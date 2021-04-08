RATHDRUM, Idaho — Despite dropping the No. 1 match in four of the six categories, a deep Moscow team defeated Lakeland 8-4 in a Class 4A Inland Empire League tennis match Wednesday.
Serena Strawn and Aneesha Shrestha of the Bears ruled No. 1 girls’ doubles, while Ellen Heyns and Mark Sproull took No. 1 mixed doubles.
Boys’ singles — Marwan Warnick, Lak, def. Lynnsean Young 6-0, 6-1; Bo Wilding, Lak, def. Brayden Pickard 6-2, 6-1; Kolby Clyde, Mos, def. Hunter Reichert 6-2, 6-3.
Boys’ doubles — Brady Manko and Brady Hanna, Lak, def. Ellis Jaeckel and Lucas Ting 6-2,6-2; Henry Deming and Micah Wolbrecht, Mos, def. Cole Andres and Ben Ryan 2-6, 7-5 (10-6).
Girls’ singles — Malika Warnick, Lak, def. Jayden Pope 6-0, 6-1; Natalie Rice, Mos, def. Madison Hersh 4-6, 6-1, 6-3; Autumn Tafoya, Mos, def. Allison Rader 6-4, 6-4
Girls’ doubles — Serena Strawn and Aneesha Shrestha, Mos, def Ellie Carlson and Addie Raebel 6-4, 6-3; Brigid O’Sullivan and Kacie Clyde, Mos, def. Faith Brodwater and Nina Altsuler 7-6 (8-6), 6-3.
Mixed doubles — Ellen Heyns and Mark Sproull, Mos, def. Calvin Schenkenberger and Rachel Moen 6-1, 6-2; Bryce Hansen and Sammie Unger, Mos, def. Logan Harris and Elle Brown 6-1, 6-0.
SWIMMINGWallace, Kaschmitter honored
Madalynn Wallace of Clarkston was named swimmer of the year, a character and leadership award, and the Bantams’ Savannah Kaschmitter won coach of the year as the Class 2A Greater Spokane League announced postseason honors.
Clarkston, Pullman and Cheney were the only 2A GSL schools to compete this year.