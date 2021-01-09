MOSCOW — Barrett Abendroth notched 16 points and six rebounds, working especially hard on the offensive glass, as the Moscow boys’ basketball team downed Sandpoint 80-63 on Friday in an Inland Empire League game.
Jamari Simpson logged 14 points, nine assists and six rebounds for the Bears (3-3, 1-1), who broke the game open with a 31-point third quarter. Benny Kitchel added 13 points and six boards.
“We played hard, rebounded well and played unselfish on the offensive end,” Moscow coach Josh Uhrig said. “Found open bodies and open shots.”
MOSCOW (3-3, 1-1)
Bryden Brown 0 2-3 2, Dylan Rehder 4 0-0 11, Cody Isakson 1 0-0 2, Sam Kees 1 0-0 3, Barrett Abendroth 5 2-2 16, Tyler Skinner 3 0-1 6, Benny Kitchel 5 2-2 13, Joe Colter 4 2-6 10, Jamari Simpson 6 2-2 14, Kel Larson 1 1-2 3, Mark Hong 0 0-0 0. Totals 30 11-13 80.
SANDPOINT (2-4, 0-2)
Colin Roos 2 3-5 7, Max Frank 0 2-4 2, Rusty Lee 0 4-6 4, Jacob Eldridge 0 0-0 0, Arie Vandenberg 1 0-2 3, Darren Bailey 8 2-4 22, Stone Lee 1 3-4 5, Elijah Larson 2 2-4 7, Randy Lane 2 5-6 9, Pettit 1 2-3 4. Totals 17 23-38 63.
Moscow 12 25 31 12—80
Sandpoint 8 19 19 16—63
3-point goals — Abendroth 4, Rehder 3, Kees, Kitchel, Bailey 4, Vandenberg, Larson.
JV — Moscow def. Sandpoint.
Lapwai 92, Genesee 66
LAPWAI — Wildcat freshman Kase Wynott hit three 3-pointers and finished with 21 points and nine rebounds to lead Lapwai, which pulled away from Genesee in the second half to stay unbeaten in Whitepine League Division I play.
Kross Taylor added 16 points and eight rebounds for the Wildcats (6-2, 5-0), who outscored the Bulldogs 59-35 after halftime.
Titus Yearout collected 15 points and nine assists, and Terrell Ellenwood-Jones chipped in 14 points.
“We definitely picked it up in the second half,” Lapwai coach Zachary Eastman said.
Cooper Owen scored 21 points, making four of Genesee’s 11 long-range shots.
GENESEE (5-4, 1-3)
Owen Crowley 3 0-0 6, Dawson Durham 5 1-2 13, Cy Wareham 6 1-1 16, Sam Spence 3 2-2 10, Cooper Owen 5 7-7 21, Cameron Meyer 0 0-0 0, Jackson Zenner 0 0-0 0. Totals 22 11-12 66.
LAPWAI (6-2, 5-0)
Terrell Ellenwood-Jones 5 2-4 14, Titus Yearout 7 0-1 15, Kross Taylor 6 2-4 16, Chris Brown 0 0-0 0, JC Sobotta 2 0-0 4, Jenz Kash Kash 1 0-0 3, Alexander Ellenwood 5 1-1 11, Kase Wynott 8 2-3 21, Ahllus Yearout 1 1-1 3, Lydell Mitchell 2 0-0 5. Totals 37 8-14 92.
Genesee 12 19 20 15—66
Lapwai 18 15 27 32—92
3-point goals — Owen 4, Crowley 2, Durham 2, Spence 2, Wareham, Wynott 3, Ellenwood-Jones 2, Taylor 2, T. Yearout, Mitchell, Kash Kash.
Kamiah 57, Logos 34
MOSCOW — Kamiah put up 39 first-half points and cruised to a Whitepine League Division I victory against Logos.
Jace Sams got the Kubs going early when he drilled both of his 3s in the opening quarter. He finished with 16 points and Kavan Mercer added 10.
“I was extremely happy with how we played as a unit,” Kamiah coach Aaron Skinner said. “We let our defense create our offense and our main objective was to run them off the 3-point line and make sure nothing was easy. I think we accomplished that tonight.”
KAMIAH (6-2, 4-1)
Robert Whitney 0 0-0 0, Kavan Mercer 4 0-0 10, Jace Sams 7 0-0 16, Luke Krogh 3 2-3 8, Landon Keen 0 0-0 0, Mikal Brotnov 0 0-0 0, Kendrick Wheeler 1 0-0 2, Kaden DeGroot 1 0-0 2, Jack Wilkins 0 0-0 0, Everett Skinner 2 0-0 6, Brady Cox 4 1-2 9, Bodie Norman 2 0-0 4. Totals 24 3-5 57.
LOGOS-MOSCOW (4-3, 2-3)
Jack Driskill 1 0-1 2, Garrett Farrell 1 0-0 3, Jackson Crapuchettes 0 0-0 0, Roman Nuttbrock 3 0-0 7, Kenny Kline 1 0-1 2, Aiden Elmore 0 2-2 2, Gus Grauke 0 0-0 0, Will Casebolt 6 2-2 17, Jasper Whitling 0 1-4 1, Zach Atwood 0 0-0 0, Ben Druffel 0 0-0 0. Totals 12 5-10 34.
Kamiah 21 18 14 2—57
Logos 7 8 8 11—34
3-point goals — Mercer 2, Skinner 2, Sams 2, Casebolt 3, Nuttbrock, Farrell.
JV — Kamiah 57, Logos 30.
Prairie 73, Timberline 44
COTTONWOOD — Lane Schumacher scored 19 points as Prairie held Timberline to five first-quarter points as the Pirates prevailed in a nonleague game.
Zach Rambo netted 16 points for the Pirates (6-2), Cole Schlader added 14 and Brody Hasselstrom hit three 3s on his way to 12 points.
Prairie coach Shawn Wolter said he got staunch pressure defense from every player he put on the court, especially during a first half that saw his team take a 45-16 lead.
TIMBERLINE-PIERCE/WEIPPE (3-3)
Rylan Larson 7 1-1 16, Parker Brown 0 0-0 0, Ryder Cram 1 0-0 3, Micah Nelson 3 0-0 7, Chase Hunter 2 0-1 5, Logan Hunter 0 0-0 0, Devon Wentland 3 0-0 6, Jaron Christopherson 3 1-4 7, Jordan Stewart 0 0-0 0. Totals 19 2-6 44.
PRAIRIE-COTTONWOOD (6-2)
Wyatt Ross 1 0-0 2, Lane Schumacher 8 3-4 19, Tyler Wemhoff 2 0-1 4, Shane Hanson 1 0-0 2, Zach Rambo 7 1-4 16, Cole Schlader 6 2-5 14, Brody Hasselstrom 4 1-3 12, Travis Alfrey 1 0-0 2, Lee Forsmann 1 0-0 2. Totals 31 7-17 73.
Timberline 5 11 15 13—44
Prairie 20 25 12 16—73
3-point goals — Larson, Cram, Nelson, C Hunter. Hasselstrom 3, Rambo.
JV — Prairie 62, Timberline 29
Orofino 66, Salmon River 32
RIGGINS — Joel Scott scored 19 points and Slade Sneddon collected seven points, six rebounds, five assists and six steals as Orofino topped host Salmon River in a nonleague game.
Reid Thomas chipped in 14 points for the Maniacs (5-2), who led 31-17 at halftime.
Orofino had season-highs of 19 assists and 19 steals, something coach Rocky Barlow had his team focus on.
“We played tough defense and moved the ball around,” he said. “Last game we only had one assist, so that was the emphasis in this one.”
Salmon River (2-3) was led by Jimmy Tucker, who scored 20 points.
OROFINO (5-2)
Slade Sneddon 3 0-0 7, Silas Naranjo 1 0-0 2, Joe Sparano 1 0-2 2, Nick Drobish 3 0-2 6, Reid Thomas 6 0-0 14, Joel Scott 9 1-1 19, Steven Bradlary 1 0-0 2, Nick Graham 6 0-0 12, Cameron Mael 0 0-0 0, Ayden Boyd 1 0-0 2. Totals 31 1-5 66.
SALMON RIVER-RIGGINS (2-2)
Justin Whitten 0 2-2 2, Jimmy Tucker 7 4-4 20, Garret Shepherd 0 0-2 0, Gabe Zavala 1 0-0 2, Tyrus Swift 0 0-0 0, Isaac Hofflander 4 0-0 8. Totals 12 6-8 32.
Orofino 17 14 20 15—66
Salmon River 9 8 9 6—32
3-point goals — Thomas 2, Sneddon, Tucker 2.
Clearwater Valley 38, Potlatch 30
POTLATCH — Connor Jackson scored 22 points to lead Clearwater Valley to a Whitepine League Division I win against Potlatch.
Potlatch (0-4, 0-3) sliced a nine-point deficit to four with about a minute left before the Rams (3-5, 2-3) hit two free throws and a breakaway layin.
No other details were available.
GIRLS’ BASKETBALLKendrick 47, Troy 23
TROY — Erin Morgan led the Kendrick girls with 22 points and three rebounds as the Tigers blew past Troy in a nonleague game.
Harley Heimgartner added eight points as Kendrick (10-3) shot 9-of-11 from the free-throw line and converted 47 percent from the field.
Kendrick coach Ron Ireland said his Tigers bounced back nicely from their previous outing and played efficiently.
Isabelle Raasch led the Trojans (3-8) with eight points.
KENDRICK (10-3)
Rose Stewart 2 0-0 4, Harley Heimgartner 3 2-2 8, Rachel Olson 0 0-0 0, Drew Stacy 1 1-2 3, Hannah Tweit 1 0-0 2, Erin Morgan 9 4-5 22, Morgan Silflow 1 0-0 2, Ruby Stewart 1 0-0 2, Hailey Taylor 1 2-2 4. Totals 19 9-11 47.
TROY (3-8)
Katie Gray 1 0-0 2, Halee Bohman 2 0-0 4, Isabelle Raasch 4 0-2 8, Kassidy Chamberlin 1 0-0 3, Morgan Blazzard 0 0-0 0, Dericka Morgan 1 0-0 2, Betty McKenzie 1 2-2 4, Olivia Tyler 0 0-0 0, Bethany Phillis 0 0-0 0. Totals 10 2-4 23.
Kendrick 13 14 16 4—47
Troy 6 4 2 11—23
3-point goals — Chamberlin.
Sandpoint 41, Moscow 29
MOSCOW — After trailing by 14 early, Moscow sliced its deficit to three points before absorbing an Inland Empire League loss to Sandpoint.
Ellie Gray and Mary Anderson led Moscow with six points apiece while Hattie Larson scored 13 for the Bulldogs.
Bears coach Alexa Hardick lauded her team’s comeback but said starting strongly is key against Sandpoint.
A full box score was unavailable.
WRESTLINGThill in Lane semifinals
NAMPA — Reuben Thill of Lewiston won by technical fall, pin and major decision in marching to the semifinal round at 195 pounds at the 30-team Rollie Lane Invitational at the Idaho Center.
After posting a technical fall in 5:29 of the tourney’s opening round, the second-seeded Thill won by fall in 2:51 against an opponent who’d drawn a first-round bye. He then triumphed 17-7 in the quarterfinal round.
Another No. 2 seed from Lewiston, Tristan Bremer (132), won by pin in 1:23 and 5:05 before forfeiting in the third round.