SANDPOINT — Braydon Forsman hit a fadeaway jump shot at the free throw line with less than four seconds remaining Thursday to lift unbeaten Lewiston to a down-to-the-wire 58-56 Inland Empire League victory against Sandpoint.
The scoring differential was within a single possession one way or the other at the end of each quarter. Forsman finished the night with a team-high 15 points, while Jace McKarcher, who made a traditional three-point play to tie things before Forsman’s finisher, had 14 points of his own. The Bengals (6-0, 2-0) totaled a season-high 13 team assists.
“They refused to lose,” Lewiston coach Jayson Ulrich said. “It was the first time we’ve really seen a zone defense, so it took us a little while to adjust. We got some open looks, and we weren’t making them, but the kids just never stopped playing.”
Randy Lane tallied 15 points for the Bulldogs (1-3, 0-2).
LEWISTON (6-0)
Chanse Eke 3 0-0 7, Jace McKarcher 5 2-3 14, Aiden Hottinger 0 0-0 0, Cruz Hepburn 2 2-3 6, Braydon Forsman 6 0-0 15, James White 2 0-0 4, Carson Way 2 0-0 6, Austin Lawrence 0 0-0 0, Michael Wren 0 0-0 0, Drew Hottinger 3 0-0 6, Kaleb Glaze 0 0-0 0. Totals 23 4-6 58.
SANDPOINT (1-3)
Rusty Lee 4 0-1 8, Jacob Eldridge 0 1-2 1, Arie VanDenBerg 3 0-0 9, Evan Dickinson 2 0-0 5, Parker Childs 3 0-0 8, Randy Lane 4 7-11 15, Ethan Butler 2 5-8 9. Totals 18 13-22 56.
Lewiston 17 19 10 12—58
Sandpoint 19 18 8 11—56
3-point goals — Forsmann 3, McKarcher 2, Way 2, Eke, VanDenBerg 3, Childs 2, Dickinson, Lane.
JV — Lewiston 63, Sandpoint 30
Frosh — Lewiston 66, Sandpoint 23
Colfax 74, Dayton-Waitsburg 45
WAITSBURG, Wash. — Nine Bulldogs got on the board in a nonleague victory against the Wolfpack.
John Lustig led the way with 38 points, more than half the total for Colfax (4-2).
Dylan Bledsoe of Dayton/Waitsburg (0-4) converted seven 3-point goals and had 28 points of his own.
“It was a good win for us,” coach Reece Jenkin said. “The kids did a great job of coming out and setting the tone of the basketball game early. It was a great opportunity for some different kids to step up.”
COLFAX (4-2)
Damian Demler 2 0-0 5, Carson Gray 2 0-0 4, JD Peterson 0 0-0 0, Seth Lustig 2 5-7 9, John Lustig 15 4-6 38, Bradyn Heilsberg 1 0-0 2, JP Wigen 1 3-4 5, Trace Hannigar 2 0-2 4, Jaxon Wick 2 0-0 5, Drew VanTine 1 0-0 2. Totals 27 12-19 74.
DAYTON/WAITSBURG (0-4)
Ryland Kitts 2 0-0 4, Monte Pettichord 2 0-2 4, Blake French 2 0-0 4, Jasper Morrow 0 0-0 0, Wyaitt Booth 2 0-0 5, Dylan Bledsoe 9 3-3 28, Nolan Korslund 0 0-0 0, Koen Lindley 0 0-0 0. Totals 17 3-5 45.
Colfax 23 16 22 13—74
Dayton/Waitsburg 14 7 11 13—45
3-point goals — J. Lustig 4, Demler, Wick, Bledsoe 7, Booth.
Prairie 66, Clearwater Valley 49
KOOSKIA — Three double-digit scorers led the Pirates of Cottonwood to a Whitepine League Division I win against the Rams of Kooskia in a game rescheduled from Tuesday.
Lee Forsmann added 23 points while Zach Rambo scored 16 and Lane Schumacher had 12 for Prairie (5-1, 2-1), which steadily added a handful of points to its lead with each quarter. Pirates coach Shawn Wolter praised his team’s offensive ball movement and unselfishness.
For Clearwater Valley (3-3, 1-3), Landon Schlieper put up 22 points and Edoardo Miconi had 20.
PRAIRIE-COTTONWOOD (5-1, 2-1)
Wyatt Ross 1 1-3 3, Kyle Schwartz 4 0-0 9, Lane Schumacher 4 1-3 12, Shane Hanson 0 0-0 0, Zach Rambo 7 0-1 16, Lee Forsmann 8 6-8 23, Travis Alfrey 1 0-0 3, Colton McElroy 0 0-0 0. Totals 25 8-15 66.
CLEARWATER VALLEY-KOOSKIA (3-3, 1-3)
Landon Schlieper 9 0-0 22, Nakayiah Anderson 0 0-0 0, Austin Curtis 0 1-2 1, Laton Schlieper 3 0-1 6, Edoardo Miconi 9 2-2 20, Damieon Fox 0 0-0 0. Totals 21 3-5 49.
Prairie 13 18 19 16—66
Clearwater Valley 10 13 14 12—49
3-point goals — Schumacher 3, Rambo 2, Forsmann, Alfrey, Schwartz, Lat. Schlieper 4.
JV — Prairie def. CV.
Kendrick-Timberline cut short
The Whitepine League Division II game between Kendrick and Timberline of Weippe was halted due to a mid-game power outage.
Plans for completing or rescheduling the game had not yet been announced at press time.
Kamiah-Lapwai postponed
The scheduled Whitepine League Division I meeting between Kamiah and Lapwai was postponed until Jan. 4 because of gym-time scheduling issues.
GIRLS BASKETBALLClarkston 64, Pendleton 49
Maggie Ogden and Erika Pickett combined for more than half of the Bantams’ points in a nonleague win against the Buckaroos at Lewiston High School.
Ogden finished with a team-high 18 points and Pickett added 16 for Clarkston (5-1).
“The girls came out with a lot of energry,” Bantams coach Debbie Sobotta said. “We haven’t had that in the last couple games so that was nice to see.”
Chloe Taber led Pendleton (1-6) with a game-high 27 points.
PENDLETON (1-6)
Olivia Corbett 0 0-0 0, Jaden Samp 3 0-0 8, Melanie Boatman 0 0-0 0, Chloe Taber 8 5-6 27, Brielle Youncs 2 1-2 5, Abby Thorne 0 0-0, Haily Schmidt 2 0-1 5, Avery Krigbaum 2 0-0 4, Daisy Jenness 0 0-0 0, Muriel Hoisington 0 0-0 0. Totals 17 6-9 49.
CLARKSTON (5-1)
Erika Pickett 6 2-4 16, Maggie Ogden 6 5-10 18, Alyssa Whittle 1 1-2 3, Avah Griner 1 0-0 3, Nani Woodbury 0 0-0 0, Kendall Wallace 5 0-0 13, Alahondra Perez 1 0-0 2, Eloise Teasley 3 1-4 7, Lexi Villavicencio 0 0-0 0, Ryann Combs 1 0-0 2. Totals 24 9-20 64.
Clarkston 18 17 11 18—64
Pendleton 11 14 10 14—49
3-point goals — Taber 6, Samp 2, Schmidt, Wallace 3, Pickett 2, Griner, Ogden.
Kendrick 54, Timberline 4
WEIPPE — Ten Tigers scored, and their defense held the Spartans of Weippe scoreless in two of the four quarters of a Whitepine League Division II victory.
“Our emphasis tonight was to keep the turnovers down and just share the ball,” Kendrick coach Ron Ireland said. “I thought the girls did a great job.”
Erin Morgan was the high-scorer with 10 points for the Tigers (7-0, 5-0), who are ranked No. 2 in the first Idaho state media poll in Class 1A Division II that was released earlier in the day.
Natalie Amarillas hit a 3 in the opening quarter to provide the game’s only field goal for Timberline (1-6, 0-4).
KENDRICK (7-0, 5-0)
Rose Stewart 2 0-0 4, Harley Heimgartner 2 0-0 4, Rachel Olson 0 0-0 0, Drew Stacy 3 0-1 6, Natalie Kimbley 3 0-0 6, Hannah Tweit 3 0-0 6, Morgan Silflow 2 0-0 4, Erin Morgan 5 0-0 10, Ruby Stewart 1 2-4 4, Hailey Taylor 0 0-0 0, Taylor Boyer 2 0-0 4, Slarlit Flint 3 0-0 6. Totals 26 2-5 54.
TIMBERLINE-PIERCE/WEIPPE (1-6, 0-4)
Morgan Soester 0 1-2 1, Natalie Amarillas 1 0-0 3, Sam Brown 0 0-0 0, Abby Brown 0 0-0 0, Carlie Harrell 0 0-0 0, Madi Carr 0 0-0 0. Totals 1 1-2 4.
Kendrick 14 16 16 8—54
Timberline 3 0 1 0— 4
3-point goals — Amarillas.
Colfax 63, Dayton/Waitsburg 10
WAITSBURG, Wash. — The unbeaten Bulldogs piled up 33 points in the first quarter alone in holding the Wolfpack to single digits in each quarter of a nonleague rout.
Colfax (5-0) had 11 players score, with Asher Cai (13 points), Ashley Ring (11) and Brynn McGaughy (10) adding double-digit individual point totals.
Megan Fourney paced Dayton/Waitsburg (0-6) with six points.
COLFAX (5-0)
Hannah Baerlocher 0 0-0 0, Jaisha Gibb 3 2-2 9, Hailey Demler 3 0-0 6, Lauryn York 1 0-1 2, Harper Booth 2 0-0 4, Asher Cai 5 0-0 13, Brynn McGaughy 5 0-0 10, Ashley Ring 5 1-2 11, Paige Claassen 1 0-0 2, Olivia Andrus 1 0-0 2, Brenna Gilchrist 1 0-2 2, Ava Swan 1 0-4 2. Totals 28 3-11 63.
DAYTON/WAITSBURG (0-6)
Megan Fourney 1 4-8 6, Alyssa Hollingsworth 0 0-0 0, Kameryn Tupling 0 0-0 0, MaKenna Barron 0 0-0 0, Teagan Culley 0 0-0 0, Grace Trump 1 0-0 2, Jessika Lambert 0 0-0 0, Sagelyn Kilts 1 0-0 2. Totals 3 4-8 10.
Colfax 33 6 15 9—63
Dayton/Waitsburg 2 1 5 2—10
3-point goals — Cai 3, Gibb.
Orofino 50, Payette JV 17
NYSSA, Ore. — Grace Beardin notched seven steals, six rebounds, and five points in the first quarter alone in the Maniacs’ win against the Pirates’ JV team at the Nyssa Christmas Tournament.
Beardin finished with a game-high 14 points.
Orofino (6-6) next plays McCall-Donnelly (2-5) at 5:30 p.m. today in a rematch from earlier this season. The Maniacs fell 40-35 to the Vandals on Nov. 20 in McCall, Idaho.
“We played with a lot of toughness tonight and I’m excited to get to play McCall again,” Orofino coach Tessa Mullinix said.
OROFINO (6-6)
Grace Beardin 7 0-0 14, Riley Schwartz 0 0-2 0, Miley Zenner 1 0-0 3, Peyton Merry 2 0-0 4, Emma Province 1 0-2 2, Hannah Johnson 0 0 0-0 0 , Kristen McCarthy 1 0-0 2, Daisy Nelson 3 2-2 8, Jaelyn Miller 3 1-2 7, Livia Johnson 1 1-2 3, Virginia Cafferty 0 1-2 1, Rilee Diffin 3 0-0 6. Totals 22 5-12 50.
PAYETTE JV
Weideman 1 0-0 3, Aerier 0 0-0 0, Ramos 0 0-0 0, Collingwood 1 1-2 3, Morehost 4 0-2 11, Ardet 0 0-0 0, Platzek 0 0-2 0, Williams 0 0-0 0, Santes 0 0-0 0. Totals 6 1-6 17.
Orofino 25 18 5 2—50
Payette JV 2 0 9 6—17
3-point goals — Zenner, Morehost 3.
Prairie 61, Clearwater Valley 20
KOOSKIA — Tara Schlader had 17 points, 12 rebounds and six assists to pace the Pirates of Cottonwood to a Whitepine League Division I win against the Rams of Kooskia.
Coach Lori Mader called Molly Johnson the “defensive catalyst” for Prairie (5-2, 5-1), which held Clearwater Valley (6-3, 3-3) to single digits in each quarter. Kristin Wemhoff had 15 points and six steals, while Johnson scored 11 and made five steals for the Pirates, who were ranked No. 2 in the Class 1A Division I state media poll which came out earlier in the day.
Shada Edwards provided a team-high 10 for the Rams.
PRAIRIE-COTTONWOOD (5-2, 5-1)
Lexi Schumacher 0 0-0 0, Kristin Wemhoff 7 1-2 15, Olivia Klapprich 1 0-0 2, Delanie Lockett 2 2-4 7, Ali Rehder 0 0-0 0, Josie Remacle 0 0-0 0, Tara Schlader 7 3-4 17, Molly Johnson 4 3-5 11, Isabella Walsh 0 0-0 0, Laney Forsmann 2 1-2 5, Gracie Farr 2 2-2 6, Riley Enneking 0 0-0 0. Totals 25 12-19 61.
CLEARWATER VALLEY-KOOSKIA (6-3, 3-3)
Taya Pfefferkorn 1 0-0 2, Alessandra Palmer 0 0-0 0, Santana Simmons 0 0-1 0, Macy Morrow 2 0-3 4, Serinity Soun 0 0-0 0, Cecile Thompson 0 0-0 0, Shada Edwards 4 0-0 10, Eva Lundgren 0 0-0 0, Kadance Schilling 1 1-8 3, Linnea Lundgren 0 0-0 0, Tobie Yocum 0 1-6 1, Trinity Yocum 0 0-0 0. Totals 8 2-18 20.
Prairie 21 17 16 9—61
Clearwater Valley 5 3 3 9—20
3-point goals — Lockett, Simmons, Morrow 3.
WRESTLINGClarkston trips up Moscow
Clarkston’s wrestling team went on a three-match winning streak, starting with a Geo Alba pin against Kai Reynolds at 126 pounds, to defeat Moscow 42-36 in a dual meet at Clarkston High School.
At 132, Dawson Bailey earned a 3-0 decision against Aidan Prakash, then Bodee Thivierge got a 6-2 win against Jack Bales at 138.
The dual started at 160, as Moscow’s Micah Harder pinned Braydon Flinders with 20 seconds left in the match.
The Bears received a forfeit at 170, then Clarkston’s Jonah McKamey pinned Wyatt Hartig in 1:36 for his team’s first points of the dual.
The Bantams then scored 24 consecutive points. Cameron Stout received a forfeit at 195, Cameron Ash pinned Oscar Kearney at 285, Jordan McKamey won by forfeit at 106 and Caila Rice pinned Keira Zimmerman in the first period at 106.
98 — Jordan McKamey, Clk, by forfeit; 106 — Caila Rice, Clk, p. Keira Zimmerman 0:16; 113 — Skyla Zimmerman, Mos, by forfeit; 120 — Jason Swam, Mos, by forfeit; 126 — Geo Alba, Clk, p. Kai Reynolds 2:40; 132 — Dawson Bailey, Clk dec. Aidan Prakash 3-0; 138 — Bodee Thivierge, Clk, dec. Jack Bales 6-2; 145 — Andrew Bollinger, Mos, p. Austin Turner 2:30; 152 — Eli Lyon, Mos, p. Austin Thivierge 0:56; 160 — Micah Harder, Mos, p. Braydon Flinders 5:40; 170 — Owen McGreevy, Mos, by forfeit; 182 — Jonah McKamey, Clk p. Wyatt Hartig 1:36; 195 — Cameron Stout, Clk, by forfeit; 220 — Double forfeit; 285 — Carson Ash, Clk, p. Oscar Kearney 2:53.