GRANGEVILLE — Camden Barger cracked a walk-off two-run homer to give the Grangeville softball team a 6-5 Central Idaho League win Thursday against Orofino.
Macy Smith delivered an RBI triple in the sixth as the Maniacs rallied for four runs in those two innings to erase a 4-2 deficit.
The Bulldogs (7-7, 5-4) mustered a split of their four-game season series against Orofino.
Orofino 003 010 1—5 3 1
Grangeville 110 002 2—6 6 3
Hudson and Madden; Zahorka and Smith.
Orofino hits — Hudson (HR), Schwartz, Miller.
Grangeville hits — Barger (HR), Zahorka (3B), Smith (3B), Kent (2B), Brown (2B), Vanderwall.
Othello 4-11, Pullman 2-1
OTHELLO — Pullman lost 4-2 and 11-1 to Othello in a late-reported Class 2A Greater Spokane League doubleheader Wednesday.
Kinsey Kallaher homered in the first game for the Greyhounds and Meghan McSweeney did the same in the nightcap.
GAME 1
Pullman 001 000 1—2 3 2
Othello 003 100 0—4 5 0
Talbot and Myers; O. Vasquez and E. Garza.
Pullman hits — Kallaher (HR), Talbot, Myers.
Othello hits — McDonald 2, O. Vasquez, A. Garza, M. Valdez.
GAME 2
Pullman 100 000 —1 7 2
Othello 003 071 071—11 15 2
Kallaher, Talbot (3), Kallaher (5) and Myers; M. Valdez and E. Garza.
Pullman hits — McSweeney (HR), McDougle, Benton, Talbot, Myers, Kallaher, Johnson.
Othello hits — N. Vazquez 3 (2B), Guzman 2 (2 2B), McDonald 2 (2B), M. Valdez 2 (2B), E. Garza 2 (2B), Marquina 2 (2B), A. Garza (2B), O. Vazquez.
BASEBALLPrairie 20-11, Potlatch 3-3
POTLATCH — Dean Johnson and Dalton Ross each homered in a first-game blitz and Travis Alfrey was 3-for-4 with five RBI in the second game to help Prairie of Cottonwood sweep Potlatch in Whitepine League action.
Johnson pitched a complete Game 1, while Alfrey did the same for Game 2. The Pirates improved to 7-2 overall and 7-1 in league.
GAME 1
Prairie 4(10)6—20 13 2
Potlatch 201— 3 4 6
Dean Johnson and Dalton Ross; Howard, Simmons (3) and Palmer.
Prairie hits — Johnson 3 (HR), Chase Kaschmitter 3 (3B), Reece Shears 2 (2B), Ross (HR), Colton McElroy, Connor Schwartz, Travis Alfrey, Cody Kaschmitter.
Potlatch hits — Howard (3B), Barnes (2B), McNeal, Younger.
GAME 2
Potlatch 000 201— 3 6 2
Prairie 013 502—11 11 1
Biltonen, Simmons (4), Carpenter (6) and Palmer; Alfrey and Ross.
Potlatch hits — Howard (2B), McNeal (2B), Simmons (2B), Lusby, Younger, Ely.
Prairie hits — Chase Kaschmitter 3 (2B), Alfrey 3 (2B), Johnson (2B), Ross, McElroy, Lane Remacle, Cody Kaschmitter.
BOYS’ SOCCEROthello 4, Clarkston 0
OTHELLO, Wash. — An eight-minute flurry from Othello in the first half was too much to overcome for Clarkston, which locked down defensively in the second half of a Class 2A Greater Spokane League loss.
Bantams goalkeeper Arijha Haskel totaled 18 saves as Clarkston (1-3) held Othello (3-0) to one goal after intermission.
“Arijha played out of his mind,” Bantams coach Jerry McGowen said. “I can’t overstate how well he played.”
The Bantams were outshot 29-2 but competed in all but the early stretch, when the Huskies tallied three goals.
Clarkston 0 0—0
Othello 3 1—4
Othello — Isai Lopez, 29th.
Othello — Alonzo Cruz (Christian Torres), 30th.
Othello — Luis Cruz (PK), 37th.
Othello — unknown, 49th.
Shots — Clarkston 2, Othello 29.
Saves — Clarkston: Arijha Haskel 18. Othello: Angel Gutierrez, 2.
East Valley 1, Pullman 0
SPOKANE VALLEY — Pullman carried the offense throughout but was unable to score on defense-minded East Valley, which eventually prevailed in a shootout.
It was the first defeat of the season for the Greyhounds (3-1).
“We possessed the ball really well,” Pullman coach Doug Winchell said. “We just couldn’t break down the bunker defense.”
Pullman 0 0 0 0—0
East Valley 0 0 0 0—1
East Valley wins shootout 3-1
Pullman: French.
East Valley: Stevens, Baxter, Stern.
Shots — Pullman 12, East Valley 1. Saves — Pullman: none, East Valley: Marquette 9.
TENNISClarkston boys 4, North Central 3
Mason VanTine, a junior in his first year of high school tennis, rallied from a first-set loss to win at No. 2 singles and lift Clarkston to a tight Class 2A Greater Spokane League home triumph against North Central.
Gavin Wickens of Clarkston (2-3, 1-1) rolled to a 6-2, 6-4 victory at No. 1 singles while Norbert Kulesza and Brayden Woods prevailed at No. 1 doubles.
Singles — Gavin Wickens, Clk, def. Andrew Leizen 6-2, 6-4; Mason VanTine, Clk, def. Jordan Steinhart 3-6, 6-2, 6-0; Nikko McDowell, NC, def. Aiden Schnatterle 6-0, 6-0; Forrest Yegge, NC, def. Gabe Rathbun 6-0, 6-0.
Doubles — Norbert Kulesza and Brayden Woods, Clk, def. Caleb Kassner and Majeed Askar 6-4, 6-1; Adam Caudle and Zane Leslie, Clk, def. Max Faught and Q Hugns 6-0, 6-0; North Central won by forfeit.
Clarkston girls 6, North Central 1
SPOKANE — Clarkston battled through three of four singles matches and dominated all three doubles contests for a Class 2A Greater Spokane League victory against North Central of Spokane.
The Bantams (4-1, 1-1) were missing some regular starters who were participating in the Asotin County Fair.
Singles — Jenna Allen, Clk, def. McKenzie Letsch 6-1, 6-3; Grace Lindsey, NC, def. Corah Cassel 1-6, 6-4, 7-6; Maggie Ogden, Clk, def. Rylie Annis 4-6, 6-0, 6-2; Audrey Whittle, Clk, def. Jenna Buruson 6-2, 6-4
Doubles — Natalie Elskamp and Rachel Hoffman, Clk, def. Amy Howlett and Richae Ruiz 6-1, 6-0; Mattie Betts and Mya Mendoza, Clk, def. Star Solis and Alexis Shaleck 6-0, 6-0; Paige McKenzie and Joanna Schnatterle, Clk, def. Emma Denny and Kylie F. 6-1, 6-0
Pullman girls 5, Othello 2
OTHELLO, Wash. — Gwyn Heim blanked her opponent at No. 1 as Pullman again swept the singles contests to defeat Othello in a Class 2A Greater Spokane League match.
No. 2 singles player Addison Hawes also won 6-0, 6-0, while the No. 2 doubles duo of Hannah Gecas and Kalee Hildebrand continued its winning ways.
Singles — Gwyn Heim, Pul, def. Mackenzie Fultz 6-0, 6-0; Addison Hawes, Pul, def. Melissa Roman 6-0, 6-0; Renee Sun, Pul, def. Shaily Tlahuel, Oth 6-0, 6-3; Subashree Venkatasubramanian, Pul, def Demi Dorrow 6-0, 6-0.
Doubles — Maciah Tovar and Julissa Cantu, Oth def. Chelsie George and Chloe Schnore 6-4, 6-4; Hannah Gecas and Kalee Hildebrand, Pul, def. Sydney Anderson and Kendra Freeman 6-2, 6-1; Kenzie Simpson and Hazel Ritchie, Oth, def. Kei Bromley and Lydia Nelson 7-6 (3), 7-6 (5).
Pullman boys 6, Othello 1
PULLMAN — Delayed by rain and hampered by heavy winds, unbeaten Pullman ultimately got the job done in Class 2A Greater Spokane League action against Othello.
The Greyhounds (4-0, 2-0) won all four singles matches in straight sets, none of which were closer than 6-3. The top Pullman doubles team of Connor Lee and Ambrose Wang lost two games in two sets, as did singles players Ravi Lin and Garrison Hoiland.
Singles — Jay Sahaym, Pul, def. Aaron Villarreal 6-3, 6-3; Ravi Lin, Pul, def. Ryan Clay 6-0, 6-2; Vijay Lin, Pul, def. Forest Roylance 6-1, 6-3; Garrison Hoiland, Pul, def. Javier Rodriguez 6-1, 6-1
Doubles — Ambrose Wang and Connor Lee, Pul, def. Jacob Risenmay and Kyler Freeman 6-1, 6-1; Om Sahaym and Seth Luna, Pul, def. Jack Gentry and Brighton Roylance 7-6 (1), 6-1; Seth Giles and Dallin Freeman, Oth, def. Kolby Uhlenkott and Kieran Hampson 6-4, 7-6 (6)
GOLFGreeny honored by WIAA
RENTON, Wash. — Pullman junior Lauren Greeny was honored by the WIAA with its golf athlete of the week award.
Greeny shot a 75 in the first Class 2A Greater Spokane League match at Latah Creek in Spokane, winning top honors by 21 strokes and helping the Greyhounds to a first-place finish. Almost a week later, she had a 77 to win by 11 shots and help Pullman to another victory.
On Wednesday, Greeny shot a 9-under-par 63 at Palouse Ridge. She had an eagle and eight birdies with just one bogey.