Lewiston fought hard, but ultimately fell 68-62 to visiting Coeur d’Alene in a Class 5A Inland Empire League game Tuesday.
Jace McKarcher of Lewiston and Logan Orchard of Coeur d’Alene put on a shooting clinic, trading 3-pointers all game long.
McKarcher finished with five 3s and 17 points to lead the Bengals (12-5, 2-3). Orchard had five 3s of his own and totaled 24 points for the Vikings (11-4, 4-2).
Lewiston coach Jayson Ulrich called James White a “beast” for his 11-point, 12-rebound performance. The Bengals’ Chanse Eke scored eight of his 11 points in the fourth quarter.
Coeur d’Alene came into the game tied for fifth in the latest Class 5A state media poll.
“First quarter, I thought we hung with them,” Ulrich said. “One of those games where you were always in striking distance, but just can’t get there.”
Steven Burgess (12) and Cameren Cope (10) also scored in double figures for Coeur d’Alene. The Vikings as a team were 16-of-18 from the free throw line, including 10-of-11 in the fourth quarter to close the game out.
COEUR D’ALENE (11-4, 4-2)
Sam Entzi 1 2-2 4, Cooper Larson 3 2-2 8, Alexander Nipp 1 2-2 4, Steven Burgess 4 4-4 12, Logan Orchard 8 3-4 24, Gunner Larson 1 1-2 3, Tugg Wellsandt 1 0-0 3, Cameren Cope 4 2-2 10, . Totals 23 16-18 68.
LEWISTON (12-5, 2-3)
Chanse Eke 4 2-6, 12, Jace McKarcher 6 0-0 17, Aiden Hottinger 1 0-0 2, Cruz Hepburn 0 2-2 2, Braydon Forsman 4 0-0 9, James White 4 3-6 11, Carson Way 2 0-0 6, Austin Lawrence 0 0-0 0, Michael Wren 0 0-0 0, Drew Hottinger 2 0-0 4. Totals 23 7-14 62.
Coeur d’Alene 18 16 16 18—68
Lewiston 18 11 17 16—62
3-point goals — Orchard 5, Wellsandt, McKarcher 5, Eke 2, Way 2, Forsman.
Pullman 75, Shadle Park 56
PULLMAN — The Greyhounds’ Grayson Hunt scored a new personal season-high of 26 points to lead the way as Pullman topped the visiting Highlanders in Class 2A Greater Spokane League action.
“We just had a great all-around game,” Pullman coach Craig Brantner said. “Pretty balanced on the rebounds, pretty balanced on assists ... We actually attacked the basket a bit more; we didn’t shoot as many 3s as we often have because the penetration lanes were more open.”
Jaedyn Brown added another 25 points for the Greyhounds (15-2, 6-1), while Kohlby Sorweide of Shadle Park (4-12, 2-5) led all scorers with 33 points.
SHADLE PARK-SPOKANE (4-12, 2-5)
Andruw Wilson 2 1-1 5, Jacob Boston 1 3-4 6, Jordan Dever 0 0-0 0, Malachi Troutt 0 0-0 0, Isaiah McTague 0 0-0 0, Kohlby Sorweide 13 3-4 33, Jake Wilcox 1 0-0 2, Ronan Redd 2 0-0 6, Jake Picard 1 0-0 2. Totals 20 9-11 56.
PULLMAN (15-2, 6-1)
Grayson Hunt 11 4-4 26, Payton Rogers 1 0-0 2, Tanner Barbour 4 0-0 9, Thomas Cole 0 1-4 1, Jaedyn Brown 6 6-8 25, Champ Powaukee 2 0-0 6, Tyler Elbracht 0 1-2 1, Dane Sykes 2 0-0 4. Totals 26 13-18 75.
Shadle Park 12 10 13 21—56
Pullman 17 19 13 26—75
3-point goals — Brown 3, Powaukee 2, Barbour, Sorweide 4, Redd 2, Boston.
Moscow 71, Sandpoint 43
SANDPOINT — The Bears had nine players dent the scoring column and totaled 11 3-point goals as they remained unbeaten in Class 4A Inland Empire League play with a rout of the Bulldogs.
Moscow (11-6, 4-0) blitzed to a 22-9 lead in the opening quarter to pave the way to victory. Bryden Brown was the top scorer for the Bears with four 3-point goals and 14 points, while Dylan Rehder scored another 13, and Cody Isakson had 10 points and six rebounds.
For Sandpoint (4-12, 0-4), Ethan Butler put up a game-high 21 points.
“It puts us close to getting a league title,” Moscow coach Josh Uhrig noted. “Still a little work to do; hopefully we can clinch the league title by next week. We shot the ball well to start the game and gave us that cushion, and I thought we did a lot of things good defensively to make things difficult on them.”
MOSCOW (11-6, 4-0)
Bryden Brown 4 2-2 14, Dylan Rehder 4 3-4 13, Cody Isakson 4 2-4 10, Jamari Simpson 1 2-2 5, Taylor Strong 3 2-2 9, Caleb Skinner 0 0-0 0, Zac Skinner 1 0-2 2, Ian Hillman 1 1-1 3, Sam Kees 3 0-0 8, Barrett Abendroth 3 0-0 7. Totals 24 12-17 71.
SANDPOINT (4-12, 0-4)
Rusty Lee 3 0-1 6, Jacob Eldridge 2 1-1 5, Arie VanDenBerg 1 0-0 3, Layne Dunkel 0 0-0 0, Evan Dickinson 0 0-0 0, Parker Childs 2 0-0 4, Randy Lane 2 0-0 4, Lasse Kuehn 0 0-0 0, Ethan Butler 8 5-11 21. Totals 18 6-13 43.
Moscow 22 25 13 11—71
Sandpoint 9 15 11 8—43
3-point goals — Brown 4, Kees 2, Rehder 2, Simpson, Abendroth, Strong, VanDenBerg.
JV — Moscow def. Sandpoint.
Clarkston 72, Rogers 29
On senior night at Clarkston, Bantam senior Tuff Tallbull led the way with 23 points in a Class 2A Greater Spokane League demolition of the Pirates of Spokane.
The Bantams (11-5, 4-2) flew to a 20-3 lead in the opening quarter. Tallbull shot 9-for-13 from the field and 3-for-3 from the foul line.
“He’s capable of doing that every night, so (it’s) exciting to see him really have a breakout game for us tonight,” Clarkston coach Justin Jones said.
Seniors Austin Steinwand (nine points), Robby Reagan (eight) and Mason Van Tine (four) also got on the board for Clarkston.
For Rogers (1-14, 1-6), Geremiah Hilburn scored a team-high 17.
ROGERS-SPOKANE (1-14, 1-6)
Geremiah Hilburn 4 7- 10 17, Tre Anderson 1 0-0 2, Jakeb Bland 0 0-0 0, Nathan Othmer 0 0-0 0, Dustin Taylor 0 1-2 1, Hartman Warrick 0 0-2 0, Wyatt Ball 0 0-0 0, Dasani Solomon 1 0-0 3, Braden Crossley 2 0-0 4, Devin Holyfield 1 0-0 2. Totals 9 8-14 29.
CLARKSTON (11-5, 5-2)
Xavier Santana 3 0-0 9, Tuff Tallbull 9 3-3 23, Landon Taylor 3 2-4 9, Cymon Boardman 0 0-0 0, Carter Steinwand 0 0-0 0, Mason Van Tine 2 0-0 4, Robby Reagan 3 2-3 8, Peyton Dempsey 0 0-0 0, Dawson Blunt 2 0-0 5, Austin Steinwand 4 0-2 9, Ian Moore 0 0-0 0, Zander Van Tine 2 0-0 5. Totals 28 7-12 72.
Rogers 3 7 5 14—29
Clarkston 20 20 20 12—72
3-point goals — Hilburn 2, Solomon, Santana 3, Tallbull 2, Taylor, Blunt, Steinwand.
JV — Clarkston def. Rogers.
Lapwai 92, Clearwater Valley 44
KOOSKIA — Six different Wildcats scored in double figures as unbeaten Lapwai mauled Clearwater Valley of Kooskia in Whitepine League Division I play.
The opening quarter was tight, with Lapwai (17-0, 11-0) finishing up 19-18, but the Wildcats opened a gap at 45-28 before intermission and came out of it with a 29-3 showing in the third quarter.
Terrell Ellenwood-Jones had 21 points for Lapwai (17-0, 11-0) which remained No. 1 in this week’s state media poll. Kase Wynott scored 17, AJ Ellenwood added 14, Kross Taylor had 11, and Titus and Ahlius Yearout put up 10 apiece. Titus Yearout had an additional eight assists and Ellenwood made seven rebounds.
Laton Schlieper of Clearwater Valley (6-8, 3-8) led all scorers with 27 points.
LAPWAI (17-0, 11-0)
Terrell Ellenwood-Jones 9 0-0 21, Titus Yearout 5 0-0 10, Kross Taylor 5 0-0 11, AJ Ellenwood 5 1-2 14, Kase Wynott 6 2-2 17, Ahlius Yearout 4 2-2 10, Chris Brown 0 0-0 0, Mason Brown 1 0-0 2, Lydell Mitchell 2 2-2 7. Totals 37 7-8 92.
CLEARWATER VALLEY-KOOSKIA (6-8, 3-8)
Landon Schlieper 5 2-3 12, Nakiyah Anderson 0 0-0 0, Austin Curtis 0 0-0 0, Laton Schlieper 9 3-4 27, Edoardo Miconi 1 0-0 2, Damieon Fox 0 0-0 0, C. Schliling 1 0-0 3. Totals 16 5-7 44.
Lapwai 19 26 29 18—92
Clearwater Valley 18 10 3 13—44
3-point goals — Ellenwood-Jones 3, Ellenwood 3,Wynott 3, Taylor, Mitchell, Laton Schlieper 6, Schilling.
JV — Lapwai 45, Clearwater Valley 15 (two quarters).
Logos 65, Troy 40
MOSCOW — Will Casebolt contributed 26 points for the Knights of Moscow as they took down the Trojans in a Whitepine League Division I game.
Casebolt scored 20 of his points in the first half for Logos (10-3, 8-3) and added seven rebounds and seven steals on the day. Knights coach Joe Casebolt praised Seamus Wilson and Jack Driskill for setting the tone on defense in the second half.
Troy (2-15, 0-13) was led by Noah Johnson with 16 points and Chandler Blazzard with 10 in the loss.
TROY (2-15, 0-13)
Eli Stoner 1 1-2 4, Joseph Bendel 2 0-4 6, Joseph Doumit 1 0-0 2, Kaiden Strunk 0 0-0 0, Noah Johnson 7 2-3 16, Chandler Blazzard 1 8-10 10, Boden Demeerleer 0 0-0 0, Samuel Stoner 0 0-0 0, Brody Patrick 0 0-0 0, Dominic Holden 1 0-0 2. Totals 13 11-19 40.
LOGOS-MOSCOW (10-3, 8-3)
Jack Driskill 1 1-4 4, Kenny Kline 0 0-0 0, Aiden Elmore 0 0-0 0, Will Casebolt 9 3-5 26, Jasper Whitling 3 0-0 9, Seamus Wilson 2 2-2 8, Roman Nuttbrock 5 1-2 14, Ben Druffel 1 0-0 2, Garrett Farrell 1 0-0 2, Zach Atwood 0 0-0 0. Totals 22 7-13 65.
Troy 9 12 10 9—40
Logos 12 16 15 21—65
3-point goals — Bendel 2, Stoner, Casebolt 5, Whitling 3, Nuttbrock 3, Wilson 2, Driskill.
JV — Logos def. Troy.
Colfax 69, Reardan 42
COLFAX — The Bulldogs found their groove in the middle quarters, using a 43-22 spurt, to pull away from the Indians for a Northeast 2B League win.
For the Bulldogs (14-3, 7-1), John Lustig led all scorers with 22 points, Seth Lustig added 12.
Cody Spreacher paced Reardan (9-8, 4-5) with 19 points.
REARDAN (9-8, 4-5)
Cohen Little 1 0-0 3, Owee Handley 1 0-0 3, Logan Flaa 0 0-0 0, Jakari Singleton 4 1-4 9, Rysen Soliday 1 0-0 2, Tristo McCrea 3 0-0 6, Cody Spreacher 7 2-2 19. Totals 17 3-6 42.
COLFAX (14-3, 7-1)
Damian Demler 3 2-2 9, Carson Gray 0 0-0 0, Jonjon Kinley 0 0-0 0, JD Peterson 1 0-0 2, Seth Lustig 4 4-6 12, John Lustig 7 8-8 22, Bradyn Heilsberg 3 0-2 6, Mason Gilchrist 5 0-0 10, JP Wigen 2 4-4 8. Totals 25 18-22 69.
Reardan 11 10 12 9—42
Colfax 11 20 23 15—69
3-point goals — Spreacher 3, Little, Handley, Demler.
JV — Reardan won.
Potlatch 50, Genesee 25
GENESEE — Three Loggers scored in double figures in a win against the Bulldogs in Whitepine League Division I action.
Potlatch (9-6, 6-5) benefited from 14 points courtesy of Jack Clark, 12 from Patrick McManus and 11 from Jaxon Vowels.
For the Bulldogs (4-10, 2-10), Cameron Meyer scored a team-high 11.
POTLATCH (9-7, 6-6)
Dominic Brown 3 0-0 8, Levi Lusby 0 0-0 0, Jack Clark 5 3-4 14, Everett Lovell 1 0-0 3, Jaxon Vowels 4 2-3 11, Tyler Howard 1 0-0 2, Patrick McManus 5 1-1 12, Sam Barnes 0 0-0 0, Logan Whitney 0 0-0 0, Logan Amos 0 0-0 0. Totals 19 6-8 50.
GENESEE (4-10, 2-10)
Cameron Meyer 3 2-4 11, Ezekial Adams 0 0-0 0, Derek Zenner 0 0-0 0, Jacob Krick 3 0-0 8, Jack Johnson 1 1-2 3, Derek Burt 1 1-2 3, Josh Ketcheson 0 0-0 0. Totals 8 4-8 25.
Potlatch 15 16 9 10—50
Genesee 7 15 2 1—25
3-point goals — Bornw 2, Clark, Lovell, Meyer 3, Krick 2, Vowels, McManus.
JV — Potlatch 51, Genesee 30.
Touchet 59, Colton 52
TOUCHET, Wash. — The Wildcats battled hard but lost in a nonleague battle of one-win teams against the Indians.
Matthew Reisenauer and Grant Wolf led Colton (1-11) with 17 points each. Wolf had five 3-pointers in the game, Reisenauer had three 3s. Raph Arnhold added 12 points for the Wildcats in the loss.
Touchet moved to 2-14 on the season.
A full box was not available at press time.
Colton 16 7 8 21—52
Touchet 14 13 14 18—59
Orofino JV 50, Nezperce 28
OROFINO — Tanner Johnson put up 20 points for Nezperce, but the Nighthawks fell to Orofino’s JV in nonleague play.
“They moved the ball good, they played good defense, and it just wasn’t our night,” said Nezperce coach Connor McLeod, whose team fell to 2-16 on the season.
A complete box score was not available.
Nezperce 6 4 11 7—28
Orofino 8 14 18 10—50
JV — Orofino C 19, Nezperce JV 7.
Kamiah-Prairie game postponed
Tuesday’s scheduled boys basketball game between Kamiah and host Prairie of Cottonwood was postponed because of illnesses with the Kubs.
The Whitepine League Division I rivals plan to make up the contest at 7:30 p.m. Monday.
GIRLS BASKETBALLPullman 51, Shadle Park 30
PULLMAN — The Greyhounds broke open a tight game in the second quarter and continued their recent roll with a win against the Highlanders in a Class 2A Greater Spokane League.
Elise McDougle paced three Pullman (5-11, 4-2) players in double figures with 17 points, including eight in the first quarter. Sehra Singh chipped in 14, with 10 in the second half. Audrey Pitzer finished with 11 points, including seven in the first half.
The Greyhounds finished 8-of-10 (80 percent) at the free-throw line.
Kate Pumesinke finished with 14 points for Shadle Park (2-11, 1-5).
SHADLE PARK-SPOKANE (2-11, 1-5)
Emma Summers 0 0-0 0, Maliya Asudi 2 1-4 5, Josey Lawrence 1 0-0 2, Addison Julen 1 0-0 2, Kate Pumesinke 7 0-0 14, Aubrielle Plaster 0 0-2 0, Kyliegh Ardus 2 0-0 5, Brie Whitcomb 0 0-2 0, Abigail Skillestud 0 0-0 0, Madison Fuger 1 0-0 2, Juyele Plaster 0 0-0 0. Totals 13 1-8 30.
PULLMAN (5-11, 4-2)
Elise McDougle 7 1-2 17, Audrey Pitzer 2 6-6 11, Lacie Sines 0 0-0 0, Chaia Powaukee, Ava Petrino 0 0-0 0, Marissa Carper 0 0-0 0, Shelby Pau 0 0-0 l, Suhailey Reyes 0 0-0 0, Sehra Singh 5 1-2 14, Ryliann Bednar 1 0-0 2, Meg Limburg 3 0-0 7. Totals 18 8-10 51.
Shadle Park 11 6 7 6—30
Pullman 13 11 10 17—51
3-point goals — Ardus, Singh 3, McDougle 2, Pitzer, Limburg.
Colfax 68, Reardan 45
COLFAX — Asher Cai and Hannah Baerlocher played the final regular-season home game of their high school careers and helped the Bulldogs top Reardan in Northeast 2B League play on senior night at Colfax.
Cai scored a game-high 28 points, while Baerlocher had two 3s and seven points of her own. Other leaders for Colfax (14-1, 7-0) included Brynn McGaughy (14 points) and Jaisha Gibb (10).
For Reardan (12-6, 5-3), Ayden Krupke scored a team-high 22 points.
REARDAN (12-6, 5-3)
Kassidy Koch 0 0-0 0, Liberty Anderson 0 2-2 2, Ayden Krupke 8 2-3 22, Jaylee Abrahamson 0 0-0 0, Brooklyn Edwards 0 0-0 0, Madalyn Dewey 3 0-0 7, Justin Flett 0 0-0 0, Emma Flaa 1 1-2 3, Erika Preuschoff 1 2-2 4, Ella Curry 0 1-2 1, Mackenzie Bjornberg 2 0-1 4, Lizzy Bell 0 2-2 2. Totals 15 10-14 45.
COLFAX (14-1, 7-0)
Hannah Baerlocher 2 1-2 7, Jaisha Gibb 4 0-0 10, Hailey Demler 1 0-0 2, Lauryn York 1 2-2 4, Harper Booth 1 0-0 2, Asher Cai 12 1-5 28, Brynn McGaughy 7 0-0 14, Ava Swan 0 1-4 1. Totals 28 5-13 68.
Reardan 9 12 10 14—45
Colfax 14 19 22 13—68
3-point goals — Krupke 4, Dewey, Cai 3, Baerlocher 2, Gibb 2.
JV — Colfax 44, Reardan 38.
Moscow 39, Sandpoint 33
MOSCOW — On senior night for the Bears, Moscow was stronger in the middle quarters and edged out Sandpoint in Class 4A Inland Empire League play.
Peyton Watson (eight points), Grace Nauman (six points), Angela Lassen (four points) and Aneesha Shrestha were playing their final regular-season varsity home game as they helped the Bears (6-14, 2-1) upset the Bulldogs (10-7, 2-1). Lola Johns scored a team-high nine points for Moscow, while Sandpoint’s Kelsey Cessna led all scorers with 10 points.
“I was just really proud of our persistence and fighting right back with them,” Moscow coach Alexa Hardick said.
SANDPOINT (10-7, 2-1)
Kelsey Cessna 1 8-11 10, Demi Driggs 0 0-0 0 Daylee Driggs 2 4-6 9, Anna Reinink 0 0-1 0, Peyton Cessna 0 0-0 0, Tru Tomco 0 0-0 0, Lily Richardson 0 0-0 0, Livia Owens 1 0-0 2, Aliya Stock 2 2-4 7, Destiny Lyons 2 1-2 5, Sofia Platte 0 0-0 0. Totals 8 15-24 33.
MOSCOW (6-14, 2-1)
McKenna Knott 0 0-0 0, Angela Lassen 0 4-9 4, Aneesha Shrestha 0 0-0 0, Grace Nauman 3 0-0 6, Peyton Watson 2 4-6 8, Kennedy Thompson 1 0-0 3, Jessika Lassen 0 2-2 2, Lola Johns 3 3-4 9, Megan Heyns 3 0-0 7, Maya Anderson 0 0-0 0. Totals 12 13-21 39.
Sandpoint 10 6 6 11—33
Moscow 10 10 9 10—39
3-point goals — Daylee Driggs, Stock, Thompson, Heyns.
JV — Moscow def. Sandpoint.
Clarkston 82, Rogers 28
Four Bantams scored in double digits as they held the visiting Pirates of Spokane to only seven points per quarter in a Class 2A Greater Spokane League victory.
Alyssa Whittle (15 points), Kendall Wallace (13), Lexi Villavicencio (11) and Ryann Combs (11) headed up the offense for Clarkston (10-5, 5-1).
ROGERS-SPOKANE (1-13, 1-5)
A. Garza 0 0-0 0, J. Brown 3 0-0 8, S. Vining 6 0-0 12, K. Jennings 2 1-2 5, O. Ivy 0 0-0 0, A. Cue 0 0-0 0, A. Neher 0 0-0 0, L. Harvey 0 0-0 0, A. Hilker 0 0-0 0, E. LeBlanc 1 1-2 3. Totals 12 2-4 28.
CLARKSTON (10-5, 5-1)
Alyssa Whittle 6 0-0 15, Nani Woodbury 1 0-2 2, Kendall Wallace 4 3-8 13, Alahondra Perez 3 0-0 9, Eloise Teasley 3 1-2 8, Lexi Villavicencio 5 0-0 11, Ryann Combs 5 1-1 11, Taryn Demers 3 3-4 9. Totals 32 8-17 82.
Rogers 7 7 7 7—28
Clarkston 26 23 25 8—82
3-point goals — Brown 2, Whittle 3, Perez 3, Wallace 2, Teasley, Villavicencio.
Deary 42, Potlatch 30
DEARY — The Mustangs earned their win at the free-throw line, creating the margin of victory there against the Loggers in a nonleague game.
“We just hit a bunch of free throws late,” Deary coach Kendra Keen said. “They are a fast-paced physical team, so it was nice to get our game faces on. The girls came through at the line for us.”
Kenadie Kirk tallied 17 points and 18 rebounds for the Mustangs (11-4), who went 16-for-28 (57.1 percent) at the line. Araya Wood also had 17 points and six steals.
Jaylee Fry finished with 11 points for Potlatch (7-11).
POTLATCH (7-11)
Emma Chambers 1 1-2 3, Tayva McKinney 2 2-4 7, Jaylee Fry 5 0-0 11, Bailyn Anderson 2 1-1 5, Becca Butterfield 0 0-0 0, Jordan Reynolds 2 0-0 4, Brianna Winther 0 0-0 0. Totals 12 4-7 30.
DEARY (11-4)
Kaylee Wood 2 0-0 5, Kenadie Kirk 5 7-10 17, Emiley Scott 0 0-2 0, Araya Wood 4 8-8 17, Karmen Griffin 0 0-0 0, Triniti Wood 1 0-4 2, Macie Ashmead 0 0-0 0, Dantae Workman 0 1-4 1. Totals 12 16-28 42.
Potlatch 6 8 8 8—30
Deary 7 9 11 15—42
3-point goals — McKinney, Fry, K. Wood, A. Wood.
Colton 74, Touchet 11
COLTON — The Wildcats blanked Indians 21-0 in the first quarter of a nonleague rout.
Colton (13-2) held advantages of 45-4 at halftime and 59-6 at the end of the third.
Kyndra Stout paced the Wildcats with 26 points and had six 3-point goals. Lola Baerlocher chipped in 18 points, all coming on 3s.
Marlowe Mendoza paced Touchet (0-12) with five points.
COLTON (13-2)
Holly Heitstuman 1 0-0 2, Maggie Meyer 2 0-0 6, Kyndra Stout 8 4-6 26, Mary Pluid 5 0-0 11, Kaydee Heitstuman 0 3-4 3, Sidni Whitcomb 1 0-0 2, Lola Baerlocher 6 0-0 18, Ella Nollmeyer 2 2-3 6, Clair Moehrle 0 0-0 0. Totals 25 9-13 74.
TOUCHET (0-12)
Tawnya Luna 0 0-2 0, Marlowe Mendoza 1 2-2 5, Emily Hilbort 2 0-0 4, Rosetta Renwick 1 0-0 2, Diana Rincon 0 0-0 0, Iris Ortiz 0 0-0 0, Jasmin Mazias 0 0-0 0, Brenna Huntley 0 0-0 0, Vanessa Angeles 0 0-0 0, MacKenzie Forbs 0 0-0 0. Totals 4 2-4 11.
Colton 21 24 14 15—74
Touchet 0 4 2 5—11
3-point goals — Stout 6, Baerlocher 6, Meyer 2, Pluid, Mendoza.
Grangeville 68, Orofino 20
GRANGEVILLE — The Bulldogs played suffocating defense and shut down the Maniacs in a Central Idaho League win on senior night.
Grangeville (15-3, 3-0) had 38 steals as a team. Camden Barger, Mattie Thacker and Macy Smith each had seven.
Barger also had 25 points to lead the Bulldogs. Bailey Vanderwall added 11 points.
Seniors Cameran Green, Bella Dame, Madalyn Green, Barger, Smith and Vanderwall were all honored before the game.
Orofino (9-10, 1-2) were led by Grace Beardin with seven points.
OROFINO (9-10, 1-2)
Grace Beardin 3 1-3 7, Riley Schwartz 1 1-5 3, Miley Zenner 0 0-0 0, Peyton Merry 0 0-0 0, Emma Province 0 0-0 0, Hannah Johnson 0 0-0 0, Kristen McCarthy 0 0-0 0, Jaelyn Miller 3 0-0 6, Livia Johnson 0 2-2 2, Rilee Diffin 0 2-2 2. Totals 7 6-12 20.
GRANGEVILLE (15-3, 3-0)
Camden Barger 10 3-3 25, Macy Smith 2 2-2 6, Talia Brown 1 0-0 2, Cameran Green 4 0-0 8, Bella Dame 1 0-0 2, Bailey Vanderwall 5 0-0 11, Abbie Frei 0 0-0 0, Mattie Thacker 3 0-0 6, Adri Anderson 1 0-0 2, Madalyn Green 3 0-0 6. Totals 30 5-5 68.
Orofino 1 7 2 10—20
Grangeville 27 15 20 6—68
3-point goals — Barger 2, Vanderwall.
Coeur d’Alene 48, Lewiston 35
Lewiston could not hang with Class 5A Inland Empire League foe Coeur d’Alene on senior night for the Bengals.
“We came out ready to go, quick couple buckets,” Lewiston coach Karlee Stefanchik said. “We had a scoring drought toward the end of the first quarter, beginning of the second. Didn’t score for quite a lot of minutes.”
Katy Wessels added 11 points for Lewiston (9-11, 0-6), while Madison Symons of Coeur d’Alene (18-3, 6-0) was the game’s top scorer with 12.
“We have the next couple days in practice to try and fine-tune some things and go up there and play them again,” said Stefanchik, whose team will play Coeur d’Alene at 7 p.m. Friday in the first round of the district tournament.
She also noted her freshman team finished the season undefeated.
COEUR D’ALENE (18-3, 6-0)
Lauren Bengtson 0 0-0 0, Madison Mitchell 1 0-0 2, Libby Awbery 4 0-0 11, Madison Symons 4 3-4 12, Gracie Legg 0 0-0 0, Taleya Jones 0 0-0 0, Oteskwebeksaki Shebala 0 0-0 0, Olivia Naccarato 0 0-2 0, Kaylie Smart 0 0-0 0, Kendall Holecek 1 0-0 2, Lily Phenice 3 0-0 6, Kesley Carroll 0 4-6 4, Skylar Burke 3 4-4 11. Totals 16 11-16 48.
LEWISTON (9-11, 0-6)
Katy Wessels 4 3-6 11, Emily Collins 1 0-0 2, Karli Taylor 0 0-0 0, Ahnika U’Ren 2 2-3 7, Zoie Kessinger 3 0-1 7, Assiya Salim 0 0-0 0, Eve Riddle 0 0-0 0, Savannah Burke 0 0-0 0, Maddi Jackson 0 0-0 0, Sydney Arellano 0 0-0 0, Jenika Ortiz 1 3-5 6, Reese DeGroot 0 2-2 2. Totals 11 10-17 35.
Coeur d’Alene 12 15 11 10—48
Lewiston 9 11 8 11—35
3-point goals — Awbery 3, Symons, Burke, U’Ren, Kessinger, Ortiz.
JV — Coeur d’Alene def. Lewiston.
Frosh — Lewiston def. Coeur d’Alene.