POST FALLS — In their Class 5A Inland Empire League boys basketball season opener Friday, the Lewiston Bengals scored the first 14 points of the game en route to a 31-18 victory against the host Post Falls Trojans.
Lewiston (8-2, 1-0) took a 23-3 halftime lead in a game that saw both teams struggle to score.
Carson Way was the only player on either side to reach double figures in points with 13.
A complete box score was not available at press time.
Lewiston 16 7 2 6—31
Post Falls 3 0 11 4—18
Nezperce 53, Salmon River 35
RIGGINS — Visiting Nezperce took over in the second half en route to a nonleague win against Salmon River of Riggins.
The Nighthawks (3-6) were bolstered by four individual double-digit scoring performances — Nic Kirkland at 16 points plus 16 rebounds, Aiden McLeod with 13 points, Tanner Johnson scoring 12, and Owen Tiegs adding 10 points and 10 boards.
For the Savages (0-7), Cordell Bovey scored a team-high 14.
NEZPERCE (3-6)
Mason Dove 0 0-0 0, Blake Tucker 0 0-0 0, Zane Wilcox 0 0-0 0, Tanner Johnson 4 3-6 12, Carter Williams 1 0-0 2, Owen Tiegs 3 4-5 10, Aiden McLeod 5 3-4 13, Nic Kirckland 7 2-10 16. Totals 21 12-25 53.
SALMON RIVER (0-7)
Gabe Zavala 3 0-0 7, Preston Rupp 0 0-0 0, Cordell Bovey 5 2-6 14, Riley Davis 1 0-0 3, Tyrus Swift 3 3-5 9, Aaron Markley 1 0-0 2. Totals 13 5-11 35.
Nezperce 14 7 13 19—53
Salmon River 7 10 8 10—35
3-point goals — Johnson, Bovey 2, Zavala, Davis.
Colfax 64, Reardan 52
REARDAN — Adrik Jenkin converted five 3-point goals to lead the Bulldogs with 15 points in a Class 2B Bi-County League win against the Screaming Eagles.
Seth Lustig added another 13 points and seven assists for the Bulldogs (10-1, 6-0).
COLFAX (10-1, 6-0)
Gunner Brown 0 0-0 0, Bradyn Heilsberg 2 5-6 9, Adrik Jenkin 5 0-0 15, Carson Gray 3 0-1 7, JD Peterson 0 2-2 2, Seth Lustig 5 2-4 13, Drew VanTine 0 0-0 0, Mason Gilchrist 3 0-0 6, J.P Wigen 2 0-0 4, Jaxon Wick 3 0-0 8. Totals 23 9-13 64.
REARDAN (4-5, 2-3)
C. Little 1 0-0 2, O. Handley 0 2-2 2, L. Flaa 5 3-4 18, E. Krupke 0 0-0 0, J. Singleton 4 2-2 10, T. McCrea 2 0-2 4, R. Soliday 6 2-3 16. Totals 18 9-13 64.
Colfax 9 21 16 18—64
Reardan 13 16 13 10—52
3-point goals — Jenkin 5, Wick 2, Gray, Lustig, Flaa 5, Soliday 2.
JV — Colfax def. Reardan.
Pomeroy 67, Tekoa-Rosalia 60
POMEROY — Trevin Kimble scored 32 points for the Pirates in a Southeast 1B League win against the Timberwolves.
Kimble added seven rebounds, four assists and four steals for Pomeroy (4-3, 2-2). Oliver Severs provided another 23 points and 13 rebounds.
Isaac Bone scored 31 points to lead three players in double figures for Tekoa-Rosalia (6-3, 1-2).
TEKOA-ROSALIA (6-3, 1-2)
Morgun Martin 4 2-3 12, Brian Place 0 0-0 0, Joey Murray 0 0-0 0, Jadin Campbell 5 4-8 17, Braxton French 0 0-0 0, Isaac Bone 12 4-6 31, Gabe Morgan 0 0-0 0. Totals 21 10-17 60.
POMEROY (4-3, 3-1)
Oliver Severs 10 3-4 23, Brady Bott 1 0-0 3, Jett Slusser 0 3-4 3, Trevin Kimble 8 14-19 32, Brodie Magill 2 0-1 4, Schmidt 0 0-0 0, Jayden Slusser 0 0-0 0, Trace Roberts 0 2-6 2. Totals 21 22-34 67.
Tekoa-Rosalia 15 17 14 14—60
Pomeroy 18 22 14 13—67
3-point goals — Campbell 3, Bone 3, Martin 2, Kimble 2, Bott.
Deary 51, St. John Bosco 27
HIGHLAND — The Mustangs remained undefeated in Whitepine League Division II play with a victory over the Patriots.
Kalab Rickard recorded a double-double for Deary (6-3, 4-0) with 16 points and 10 rebounds. Gus Rickert added 13 boards.
Torry Chmelik led a St. John Bosco (3-2, 2-2) team that only played five in the contest.
DEARY (6-3, 4-0)
Laithan Proctor 4 3-4 15, Kalab Rickard 7 0-0 16, Wyatt Vincent 1 0-0 2, Blaine Clark 1 0-0 3, Gus Rickert 4 0-1 8, Dale Fletcher 0 0-0 0, Tucker Ashmead 1 0-0 2, Nolan Hubbard 2 0-0 5. Totals 20 3-5 51.
ST. JOHN BOSCO (3-2, 2-2)
Clay Weckman 1 0-0 2, Torry Chmelik 6 4-5 17, Levi Wassmuth 2 1-3 5, John Uhlenkott 0 0-0 0, Sam Weckman 1 0-2 3. Totals 10 5-10 27.
Deary 13 11 18 9—51
St. John Bosco 4 11 6 6—27
3-point goals — Proctor 4, Rickard 2, Clark, Hubbard, Chmelik, Weckman.
JV — Deary 26, St. John Bosco 22 (OT)
Garfield-Palouse 54, Colton 45
PALOUSE — The Garfield-Palouse Vikings earned their first victory of the season in a Southeast 1B League clash with the visiting Wildcats.
Kieran Snekvik was the lone player to reach double figures for Gar-Pal (1-9, 1-3), scoring 15.
Matt Reisenauer had 15 points to lead Colton (1-6, 1-4), while Angus Jordan and Grant Wolf scored 11 each.
COLTON (1-6, 1-4)
Angus Jordan 4 1-2 11, Grant Wolf 4 0-0 11, Memphis McIntosh 0 0-0 0, Ryan Impson 3 0-0 6, Dan Bell 1 0-0 2, Tanner Baerlocher 0 0-0 0, Matt Reisenauer 6 1-3 15. Totals 18 2-5 45.
GARFIELD-PALOUSE (1-9, 1-3)
Bryce Pfaff 4 0-0 8, Lane Collier 2 3-4 7, Macent Rardon 2 0-0 4, Brendan Snekvik 3 2-3 9, Kieran Snekvik 7 0-2 15, Landon Orr 3 1-2 7, Nick Meeuwsen 0 0-0 0, Colton Pfaff 2 0-0 4. Totals 23 6-11 54.
Colton 11 7 10 17—45
Garfield-Palouse 11 13 19 11—54
3-point goals — Wolf 3, Jordan 2, Reisenauer 2, B. Snekvik, K. Snekvik.
GIRLS BASKETBALLPrairie 74, Genesee 36
GENESEE — Kristin Wemhoff led the way with a triple-double of 21 points, 11 assists and 10 steals as Prairie of Cottonwood handled Genesee in Whitepine League Division I play.
Lexi Schumacher added another 19 points for the Pirates (9-3, 5-1), and Riley Enneking came off the bench to score 11.
For the Bulldogs (6-8, 3-4), Audrey Barber and Chloe Grieser each put up eight points.
GENESEE (6-8, 3-4)
Riley Leseman 2 0-0 6, Monica Seubert 0 2-2 2, Rory Mayer 1 0-0 2, Kirsten Flodin 1 0-2 2, Audrey Barber 4 0-0 8, Shelby Hanson 0 0-0 0, Isabelle Monk 2 1-2 7, Chloe Grieser 2 2-2 8, Mia Scharnhorst 0 0-0 0, Kendra Meyer 0 1-2 1, Sophie Johnson 0 0-0 0. Totals 12 6-10 36.
PRAIRIE (9-3, 5-1)
Lexi Schumacher 7 0-0 19, Kristin Wemhoff 8 2-5 21, Riley Enneking 5 0-0 11, Tara Schlader 4 0-1 8, Sydney Shears 0 0-0 0, Alli Geis 1 0-0 2, Hailey Hanson 1 0-2 3, Sage Elven 1 0-0 2, Kylie Schumacher 4 0-0 8. Totals 31 2-8 74.
Genesee 9 12 9 6—36
Prairie 14 24 24 12—74
3-point goals — Leseman 2, Monk 2, Grieser 2, L. Schumacher 5, Wemhoff 3, Enneking, Hanson.
JV — Prairie 59, Genesee 26
Lapwai 65, Troy 20
TROY — The Wildcats made it 11 wins in a row with a blitz of the Trojans in a Whitepine League Division I game.
All 10 players to get time for Lapwai (12-1, 5-0) scored, with Jaelyn McCormack-Marks and Madden Bisbee putting up 10 points apiece to lead the way.
Alaura Hawley had a team-high six points for Troy (2-8, 1-6).
LAPWAI (12-1, 5-0)
Jaelyn McCormack-Marks 4 0-0 10. Jordyn McCormack-Marks 4 0-0 9, Amasone George 3 1-2 7, Skylin Parrish 3 0-2 7, Andraeana Domebo 1 0-0 2, Lauren Gould 1 3-6 5, Jayden Leighton 4 0-0 8, Taya Yearout 1 1-3 3, Qubilah Mitchell 2 0-0 4, Madden Bisbee 5 0-0 10. Totals 28 5-13 65.
TROY (2-8, 1-6)
Dancia Salerno 0 0-0 0, Olivia Tyler 1 3-8 5, Katie Gray 1 1-2 4, Alaura Hawley 2 2-4 6, Laura House 0 0-0 0, Bethany Phillis 1 0-0 2, Dericka Morgan 1 1-4 3, Alexis Wolverton 0 0-0 0. Totals 6 7-18 20.
Lapwai 12 21 24 8—65
Troy 4 4 8 4—20
3-point goals — Ja. McCormick-Marks 2, Jo. McCormack-Marks, Parrish, Gray.
JV — Lapwai def. Troy.
Deary 49, St. John Bosco 17
HIGHLAND — The Mustangs remained undefeated after dominating the Patriots of Cottonwood in Whitepine League Division II competition.
Araya Wood had 21 points and eight steals for Deary (8-0, 3-0). Macie Ashmead had 11 points.
Sarah Waters led St. John Bosco (1-6, 0-3) with nine points.
DEARY (8-0, 3-0)
Karmen Griffen 0 0-0 0, Madelyn Proctor 0 0-0 0, Kaylee Wood 1 0-2 2, Kenadie Kirk 3 0-0 7, Emily Scott 1 0-0 2, Araya Wood 9 1-1 21, Triniti Wood 2 0-0 4, Macie Ashmead 5 1-5 11, Dantae Workman 1 0-0 2. Totals 22 2-8 49.
ST. JOHN BOSCO (1-6, 0-3)
Julia Wassmuth 3 0-0 6, Vivian Duhlsrad 0 0-0 0, Clara Uhlenkott 0 0-0 0, Maleah Cummings 0 0-0 0, Sarah Waters 4 0-0 9, Rachel Sonnen 1 0-0 2. Totals 8 0-0 17.
Deary 12 17 12 8—49
St. John Bosco 6 5 2 4—17
3-point goals — A. Wood 2, Kirk, Waters.
Orofino 32, St. Maries 24
OROFINO — Despite getting shut out in the second quarter, the Maniacs won their Class 2A Central Idaho league opener against the Lumberjacks.
Grace Beardin had 19 points and nine rebounds for Orofino (3-6, 1-0) while Jaelyn Miller had 11 points.
Taci Watkins had 10 points to lead St. Maries (5-5, 0-1).
ST. MARIES (5-5, 0-1)
Berkli McGreal 1 0-0 2, Kara Sexton 0 0-1 0, McKayla Spray 0 0-0 0, Taci Watkins 5 0-0 10, Stacie Mitchell 2 2-6 6, Brenna Elliott 1 0-0 3, Sami Sindt 1 0-0 3, Kayla Jansen 0 0-0 0, Danika Sloper 0 0-0 0, Jacklyn Linneneger 0 0-0 0, Stormi Lockridge 0 0-0 0. Totals 10 2-7 24.
OROFINO (3-6, 1-0)
Kristen McCarthy 1 0-0 2, Rachel Province 0 0-0 0, Grace Beardin 7 4-5 19, Emma Province 0 0-0 0, Brynn Hanna 0 0-0 0, Livia Johnson 0 0-0 0, Jaelyn Miller 5 1-5 11. Totals 13 5-10 32.
St. Maries 9 2 6 7—24
Orofino 7 0 8 17—32
3-point goals — Elliott, Sindt, Beardin.
Kamiah 46, Potlatch 37
KAMIAH — Laney Landmark led all scorers with 18 points to help Kamiah avenge an early-season defeat against Whitepine League Division I rival Potlatch.
The Kubs (8-3, 6-2) had a clear edge in each of the first three quarters to go into the fourth up 32-19, and held off a late rally from the Loggers (8-4, 5-3) to come away with the win. Tayva McKinney scored a team-high 17 for Potlatch.
POTLATCH (8-4, 5-3)
Brianna Winther 0 0-0 0, Brooklyn Mitchell 2 0-0 4, Tayva McKinney 7 3-10 17, Jaylee Fry 1 1-1 3, Bailyn Anderson 1 0-0 2, Jordan Reynolds 4 0-1 8, Kathryn Burnett 1 1-2 3. Totals 16 5-14 37.
KAMIAH (8-3, 6-2)
Emma Krogh 3 1-2 7, Laney Landmark 6 5-10 18, Reesa Loewen 0 0-0 0, Kelsey Hunt 2 0-2 4, Mariah Porter 1 3-4 6, Addison Skinner 0 0-0 0, Karlee Skinner 1 0-0 2, Logan Landmark 1 0-0 2, Ashlyn Schoening 2 3-8 7, Ragen Farris 0 0-0 0. Totals 15 12-27 46.
Potlatch 4 6 9 18—37
Kamiah 10 9 13 14—46
3-point goals — Landmark, Porter.
Colton 55, Garfield-Palouse 43
PALOUSE — The Wildcats remained undefeated in Southeast 1B League play with a win over the Vikings.
Sydni Whitcomb led the way for Colton (8-1, 3-0) with 23 points. Kaydee Heitstuman and Kyndra Stout each scored 10.
Kyra Brantner (12 points) and Kennedy Cook (11) reached double figures for Garfield-Palouse (2-7, 1-2).
COLTON (8-1, 3-0)
Grace Kuhle 2 0-1 4, Holly Heitstuman 2 0-0 4, Kyndra Stout 4 2-2 10, Ella Nollmeyer 0 0-0 0, Kaydee Heitstuman 4 0-2 10, Clair Moehrle 2 0-2 4, Sydni Whitcomb 9 3-6 23. Totals 23 5-13 55.
GARFIELD-PALOUSE (2-7 1-2)
Elena Flansburg 4 0-0 9, Kennedy Cook 4 3-6 11, Zoe Laughary 2 0-0 5, Hailey Beckner 1 0-2 2, Kara Blomgren 1 1-4 4, HettyLee Laughary 0 0-0 0, Kyra Brantner 3 6-12 12, Lola Edwards 0 0-0 0. Totals 15 10-24 43.
Colton 11 18 19 7—55
Garfield-Palouse 9 11 16 7—43
3-point goals — K. Heitstuman 2, Whitcomb 2, Flansburg, Z. Laughary, Blomgren.
Pomeroy 69, Tekoa-Rosalia 28
POMEROY — Jillian Herres exploded for 30 points, nine rebounds, four steals and four blocks to lead Pomeroy to a Southeast 1B League victory against Tekoa-Rosalia.
Kiersten Bartles added another 11 points for the Pirates (2-3).
TEKOA-ROSALIA
Briley Smith 0 0-0 0, Clare Wilkins 0 0-0 0, Kayla Eilertson 1 0-2 2, Megan Maley 8 0-2 16, A. Kegar 0 2-3 2, Riley Terrel 3 0-0 8, Marissa Alonso 0 0-0 0, Asia Kliewer 0 0-0 0, Justina Crane 0 0-0 0, Joan Barnowsky 0 0-0 0 Dakota Shelton 0 0-0 0. 12 2-7 28.
POMEROY (2-3)
Jillian Herres 10 9-14 30, Chase Caruso 0 2-4 2, Kiersten Bartles 4 0-0 11, Haliee Brewer 1 0-0 2, Kendall Dixon 4 1-2 9, Taylor Gilbert 0 0-3 0, Hannah Bagby 3 1-3 7, Caroline McKeirnan 0 0-0 0, Izzy Field 1 0-0 2, Grace Hart 0 0-0 0, Maria Altube 0 0-0 0, Jadence Gingerich 3 0-0 6. Totals 26 13-26 69.
Tekoa-Rosalia 10 10 2 6—28
Pomeroy 24 18 18 9—69
3-point goals — Terrel 2, Bartels 3, Herres.
Colfax 59, Reardan 18
COLFAX — Four players scored in double figures for unbeaten Colfax to lead the Bulldogs past Reardan in Class 2B Bi-County League play.
Brynn McGaughy headed things up with 12 points and 10 rebounds, while Brenna Gilchrist scored 12 of her own, Jaisha Gibb had 11 points and seven assists, and Hailey Demler added 10. Lauryn York had another standout showing and provided nine points for Colfax (12-0, 7-0).
COLFAX (12-0, 7-0)
Jaisha Gibb 4 1-1 11, Makiah Zorb 0 0-0 0, Paige Claassen 0 0-0 0, Olivia Andrus 0 0-0 0, Brenna Gilchrist 5 0-2 12, Hailey Demler 4 1-2 10, Ashley Ring 0 0-0 0, Lauryn York 4 0-2 9, Ava Swan 2 1-3 5, Brynn McGaughy 5 2-2 12, Destiny Nelson 0 0-0 0. Totals 24 5-12 59.
REARDAN (N/A)
Kassidy Koch 0 0-0 0, Liberty Anderson 2 1-2 5, Elizabeth Bell 2 0-0 5, Jaylee Abrahamson 0 0-0 0, Raegan Soliday 0 1-2 1, Amelia Ray 0 0-0 0, Olivia Wicks 1 0-0 2, Emma Flaa 0 0-0 0, Justine Flett 2 0-0 5, Milla Flett 0 0-0 0. Totals 7 2-4 18.
Colfax 21 15 18 5—59
Reardan 13 2 0 3—18
3-point goals — Gibb 2, Gilchrist 2, Demler, York, Bell, J. Flett.
JV — Colfax def. Reardan.
Clearwater Valley 55, Logos 23
KOOSKIA — Taya Pfefferkorn racked up 22 points to spearhead the Clearwater Valley offense in a Whitpeine League Division I win against visiting Logos of Moscow.
Shada Edwards had 16 points and 10 rebounds, while Trinity Yocum recorded 11 points, 11 boards, eight assists and six steals for the victorious Rams (6-8, 4-4). For the Knights (0-7, 0-9), Sara Casebolt broke loose for five 3-point goals and 15 points to provide most of her team’s total.
LOGOS (0-7, 0-9)
Sara Casebolt 5 0-2 15, Cora Johnson 0 0-0 0, Katie Monjure 1 0-0 2, Varomi Taylor 0 0-0 0, Hailey Wambeke 2 0-0 4, Piper Beauchamp 0 0-0 0, Emily Bowen 0 0-2 0, Elena Spillman 0 0-2 0, Grace VanderPloeg 1 0-0 2, Lizzie Crawford 0 0-0 0. Totals 9 0-6 23.
CLEARWATER VALLEY (6-8, 3-5)
Taya Pfefferkorn 11 0-0 22, Shada Edwards 6 1-2 16, Jada Schilling 0 1-2 1, Seasha Reuben 2 0-0 5, Kashlynn Funderburg 0 0-0 0, Trinity Yocum 5 0-2 11. Totals 24 2-6 55.
Logos 7 8 5 3—23
Clearwater Valley 17 16 14 8—55
3-point goals — Casebolt 5, Edwards, Reuben, Yocum.
Post Falls 76, Lewiston 52
POST FALLS — The Bengals struggled to slow down the undefeated Trojans in a Class 5A Inland Empire League game.
Zoie Kessinger led Lewiston (4-9, 2-3) with 16 points.
Post Falls (16-0, 4-0) had three players in double figures led by Capri Sims with 23.
A complete box score was not available at press time.
Lewiston 14 9 17 12—52
Post Falls 23 15 30 8—76
JV — Lewiston 44, Post Falls 40
WRESTLINGGirls lead way at Rollie Lane
NAMPA, Idaho — Three girls are undefeated after the first day of the Rollie Lane Invitational at the Ford Idaho Center.
Grangeville’s Kadence Beck (114, 3-0), Moscow’s Skyla Zimmerman (120, 2-0) and Potlatch’s Hayley McNeal (138, 3-0) are perfect so far.
Boys team scores — 1. Meridian 119; 2. Post Falls 118.5; 3. Minico 91; 4. Wasatch 90.5; 5. Mt. View 79; T6. American Falls 76; T6. Sunnyside 76; T8. Nampa 73.5; 9. Hermistoon 72; 10. Blackfoot 71.5; 11. Bishop Kelly 70.5; T12. Crook County 70; T12. Eagle 70; 14. Middleton 67; 15. Mountain View 65; 16. Caldwell 64; 17. Highland 61; 18. Redmond 60.5; T19. Central Valley 59.5; T19. Fruitland 59.5; 21. Syracuse 59; 22. Burns 58.5; 23. Silverton 58; 24. Thunder Ridge 56; 25. La Pine 51; 26. Bonneville 50.5; 27. Forest Grove 49.5; 28. Boise 47; 29. Madison 46.5; T30. Columbia 44; T30. Kuna 44; T30. Coeur d’Alene 44; 33. Ridgevue 42; 34. Lakeland 41.5; T35. New Plymouth 40.5; T35. Shelley 40.5; 37. Mountain Home 40; 38. Timberlake 39; 39. Emmett 37; 40. Borah 36.5; T41. Bend Senior 35; T41. McQueen 35; T43. Hillsboro 34; T43. Walla Walla 34; 45. Skyline 33; 46. Melba 31; 47. Rocky Mountain 29; T48. Capital 28; T48. Idaho Falls 28; T50. Baker/Powder Valley 26; T50. Goodin 26; 52. Centennial 25; 53. Owyhee 23; 54. Lowry 21; 55. Payette 20; 56. Scappoose 18.5; 57. Priest River 18; 58. Gonzaga Prep 17; T59. Rigby 16; T59. Timberline 16; 61. Ontario 15; T62. Nampa Christian 14; T62. Skyview 14; T62. Vallivue 14; 65. Homedale 13; T66. Colville 12; T66. Nyssa 12; T68. Grangeville 8; T68. West Side 8; 70. Potlatch 7; 71. Hillcrest 4; 72. Four Rivers Senior Prep 0.
Girls team scores — 1. Eagle 63; 2. Reed 57; 3. Boise 54; 4. Redmond 50; 5. Thunder Ridge 48; 6. LaGrande 45.5; 7. Syracuse 44; T8. Baker/Powder Valley 38; T8. Columbia 38; T8. Emmett 38; T8. Forest Grove 38; 12. Wasatch 35; T13. Owyhee 34; T13. Walla Walla 34; 15. Caldwell 33; 16. Fruitland 32; T17. Bonneville 29; T17. Meridian 29; 19. Mountain Home 28; T20. Potlatch 27; T20. Rocky Mountain 27; T22. La Pine 26; T22. Timberline 26; 24. Bend Senior 25; T25. Coeur d’Alene 24; T25. Silverton 24; T25. Vallivue 24; T28. McQueen 23; T28. Payette 23; T28. Vale 23; T31. American Falls 22; T31. Grangeville 22; 33. Nyssa 21; 34. Blackfoot 20; 35. Madison 19.5; T36. Carson 18; T36. Crook County 18; 38. Mountain View 17.5; T39. Capital 16; T39. Lakeland 16; T39. Nampa 16; T39. Tri-Valley 16; T43. Middleton 15; T43. Skyline 15; T45. Borah 14; T45. Highland 14; T45. Idaho Falls 14; T45. Rigby 14; 50. Ontario 12; T51. Bishop Manogue 10; T51. Buhl 10; T51. Moscow 10; T51. Mt. View 10; T51. New Plymouth 10; 56. Hillcrest 9; T57. Centennial 8; T57. Kuna 8; 59. Garden Valley 6; T60. Gonzaga Prep 4; T60. Minico 4; T60. Ridgevue 4; 63. Bishop Kelly 3; T64. Four Rivers Senior Prep 9; T64. Galena 0; T64. Homedale 0.
Grangeville results
98 — Kaden Schaff 2-1.
106 — Becket Bowen 0-2.
126 — Noah Johnson 0-2.
145 — Terry Eich 0-2; Lucas Wren 1-2.
152 — Patrick Bowen 0-2.
182 — Michael Bowen 0-2.
114 girls — Kadence Beck 3-0.
120 girls — Holli Schumacher 1-1.
132 girls — Morgan Pack 1-2.
Moscow results
120 girls — Skyla Zimmerman 2-0.
Potlatch results
132 — Benjamin Johnson 0-2.
145 — William Yearout 2-2; Carson Yearout 0-2.
120 girls — Shelby Prather 3-1.
138 girls — Hayley McNeal 3-0.
152 girls — Avery Palmer 2-2.
Four advance to semifinal round at Gut Check
KENT, Wash. — Two Lewiston and two Pullman wrestlers advanced to today’s semifinal round of the Gut Check at the ShoWare Center.
The Bengals’ Hoyt Hvass (120) and Robert Storm (285), along with the Greyhounds’ Israel Acosta (132) and Ivan Acosta (145) each went 3-0 on the first day.
Team scores — 1. Toppenish 157.5; 2. Chiawana 120.5; 3. Sumner 92; 4. Othello 80; 5. Camas 77; 6. Silas 76.5; 7. Tonasket 76; 8. Granger 74; 9. Wenatchee 72.5; T10. North Kitsap 70; T10. Yelm 70; 12. Lewiston 65; 13. South Kitsap 57.5; 14. Skyview 57; 15. Auburn Riverside 54.5; T16. Kennedy Catholic 54; T16. Union 54; 18. Anacortes 53; 19. Pullman 51.5; 20. Ellensburg 50.5; 21. Capital 50; 22. Cashmere 48; 23. Ferndale 43; 24. Mountain View 39; 25. Burlington Edison 38.5; 26. Zillah 36; 27. Prosser 35; 28. Mercer Island 33; 29. Shorewood 31; T30. Darrington 29.5; T30. Naches Valley 29;5 32. Kentridge 28.5; 33. Tacoma Lincoln 28; 34. Glacier Peak 27.5; 35. Yakima East Valley 25; T36. Okanogan 23; T36. Snohomish 23; T36. Thomas Jefferson 23; T39. La Center 22; T39. White River 22; 41. Blaine 21; 42. Chief Sealth 20; T43. Foss 19; T43. Woodinville 19; 45. Centralia 18; 46. Puyallup 17.5; 47. Sedro-Wooley 16; 48. Ingraham 11; T49. Goldendale 9; T49. O’Dea 9; 51. Marysville Pilchuck 8; 52. Hazen 6; T53. Lindbergh 2; T53. Raymond 2; T55. Meridian 0; T55. Redmond 0.
Lewiston results
120 — Hoyt Hvass 3-0; Jack Brinkley 0-2.
126 — Jase Hendren 1-2.
132 — Alex Norton 1-2.
138 — Xander Johnson 2-2; Wyatt Laney 0-2.
145 — Gabriel Ruth 1-2.
152 — Gunner Whitlock 1-2.
160 — Cole Lockart 1-2; Austin Nine 2-2.
170 — Asa McClure 2-2; Brice Cuthbert 0-2.
182 — Brenden Thill 2-2.
285 — Robert Storm 3-0.
Pullman results
120 — Gavin McCloy 3-1.
132 — Israel Acosta 3-0; Aydin Peltier 3-1.
145 — Ivan Acosta 3-0.
Moscow pair in quarterfinal round
SPOKANE VALLEY — Two Moscow wrestlers advanced to the quarterfinal round of the Pacific Northwest Classic at University High School.
Jason Swam (126) and Diego Deaton (152) each won their first match in their classification and are in the final eight when action resumes at 9 a.m. today.
Team scores — 1. Flathead 79; Mead 78; 3. Mt. Spokane 76; 4. Ferris 59.5; 5. Hanford 59; 6. Shadle Park 58; 7. Glacier 56; 8. Deer Park 51; 9. East Valley 47; 10. Richland 45; 11. University 43; T12. Moscow 41; T12. Ridgeline 41; T12. West Valley 41; T15. Freeman 40; T15. Southridge 40; 17. Sandpoint 39; 18. Lake City 30.5; 19. Priest River 13.
Moscow results
113 — Alex Palmer 2-1.
126 — Jason Swam 1-0.
132 — Sam Young 2-1.
138 — Logan Tompkins 1-1.
145 — Cameron Vogl 1-1.
152 — Diego Deaton 1-0.
160 — Erik Gulbrandsen 2-1.
Six from CV into semifinals in Oregon
JOSEPH, Ore. — Six Clearwater Valley wrestlers won twice to advance into the semifinal round at the Cosgrove-Eschler Tournament at Joseph High School.
Parker Olsen (132), Keyan Boller (138), Anthony Fabbi (145), Jake Fabbi (152), Anthony Carter (170) and Bass Myers (195) all went 2-0.
Team scores — 1. Culver 101; 2. Clearwater Valley 87; 3. Elgin 72.5; 4. Grant Union 65; 5. Santiam Christian 49.5; 6. Irrigon 49; 7. Enterprise 42; 8. Riverside 35; 9. Crane 32; 10. Joseph 31.5; 11. Echo 25; 12. Heppner 16; T13. Imbler 13; T13. Union 13; 15. Pine Eagle 8; T16. Adrian 0; T16. Alsea 0; T16. Umatilla 0.
Clearwater Valley results
113 — Tomas Gonzalez 0-1.
132 — Parker Olsen 2-0.
138 — Keegan Robeson 2-1; Keyan Boller 2-0.
145 — Anthony Fabbi 2-0.
152 — Jake Fabbi 2-0.
160 — Estuardo Puderbaugh 2-1.
170 — Anthony Carter 2-0.
195 — Bass Myers 2-0.
220 — Ethan Brousseau 1-2.