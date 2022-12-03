MOSCOW — Taylor McLuen had 14 points to lead three double-digit scorers and eight Bears to get on the board in all as Moscow defeated Kellogg 54-27 in nonleague girls basketball play Friday.

Kennedy Thompson and Lola Johns each added 11 more points for the Bears (1-4). Moscow held Kellogg (1-4) to single-digit point outputs in each of the four quarters.

