SPIRIT LAKE, Idaho — The Lewiston High School boys’ basketball team got hot and rattled off 30 points in the third quarter Saturday as the Bengals coasted past Timberlake of Spirit Lake 74-39 in a nonleague game.
“We needed to start shooting the ball with more confidence,” LHS coach Jayson Ulrich said. “We didn’t shoot well last game, could be some first-game jitters, but we got it out of our system. ... We got a lot of good looks by finding the open guy.”
Joel Mullikin led Lewiston with 19 points and four 3-pointers, George Forsmann had eight points and eight boards and Chanse Eke put up 14 points and four assists.
“It was a balanced attack from everybody. They played with a ton of high energy,” Ulrich said.
LEWISTON (2-0)
Chanse Eke 4 4-5 14, Jace McKarcher 4 2-2 12, Carson Way 0 0-0 0, Joel Mullikin 6 3-3 19, Aiden Hottinger 1 0-0 2, Braydon Forsman 3 1-2 7, James White 1 3-4 5, Shadryn Goeckner 3 1-3 7, George Forsmann 3 2-4 8. Totals 24 16-23 74.
TIMBERLAKE-SPIRIT LAKE (0-3)
Raj Oliva 1 2-4 4, Ethan Riley 2 1-1 6, Taylor Menti 1 1-2 4, Kale Pafley 0 0-0 0, Zach Yetter 6 1-1 16, Carson Millsap 1 0-0 3, Hunter Higgins 1 0-0 2, Tanner Menti 0 1-2 1, Michael Simpson 0 0-0 0 Totals 12 6-10 39.
Lewiston 21 15 30 8—74
Timberlake 12 7 12 8—39
3-point goals — Eke 2, McKarcher 3, Mullikin 4, Riley, Taylor Menti, Yetter 3, Millsap, Higgins.
JV — Lewiston 76, Timberlake 27.
Lapwai 89, Logos 48
LAPWAI — Titus Yearout notched 35 points and three 3s as Lapwai beat Logos in Whitepine League Division I play.
“We passed the ball really well,” Wildcats coach Zachary Eastman said. “They played a lot of zone, so we had to make smart passes, penetrate the middle, and then our shooters made shots.”
Kase Wynott, a 6-foot-3 freshman, pitched in 13 points, seven rebounds and three assists for the Wildcats (2-0, 1-0). Terrell Ellenwood-Jones added 13 points and eight assists.
“Watching some of our new guys step in and make plays, it gives me confidence that I can trust all my players to go out and produce,” Eastman said. “They play hard in practice and it makes the starting five a lot better.”
Roman Nuttbrock was the bright spot for the Knights (1-1, 0-1) with 20 points.
LOGOS-MOSCOW (1-1, 0-1)
Jasper Whitling 2 0-0 5, Will Casebolt 2 10-12 16, Roman Nuttbrock 8 3-3 20, Aiden Elmore 3 0-0 7, Ben Drussel 0 0-0 0, Jack Driskill 0 0-0 0. Totals 15 13-15 48.
LAPWAI (2-0, 1-0)
Terrell Jones-Ellenwood 5 1-1 13, Titus Yearout 16 1-3 36, Kross Taylor 5 0-0 12, Chris Brown 1 0-0 2, JC Sobotta 2 0-0 4, Jenz Kash Kash 0 0-0 0, Alexander Ellenwood 3 2-2 8, Kase Wynott 5 0-0 13, Ahllus Yearout 1 0-0 2. Totals 38 4-6 89.
Logos 8 18 8 14—48
Lapwai 21 20 25 23—89
3-point goals — T. Yearout 3, Ellenwood-Jones 2, Taylor 2, Wynott 2, Casebolt 2, Whitling, Elmore, Nuttbrock.
JV — Lapwai 91, Logos 15.
Kendrick 48, Highland 45
CRAIGMONT — After trailing 20-17 at halftime, Kendrick turned the tables in the latter stages to edge past Highland of Craigmont in both teams’ Whitepine League Division II season debut.
“I challenged our kids at halftime,” Kendrick coach Tim Silflow said. “I told them that I thought they were a better team than what they played in the first half. They weren’t necessarily playing their ball; they were kind of letting Highland dictate what they wanted us to do. We had to play our own game — be a lot more aggressive.”
The Tigers (1-1, 1-0) received a major boost from freshman Ty Koepp, who provided 19 points and four steals. Senior Talon Alexander, whom Silflow touted as a “really good floor general,” added 10 points for a second consecutive outing.
Lane Wassmuth of Highland (1-2, 0-1) led all scorers with 21 points, and Ty Hambly added 11.
KENDRICK (1-1, 1-0)
Jagger Hewett 1 2-4 4, Hunter Taylor 4 0-1 9, Ty Koepp 8 1-2 19, Dallas Morgan 2 0-2 4, Matt Fletcher 0 0-0 0, Talon Alexander 4 2-2 10, Preston Boyer 1 0-0 2. Totals 20 5-11 48.
HIGHLAND-CRAIGMONT (1-2, 0-1)
Coby Droegmiller 3 0-0 6, Ty Hambly 5 0-0 11, Lane Wassmuth 9 2-2 21, DJ Antone 1 0-0 2, Gage Crow 1 0-0 3, Case 1 0-0 2. Totals 20 2-2 45.
Kendrick 12 5 19 12—48
Highland 13 7 15 10—45
3-point goals — Koepp 2, Taylor, Hambly, Wassmuth, Crow.
JV — Kendrick 55, Highland 27
Mullan 49, Nezperce 39
NEZPERCE — Nezperce stayed in contention until the late stages before absorbing a nonleague defeat to Mullan.
Jared Cronce scored 13 points for Nezperce (2-1).
Luke Trogden had 22 for the Tigers.
Nezperce coach Connor McLeod liked his team’s ball movement but said the game was decided down low.
MULLAN
Luke Trogden 8 4-14 22, Blake Layton 1 0-0 2, Floyd Nelson 2 1-2 6, Riley Trogden 5 3-6 16, Logan Petit 0 0-0 0, Stephen Petit 0 0-0 0, Austin Zingler 0 0-0 0, Kason Lowman 0 0-0 0, Trystan Zingler 0 0-0 0, Alex Trogden 0 0-0 0, Zen Haning 0 0-0 0. Totals 17 8-22 46.
NEZPERCE (2-1)
Cole Seiler 2 2-2 6, Austin Nelson 0 0-0 0, Jared Cronce 5 3-7 13, Ryen Zenner 4 0-0 9, Tanner Johnson 3 2-2 8, Marshal Nelson 0 0-0 0, AJ Douglas 1 1-4 3, Nick Kirkland 0 0-0 0, Brycen Banner 0 0-0 0. Totals 15 8-15 39.
Mullan 12 9 9 16—46
Nezperce 12 8 6 13–39
3-point goals — L. Trodgen 2, Nelson, R. Trogden, Zenner.
Genesee in virus protocol
GENESEE — A coronavirus exposure in the Genesee boys’ basketball team resulted in the postponement of its game scheduled at Kooskia against Whitepine League Division I opponent Clearwater Valley, Bulldogs coach Travis Grieser said.
The Bulldogs’ meeting with Troy set for Tuesday also has been postponed, with the team scheduled to return to action on Saturday at Prairie of Cottonwood. Makeup dates for the postponed games are pending.
GIRLSGenesee 71, Clearwater Valley 57
KOOSKIA — Claira Osborne racked up 32 points, 19 rebounds and four steals as Genesee topped Clearwater Valley in a Whitepine League Division I game.
Lucie Ranisate grabbed 11 rebounds and Taylor Mayer tallied 12 points, seven boards and six assists for the unbeaten Bulldogs (3-0, 2-0). Makenzie Stout contributed seven assists.
Genesee coach Greg Hardie liked the way his team responded to CV’s surges, “but it just seemed like we didn’t have our feet under us all night. We’re still figuring things out.”
For CV, Kadance Schilling collected 23 points and 12 rebounds and Trinity Yocum contributed 12 points, all on long-range buckets. First-year coach Darren Yocum lauded his team’s perimeter defense.
GENESEE (3-0, 2-0)
Taylor Mayer 4 3-4 12, Bailey Leseman 5 5-7 16, Lucie Ranisate 2 0-2 4, Makenzie Stout 2 2-3 6, Kami Lockler 0 1-2 1, Shelby Hanson 0 0-0 0, Claira Osborne 13 6-11 32. Totals 24 17-27 71.
CLEARWATER VALLEY-KOOSKIA (1-1, 1-1)
Santana Simmons 2 0-0 6, Ruthie Smith 0 0-0 0, Shada Edwards 3 3-8 10, Martha Smith 1 2-2 4, Kadance Schilling 8 6-13 23, Linnea Lundgren 0 0-0 0, Mary Martin 0 0-0 0, Tobie Yocum 1 0-3 2, Trinity Yocum 4 0-0 12. Totals 19 11-26 57.
Genesee 18 22 12 19—71
Clearwater Valley 15 17 16 9—57
3-point goals — Leseman, Mayer, Simmons 2, Edwards, Schilling, T. Yocum 4.
JV — CV 25, Genesee 10 (two quarters)
Lakeland 48, Moscow 29
RATHDRUM, Idaho — A 13-point showing from junior Ellie Gray was not enough to put short-handed Moscow in contention as the Bears fell to Inland Empire League foe Lakeland of Rathdrum.
“We were down a couple players — three starters — so she really stepped up and was able to fill some of those shoes,” Moscow coach Alexa Hardick said of Gray. “She was a really great leader for us.”
Faith Berg was Moscow’s next-highest scorer with seven points off two 3-pointers and a free throw. Addie Kiefer of Lakeland led all scorers with 17 points.
The Bears (0-2, 0-2) stepped up late, outscoring Lakeland 12-8 in the fourth quarter, but were unable to make up the ground they needed.
“We got some steals defensively that turned into transition points,” Hardick said of her team’s late improvement.
“I think it was just another learning opportunity for us to go back and look at the film, and get better at practice this week,” she said.
MOSCOW (0-2, 0-2)
McKenna Knott 0, Megan Heyns 5, Ellie Gray 13, Grace Nauman 0, Eryne Anderson 2, Trinity Craig 0, Maria Ceron 0, Faith Berg 7, Elsie Leituala 0, Monroe Mastro 0, Maya Anderson 2.
LAKELAND-RATHDRUM (2-2, 1-1)
Payton Sterling 8, Abby Thompson 0, Abbey Neff 0, Syddnee Hostetlear 0, Katy Ryan 16, Kenna Simon 6, Baylee Woempner 1, Addie Kiefer 17, Lila Kiefer 0.
Moscow 7 3 7 12—29
Lakeland 10 15 15 8—48
3-point goals — Berg 2, Heyns, Gray, Kiefer.
JV — Moscow 59, Lakeland 37
Kendrick 47, Highland 13
CRAIGMONT — Erin Morgan notched 12 points, seven rebounds and four steals as Kendrick opened its Whitepine League Division II season with a win against Highland.
Rose Stewart and Harley Heimgartner scored 10 points apiece for the Tigers (2-2, 1-0), who made 19 steals and kept their turnovers to nine, after averaging 30 in their two most recent games.
The game was preceded by two boys’ contests, and Kendrick coach Ron Ireland thought the wait left the Tigers “slouchy” in the early going. But they grew sharper after halftime.
KENDRICK (2-2, 1-0)
Rose Stewart 4 2-2 10, Harley Heimgartner 3 2-2 10, Rachel Olson 0 0-0 0, Drew Stacy 0 0-0 0, Hannah Tweit 2 0-0 5, Erin Morgan 5 2-4 12, Morgan Silflow 1 0-0 2, Ruby Stewart 0 0-0 0, Hailey Taylor 4 0-0 8. Totals 19 6-10 47.
HIGHLAND-CRAIGMONT (1-1, 0-1)
Taiylor Crea 0 0-0 0, Emmy Espinosa 0 0-0 0, Payton Crow 1 0-0 2, Emily Dau 0 1-2 1, Katie Goeckner 4 0-2 8, Hannah Miller 1 0-0 2, Kalei Smith 0 0-0 0, Hannah Smith 0 0-0 0. Totals 6 1-4 13.
Kendrick 6 14 18 9—47
Highland 4 6 1 2—13
3-point goals — Heimgartner 2, Tweit.
Nezperce JV 46, Mullan 41 (OT)
NEZPERCE — Jillian Lux and Erica Zenner were on the same page for the Nezperce JV as each scored 10 points and ripped down eight rebounds, with both going 6-of-8 from the foul line in an overtime win against the Mullan varsity.
“Both (teams) had foul trouble,” coach Callie Zenner said. “Toward the end it ended up being a free throw match. Jillian and Erica stepped up and made free throws when we needed them to.”
For the Tigers, Talowa Fallingwater recorded 14 points and 12 rebounds.
“She was a standout for them, shes a player, and we had a hard time controlling her,” Zenner said.
MULLAN
Linsay Waters 2 1-3 7, Saiah Haig 0 0-0 0, Jazzmyn Nelson 1 2-6 4, Livia Blankenship 0 0-0 0, Kara Stahle 0 0-0 0, Talowa Fallingwater 4 6-9 14, Autumn Charbez 0 1-2 1, Leah Frazier 2 0-0 5, Emily Dykes 3 2-2 10. Totals 13 11-19 41.
NEZPERCE
Mia Horton 0 0-0 0, Briana Branson 4 0-0 8, Abbie Orndorff 0 0-0 0, Katharine Duuck 1 2-8 4, Jillian Lux 2 6-8 10, Grace Tiegs 1 0-0 2, Erica Zenner 2 6-8 10, Faith Tiegs 0 0-0 0, Kayden Sanders 5 0-0 10, Morgan Wemhoff 1 0-2 0. Totals 16 14-26 46.
Mullan 7 6 10 16 2—41
Nezperce JV 7 14 10 8 7—46
3-point goals — Waters, Dykes 2.