RATHDRUM, Idaho — The Moscow boys’ basketball team turned the tables on Lakeland of Rathdrum for a 67-56 victory Friday, forcing a deciding game in a best-of-3 series for a Class 4A district championship.
“They were ready for the moment and played really well,” Moscow coach Josh Uhrig said.
The Hawks (9-9) had beaten the Bears three times this season, including in Game 1 of the title series this week, but Moscow stepped up, with all eight of its players getting on the board and four scoring double-digit sums. Bryden Brown and Dylan Rehder scored 12 apiece while Sam Kees and Benny Kitchel each put up 10. Lakeland’s Noah Haaland led all scorers with 30 points.
Moscow (7-9) held Lakeland to eight points in each of the first two quarters and totaled 18-for-22 from the foul line, with timely free throws down the stretch helping to hold off a late rally by the Hawks.
“I thought we played just really solid defensively,” Uhrig said. “Haaland had a really good game and hurt us, but I thought we just made it diffuclt for them to run much offensively.”
The rubber match for the district title and berth to State will be at 6 p.m. today at Lakeland.
“This is why we play the game of basketball,” Uhrig said. “For moments like this. We won’t change much of what we do. We’re just going to go out there and execute our gameplan, have fun, and just see where it takes us.”
MOSCOW (7-9)
Bryden Brown 4 1-2 12, Dylan Rehder 2 6-6 12, Sam Kees 2 4-4 10, Barrett Abendroth 3 0-1 8, Tyler Skinner 2 0-0 4, Benny Kitchel 2 5-6 10, Joe Colter 1 0-0 2, Jamari Simpson 3 2-3 9. Totals 19 18-22 67.
LAKELAND-RATHDRUM (9-9)
Carson Seay 3 0-0 6, Ammon Munyear 0 0-0 0, Noah Haaland 12 4-4 30, Jalen Skalskly 4 0-0 10, Bryce Henry 0 2-4 2, Grant Roth 2 1-2 6, Alden Waddington 1 0-0 2. Totals 22 7-10 56.
Moscow 15 14 10 28—67
Lakeland 8 8 16 24—56
3-point goals — Brown 3, Abendroth 2, Kees 2, Rehder 2, Kitchel, Simpson, Haaland 2, Skalsky 2, Roth.
Genesee 70, Kamiah 56
GENESEE — A 55-percent shooting night, 19 assists and team-wide contributions lifted Genesee to a smooth win against Kamiah in a Class 1A Division I district tournament loser-out game.
Sam Spence poured in 20 points, hitting four 3-pointers and playing solid defense on Kamiah standout Kavan Mercer. Dawson Durham tacked on 14 and Cooper Owen contributed 12 to lead a balanced effort from the Bulldogs (17-6), who were up 55-28 going into the fourth period.
Cy Wareham doled out six assists and snagged 11 rebounds.
“Tonight was probably our best game moving the ball since our win against Lapwai,” Genesee coach Travis Grieser said. “Someone makes one more pass, and we have five kids that can score.”
The Kubs, who continued to fight with a furious, 28-point fourth quarter, conclude their season at 13-9. They were paced by Luke Krogh (17 points) Jace Sams (12) and Mercer (10).
Genesee meets Prairie at 6 p.m. today in Cottonwood to decide the Whitepine League’s second berth to the state tournament. The Bulldogs have lost to the Pirates three times this season, but twice by single digits.
“I love our drive. When they know the game’s on the line — if you don’t win now you’re going home — we’ve come out for every one of those, and I hope it’s the same deal,” Grieser said.
KAMIAH (13-9)
Robert Whitney 1 0-0 2, Kavan Mercer 4 1-2 10, Jace Sams 4 4-7 12, Luke Krogh 4 8-10 17, Landon Keen 2 1-1 5, Mikal Brotnov 0 0-0 0, Kendrick Wheeler 0 0-0 0, Kaden DeGroot 0 1-2 1, Jack Wilkins 0 1-2 1, Everett Skinner 2 2-3 7, Brady Cox 0 0-0 0, Bodie Norman 0 1-2 1. Totals 17 19-29 56.
GENESEE (17-6)
Owen Crowley 2 0-0 4, Dawson Durham 5 4-5 14, Carson Schwartz 1 3-4 6, Cy Wareham 1 0-0 3, Sam Spence 6 4-4 20, Cooper Owen 5 0-0 12, Cameron Meyer 1 0-0 2, Jackson Zenner 1 2-2 4, Teak Wareham 0 1-4 1, Derek Burt 1 0-0 2, Sam Stewart 0 2-2 2, Joe Johnson 0 0-2 0, Nolan Bartosz 0 0-0 0. Totals 23 16-23 70.
Kamiah 5 7 16 28—56
Genesee 19 16 20 15—70
3-point goals — Krogh, Skinner, Mercer, Spence 4, Crowley 2, Schwartz, C. Wareham.
Stapleton, Silflow take home top honors
Deary standout Brayden Stapleton was named the Whitepine League Division II boys’ basketball player of the year, it was announced recently.
Kendrick’s Tim Silflow was coach of the year.
FIRST TEAM
Ty Hambly, Highland; Jagger Hewett, Kendrick; London Kirk, Deary; Rylan Larson, Timberline; Ty Koepp, Highland.
Player of the year — Brayden Stapleton, Deary.
Coach of the year — Tim Silflow, Kendrick
SECOND TEAM
Ryen Zenner, Nezperce; Chase Hunter, Timberline; Cody Wassmuth, St. John Bosco; Lane Wassmuth, Highland; Talon Alexander, Kendrick.
Lewiston tickets online only
Tickets for Lewiston’s Class 5A boys’ basketball state play-in game against Eagle, which will take place at 3 p.m. today at Grangeville, are available online only at GoFan.co. There will be no tickets available for purchase at the gate.
Also, there is a spectator limit for each high school, so there is no guarantee tickets will be available online. To check for availability, go to gofan.co/app/events/231153. And no passes will be accepted unless they were included on a list already submitted to the site.
WRESTLINGBengals’ Bremer second at State
NAMPA, Idaho — Tristan Bremer of Lewiston posted three pins to advance through the 126-pound draw before being beaten by decision in the final against Meridian’s Jason Mara in the Idaho Class 5A state wrestling tournament at Nampa’s Ford Idaho Center.
Bremer, a state champion last year, lost 13-2 in the final.
Lewiston’s Reuben Thill finished sixth at 195, and nine other Bengals also competed.
Former Clarkston standout Rylan Rogers, now competing for Coeur d’Alene, claimed the 195-pound title.
Team scores — 1. Meridian 324; 2. Kuna 250; 3. Post Falls 201.5; 22. Lewiston 58.
Lewiston win-loss records
106 — Zander Johnson 0-2; 120 — Wyatt Schlafman 0-2; 126 — Tristan Bremer 3-1; 132 — Tyson Knapp 2-2; 138 — Gage Fiamengo 2-2; 152 — Dominic Maiorana 2-2, Landon Bennett 1-2; 160 — Austin Nine 0-2; 170 — Logan Meisner 0-2; 195 — Reuben Thill 2-3; 285 — Robert Storm 1-2.
Bears place four
NAMPA — Four Moscow wrestlers placed across three divisions at the Idaho Class 4A state tournament at the Ford Idaho Center.
Xzavier Brown (106 pounds) and Logan Kearney (220) took third while Diego Deaton made a fifth-place showing at 145 and Skyla Zimmerman was sixth at 106. Jason Swam (113), Eli Lyon (138) and Micah Harder (170) also wrestled for Moscow.
Kearney, a senior, went down in the main draw semifinals before rebounding for his bronze finish.
“He’s worked really hard for four years,” Amos said. “All of a sudden, that state championship is no longer there. I’ve seen a lot of kids fold, but he came back and wrestled extremely tough for two matches and placed third. I’ve seen a lot of character out of that young man.”
On the opposite end of the spectrum in both weight class and school class was Brown, who was wrapping up his freshman season as he powered through to win the consolation bracket after falling in the main draw quarterfinals.
“We’re really excited about his progress,” Amos said.
Deaton and Zimmerman each followed a similar trajectory, tasting defeat in the quarters and coming through consolation for their respective places.
“Next year, they’ll have a separate girls’ tournament, so [Zimmerman] might be the last girl in the state of Idaho to place on the boys’ side,” Amos noted. “We won 16 matches — lost, I think, 11 — so we came out on top there. Our kids battled. I was proud of them.”
Team scores — 1. Jerome 195; 2. Nampa 193; 3. Minico 171.5; 11. Moscow 59.
Moscow win-loss records
106 — Xzavier Brown 5-1, Skyla Zimmerman 3-3; 113 — Jason Swam 0-2; 138 — Eli Lyon 1-2; 145 — Diego Deaton 3-2; 170 — Micah Harder 0-2; 220 — Logan Kearney 4-1.
FOOTBALLLiberty 10, Colfax 0
SPANGLE, Wash. — Liberty of Spangle shut out Colfax in a low-scoring Class 2B Bi-County game.
The Lancers’ Jacob Holling recovered a fumble in the second quarter in the end zone for a touchdown.
Colfax 0 0 0 0—0
Liberty 0 7 0 3—10
Second Quarter
Liberty — Jacob Holling 0 fumble recovery (run good).
Fourth Quarter
Liberty — Carson Fisk 24 field goal.