MERIDIAN, Idaho — Lewiston’s baseball team finished its stay at the Rocky Mountain tournament Saturday, scoring a 20-7 win against against Madison before suffering a 9-8 defeat against host Rocky Mountain of Meridian.
The Bengals (7-1) took the first game handily, leading 13-6 at the end of six innings and closing with a seven-run seventh. Killian Fox led Lewiston at the plate with three hits. Kaden Daniel pitched the first two innings and recorded the win for the Bengals.
“I was really proud of our effort over the weekend,” Lewiston coach Darren Trainor said.
The Grizzlies were up 9-7 after six innings, and Lewiston did rally for a run in the top of the seventh but could manage no more.
Chris Ricard and Kaden Daniel led Lewiston at the plate, each registering two runs including a double.
Lewiston 140 404 7—20 16 4
Madison 002 103 1— 7 7 2
Kaden Daniel, Kyson Barden (3), Devon Blackwell (5), James McCoy (7) and Wyett Lopez; Landen Drake, James Lindstrom (4), Stephen Haslem (5) and Tanner Johnson. W—Daniel. L—Drake.
Lewiston hits — Fox 3, Cruz Hepburn 2, Brian Bensching 2, Zachary Massey 2, Chris Ricard (3B), Jared Jelinek (2B), Carson Kolb, Jake Feger, Elliott Taylor, Michael Ellsworth, Barden.
Madison hits — Jeffrey Williams 2, Lindstrom, Trayson Kostial, Logan Crane, Riley Sutton, Ethan Garner, Rhett Hicks.
———
Lewiston 000 214 1—8 10 3
Rocky Mountain 200 304 x—9 10 2
Carson Kolb, Tucker Konkol (5) and Killian Fox; Derek Schumacher, Eli Anderson (5), Conor Christiansen (7) and N/A. W—Anderson. L—Kolb.
Lewiston hits — Chris Ricard 2 (2B), Kaden Daniel 2 (2B), Brian Bensching 2, Elliott Taylor, Zachary Massey, Fox, Quinton Edmison.
Rocky Mountain hits — Anderson 3, Christiansen 2 (3B), Kaden Menard (3B), Luke Hines (2B), Daniel Olson, Patrick Gaffney, Schumacher.
Moscow 5, Skyline 4
BOISE — The Bears beat the Grizzlies thanks to a five-run sixth inning in the Buck’s Bag Spring Classic to finish 2-2 in their season-opening event.
The Bears were down 3-0 heading into the fifth and until that point were unable to get anything going.
Butch Kiblen held Skyline to only one run in the final two innings to pick up the win. He also had a double.
Moscow’s bats were paced by Levi Anderson and Mike Kiblen, who each had two hits.
Moscow 000 005 0—5 7 3
Skyline 001 110 1—4 5 3
Brayden Nickels, George Price (6) and N/A; Ethan McLaughlin, Wyatt Hartig (5), Butch Kiblen (6) and Tyson Izzo. W—Kiblen. L—Nickels.
Moscow hits — Levi Anderson 2, Mike Kiblen 2, Butch Kiblen (2B), Cody Isakson, Dylan Decker
Skyline hits — Carson Fryer 2, Dillon Gardels, Ian Galbreaith, Caden Taggart
North Star Charter 20, Pomeroy 9
KOOSKIA — Pomeroy’s hopes for a Southfork Slugfest title were dashed in the final by North Star Charter of Eagle, Idaho.
The Pirates (3-2) led through the first inning and held close through six, but their foes blew the game open with seven runs in the seventh. Richie Vecchio led Pomeroy batting with three hits including a double, while North Star Charter enjoyed three hits with two doubles from Josh Ineck as well as two hits and a triple from Johnny Szekers.
“We had a great tournament,” Pomeroy coach Kyler Lovgren said.
North Star Charter 032 710 7—20 16 2
Pomeroy 300 051 0— 9 11 3
Josh Ineck, Danny Kormyos (5), Ivan Fallwell (7) and Gavin Gow; Ollie Severs, Richie Vecchio (4), Colby Ledgerwood (7) and Trevin Kimble. W—Ineck. L—Severs.
North Star Charter hits — Evan Nixon 2 (2B), Mike Corkish, Johnny Szekers 2 (3B), Falwell 2 (2B), Ineck 3 (2 2B), Kormyos 2 (2B), Noah Green 2 (2B), Dustin Abels (2B), Gow.
Pomeroy hits — Vecchio 3 (2B), Kimble 2 (2B), Brody Magill 2, Trace Roberts 2, Severs, Peyton Cannon.
Clearwater Valley 12, Prairie 2
KOOSKIA— The Rams of Kooskia defeated the Pirates of Cottonwood to take third place in the Southfork Slugfest tournament game called after six innings because of the mercy rule.
The two Whitepine League rivals played a game that was a mirror image of their previous contest March 17, but with a different winner. Prairie won that one 13-3.
The Pirates (4-5) doubled the Rams’ hit total 8-4, but couldn’t make the most of it. Clearwater Valley (2-4) was up 7-2 at the end of five, then tallied five sixth-inning runs.
Prairie was led at the plate by Chase Kaschmitter, who had two doubles. Alex McElroy also had two hits of his own.
Trebor Altman, who went the distance on the mound for the Rams, also got a hit of his own.
Troy topped Clarkston’s JV 13-1 in the fifth-place game earlier in the day.
Prairie 010 010— 2 8 3
Clearwater Valley 122 115—12 4 3
Colton McElroy, Cody Kaschmitter (5), Eli Hinds (6) and Cody Kaschmitter, Chase Kaschmitter (5); Trebor Altman and Ridge Shown. L—McElroy.
Prairie hits — Chase Kaschmitter 2 (2 2B), Alex McElroy 2, Cody Kaschmitter (2B), Carter Shears (2B), Eli Hinds (2B), Trenton Lorentz
Clearwater Valley hits — L. Fabbi 2 (2B), Altman, Jake Fabbi.
Chewelah 5-10, Colfax 2-6
COLFAX — Visiting Chewelah swept Colfax in a doubleheader.
Mason Gilchrist was 3-for-4 for the Bulldogs (1-2-1) in Game 1, while JD Peterson did the same in Game 2. Clay Jeanneret had two hits for Chewelah (4-0) in each game and picked up the win at the mound in the second.
GAME 1
Chewelah 200 100 2—5 8 1
Colfax 100 010 0—2 9 0
Zach Bowman, J. Macrae (5) and Clay Jeanneret; JD Peterson, Cody Inderrieden (7) and Braden Plummer. W—Bowman. L—Peterson.
Chewelah hits — C. Jeanneret 2, Z. Bowman 2, B. Katzer 2, S. Krausz, D. Acosta.
Colfax hits — Mason Gilchrist 3, Plummer 2, J. Wigen 2, Peterson (2B), Inderrieden (2B).
GAME 2
Chewelah 202 110 4—10 13 1
Colfax 020 200 2— 6 8 2
J. Macrae, C. Jeanneret (3), T. Dowding (5) and Jeanneret, Dakota Acosta (3), Jeanneret (5); Alex Mortensen, C. Inderrieden (6) and Plummer. W—Jeanneret. L—Mortensen.
Chewelah hits — Jeanneret 2, S. Krausz 2, Bowman 2, Dowding 2, W. Accord 2, Katzer (2B), Macrae, M. Krausz.
Colfax hits — Peterson 3, J. Wigen (2B), C. Inderrieden, B. Plummer, C. Gray, R. Henning.
Kettle Falls 7-2, Asotin 2-10
ASOTIN — The Panthers split a Northeast 2B League doubleheader against the Bulldogs.
The game was tied at 1 after four. Kettle Falls scored six runs in the final three innings to pick up the win.
Asotin (1-3) was led at the plate by Justin Boyea’s three hits.
The Panthers then tallied all of their runs in Game 2 in the first four innings.
Cody Ells led Asotin with three hits, including a double, and brother Gavin Ells earned the pitching win.
GAME 1
Kettle Falls 100 040 2—7 4 0
Asotin 010 010 0—2 7 3
Jack Hills, Robbie Adams (6) and Cordel Venable; Cody Ells, Cameron Clovis (5) and Clovis, Justin Boyea (5). W—Hills. L—Cody Ells.
Kettle Falls hits — Gunnar Graves (3B), Zane Johnson (2B), Hills, Cameron Lebert
Asotin hits — Boyea 3, Chase Engle 2, Gavin Ells (3B), Sam Hall.
GAME 2
Kettle Falls 101 100 0— 3 7 2
Asotin 203 500 x—10 9 3
Gunnar Graves, Robbie Adams (4), Cameron Lebert (5) and Cordel Venable, Ethan Bolt (6); Gavin Ells, Justin Boyea (5) and Justin Boyea, Cameron Clovis (5). W—Gavin Ells. L—Graves.
Kettle Falls hits — Adams 3, Venable (2B), Bolt, Graves, Caleb Brown.
Asotin hits — Cody Ells 3 (2B), Gavin Ells, Chase Engle, Cooper Biery, Boyea, Cooper Thomas, Clovis.
Touchet 15-6, Colton 5-24
COLTON — The Wildcats split a home doubleheader against the Redhawks.
Colton wasn’t able to get anything going in the first game, and Touchet was able to tack on nine runs in the seventh to turn it into a late runaway.
In Game 2, Colton (3-3) tallied 22 runs combined in the third and fourth innings to roll to a mercy-rule win.
Dan Bell totaled six hits and two doubles on the day for the Wildcats.
Grant Wolf got the win on the mound.
GAME 1
Touchet 111 111 9—15 2 5
Colton 001 020 2— 5 9 5
Good, Orozco (7) and N/A; Angus Jordan, Jaxon Moehrle (6), Wyatt Jordan (7), Tanner Baerlocher (7) and Dan Bell. W—Good. L—Angus Jordan.
Touchet hits — Good, Maiker.
Colton hits — Bell 3 (2B), Jordan 2, Raph Arnhold, Jordan, Baerlocher, Colton Pfaff.
GAME 2
Touchet 00 0 42— 6 3 3
Colton 11(16) 6x—24 4 5
Maiker, Orozco (3), Good (3), Frazier (4), Huntley (4) and N/A; Grant Wolf and Dan Bell. W—Wolf. L—Bell.
Touchet hits — Orozco, Zessen, Dodd.
Colton hits — Bell 3 (2B), Colton Pfaff.
SOFTBALLGarfield-Palouse 10-9, Pomeroy 3-10
GARFIELD — In a Southeast 1B League doubleheader, the Vikings took Game 1 and led in the second game only for Pomeroy to rally to get a split.
Kenzi Pederson pitched a complete game with 13 strikeouts in the victory for Gar-Pal (1-3), and returned to the mound to retire three consecutive batters in the final inning of the second game, totaling 16 strikeouts on the day. The Vikings finished strong in the opener, then opened the back half of the doubleheader with a seven-run first, but the Pirates (1-2) struck back and pulled into the lead with six runs in the sixth.
“Senior Keely Maves had a brilliant pitching performance that kept us in the game,” Pomeroy coach Sonia Hevener said. “Our girls made some adjustments, were aggressive at the plate and rallied for the win.”
Megan Olson had four hits on the day, with a triple and a double, for Gar-Pal. Pedersen also had four hits total, including a double. Pomeroy had doubles from Maves, Taylor Gilbert and Kaylee Schmidt in Game 2.
“On the day, they hit well,” Vikings coach Rochelle Pedersen said. “Their mental game just wasn’t there in the second part of it.”
GAME 1
Pomeroy 000 101 1— 3 2 0
Garfield-Palouse 200 206 0—10 10 5
Keely Maves and Elizabeth Ruchert; Kenzi Pedersen and Megan Olson.
Pomeroy hits — Jillian Herres and Kaylee Schmidt.
Garfield-Palouse hits — Olson 3 (2 2B), Clare Bowechop 3, Pedersen 2 (2B), Maci Brantner, Kendra Lentz.
GAME 2
Pomeroy 300 016 0—10 7 1
Garfield-Palouse 700 020 0— 9 11 11
Maves and Ruchert; Bowechop, Pedersen (7) and Pedersen, Bowechop (7). L—Bowechop.
Pomeroy hits — Taylor Gilbert 2 (2B), Maves (2B), Schmidt (2B), Herres, Ruchert, Hannah Bagby.
Garfield-Palouse hits — Olson 2 (3B), Brantner, Pedersen 2, Madi Cloninger 3 (2B, 3B), Bowechop 2 (2B, 3B), Lentz.
Colfax 13-11, Chewelah 1-0
COLFAX — The Wildcats showed all-around dominance in a sweep of the visiting Cougars.
Jorja Koerner had a double and a home run among her three hits in Game 1. Justice Brown had two hits, with a double, going the distance in the circle for Colfax (5-2).
Delaney Imler allowed three hits in a complete-game effort, also hitting a homer, in the second game. Devan Becker, Booth, and KeiLena Nelson all had two hits for Colfax, with one of Becker’s hits being a double.
GAME 1
Chewelah 100 00— 1 6 6
Colfax 324 4x—13 12 1
Brooke Bennett, Bailey Fullen (4) and Bindi Bennett; Justice Brown and Harper Booth. L—Brooke Bennett.
Chewelah hits — Bailey Fullen 2 (2B), Becaa Bennett 2, Brooke Bennett (2B), Kaelyn Slaughter.
Colfax hits — Jorja Koerner 3 (HR, 2B), Karmen Akesson 3, Justice Brown 2 (2B), Harper Booth (3B), Delaney Imler (2B), Jessa Patnode, KeiLena Nelson.
GAME 2
Chewelah 000 00— 0 3 3
Colfax 401 42—11 9 1
Zoe Baldwin, Abby Miller (4) and Becaa Bennett; Delaney Imler and Harper Booth. L—Baldwin.
Chewelah hits — Kaelyn Slaughter, Becaa Bennett, Bindi Bennett.
Colfax hits — Devan Becker 2 (2B), Harper Booth 2, KeiLena Nelson 2, Delaney Imler (HR), Karmen Akesson (2B), Jessa Patnode.
Asotin 12-13, Kettle Falls 1-3
ASOTIN — The unbeaten Panthers scored a dozen runs in the first three innings of Game 1, then put up a nine-spot in the fourth inning of Game 2 to earn a Northeast 2B League doubleheader sweep of the Bulldogs.
Abby Hall and Lily Denham each had four hits in the two games combined for Asotin (6-0, 2-0), which never trailed in either game. Caylie Browne doubled twice in the second game, and Emily Elskamp, Cady Browne and Madison Hurlbert each had two hits in the nighcap, and Cady Browne had a home run.
Caylie Browne picked up the win in the opener, and Denham got the victory in the nightcap. The two pitchers combined to strike out 17 Kettle Falls (0-2, 0-2) batters.
GAME 1
Kettle Falls 000 001—1 4 4
Asotin 264 0x—12 7 1
Callie Hughes, Sydnee Corvino (4) and Mya McInelly; Caylie Brown and Cady Browne. L—Hughes.
Kettle Falls hits — Callie Hughes 2 (2B), Lexi Larsen (2B), Izzy Richartz.
Asotin hits — Lily Denham 2 (2 2B), Abby Hall 2 (2B), Izzy Bailey, Caylie Browne, Emily Elskamp.
GAME 2
Kettle Falls 001 101—3 8 4
Asotin 001 902—13 13 3
Sydnee Corvino and Mya McInelly; Lily Denham, Caylie Browne (4) and Cady Browne. W—Denham.
Kettle Falls hits — Callie Hughes 3, Malia Langerhr 2 (2B), Macy Langerhr (2B), Mya McInelly (2B), Izzy Richartz.
Asotin hits — Caylie Brown 2 (2 2B), Cady Browne 2 (HR), Abby Hall 2 (2B), Emily Elskamp 2 (2B), Lily Denham 2, Madison Hurlbert 2, McKenzie Adler-Nowoj.
Orofino 24-24, Priest River 9-1
PRIEST RIVER, Idaho — The Maniacs took advantage of 28 walks combined in sweeping the Spartans in a pair of games stopped early by the mercy rule.
Jaelyn Miller had six hits for the day for the Maniacs (8-2), who scored in all eight innings of the doubleheader. She had four hits and two doubles in the opener. Rilee Diffin added five hits combined, including a triple in the first game, when the two teams each finished with eight hits.
Tatum Tilley, Mylie Zenner, Hanna Noah, Livia Johnson and Hanna Johnson all had two hits in the second game. The Maniacs put up 16 runs in the second inning.
Johnson and Kaycee Hudson registered the wins. Hudson allowed one hit in the nightcap.
GAME 1
Orofino 334 95—24 8 0
Priest River 101 07—9 8 2
Hanna Johnson, Livia Johnson (5) and Rilee Diffin; Jaylein Zylstra, Lilly Freitas (3), Brodie Hansen (5), Kailee Davis (5) and Hansen, Zylstra (4). W—H. Johnson. L—Zylstra.
Orofino hits — Jaelyn Miller 4 (2 2B), Rilee Diffin 2 (3B), Delrae Harris, Breona Stanley.
Priest River hits — Ona Rose 2 (2B), Lilly Freitas 2, Brodie Hansen (2B), Jaylein Zylstra, Madilyn Rose, Addison Kingery.
GAME 2
Orofino 6(16)2—24 17 3
Priest River 010—1 1 5
Kaycee Hudson and Rilee Diffin; Lilly Freitas, Brodie Hansen (3) and Ona Rose. L—Frietas.
Orofino hits — Rilee Diffin 3, Tatum Tilley 2, Mylie Zenner 2, Jaelyn Miller 2, Hanna Noah 2, Livia Johnson 2, Hanna Johnson 2, Peyton Cochran (2B), Kaycee Hudson (2B).
Priest River hit — Unity Halcomb.
Bengals fall twice at Vallivue tourney
CALDWELL, Idaho — Lewiston dropped a pair of games at a tourney at Vallivue High School, falling 13-2 in an eight-inning game to Owyhee and 18-3 to Mountain View in six innings because of the 15-run rule.
In the first game, the Storm took a 5-0 lead in the sixth, but Kaitlin Banks hit a two-run homer to pull the Bengals (4-3) closer. But Owyhee (3-3) scored eight runs in the final two innings to pull away.
Banks had two hits, as did Loryn Barney, who also doubled.
Against the Mavericks, Lewiston was able to tally two runs in the second thanks to two hits, a walk and an error, then got to within 4-3 in the third on Loryn Barney’s solo home run. However, Mountain View (2-3) scored 14 times in the sixth, smacking four home runs. Two of them came from Alyssa Castiglione as she drove in half of the runs in the inning.
Karli Taylor had two hits for the Bengals in the game, including a double.
Owyhee 102 002 35—13 14 0
Lewiston 000 002 0x—2 5 1
Samantha Hatzenbeller and Haiylee Reeves; Kaitlin Banks and Taryn Barney.
Owyhee hits — Molly Buckingham 2, SoBella Malliarodakis 2, Rylie Haith 2, Haiylee Reeves 2, Isabella Portillo 2, Tyra Price (HR), Samantha Hatzenbeller, McKenna Schab, Brooklyn Schneidt.
Lewiston hits — Kaitlin Banks 2 (HR), Loryn Barney 2 (2B), Sydney Arellano.
———
Mountain View 031 00(14)—18 15 2
Lewiston 021 00x—3 7 2
Carly Boisvert and Tayelynn Puyleart; Jenna Barney, Sydney Arellano (6) and Taryn Barney. L—J. Barney.
Mountain View hits — Genevieve Kelly 4, Alyssa Castiglione 3 (2 HR), Chloe Robinson 3 (2B), Nayeli Vega 2 (HR), Taylelynn Puyleart HR), Jazymyn Jenkins, Kennedy Bagley.
Lewiston hits — Karli Taylor 2 (2B), Loryn Barney (HR), Taryn Barney (2B), Evanne Douglass, Jenika Ortiz, Sydney Arellano.
BOYS SOCCERPullman 2, Cheney 0
PULLMAN — Two early goals proved decisive for Pullman in the final nonleague contest of the Greyhounds’ season.
Carlens Dollin put Pullman (5-2) on the board in the fourth minute of play, then Aidan Crossler expanded the gap with his own shot in the 28th. The Greyhounds would not score again, but neither would the Blackhawks, as goalkeeper Tom Cole saved the two shots that came his way.
Cheney 0 0—0
Pullman 2 0—2
Pullman — Carlens Dollin, 4th.
Pullman — Aidan Crossler, 28th.
Shots — Cheney 2, Pullman 10. Saves — Cheney: Benson 5. Pullman: Tom Cole 2.
TENNISPullman girls 10, Mead 0
MEAD, Wash. — The Greyhound girls swept to an emphatic shutout of nonleague foe Mead in a team dual with an unconventional format that included five singles and five doubles matches.
Pullman (1-1) enjoyed 6-0, 6-0 whitewash victories from its top two singles players, Rhoda Wang and Gwyn Heim. The Class 2A Hounds won all 20 sets contested against their 3A opponents, eight without conceding a game and none closer than 6-3.
Singles — Rhoda Wang, Pul, def. Rowena Byrd 6-0, 6-0; Gwyn Heim, Pul, def. Sofia Garcia-Isabelli 6-0, 6-0; Diana Gutierrez-Garcia, Pul, def. Rylee Lipton 6-1, 6-2; Audrey Pitzer, Pul, def. Amelia Faring 6-0, 6-1; Renee Sun, Pul, def. Josie Kellogg 6-0, 6-3.
Doubles — Wang/Heim, Pul, def. Byrd/Garcia-Isabelli 6-1, 6-2; Pitzer/Sun, Pul, def. Faring/Kellogg 6-0, 6-3; Suba Venkatasubramanian/Gutierrez-Garcia, Pul, def. Lipton/Mia Ranes 6-3, 6-1; Lynnlin Qiao/Kei Bromley, Pul, def. Carrie NA/Lauren Kaiser 6-2, 6-2; Lydia Nelson/Natalie Nestegard, Pul, def. Eden Petrino/Elise Lloyd 6-1, 6-0.
Pullman boys 7, Mead 3
MEAD, Wash. — In a nonleague team dual featuring a modified format with five singles and five doubles matches and allowing for individuals to play both events, Class 2A Pullman (2-0) punched above its weight for a second consecutive outing to topple Class 3A Mead.
The top Pullman doubles pairing of Ambrose Wang and Connor Lee prevailed in a 6-4, 7-6 (2) encounter against the Panthers’ Joe Robl and Andrew Parker, then split up and defeated the same two players in the headline singles matches. No. 5 singles player Kolby Uhlenkott sealed the victory in a down-to-the-wire tiebreak, rallying to win 3-6, 6-4, 10-8 against the Panthers’ Charlie Ring.
Singles — Connor Lee, Pul, def. Joe Robl 6-2, 6-3; Ambrose Wang, Pul, def. Andrew Parker 6-1, 6-1; Vijay Lin, Pul, def. Dalyn Springer 6-1, 6-4; John Guske, Mead, def. Seth Luna 7-6 (7), 6-0; Kolby Uhlenkott, Pul, def. Charlie Ring 3-6, 6-4, 1-0 (10-8).
Doubles — Connor Lee/Ambrose Wang, Pul, def. Joe Robl/Andrew Parker 6-4, 7-6 (2); Vijay Lin/Seth Luna, Pul, def. Oliver Hammond/Charlie Ring 6-2, 6-1; Dalyn Springer/John Guske, Mead, def. Garrison Hoiland/Kieran Hampson 6-3, 6-3; Nolin Kavon/Drew Champlin, Mead, def. Kolby Uhlenkott/Brian Fugh 6-2, 6-3; Aditya Bose-Bandyopadhyay/Mir Park, Pul, def. Kaden Rink/Silas Farley 7-6 (7), 6-1.
TRACK AND FIELDMoscow registers several wins at Dolphin Invitational
SPOKANE — The Moscow boys won four events and the girls team had three wins at the Dolphin Invitational at West Valley High School.
In the boys competition, the Bears placed fifth, behind meet winner Mead. The girls took third behind meet winner University. Clarkston was 13th.
On the girls side, the area swept the top three places in the 400 meters, with Moscow’s Megan Poler winning (1 minute, 0.96 seconds), Clarkston’s Avah Griner (1:03.24) in second and Jessika Lassen of the Bears taking third (1:03.31).
Hannah Marcoe won the two hurdles events. She was first in the 100 (17.53), then took the 300 (48.79), with Clarkston’s Alyssa Whittle just behind in second (52.38).
For the boys, Zachary Skinner won the 110 hurdles (15.73), Mohammed Saad placed first in the 400 (54.36), Caleb Skinner took the triple jump (43 feet, 9 inches) and the 1,600 relay of Logan Tate, Jamari Simpson, Rylan Picard and Dylan Rehder won in 3:36.96.
BOYS
Team scores — 1. Mead 42.12; 2. Joel Ferris 24.24; 3. West Valley 24; 4. East Valley 23; 5. Moscow 21.12; 6. Freeman 19.12; 7. University 19; 8. Lakeside (Nine Mile) 18; 9. Riverside 10.24; 10. Valley Christian 10.12; 11. Shadle Park 8; 12. Chewelah 5; 13. Rogers 1.
100 — 1. Kennan Kuntz, Mead, 11.01; 2. Anthony Dearfield, Rog, 11.35; 3. Jayden Barta, WV, 11.45.
200 — 1. Anthony Dearfield, Rog, 23.26; 2. Colby Danielson, Mead, 23.69; 3. Trent White, WV, 24.13.
400 — 1. Mohammed Saad, Mos, 54.36; 2. Benjamin Regehr, JF, 54.44; 3. Cameron VanDorn, Uni, 55.25.
800 — 1. Colby Splichal, Lak, 2:01.57; 2. Peyton Lemmon, JF, 2:02.68; 3. Noah Holden, Mead, 2:02.89.
1,600 — 1. Brycen Gardner, Mead, 4:38.29; 2. Zeke Crockett, Che, 4:38.55; 3. Emmett Brooks, Mos, 4:39.20.
3,200 — 1. Jonah Aden, NC, 9:50.24; 2. Kiler Borg, Mead, 10:27.95; 3. Ethan Knigge, Mead, 10:0.57.
110 hurdles — 1. Zachary Skinner, Mos, 15.73; 2. John Talarico, Mead, 16.45; 3. Samuel Leman, Mead, 16.51.
300 hurdles — 1. Jacob Splichal, Lak, 42.63; 2. Daniel Watts, Fre, 42.84; 3. Shawn Jones, StG, 43.10.
400 relay — 1. West Valley 44.26; 2. Rogers 44.38; 3. Mead 44.55.
1,600 relay — 1. Moscow (Logan Tate, Jamari Simpson, Rylan Picard, Dylan Rehder) 3:36.96, 2. Joel Ferris 3:37.27; 3. Lakeside 3:40.20.
Shot put — 1. Cody Lewis, EV, 48-7¾; 2. Hawkeye Day, SP, 43-6¼; 3. Jackson Grover, Fre, 42-9.
Discus — 1. Cody Lewis, EV, 140-3; 2. Jacob Davis, Uni, 121-2; 3. Kaden Sargent, WV, 117-1.
Javelin — 1. Blake Sturgis, VC, 157-0; 2. Gabe Winborne, Mead, 154-3; 3. Evan Berg, Mead, 143-7.
High jump — 1. Isaiah Shaw, Uni, 6-0; 2. Justin Sands, Mead, 5-10; T3. Daniel Watts, Fre, 5-0; T3. Brayden Field, Lak, 5-9; T3. Caleb Skinner, Mos, 5-9.
Pole vault — 1. Jet Helm, Riv, 11-0; T2. Sayer Latta, Mos, 10-6; T2. Ryan Delcour, Fre, 10-6.
Long jump — T1. Anthony Aguirre, JF, 21-0; T1. Justin Sands, Mead, 21-0; 3. Brayden Field, Lak, 20-10½.
Triple jump — 1. Caleb Skinner, Mos, 43-9; 2. Brayden Field, Lak, 42-5½; 3. Kenlove Oakley, JF, 41-9½.
GIRLS
Team scores — 1. University 37; 2. Mead 33.15; 3. Moscow 26.4; 4. East Valley 18.1; 5. Ridgeline 17.7; 6. Valley Christian 15; 7. Freeman 14.7; 8. West Valley 12; 9. Lakeside (Nine Mile) 10.75; T10. Joel Ferris 10; T10. St. George’s 10; 12. Shadle Park 8.75; 13. Clarkston 2.45.
100 — 1. Therisa Niven, Mead, 12.80; 2. Preslie Young, Rid, 12.90; 3. Ellabelle Taylor, Rog, 12.98.
200 — 1. Therisa Niven, Mead, 26.71; 2. Ellabelle Taylor, Rog, 27.32; 3. Megan Poler, Mos, 27.74.
400 — 1. Megan Poler, Mos, 1:00.96; 2. Avah Griner, Clk, 1:03.24; 3. Jessika Lassen, Mos, 1:03.31.
800 — 1. Teryn Gardner, Mead, 2:22.28; 2. Charlotte Cullen, Mead, 2:24.34; 3. Olivia Ferraro, Mead, 2:26.07.
1,600 — 1. Logan Hofstee, EV, 5:10.30; 2. Kaitlyn Adamson, WV, 5:32.15; 3. Kaiya Sollie, SP, 5:32.88.
3,200 — 1. Logan Hofstee, EV, 11:06.66; 2. Roxanne Fredericksen, WV, 11:44.56; 3. Alanna Parker, Mead, 11:45.05.
100 hurdles — 1. Hannah Marcoe, Mos, 17.53; 2. Makenzey Gillespie, EV, 17.78; 3. Josey Lawrence, SP, 17.95.
300 hurdles — 1. Hannah Marcoe, Mos, 48.79; 2. Alyssa Whittle, Clk, 52.38; 3. Aundreya Arnold, VC, 52.57.
400 relay — 1. Mead 52.49; 2. Ridgeline 52.82; 3. St. George’s 53.07.
1,600 relay — 1. Mead 4:08.17; 2. St. George’s 4:17.72; 3. Moscow (Jessika Lassen, Peyton Watson, Megan Heyns, Megan Poler) 4:17.85.
Shot put — 1. Madison Carr, WV, 36-5¼; 2. MacKenzie Weekly, EV, 35-4; 3. Addy MacArthur, Uni, 34-4½.
Discus — 1. Karrah Pope, VC, 98-10; 2. Camille Hatch, Lak, 90-5; 3. Lily Sullivan, EV, 89-2.
Javelin — 1. Margreit Galow, StG, 100-5; 2. Saydee Marsh, Uni, 93-1; 3. Allie Ferrin, Uni, 91-10.
High jump — 1. Stephanie Chadduck, Fre, 5-2; 2. Josey Lawrence, SP, 4-10; 3. Alivia Bruno, Rid, 4-9.
Pole vault — 1. Fern DePew, Uni, 8-6; T2. Ella Brinkman, JF, 8-0; T2. Rachael Dinwiddie, Mead, 8-0.
Long jump — 1. Haley Burns, Mead, 16-5½; T2. Keira Zimmerman, Mos, 15-0; T2. Briana Pires, Rid, 15-0.
Triple jump — 1. Haley Burns, Mead, 34-0 1/2; 2. Maia Paulsen, Mos, 33-2; 3. Keira Zimmerman, Mos, 32-2.
Pullman has handful of top finishes in Yakima
YAKIMA — Pullman took a small group to the Ram Relays at West Valley High School, and the Greyhounds managed several top-three finishes at the meet.
The boys placed 10th as a team, and the girls were sixth, as Pullman was the smallest school at the event.
For Pullman’s boys, Cotton Sears placed second in the shot put with a throw of 44 feet, 5¾ inches.
On the girls side, Poppy Edge took second in the 1,600 with a time of 5:36.41. Jennabee Harris placed second in the 300 hurdles in 50.33 in a personal best, and Nicole Avery was third in the long jump (14-10).
BOYS
Team scores — 1. Mount Spokane 72; 2. Yakima West Valley 63.5; 3. Southridge 54.5; 4. Eisenhower 39; 5. Hanford 37; 6. Chiawana 24; 7. Monroe 26; 8. Pasco 9; 9. Mount Si 8; 10. Pullman 7.5; 11. AC Davis 7; 12. Sunnyside 6.
1,600 — 1. Ethan Stout, Han, 4:33.14; 2. John Pratapas, MtSi, 4:35.63; 3. Nathan Johnson, Eis, 4:40.01.
3,200 — 1. Caden Casteel, YWV, 9:51.86; 2. Parker Westermann, MtSp, 10:16.15; 3. Matt Conrad, MtSp, 10:12.01.
300 hurdles — 1. Cade Golbek, YWV, 42.98; 2. Heston Homme, Sou, 44.09; 3. Max Gockley, MtSp, 44.98.
400 relay — 1. Yakima West Valley (Adam Chandler, Jackson Cluff, Daniel Teerink, Zion Lee) 44.39; 2. Southridge 45.19; 3. Pasco 45.36.
Throwers relay — 1. Mount Spokane (Daren Airey, Spencer Deery, Jarom Liljenquist, Carter Thomas) 50.09; 2. Yakima West Valley 50.12; 3. Sunnyside 50.36.
800 relay — 1. Southridge (Nicholas Landon, Reese Huff, Liam Stites, Lucien Cone) 1:35.35; 2. Monroe 1:347.09; 3, Chiawana 1:37.29.
1,600 relay — 1. Mount Spokane (Boden Gardner, Ben Sonneland, Talan Main, Bradley Runge) 3:29.34; 2. Yakima West Valley 3:38.39; 3. Chiawana 3:38.75.
Sprint medley — 1. Mount Spokane (Jackson Hale, Zachary Travis, Boden Gardner, Bradley Runge) 1:38.08; 2. Yakima West Valley 1:39.42; 3. Chiawana 1:44.38.
Shuttle hurdles — 1. Eisenhower (Aiden Waddle, Wyatt Murphy, Ty Larson, Nathan Johnson) 1:16.17; 2. Mount Spokane 1:18.10; 3. Monroe 1:20.03.
Shot put — 1. Ethan Willamson, MtSp, 47-9¼; 2. Cotton Sears, Pul, 44-5¾; 3. Trevor Hoopes, Sou, 40-3¾.
Discus — 1. Jaden Lang, MtSi, 134-5; 2. Carson Condie, Sou, 125-0; 3. Jeffrey Condardo, Eis, 122-10.
Javelin — 1. Jose Ochoa, Eis, 157-4; 2. Ethan Martuscelli, Sou, 138-7; 3. Cole Mullins, Han, 137-2.
High jump — T1. Zachary Travis, MtSp, 6-2; T1. Jamie Townsend Jr, Pas, 6-2; T1. Jackson Cluff, YWV, 6-2.
Pole vault — 1. Keagan Melone, Sou, 11-6; 2. Jordan Tobery, Sou, 11-0; 3. Justice Funston, Mon, 11-0.
Long jump — 1. Jackson Cluff, YWV, 20-8; T2. Kade Smith, Chi, 19-10; T2. Ethan Martuscelli, Sou, 19-10.
Triple jump — 1. Kade Smith, Chi, 39-5; 2. Aiden Cazares, Sun, 39-2; 3. Lucien Cone, Sou, 38-3¾.
GIRLS
Team scores — 1. Hanford 89; T2. Southridge 51; T2. Eisenhower 51; 4. Yakima West Valley 47.5; 5. Mount Spokane 41; 6. Pullman 26; 7. Chiawana 19; 8. Monroe 17.5; 9. Pasco 7.5; 10 AC Davis 4; 11. Sunnyside 2.
1,600 — 1. Hannah Hilton, Eis, 5:32.20; 2. Poppy Edge, Pul, 5:36.41; 3. Alyssa Chavez, Eis, 5:40.75.
3,200 — 1. Katie Murdock, YWV, 11:48.24; 2. Brooke Bauer, YWV, 12:40.57; 3. Carley Nelson, Chi, 12:46.06.
300 hurdles — 1. Iliana Moran, Han, 48.53; 2. Jennabee Harris, Pul, 50.33; 3. Claire Nguyen, Han, 50.42.
400 relay — 1. Southridge (Chloe Bond, Jayden Bertsch, Leeah Williamson, Mattison Stayrook) 51.16; 2. Hanford 52.32; 3. Mount Spokane 52.43.
Throwers relay — 1. Hanford (Ella Shelby, Katelyn Martin, Crystal Brooks, Grace Francis) 56.78; 2. Mount Spokane 58.71; 3. Eisenhower 59.84.
800 relay — 1. Southridge (Chloe Bond, Jayden Bertsch, Charisma Rodriguez, Mattison Stayrook) 1:50.45; 2. Hanford 1:54.10; 3. Mount Spokane 1:54.35.
1,600 relay — 1. Eisenhower (Kennedy Leach, Olive Clark, Isabela Alvarado, Kara Mickelson) 4:12.28; 2. Yakima West Valley 4:28.99; 3. Hanford 4:31.48.
Sprint medley — 1. Southridge (Taylor Page, Jayden Smith, Leeah Williamson, Mattison Stayrook) 2:01.72.
Shuttle hurdles — 1. Southridge (Kylie Gideon, Rileigh Johnston, Lillian Jones, Diana Kuwa) 1:15.64; 2. Hanford 1:16.57; 3. Mount Spokane 1:20.15.
Shot put — 1. Katelynn Gelston, Han, 43-3¾; 2. TaLeya Maiden, Pas, 37-10½; 3. Erica Torres, Sun, 33-7½.
Discus — 1. Katelynn Gelston, Han, 144-5; 2. Erica Torres, Sun, 112-7; 3. Mary Mickelson, Eis, 105-10.
Javelin — 1. Katelynn Gelston, Han, 126-4; 2. TaLeya Maiden, Pas, 106-11; 3. Rylee Andrews, MtSp, 101-3.
High jump — 1. Jayden Smith, Sou, 5-0; 2. Ashley Parker, Han, 4-10; 3. Camryn Birch, ACD, 4-8.
Pole vault — 1. Graison Oberman, Han, 11-1; 2. Regan Irvine, YWV, 10-0; 3. Landry Allen, Han, 9-0.
Long jump — 1. Sofia Correa, Pas, 15-5; 2. Jayden Smith, Sou, 15-3¾; 3. Nicole Avery, Pul, 14-10.
Triple jump — 1. Jayden Smith, Sou, 33-10½; 2. Diana Kuwa, Sou, 31-8½; 3. Taylor Page, Sou, 30-5.