritzville/Sprague 53
COLFAX — The Bulldogs rallied from an eight-point deficit in the second half to earn a Class 2B Bi-County league win over the Broncos.
Adrik Jenkin hit three 3s and led Colfax (5-1, 4-0) with 16 points. Seth Lustig added 14 more points, and Mason Gilchrist had 11.
Chase Galbreath led Lind-Ritzville/Sprague (4-1, 1-1) with 16 points.
LIND-RITZVILLE/SPRAGUE (4-1, 1-1)
Hayden Melcher 1 0-0 2, Jayce Kelly 4 4-6 14, Hunter Dinkins 2 2-2 7, Nick Lades 1 0-0 3, Cooper Miller 1 0-0 2, Chase Galbreath 6 2-3 16, Brock Kinch 3 0-2 9, Lance Williamson 0 0-0 0. Totals 18 8-13 53.
COLFAX (5-1, 4-0)
Adrik Jenkin 6 1-1 16, Carson Gray 3 1-2 7, JD Peterson 0 0-0 0, Seth Lustig 4 6-7 14, Bradyn Heilsberg 1 0-0 2, Mason Gilchrist 4 1-2 11, J.P Wigen 3 0-0 6. Totals 21 9-12 56.
Lind-Ritzville/Sprague 13 18 17 5—53
Colfax 12 22 10 12—56
3-point goals — Kinch 3, Kelly 2, Galbreath 2, Dinkins, Lades, Jenkin 3, Gilchrist 2.
JV — LRS def. Colfax.
Kamiah 56, Genesee 22
GENESEE — The Kubs remained undefeated with a 34-point Whitepine League Division I win versus the Bulldogs.
Rehan Kou led Kamiah (5-0, 4-0) with 16 points. Kaden DeGroot added 12 points and Dave Kludt chipped in 10.
Derek Zenner scored 14 of the 22 Genesee (0-6, 0-5) points.
KAMIAH (5-0, 4-0)
Jayden Crowe 2 0-0 5, Kaden DeGroot 6 0-0 12, Matthew Oatman 0 0-0 0, Everett Oatman 0 0-0 0, Tug Loughran 1 0-0 2, Quinten Millage 0 0-0 0, Dave Kludt 5 0-0 10, Levi Cereghino 1 0-0 2, Everett Skinner 4 1-2 9, Rehan Kou 6 4-6 16. Totals 25 5-8 56.
GENESEE (0-6, 0-5)
Vince Crowley 0 0-0 0, Kaden Schwartz 1 0-0 2, Kalitri Hubbard 1 0-0 2, Derek Burt 0 0-0 0, Derek Zenner 4 4-6 14, Sam Stewart 0 0-0 0, Seth Vestal 2 0-0 4. Totals 8 4-6 22.
Kamiah 24 12 12 8—56
Genesee 8 2 5 7—22
3-point goals — Crowe, Zenner 2.
JV — Kamiah 32, Genesee 7
Sunnyside Christian 61, Pomeroy 52
SUNNYSIDE, Wash. — Visiting Pomeroy started and finished strong, but a mid-game slump was too much to overcome as the Pirates fell to Sunnyside Christian in Southeast 1B League play.
Ollie Severs led the offense for Pomeroy (3-2, 2-2) with 21 points while adding five rebounds, and Trevin Kimble put in a complete showing with 13 points, seven rebounds, four assists and two steals. Cole Wagenaar of Sunnyside Christian (4-1, 2-0) led all scorers, putting up 26 points for the Knights.
Pirates coach Chris Wolf called it “our best game of the year” in spite of the loss.
POMEROY (3-2, 2-2)
Braedon Fruh 0 0-0 0, Oliver Severs 8 4-5 21, Brady Bott 0 0-0 0, Jett Slusser 5 0-0 13, Trevin Kimble 5 2-3 13, Brody Magill 0 0-0 0, Jayden Slusser 0 0-0 0, Boone Schmidt 0 2-2 2, Trace Roberts 1 1-3 3. Totals 19 9-13 52.
SUNNYSIDE CHRISTIAN (4-1, 2-0)
Carson Duim 0 1-2 1, Sawyer Jansen 1 2-4 4, Isaac De Boer 3 2-2 10, Dash Bosma 0 5-8 5, Cole Wagenaar 12 1-2 26, Smeenk 4 7-10 15. Totals 20 18-28 61.
Pomeroy 18 9 4 21—52
Sunnyside Christian 8 18 21 14—61
3-point goals — Je. Slusser 3, Severs, Kimble, DeBoer 2, Wagenaar.
Liberty 70, Asotin 37
SPANGLE, Wash. — Asotin had three players score in double figures, but the shorthanded Panthers were ultimately unable to hang with host Liberty of Spangle in 2B Bi-County League play.
“We were out three guys — two starters — so we played a really young lineup tonight, and we battled like crazy,” Asotin coach Perry Black said. “Liberty’s a really long and athletic team, so the trouble for us was rebounding; they outrebounded us by a lot.”
Cooper Biery scored a team-high 11 points for the Panthers (4-4, 1-3), while AJ Olreich and Dylan Finney each added 10. Jake Jeske (16 points), JJ Hodl (15) and Brandon Finau (13) led the way for the Lancers (2-3, 2-1).
ASOTIN (4-4, 1-3)
Cooper Biery 4 2-2 11, Gavin Ells 1 1-2 4, Brady Moore 1 0-0 2, Justin Boyea 0 0-0 0, AJ Olerich 5 0-0 10, Sam Hall 0 0-0 0, Sawyer Biery 0 0-0 0, Dylan Finney 4 1-2 10. Totals 15 4-6 37.
LIBERTY (2-3, 2-1)
Lincoln Foland 2 2-3 7, Brandon Finau 5 2-5 13, Cooper Thomas 2 1-2 6, Ethan Kimble 1 1-4 4, Jake Jeske 7 0-0 16, JJ Hodl 7 0-0 15, Jack Wilson 4 1-3 9. Totals 28 7-17 70.
Asotin 6 8 9 14—37
Liberty 18 18 16 18—70
3-point goals — C. Biery, Ells, Finney, Jeske 2, Foland, Finau, Thomas, Kimble, Hodl.
Yakama Nation Tribal 62, Colton 39
COLTON — The Wildcats cut the Yakama Nation Tribal Eagles’ lead to single digits in the third quarter, but ran out of steam in a Southeast 1B League game.
Angus Jordan led Colton (0-3, 0-2) with 14 points, with Matt Reisenauer scoring 10 while Dan Bell made 15 rebounds.
A complete box score was not available at press time.
Colton 7 8 14 10—39
Yakama Nation Tribal 17 13 15 17—62
GIRLS BASKETBALLKamiah 55, Genesee 45
GENESEE — The Kubs erased a 10-point first quarter deficit to win a Whitepine League Division I game versus the Bulldogs.
“Started out real slow, didn’t come out playing like we normally do,” Kamiah coach Brandon Skinner said. “Able to pick up the intensity in the second quarter.”
Laney Landmark led Kamiah (6-2, 5-1) with 12 points and Emma Krogh added 10.
Isabelle Monk was the only Genesee (5-5, 3-3) player to reach double figures, finishing with 11.
KAMIAH (6-2, 5-1)
Emma Krogh 4 1-2 10, Laney Landmark 5 2-5 12, Reesa Loewen 0 0-0 0, Kelsey Hunt 2 1-4 5, Mariah Porter 1 2-4 4, Addison Skinner 0 0-0 0, Karlee Skinner 3 0-0 7, Logan Landmark 4 0-0 8, Ashlyn Schoening 3 3-6 9. Totals 22 9-21 55.
GENESEE (5-5, 3-3)
Riley Leseman 2 0-1 6, Monica Seubert 2 2-5 7, Kirsten Flodin 0 0-0 0, Audrey Barber 2 0-0 4, Mia Scharnhorst 0 0-0 0, Shelby Hanson 0 0-0 0, Isabelle Monk 4 0-1 11, Chloe Grieser 2 3-4 8, Kendra Meyer 3 0-0 9, Sydney Banks 0 0-0 0. Totals 15 5-11 45.
Kamiah 4 15 17 19—55
Genesee 14 3 10 18—45
3-point goals — Krogh, K. Skinner, Monk 3, Meyer 3, Leseman 2, Seubert, Grieser.
JV — Genesee 25, Kamiah 21
Clearwater Valley 44, Troy 39
KOOSKIA — The Rams jumped out to a 14-4 first quarter lead and held on to earn a Whitepine League Division I victory over the Trojans.
Shada Edwards led Clearwater Valley (5-7, 2-4) with 14 points and had nine rebounds. Trinity Yocum had seven points, 10 rebounds and seven steals.
Dericka Morgan had 20 points for Troy (2-7, 1-5) with Alaura Hawley adding 13.
TROY (2-7, 1-5)
Olivia Tyler 1 2-3 4, Katie Gray 0 0-0 0, Alaura Hawley 4 5-7 13, Laura House 0 0-0 0, Bethany Phillis 1 0-0 2, Dericka Morgan 6 4-8 20, Alexis Wolverton 0 0-0 0. Totals 12 11-18 39.
CLEARWATER VALLEY (5-7, 2-4)
Taya Pfefferkorn 3 0-0 6, Megan Myers 2 0-0 4, Shada Edwards 3 5-7 14, Jada Schilling 2 1-3 5, Seasha Reuben 3 0-0 8, Kashlynn Funderburg 0 0-0 0, Trinity Yocum 3 0-0 7. Totals 16 6-10 44.
Troy 4 12 15 8—39
Clearwater Valley 14 3 16 11—44
3-point goals — Morgan 4, Edwards 3, Reuben 2, Yocum.
Colfax 72, Lind-Ritzville/Sprague 45
COLFAX — Brynn McGaughy recorded a double-double for the Bulldogs in a Class 2B Bi-County win versus the visiting Broncos.
McGaughy shot 13-for-17 from the field and had 28 points and 10 rebounds for Colfax (7-0, 4-0). Jaisha Gibb went 6-for-8 in field goals and 2-for-2 from the foul line to contribute 17 points.
Zoe Galbreath led Lind-Ritzville/Sprague (1-3, 0-1) with 13 points. Saige Galbreath added 12 points and Harlee Hennings had 11.
LIND-RITZVILLE/SPRAGUE (1-3, 0-1)
Zoe Galbreath 5 2-2 13, Addy Colbert 1 0-2 2, Harlee Hennings 4 0-0 11, Raegan Snider 2 0-0 4, Danika Cox 0 0-0 0, Saige Galbreath 4 4-5 12, Jojo Ewing 0 0-2 0, Maddi Cameron 1 1-3 3. Totals 17 7-14 45.
COLFAX (7-0, 4-0)
Jaisha Gibb 6 2-2 17, Makiah Zorb 0 0-1 0, Paige Claassen 0 0-0 0, Olivia Andrus 1 0-0 2, Brenna Gilchrist 4 0-0 8, Hailey Demler 2 0-0 4, Ashley Ring 0 0-0 0, Lauryn York 3 1-2 7, Ava Swan 2 0-4 4, Brynn McGaughy 13 1-2 28, Harper Booth 1 0-0 2, Destiny Nelson 0 0-0 0. Totals 32 4-11 72.
Lind-Ritzville/Sprague 10 10 12 13—45
Colfax 26 22 12 12—72
3-point goals — Hennings 3, Galbreath, Gibb 3, McGaughy.
Sandpoint 67, Lewiston 40
The Bengals scored the first four points, but fell out of sync in an Inland Empire League loss to the Bulldogs on senior night.
Lewiston (3-5, 2-2) hit just two field goals in the first half, scoring 10 of its 15 points at the free throw line.
Zoie Kessinger hit three 3s and led the Bengals with 12 points. Aliya Strock had 29 points to lead Sandpoint (7-3, 1-2) with Daylee Driggs adding 14.
Before the game, Lewiston honored seniors Sydney Arellano, Dilynn Albright, Patience-Lee Patterson, Maddi Jackson, Savanah Burke and Kessinger.
SANDPOINT (7-3, 1-2)
Kelsey Cessna 0 2-2 2, Demi Driggs 2 0-0 4, Daylee Driggs 5 3-4 14, Peyton Cessna 0 0-0 0, Lily Richardson 3 0-0 7, Alexa Tuinstra 2 0-0 5, Aliya Strock 12 4-6 29, Jette Thaete 2 2-3 6. Totals 26 11-15 67.
LEWISTON (3-5, 2-2)
Sydney Arellano 0 2-3 2, Bre Albright 1 0-0 2, Bay Delich 0 2-2 2, Dilynn Albright 2 0-0 6, Addison McKarcher 1 4-10 6, Zoie Kessinger 4 1-2 12, Patience-Lee Patterson 0 1-2 1, Maddi Jackson 1 0-0 3, Lilly Samuels 0 0-0 0, Savanah Burke 1 4-4 6. Totals 10 14-23 40.
Sandpoint 11 20 21 15—67
Lewiston 5 10 11 14—40
3-point goals — Driggs, Richardson, Tuinstra, Strock, Kessinger 3, D. Albright 2, Jackson.
JV — Lewiston 48, Sandpoint 30
Sunnyside Christian 38, Pomeroy 27
SUNNYSIDE, Wash. — The traveling Pirates suffered a Southeast 1B League defeat to the Knights of Sunnyside, Wash.
After a slow start, Pomeroy cut the deficit in the second and third quarters, only to find itself handicapped late when leaders Jillian Herres and Kendall Dixon fouled out. Herres finished with 10 points and three rebounds, while Taylor Andringa of Sunnyside Christian (3-2, 1-0) led all scorers at 16 points.
“I’m proud of them, even through a loss,” Pomeroy coach Tai Bye said. “This group will continue to build and add some numbers in that left column.”
SUNNYSIDE CHRISTIAN (3-2, 1-0)
Violet Bosma 1 0-0 2, Natalie Deboer 0 0-0 0, Devan Harrington 1 2-4 4, Sadie Alseth 1 0-0 2, Piper Clapp 0 0-0 0. Jenne Jech 0 0-0 0, Addie Smeenk 0 0-0 0, Taylor Andringa 6 2-4 16, Victoria Valazquez 1 0-1 2, Halie VanWeirmgon 3 0-1 6, Breya Fobr 2 2-4 6. Totals 15 6-14 38.
POMEROY (1-4, 1-3)
Jillian Herres 3 4-4 10, Chase Caruso 0 2-2 2, Hannah Bagby 0 1-2 1, Kiersten Bartles 2 0-0 5, Haliee Brewer 1 0-0 2, Taylor Gilbert 0 2-2 2, Kendall Dixon 3 0-0 5, Jadence Gingerich 0 0-0 0,Caroline McKeirnan 0 0-0 0, Izzy Field 0 0-0 0, Grace Hart 0 0-0 0. Totals 9 9-10 27.
Sunnyside Christian 17 4 4 13—38
Pomeroy 7 8 6 6—27
3-point goals — Andringa 2, Bartels, Dixon.
Liberty 68, Asotin 31
SPANGLE, Wash. — The Panthers were unable to slow down Ellie Denny of the Lancers in a Class 2B Bi-County league loss.
Denny scored 20 to lead Liberty (3-0, 2-0). Sadie Thummel hit three 3s to finish with nine points for Asotin (3-4, 0-1).
ASOTIN (3-4, 0-1)
Kelsey Thummel 0 0-0 0, Sadie Thummel 3 0-0 9, Emma Barney 2 3-6 8, Cady Browne 1 0-0 2, Abby Ausman 1 0-0 2, Carlie Ball 2 1-2 5, Emily Elskamp 0 0-0 0, Haylee Appleford 1 3-4 5. Totals 10 7-12 31.
LIBERTY (3-0, 2-0)
Ellie Denny 8 3-4 20, Anna Pittman 2 0-0 5, Grace Grumbly 5 1-2 12, Kendall Denny 2 3-3 7, Brooke Redder 2 2-2 6, Haily Carter 0 1-2 1, Devyn Cook 0 0-0 0, Karly Tiegs 1 3-4 5, Izzy Myers 0 0-0 0, Jordan Jeske 4 0-0 10, Zoey Momlin 1 0-0 2. Totals 25 13-17 68.
Asotin 4 8 5 14—31
Liberty 24 19 20 5—68
3-point goals — Thummel 3, Jeske 2, Barney, Denny, Pittman, Grumbly.
Colton 62, Yakama Nation Tribal 23
COLTON — Grace Kuhle converted eight 3-point goals and finished with a whopping 34 total points to lead the way as unbeaten Colton handled visiting Southeast 1B League foe Yakama Nation Tribal.
Kyndra Stout added another five 3s and 19 points of her own for the Wildcats (5-0, 2-0), while Kaydee Heitstuman had a team-high 12 rebounds.
“It was a good game for us,” Colton coach Clark Vining said. “We learned a lot in those four quarters of basketball.”
YAKAMA NATION TRIBAL (2-1, 1-1)
Kaydance Visaya 0 0-1 0, Amber Onepennee 0 0-0 0, Lucretia Andy 0 0-2 0, Ayana Sampson 1 1-2 3, Julia George 0 0-0 0, Elysha Stacona 1 0-0 2, Frieda Buck 3 1-4 7, Gwen Dawes 4 0-2 9, Beth Scabbyrobe 0 2-2 2. Totals 9 4-13 23.
COLTON (5-0, 2-0)
Grace Kuhle 13 0-1 34, Holly Heitstuman 1 2-4 4, Kyndra Stout 6 2-3 19, Ella Nollmeyer 0 0-0 0, Kaydee Heitstuman 0 0-0 0, Clair Moehrle 1 0-0 2, Sidni Whitcomb 1 1-1 3. Totals 22 5-9 62.
Yakama Nation Tribal 7 6 3 7—23
Colton 11 12 24 15—62
3-point goals — Kuhle 8, Stout 5.
JV — Liberty def. Asotin.
WRESTLINGEight place at Tri-State
COEUR D’ALENE — Eight area wrestlers placed at one of the biggest tournaments in the region, the Tri-State, at North Idaho College’s Christiansen Gymnasium.
Pullman led the area in team scoring, finishing in 10th place out of 59 teams. Lewiston was 18th, Clarkston took 34th, Potlatch was 36th and Moscow 51st.
Lewiston 285-pounder Robert Storm got to the final in his class but fell to East Valley’s Alonzo Vargas by sudden victory.
The Bengals had four placers overall, including 98-pounder Joely Slyter (sixth), 126-pounder Hoyt Hvass (third) and 160-pounder Cole Lockart (eighth).
The Greyhounds had three place, including 132-pounder Ayden Peltier (eighth), 138-pounder Israel Acosta (third) and 160-pounder Ivan Acosta (fifth).
Clarkston’s Dawson Bailey finished fifth at 126 pounds.
Team scores — 1. Flathead 248.5; 2. Post Falls 229.5; 3. Orting 218; 4. Mead 178; 5. La Grande 169; 6. University 161; 7. Mt. Spokane 160; 8. Chiawana 126; 9. Othello 118; 10. Pullman 106.5; 11. Lake Stevens 98; 12. Granger 96; 13. Hermiston 94.5; 14. Hanford 93.5; 15. Tonasket 91; 16. Tahoma 84; 17. Frenchtown 78.5; 18. Lewiston 78; 19. Glacier Peak 76; 20 Kamiakin 72; 21. Deer Park 71.5; 22. Kellogg 71; 23. East Valley 68; 24. Kelso 67.5; 25. Lake City 64.5; T26. Moses Lake 63; T26. Richland 63; T28. Coeur d’Alene 61; T28. Lakeland 61; 30. Lakeside 54; 31. Priest River 53; 32. Sandpoint 50; 33. Chewelah 49; 34. Clarkston 48; 35. Davenport 45; T36. Potlatch 44; T36. Timberlake 44; 38. Cheney 43; 39. Central Valley 42; 40. Shadle Park 39.5; 41. Libby 36; 42. Colville 33.5; 43. Riverside 33; 44. West Valley 323; 45. Reardan 30; 46. Vashon Island 29; T47. Lake Roosevelt 28; T47. Okanogan 28; 49. Liberty 23; 50. Gonzaga Prep 21; 51. Moscow 19; 52. Bonners Ferry 18.5; 53. Royal 17; 54. North Central 13; 55. Sentinal 12; T56. Eatonville 10; T56. Freeman 10; 58. Medical Lake 6; 59. Northwest Christian 0.
Clarkston results
120 — Clayton Ockwell 0-2.
126 — Dawson Bailey 5-2 (fifth); Gabe Weza 2-2.
138 — Geovanny Alba 1-2.
145 — Bodee Thivierge 2-2.
152 — Braydon Flinders 2-2.
220 — Braden Jared 0-2.
Lewiston results
98 — Joely Slyter 3-3 (sixth).
106 — Brandon Sutton 0-2.
120 — Jack Bvinkly 0-2.
126 — Hoyt Hvass 5-1 (third).
132 — Alex Norton 0-2; Jase Hendren 0-2.
138 — Xander Johnson 0-2.
145 — Gabriel Ruth 1-2.
160 — Cole Lockart 4-3 (eighth).
170 — Asa McClure 0-2; Brice Cuthbert 0-2.
182 — Brenden Thill 0-2.
285 — Robert Storm 3-1 (second).
Moscow results
113 — Alex Palmer 0-2.
126 — Jason Swam 0-2.
132 — Sam Young 0-2.
138 — Aidan Prakash 0-2.
152 — Diego Deaton 3-2; James Greene 2-2.
Potlatch results
132 — Magnus Bryngelson 1-2; Benjamin Johnson 2-2.
145 — Carson Yearout 0-2; William Yearout 2-2.
152 — Eli Prather 2-2; Avery Palmer 2-2.
Pullman results
113 — Brigham Cordova 0-2.
120 — Gavin McCloy 3-2.
126 — Evan McDougle 1-2.
132 — Ayden Peltier 3-3 (eighth).
138 — Israel Acosta 8-2 (third).
152 — Quentin Ikuse 2-2.
160 — Ivan Acosta 5-2 (fifth).
170 — Matthew Rembert 0-2.
182 — Merreck Emerson 0-2.
195 — Samuel Sears 1-2.
285 — Cotton Sears 4-2.
CV wins Beck Memorial
GRANGEVILLE — Clearwater Valley’s wrestling team won four titles to earn the team title at the first Andrew Beck Memorial Tournament at Grangeville High School.
The Rams finished with 210 points. Orofino placed fourth, Lewiston’s JV was fifth, Grangeville sixth, Potlatch’s JV seventh, Clarkston’s JV eighth and Lapwai took ninth.
CV’s winners included Parker Olsen (132), Keyan Boller (138), Anthony Fabbi (145) and Meg’n Blundell (138 girls).
Grangeville also had four first-place finishes, including Becket Brown (106), Kadence Beck (113), TJ Fetters (160) and Holli Schumacher (126 girls).
Orofino won two classes, including Hunter Gamble (120), Cory Godwin (152) and
Lewiston’s Cassidy Rehder won the 185-pound girls title and Potlatch’s Hayley McNeal was first in the girls 145-pound class.
Team scores — 1. Clearwater Valley 210; 2. St. Maries 148; 3. McCall-Donnelly 119; 4. Orofino 103; 5. Lewiston JV 86; 6. Grangeville 75; 7. Potlatch JV 44; 8. Clarkston JV 13; 9. Lapwai 4.
Clarkston results
106 — Alli Betts 1-1 (second).
132 — Connor Nitz 1-2 (third).
145 — William Mosman 0-2.
Clearwater Valley results
113 — Tomas Gonzalez 0-2 (second).
120 — Tanner Labrum 2-2 (third).
132 — Parker Olsen 3-0 (first).
138 — Keyan Boller 2-0 (first); Keegan Robeson 1-1 (second).
145 — Anthony Fabbi 3-0 (first); Kyler Usher 1-2.
152 — Payton Wilson 1-2; Jake Fabbi 2-1 (second).
170 — Anthony Carter 2-1 (second); Estuardo Puderbaugh 2-2 (fourth).
182 — Bass Myers 3-1 (second).
195 — Axl Fairbank 2-2 (third).
220 — Ethan Brousseau 1-2 (third).
285 — Isaac Goodwin 2-1 (second).
126 girls — Rayne Martinez 1-3 (fourth).
138 girls — Meg’n Blundell 2-0 (first).
145 girls — Madilyn Stuivenga 1-1 (second); Macy Morrow 0-2 (third).
185 girls — Emmalynn Boller 2-1 (second).
Grangeville results
106 — Becket Bown 2-0 (first).
113 — Kadence Beck 2-0 (first).
120 — Ashton Whitesides 0-4 (fifth); Trenton Wren 1-3 (fourth).
145 — Lucas Wren 0-2; Terry Eich 1-2.
152 — Patrick Bowen 0-2.
160 — TJ Fetters 3-0 (first).
170 — Parker Farmer 1-2.
182 — Michael Bowen 2-2 (third)
126 girls — Holli Schumacher 4-0 (first).
138 girls — Morgan Pack 0-2 (third).
Lapwai results
132 — Gionni McCormack 0-3 (fourth).
182 — Shawn Wittman 0-4 (fifth).
195 — Leland Whitefoot 0-4 (fifth).
Lewiston results
138 — Wyatt Laney 2-2 (fourth).
145 — Drew Dammon 3-1 (second); Cade Trembley 0-2.
152 — Koby Sanderson 1-2; Austin Crea 0-2.
160 — Wiley Wagner 1-2; Landynn Lynch 0-2.
170 — Austin Nine 3-1 (third); Samuel Smith 0-2.
220 — Kyle Rivera 0-3 (fourth).
285 — James Gibbs 0-3 (fourth).
138 girls — Kamyrn Lockart 1-1 (second).
185 girls — Emma Rivera 0-3 (fourth); Cassidy Rehder 3-0 (first).
Orofino results
120 — Hunter Gamble 4-0 (first).
145 — Anson Hanes-Miller 0-2.
152 — Garrett Sanders 3-2 (fourth); Cody Godwin 3-0 (first).
160 — Petar Carlson 4-1 (third).
170 — Brady Rains 1-2.
195 — Ian Powell 1-3 (fourth); John Dafoe 3-1 (second).
185 girls — Casey Rima 1-2 (third).
Potlatch results
126 — Joseph Quiring 0-2 (third).
138 — Carson Jay Marshall 0-2.
145 — Carson Yearout 4-1 (third).
160 — Joshua McPherson 0-2.
170 — Logan Poesy 2-2.
182 — Jonah Berger 1-3 (fourth).
126 girls — Shelby Prather 2-2 (third); Ariana Johnston 0-4 (fifth).
145 girls — Hayley McNeal 2-0 (first).
Three win titles at Pomeroy tourney
POMEROY — Three area wrestlers earned titles at the Pomeroy Christmas Tournament.
The host Pirates finished fifth out of 10 teams with 32 points. Colfax was sixth and Garfield-Palouse ninth.
The Bulldogs’ Cooper Phillips won his lone match at 120 to take that title, Pomeroy’s Curtis Winona went 2-0 to place first at 182 and the Pirates’ Michealle Debord won all three of her matches to take first in the girls 120-pound class.
Team scores — 1. Kittitas 95.5; 2. Enterprise 83.5; 3. White Swan 74; 4. River View 39; 5. Pomeroy 32; 6. Colfax 30; 7. Lind-Ritzville/Sprague 28; 8. Tekoa-Rosalia 21; 9. Garfield-Palouse 14; 10. Dayton-Waitsburg 7.
Colfax results
120 — Cooper Phillips 1-0 (first).
138 — Wyatt Southern 0-4 (fifth).
285 — Tristen Burd 0-1 (second).
Garfield-Palouse result
126 — Walker Montgomery 2-1 (second).
Pomeroy results
160 — Peyton Cannon 1-2.
182 — Curtis Winona 2-0 (first).
220 — Nick Hastings 1-2 (third).
120 girls — Michealle Debord 3-0 (first); Jacee Ames 0-3 (fourth).