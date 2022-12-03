MOSCOW — Taylor McLuen had 14 points to lead three double-digit scorers and eight Bears to get on the board in all as Moscow defeated Kellogg 54-27 in nonleague girls basketball play Friday.
Kennedy Thompson and Lola Johns each added 11 more points for the Bears (1-4). Moscow held Kellogg (1-4) to single-digit point outputs in each of the four quarters.
“I thought defensively we did a good job playing pressure, so we were able to get some turnovers,” Moscow coach Alex Hardick said. “I thought we just shared the ball really well and took shots.”
KELLOGG (1-4)
M. Cerome 3 0-0 6, D. Schillereff 2 4-4 8, E. Coe 1 6-10 8, A. Karst 0 2-2 2, D. Henrickson 0 0-0 0, H. Pose 1 1-1 3, A. Groth 0 0-0 0, M. Reynolds 0 0-0 0. Totals 7 13-17 27
MOSCOW (1-4)
Punk Knott 3 0-0 7, Kolbi Kiblen 0 0-0 0, Myah Parsons 0 1-2 1, Maya Anderson 1 0-0 2, Kennedy Thompson 4 1-1 11, Jalyn Rainer 3 0-0 6, Taylor McLuen 5 0-0 14, Lola Johns 5 1-2 11, Jacque Williams 1 0-0 2, Jessa Skinner 0 0-0 0. Totals 22 3-5 54.
Kellogg 7 6 6 8—27
Moscow 19 18 15 2—54
3-point goals — McLuen 4, Thompson 2, Knott.
JV — Moscow def. Kellogg.
Clarkston 51, Scappoose (Ore.) 21
PENDLETON, Ore. — Kendall Wallace scored eight of her 18 points in the first quarter as the Bantams raced out to a 25-6 lead en route to a season-opening win against the Indians in the Red Lion Shootout at Pendleton High School.
Clarkston held a 23-point lead after two periods before letting off the gas after halftime.
“Our energy was impressive, but it was a typical first game as far as getting our shots to fall,” Bantams coach Debbie Sobotta said. “We had moments that really got me excited to see what this team can do this season.”
Adi Stoddard paced Scappoose (0-2) with seven points.
CLARKSTON (1-0)
Kendall Wallace 5 6-8 18, Ryann Combs 0 2-2 2, Taryn Demers 0 0-0 0, Sophie Henderson 0 0-0 0, Eloise Teasley 3 2-4 8, Ella Leavitt 1 0-0 3, Alahondra Perez 1 0-0 3, Smara Powaukee 2 1-2 6, Joey Miller 2 0-0 4, Lexi Villavicencio 2 2-2 7. Totals 14 12-18 51.
SCAPPOOSE (0-2)
Ava Vetsch 0 0-0 0, Adi Stoddard 3 1-2 7, Ellie Beutler 0 0-0 0, Dylan Mann 0 0-0 0, Peyton Lennox 1 1-2 4, Megan Earl 0 0-0 0, Anna Ross 1 1-2 3, Kaitlyn Ventris 2 1-2 5, Ary Searle 0 2-2 2, Ellie Miller 0 0-0 0, Brooklyn Schmidt 0 0-0 0. Totals 7 6-10 21.
Clarkston 25 10 6 10—51
Scappoose 6 4 6 5—21
3-point goals — Wallace 3, Leavitt, Perez, Powaukee, Villavicencio, Lennox.
Kendrick 51, Orofino 41
KENDRICK — Rose Stewart had a double-double of 16 points and 11 rebounds to lead unbeaten Kendrick in a nonleague win against visiting Orofino.
The Tigers (4-0) also enjoyed 10 points from Hailey Taylor plus nine points and five steals logged by Harley Heimgartner. Jaelyn Miller of Orofino (0-4) was the game’s overall high-scorer with 17 points.
OROFINO (0-4)
Kristen McCarthy 0 0-0 0, Rachel Province 0 0-0 0, Reece Deyo 0 0-0 0, Grace Beardin 6 0-0 13, Emma Province 1 0-0 3, Brynn Hanna 0 0-0 0, Livia Johnson 4 0-0 8, Kaitlyn Curtis 0 0-0 0, Uxue Ibarrondo-Larrea 0 0-0 0, Jaelyn Miller 8 1-1 17, Gretta Ardizio 0 0-0 0. Totals 19 1-1 41.
KENDRICK (4-0)
Rose Stewart 6 4-8 16, Harley Heimgarter 3 2-4 9, Hali Anderson 2 0-0 4, Lydia Crowley 0 0-0 0, Hayden Kimberling 0 0-0 0, Ashna Casto 0 0-0 0, Star Flint 0 0-0 0, Morgan Silflow 3 2-4 8, Ruby Stewart 2 0-0 4, Taylor Boyer 0 0-0 0, Hailey Taylor 4 0-0 10. Totals 20 8-16 51.
Orofino 11 11 6 13—41
Kendrick 17 9 12 13—51
3-point goals — Beardin, Province, Taylor 2, Heimgartner.
Prairie 56, Grangeville 21
COTTONWOOD — In a game that was part of the Idaho County Shootout food bank fundraiser, host Prairie routed visiting nonleague opponent Grangeville.
Kristin Wemhoff racked up a game-high 20 points while making 13 rebounds, six steals and six assists for the Pirates (3-1), who also benefited from 10 points, 14 rebounds and eight steals courtesy of Tara Schlader. For Grangeville (2-5), Mattie Thacker and Adalei Lefebvre scored six apiece.
Sponsored by the Idaho County sheriff’s office, the event raised $19,179 for area food banks.
GRANGEVILLE (2-5)
Caryss Barger 0 1-2 1, Adri Anderson 0 0-0 0, Abbie Frei 0 0-2 0, Madalyn Green 2 0-3 4, Natalie Long 0 0-0 0, Mattie Thacker 1 4-4 6, Adalei Lefebvre 3 0-0 6, Addisyn Vanderwall 1 2-6 4. Totals 7 7-17 21.
PRAIRIE (3-1)
Lexi Schumacher 1 0-2 2, Kristin Wemhoff 8 6-12 20, Riley Enneking 1 2-3 4, Tara Schlader 5 0-0 10, Sydney Shears 0 0-0 0, Alli Geis 1 1-2 3, Kaylie Lockett 0 0-0 0, Hailey Hanson 1 2-2 4, Sage Elven 0 0-0 0, Kylie Schumacher 5 0-0 10. Totals 21 11-21 56.
Grangeville 9 4 6 2—21
Prairie 20 8 14 14—56
3-point goal — Wemhoff.
Clearwater Valley 71, St. John Bosco 20
CRAIGMONT — Shada Edwards was red hot with 31 points, 10 rebounds and eight assists as she led Clearwater Valley of Kooskia to a nonleague victory against St. John Bosco of Cottonwood.
Edwards shot 7-for-10 from 3-point range and 5-for-6 from inside the arc. Taya Pfefferkorn added another 13 points for the Rams (4-1), while Trinity Yocum provided 11 points, 14 rebounds, eight assists and seven steals.
For the Patriots (0-3), Serrinah Palmer put up a team-best nine points and Sarah Waters scored eight. Clearwater Valley held SJB to single-digit scoring outputs in each of the four quarters.
CLEARWATER VALLEY (4-1)
Taya Pfefferkorn 6 0-0 13, Megan Myers 0 0-0 0, Shada Edwards 12 0-0 31, Jada Schilling 4 1-2 9, Seasha Reuben 2 0-0 5, Kashlynn Funderburg 0 0-0 0, Neva Amoss 1 0-0 2, Trinity Yocum 4 1-2 11. Totals 29 2-4 71.
ST. JOHN BOSCO (0-3)
Julia Wassmuth 1 0-0 2, Vivian Duhlsrad 0 0-0 0, Serrinah Palmer 2 5-5 9, Sarah Waters 3 1-1 8, Noelle Chmelik 0 1-2 1. Totals 6 7-8 20.
Clearwater Valley 27 17 17 10—71
St. John Bosco 4 8 4 4—20
3-point goals — Edwards 7, Yocum 2, Pfefferkorn, Reuben, Waters.
Kamiah 50, Troy 26
TROY — Emma Krogh scored 13 points to lead eight scorers for Kamiah, which held Troy to single-digit score totals in each of the four quarters en route to the Kubs’ first win of the season.
Kamiah coach Brandon Skinner praised his team’s “unselfish” play and “pressure defense” for the results. Mariah Porter added another 10 points for the Kubs (1-3, 1-2), while Alaura Hawley put up a team-high nine for the Trojans (1-5, 0-3).
KAMIAH (1-3, 1-2)
Emma Krogh 5 2-2 13, Laney Landmark 2 3-6 7, Reesa Loewen 0 0-0 0, Kelsey Hunt 1 0-0 2, Mariah Porter 3 3-5 10, Addison Skinner 1 0-0 2, Karlee Skinner 1 0-0 2, Logan Landmark 4 2-2 10, Ashlyn Schoening 2 0-0 4, Ragen Farris 0 0-0 0. Totals 19 10-15 50.
TROY (1-5, 0-3)
Hailey van Pelt 0 0-0 0, Dancia Salerno 0 0-0 0, Olivia Tyler 1 3-5 5, Katelynn Moore 0 0-0 0, Katie Gray 0 0-0 0, Alaura Hawley 3 2-4 9, Laura House 1 2-3 4, Bethany Phillis 2 0-4 4, Gretchen Fiedler 0 0-0 0, Dericka Morgan 2 0-1 4, Alexis Wolverton 0 0-2 0. Totals 9 7-19 26.
Kamiah 16 12 12 10—50
Troy 5 7 5 9—26
3-point goals — Krogh, Porter, Hawley.
JV — Kamiah 19, Troy 8.
Mt. Vernon Christian 63, Garfield-Palouse 25
PALOUSE — The Vikings dropped their season debut to visiting Mt. Vernon Christian, which put 10 different players on the board.
“It was our first game — we’re pretty inexperienced,” Gar-Pal coach Garrett Parrish said. “The first half, I thought we played really well. The second half, they picked up the pressure and we didn’t handle it very well.”
Morgan Lentz scored a team-high eight points for the Vikings (0-1), while Zoe Laughary added seven.
MT. VERNON CHRISTIAN (1-0)
Ruthie Rozema 6 2-4 17, Allie Heino 7 0-0 15, Caitlin Vanderkooy 3 2-2 8, Hannah Van Hofwegen 2 0-0 5, Kiera Link 2 0-0 4, Avery McCullough 1 2-2 4, Kayla Van Hofwegen 2 0-0 4, Alexa Brown 1 0-0 2, Rayahna Oostra 0 2-5 2, Anika Brunk 1 0-0 2, Emerson Hoksbergen 0 0-0 0. Totals 25 8-13 63.
GARFIELD-PALOUSE (0-1)
Morgan Lentz 2 3-7 8, Zoe Laughary 2 2-3 7, Elena Flansburg 1 1-5 3, Kara Blomgren 1 0-0 3, Kennedy Cook 1 0-0 3, Hailey Beckner 0 1-2 1, Ella Cuellar 0 0-0 0, Lola Edwards 0 0-0 0, HettyLee Laughary 0 0-0 0. Totals 7 7-17 25.
Mt. Vernon Christian 17 16 21 9—63
Garfield-Palouse 9 11 3 2—25
3-point goals — Rozema 3, Heino, H. Van Hofwegen, Lentz, Z. Laughary, Blomgren, Cook.
BOYS BASKETBALLClarkston 58, Scappoose (Ore.) 37
PENDLETON, Ore. — Xavier Santana had 25 points overall, including 19 in the first half, to help Clarkston open its season with a win against Scappoose (Ore.) in the Red Lion Shootout at Pendleton High School.
Carter Steinwand had what coach Justin Jones called a “very efficient performance” for the Bantams, adding 14 points off a 5-of-9 showing from the field and 4-of-5 from the free-throw line.
“Our bench really gave us a big lift, and Dominic Paulucci had really big moments in the game today — seven rebounds and a really timely 3,” Jones noted. “...We did a good job on our half-court defense, which has been a point of emphasis for us.”
Clarkston (1-0) concludes its run at the Red Lion Shootout at 12:30 p.m. today against St. Helens (Ore.).
CLARKSTON (1-0)
Xavier Santana 7 8-9 25, Nathan Somers 0 0-0 0, Mason Brown 2 1-2 5, Xander Van Tine 1 0-0 3, Dominic Paulucci 2 0-0 5, Carter Steinwand 5 4-5 14, Dustin Beck 0 0-0 0, Kameron Blunt 0 0-0 0, Josh Hoffman 3 0-0 6, Ikaika Millan 0 0-0 0. Totals 20 13-16 58.
SCAPPOOSE (0-1)
Colby Campbell 5 2-5 12, Chase Olson 2 0-2 5, Griffin Elliott 2 1-2 7, Evan Braitman 1 0-2 3, Quinton Olson 0 4-4 4, Tucker Olson 0 0-0 0, Warren Il 1 4-4 6. Totals 11 11-19 37.
Clarkston 14 21 14 9—58
Scappoose 7 11 9 10—37
3-point goals — Santana 3, Van Tine, Paulucci, Elliott 2, C. Olson, Braitman.
JV — Scappose def. Clarkston, OT.
Prairie 47, Grangeville 33
COTTONWOOD — Lee Forsmann scored a game-high 15 points to lead seven scorers for Prairie of Cottonwood in a nonleague win against Grangeville that was part of the Idaho County Shootout food bank fundraiser.
“The gym was packed, and so it was a great environment for the kids,” Prairie coach Tim Scheffler said. “...We played really well on defense; our trap worked really well in the first part of the game. ...We took care of the ball down the stretch, which was good for us.”
Riley Shears also reached double digits with 10 points for the Pirates (1-1), while Carter Mundt put up 10 points of his own for the Bulldogs (0-2).
GRANGEVILLE (0-2)
Jaden Legaretta 1 0-0 3, Kaysen Sickels 0 0-0 0, Jack Bransford 0 0-0 0, Carter Mundt 4 2-8 10, Cody Klement 4 0-1 8, Karl Spencer 0 0-1 0, Tayden Wassmuth 2 0-0 6, Sam Lindsley 2 1-2 6. Totals 13 3-12 33.
PRAIRIE (1-1)
Matt Wemhoff 2 0-1 4, Riley Shears 4 2-2 10, Trenton Lorentz 2 0-3 4, Benny Elven 3 0-0 6, Shane Hanson 2 0-0 4, Noah Behler 2 0-0 4, Lee Forsmann 7 0-1 15. Totals 22 2-7 47.
Grangeville 5 3 12 13—33
Prairie 14 6 12 15—47
3-point goals — Wassmuth 2, Legaretta, Lindsley, Forsmann.
Mt. Vernon Christian 44, Garfield-Palouse 35
PALOUSE — The Vikings struggled to handle the size of the Hurricanes in a nonleague loss.
“We played really well as a team, this Mt. Vernon Christian team was huge,” Garfield-Palouse coach Brandon McIntosh said of the Hurricanes who had three players at 6-foot-4 or taller.
Lane Collier had 11 points to lead Garfield-Palouse (0-1).
Billy Delong led Mt. Vernon Christian (1-0) with 19 points.
MT. VERNON CHRISTIAN (1-0)
Jaxson Silver 0 0-0 0, Colby Faver 2 1-2 5, Ben Rozema 2 1-2 5, Dante Brunk 0 0-0 0, Lucas Bleghlen 0 0-1 0, Lucas Millenair 1 2-2 4, Joel Votipka 0 1-2 1, Billy Delong 7 5-7 19, Jake Feddema 0 0-1 0, Liam Millenair 5 0-0 10. Totals 17 10-17 44.
GARFIELD-PALOUSE (0-1)
Bryce Pfaff 2 2-4 6, Lane Collier 2 6-11 11, Macent Rardon 0 0-0 0, Brendan Snekvik, 2 1-1 6, Kieran Snekvik 2 1-3 5, Landon Orr 3 1-1 7, Nick Meeuwsen 0 0-0 0, Colton Pfaff 0 0-0 0. Totals 11 11-20 35.
Mt. Vernon Christian 12 12 10 10—44
Garfield-Palouse 4 14 10 7—35
3-point goals — Collier, B. Snekvik.
Troy 58, Nezperce 21
NEZPERCE — The Trojans opened the season with a dominant nonleague win against the Nighthawks.
Eli Stoner had 18 points to lead Troy (1-0). Noah Johnson added 10 points.
Aidan McLeod led Nezperce (0-2) with eight points.
TROY (1-0)
Derrick Chamberlain 1 0-0 3, Joseph Doumit 1 0-0 2, Eli Stoner 7 3-5 18, Chandler Blazzard 1 5-6 7, Dominick Holden 2 0-0 4, Aiden Heath 1 0-0 3, Conner Wilson 2 0-0 4, Noah Johnson 4 2-2 10, Kaiden Strunk 0 0-0 0, Makhi Durrett 0 0-0 0, Josh Nelson 2 0-2 4, Joseph Bendel 1 0-1 3. Totals 22 10-16 58.
NEZPERCE (0-2)
Tanner Johnson 2 0-4 5, Blake Tucker 0 0-0 0, Tristan Currall 0 0-0 0, Nic Kirkland 0 0-2 0, Owen Tiegs 1 0-0 3, Aidan McLeod 2 4-4 8, Carter Williams 0 3-4 3, Zane Wilcox 0 0-4 0, Mason Dove 1 0-0 2. Totals 6 7-18 21.
Troy 12 28 11 7—58
Nezperce 3 11 5 2—21
3-point goals — Chamberlain, Stoner, Heath, Bendel, Johnson, Tiegs.
JV — Troy 34, Nezperce 9.
St. John Bosco 54, Logos Online 29
COTTONWOOD — The Patriots opened their season with a nonleague win against the Logos Online team.
Torry Chmelik had 23 points to lead the way for St. John Bosco (1-0). Cody Wassmuth added 14.
Dan Harkness led Logos Online with 11 points.
The Patriot defense pitched a shutout in the third quarter.
LOGOS ONLINE (0-1)
Jack Landis 1 0-0 2, Dan Harkness 4 1-2 11, Isaiah Castillo 3 0-0 7, Seth Harkness 1 0-0 2, Bryce McMurray 3 1-2 7, Landon McCulley 0 0-0 0, Ward Swait 0 0-0 0, Ryle Chaney 0 0-0 0, Deacon McMurray 0 0-0 0, Peter Olts 0 0-0 0, Zeze Meyer 0 0-0 0, Andrew Thiele 0 0-0 0. Totals 12 2-4 29
ST. JOHN BOSCO (1-0)
Cody Wassmuth 6 1-2 14, Luke Stubbers 2 0-0 4, Stallone Hoene 0 0-0 0, Clay Weckman 1 0-0 2, Torry Chmelik 10 1-1 23, Levi Wassmuth 2 1-1 5, Dustin Kaschmitter 1 2-2 4, John Uhlenkott 0 0-0 0, Conner Nuxoll 1 0-0 2, Tommy Rose 0 0-0 0, Noah Beckman 0 0-0 0. Totals 23 5-6 54.
Logos Online 7 13 0 9—29
St. John Bosco 20 16 18 0—54
3-point goals — D. Harkness 2, Castillo, Chmelik 2, Wassmuth.
BASKETBALLTouchet-Colton games today postponed
COLTON — The girls and boys basketball games between Touchet and Colton, scheduled to take place at 4 and 5:30 p.m., respectively, today, have been postponed until Dec. 21.