POST FALLS — Lewiston’s Taryn Barney led all scorers with 13 points and her team got eight players on the board, but it was not enough as Inland Empire League foe Post Falls beat the Bengals 68-42 in a high school girls’ basketball game late Tuesday.
“They were really quick in the frontcourt and played really fast and took us out of our rhythm a little bit,” Lewiston coach Karlee Wilson said. “We settled in and were able to get some good looks. We need to play better defense and keep our people in front of them for sure.”
Emily Collins and Ahnika U’Ren each added eight points for the Bengals (1-2, 0-2). Skilar McLean topped the Trojans (3-1, 3-1) with 12 points.
LEWISTON (1-2, 0-2)
Taryn Barney 5 3-4 13, Eliza Bursch 1 0-0 2, Emily Collins 2 4-5 8, Jenika Ortiz 1 1-2 3, Karli Taylor 0 3-4 3, Ahnika U’Ren 3 1-2 8, Amelia Foss 1 1-2 3, Emma Hill 1 0-0 2, Sydney McRoberts 0 0-0 0. Totals 14 13-19 42.
POST FALLS (3-1, 3-1)
Skilar McLean 4 4-6 12, Trinidie Nichols 3 0-0 7, Dylan Lovett 3 2-2 8, Ashley Grant 1 0-0 2, Capri Sims 2 2-2 6, Montana Buckley 4 2-2 10, Americus Crane 1 0-0 2, Brielle Magnuson 2 0-0 6, Kaysha Wilson 2 0-0 6, Maya Blake 2 3-3 7, Hanna Christensen 1 0-0 2. Totals 25 13-15 68.
Lewiston 9 12 7 14—43
Post Falls 14 20 15 17—68
3-point goals — U’Ren, Magnuson 2, Wilson 2, Nichols.
JV — Post Falls def. Lewiston
VOLLEYBALLThree players earn first-team All-State honors
A pair of Troy players as well as a Genesee player recently earned first-team All-State accolades from American Construction Supply & Rental as it recently released its honors.
A total of six players from the area made the team, which was voted on by almost 40 coaches.
The Trojans’ Morgan Blazzard and Isabelle Raasch, along with the Bulldogs’ Claira Osborne, made the top team. Genesee’s Lucie Ranisate, Makenzie Stout and Carly Allen picked up second-team honors.
FIRST TEAM
Morgan Blazzard, Troy; Maniah Clegg, Grace; Kylie Hulse, Grace; Sara Anderson, Grace; Isabelle Raasch, Troy; Kynlee Thornton, Lighthouse Christian; Claira Osborne, Genesee.
SECOND TEAM
Lucie Ranisate, Genesee; Lauren Gomez, Lighthouse Christian; Makenzie Stout, Genesee, Carly Allen, Genesee; Courtney Donaldson, Grace; Ellie Guth, North Star Chamber; Riley Valley, Wallace.
HONORABLE MENTION
Falon Bedke, Oakley.