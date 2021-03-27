ASOTIN — Brayden Barnea did everything but sell popcorn as Asotin beat Lind-Ritzville 31-6 on Friday in a Class 2B Northeast A League football game.
Barnea, a senior running back, tallied 114 reception yards, rushed for 38 yards and a touchdown, passed for 43 yards and a score, returned a kickoff 55 yards, kicked a 37-yard field goal and went 4-for-4 in conversion kicks.
On defense, he had 10 tackles, a sack, three tackles for loss and a forced fumble.
Preston Overberg passed 10-for-14 and caught a 15-yard throwback from Barnea as the Panthers (2-3) snapped a three-game losing streak.
“The last three weeks have been tough,” Asotin coach Jim Holman said. “We played the three best teams in our league on the road, and we haven’t been able to get our footing. Tonight, we put together four quarters finally.”
The Panthers also learned their final game will be at 6 p.m. next Thursday at home against Northwest Christian.
Lind-Ritzville 0 0 0 6—6
Asotin 10 7 0 14—31
Asotin — Josh Epling 28 pass from Brayden Barnea (Barnea kick)
Asotin — Barnea 37 field goal
Asotin — Jack Gilmore 18 pass from Preston Overberg (Barnea kick)
Asotin — Ty Galles 4 run (Barnea kick)
Lind-Ritzville — Carson Ayeers 72 pass from Drew Kelly (pass failed)
Asotin — Barnea 4 run (Barnea kick)
West Valley 43, Clarkston 6
SPOKANE— Clarkston fell to Class 2A Greater Spokane League opponent West Valley.
Eddie Berglund led the Bantams (2-3) in rushing with 41 yards as Clarkston couldn’t get the ball rolling on offensive drives.
“West Valley is a good team,” Clarkston coach Brycen Bye said. “They’re a pretty experienced group and they kinda beat us up. With good teams like that you have to execute at a high level and we didn’t do that at times.”
A full box score was unavailable.
Colfax 44, NW Christian 6
COLBERT, Wash. — Jacob Brown rushed for 143 yards and three touchdowns as Colfax beat Northwest Christian in a Northeast 2B League game.
Ryan Henning returned the opening kickoff 84 yards for a Bulldogs score, and Anthony Becker made three tackles for loss and recovered a punt-block for another score.
The Bulldogs (3-2) won the rushing column 188-47 and induced five turnovers.
“Our defense paved the way for us,” Colfax coach Mike Morgan said. “Holding them to under 100 yards of offense gave our offense lots of opportunities.”
Colfax 22 0 22 0—44
Northwest Christian 0 0 0 6—6
Colfax — Ryan Henning 84 kickoff return (Trentin Ensley run)
Colfax — Jacob Brown 7 run (Mason Gilchrist run)
Colfax — Gavin Strope 4 pass from Layne Gingerich (pass failed)
Colfax — Anthony Becker punt-block recovery (Ensley run)
Colfax — Brown 47 run (Kolby Slate pass from Gingerich)
Colfax — Brown 24 run (run failed)
NW Christian — 5 run, NA (NA)
Pullman game canceled
Pullman’s game at Shadle Park was canceled because of coronavirus issues, according to the Greyhounds’ athletic Twitter feed. It didn’t specify which team had the issues.
BASEBALLBengals drop two
MERIDIAN, Idaho — Lewiston made a pair of tries at comeback wins, but fell short in losses to Highland of Pocatello and Rocky Mountain of Meridian in a baseball doubleheader.
The Bengals (3-3), trailing 5-2 to open the final inning of Game 1, loaded the bases with back-to-back singles. But the Rams got a force-out on a mad dash for home and recorded a line-drive out to end the threat.
LHS starter Christopher Ricard went 4 innings, striking out five but permitting three earned runs on three hits and two walks.
In Game 2, Rocky Mountain loaded the bases in the second with walks and a plunked batter before an out was recorded. The Grizzlies had two more walks and a triple to highlight the next inning. They scored five runs in each frame.
Three Lewiston pitchers walked 11 in that game.
The Bengals jumped on Rocky’s final two pitchers for nine hits, but Kris Kirkpatrick had worked the first three innings comfortably, striking out five and permitting two baserunners.
Austin Kolb had five hits and a triple on the day. Quinton Edmison and Ricard had four hits and a double apiece.
Lewiston 010 010 2—4 11 3
Highland 000 041 x—5 5 2
Christopher Ricard, Cruz Hepburn (5) and Austin Kolb. Luke Davis, Scott Baker (3) and Aaron Kearns.
Lewiston hits — Quinton Edmison 2 (2B), Ricard 2 (2B), Hepburn 2, Kolb 2, Killian Fox 2, Reece Shoults.
Highland hits — Kearns 2 (2B), A. Hauser (2B), Baker, Kobe Holt.
———
Lewiston 000 242 0—8 10 2
Rocky Mountain 055 011 x—12 7 0
Kayden Carpenter, Carson Kolb (4), Brice Bensching (5) and Fox. Kris Kirkpatrick, Braden Lewis (4), Peyton Hines (5) and Kaden Menard.
Lewiston hits — Kolb 3 (2B), Zachary Lombard 2 (2B), Ricard 2, Tyler Grandlund, Hepburn, Bensching
Rocky Mountain hits — Cole Rohlmeier 2, Emilio Bengoechea (3B), Davis Mauzy (2B), Joe Licari (2B), Luke Hines, Menard.
Prairie 8, Kamiah 2
KAMIAH — Prairie starter Chase Kaschmitter took a no-hitter into the sixth inning, finishing with 13 strikeouts as the Pirates handled Kamiah in Whitepine League play.
Kaschmitter lived in the zone and limited his walks. He had three innings in which he threw fewer than 10 pitches. Carson Schwartz tacked on two strikeouts in the seventh as Prairie (3-1, 3-0) retired 15 of 21 Kamiah batters on strikeouts.
Kamiah’s Bodie Norman fanned 12, going toe-to-toe with Kaschmitter early.
The visitors from Cottonwood capitalized on some mishaps in the Kamiah field to tally four runs in the sixth.
Prairie’s Reece Shears led all players with three singles.
Prairie 102 004 1—8 5 1
Kamiah 000 000 2—2 3 7
Chase Kaschmitter, Connor Schwartz (7) and Dalton Ross. Bodie Norman, Bradie McClay (5) and Willis Williamson.
Prairie hits — Reece Shears 3, Ross, Schwartz.
Kamiah hits — Christian Nixon (2B), Norman, Herschel Williamson.
Orofino 20-10, Priest River 0-0
OROFINO — Brayden Turcott totaled two triples and a double while Orofino didn’t make any errors as the Maniacs shut out Priest River in a doubleheader 10-0 and 20-0.
Rylan Larson offered up 11 strikeouts in the second game as Orofino (7-1) recorded 15 RBI.
“We have been striving to play error-free baseball,” Maniacs coach Dylan Midstokke said. “The top of the line hit well and the pitching was great again.”
GAME 1
Priest River 000 00—0 0 4
Orofino 402 31—10 8 0
Johnson and Hannah. Jaron Christopherson and Silas Naranjo.
Priest River hits — N/A.
Orofino hits — Dash Barlow 2, Brayden Turcott (3B), Bodey Howell (2B), Naranjo, Rylan Larson, Christopherson, Steven Bradbury.
GAME 2
Priest River 000 00—0 2 4
Orofino 171 11x—20 7 0
Brooks, Thompson (2), and Wong-Yuen. Larson and Christopherson.
Priest River hits — Reeves, Wong-Yuen.
Orofino hits — Turcott 2 (2B, 3B), Naranjo 2, Barlow (2B), Larson, Emmett Lilly.
SOFTBALLLewiston wins twice
EAGLE, Idaho — Lewiston’s Taryn Barney had six hits, including a pair of doubles and a grand slam in the nightcap, to guide the unbeaten Bengals to wins against Boise-area schools Timberline and Mountain View.
Lewiston (8-0) topped the Wolves 4-3, then blasted the Mavericks 17-6.
In Game 1, LHS ace Samantha Mader pitched the whole way, striking out 10 against three runs allowed on four hits and five walks.
The Bengals went ahead 4-0 with a three-run third inning, which included two passed balls and an error. Lewiston totaled three 1-2-3 innings defensively and got out of a pinch late, ending the game with a double play after Timberline put runners on second and third.
Lewiston scored at least three runs in each inning between the third and sixth against Mountain View. Barney ended the game early with a sixth-inning grand slam. The Bengals chased Mountain View starter Kourtney Goza with 10 hits in the first four innings.
Jenika Ortiz added a home run in the fifth.
Kate Banks threw a complete game in the second contest, fanning two.
The Bengals’ Karli Taylor, Ortiz, Banks, Evanne Douglass, Loryn Barney and Tori Purington had multi-hit days.
Lewiston 013 000 0—4 4 2
Timberline 000 200 1—3 4 3
Samantha Mader and Taryn Barney. Rylee Rovig, Kimberlyn Wicker (4) and B. Bonacorsi, Amiya Elu (4).
Lewiston hits — T. Barney 3, Karli Taylor.
Timberline hits — Wicker 2 (HR), Maryn McDaniel (2B), Camille Casch.
———
Lewiston 003 536—17 16 3
Mountain View 021 12x—6 8 4
Kate Banks and T. Barney. Kourtney Goza, Tessa Eastman (5) and Gracie Tentinger, Emily Heredia (1).
Lewiston hits — T. Barney 3 (2 2B, HR), Ortiz 2 (HR), Banks 2 (2B), Evanne Douglass 2 (2B), Taylor 2, Loryn Barney 2, Tori Purington 2, Morgan Williams
Mountain View hits — Jazmyn Jenkins 2 (HR), Keeley Joslin 2, Heredia, Chloe Robinson, Riley Price.
Orofino 27, Priest River 12
OROFINO — Peyton Cochran tallied three hits and Orofino secured 15 runs in the opening inning as it cruised toward its first win of the season.
“We’re a really young team this season,” Maniacs coach Sean Diffin said. “So our underclassmen are getting a lot of playing time. Catching up to the speed of the game is our main focus, so this was a good game to get our feet wet.”
Priest River 009 03—12 4 3
Orofino (15)63 3x—27 6 3
Zylstra and Hanson. Schwartz and Maetche.
Priest River hits — Spuade 2 (2B), Lederle (2B), Rose.
Orofino hits — Cochran 3, Tilley (2B), Zenner (2B), Schwartz.
GIRLS’ SWIMMINGPullman second at district meet
MOSCOW — Madison Weber won the 50 freestyle as Pullman finished in second place at the culminating district meet at the University of Idaho Swim Center.
The Greyhounds were second with 63 points, well behind meet winner Cheney’s 142. Clarkston was third with 38.
Natalie Graham of Clarkston finished second in the 100 backstroke and 500 free, and was a part of the second-place 200 free relay, along with Maddie Wallace, Emma Ulrich and Jordyn Sawyer.
Top area placers
Team scores — Cheney 142, Pullman 63, Clarkston 38, Medical Lake 7.
200 medley relay — 2. Pullman (Natalie Armstrong, Madison Weber, Melrose Gilbert, Emma Bryson) 1:58.06; 3. Clarkston (Lisa Higgins, Maddie Wallace, Natalie Graham, Sarah Broemmeling) 2:24.07.
200 freestyle — 2. Gilbert, Pul, 2:10.51; 6. Jordyn Sawyer, Clk, 2:37.87.
200 IM — 2. Armstrong, Pul, 2:29.99.
50 free — 1. Weber, Pul, 25.66; 5. Wallace, Clk, 29.07.
100 butterfly — 2. Jayden Chen, Pul, 1:10.66.
100 free — 2. Gilbert, Pul, 56.46; 6. Wallace, Clk, 1:07.99.
500 free — 2. Graham, Clk, 5:47.58; 3. Armstrong, Pul, 5:53.77.
200 free relay — 2. Clarkston (Wallace, Emma Ulrich, Sawyer, Graham) 2:04.74.
100 backstroke — 2. Graham, Clk, 1:05.09.
100 breaststroke — 5. Ulrich, Clk, 1:43.12.
400 free relay — 2. Pullman (Bryson, Armstrong, Weber, Gilbert) 3:57.11.