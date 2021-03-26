SPOKANE VALLEY — Jolee Nicholas scored twice and Clarkston erased an early deficit to beat East Valley 3-1 in a Class 2A Greater Spokane League girls’ soccer match Thursday.
Luella Skinner assisted on all three goals for the Bantams (5-3), who got a tie-breaking goal from Sadie Thummel early in the second half.
“We threw a new formation at them and it took us about 20 minutes to get dialed with it,” Clarkston coach Ryan Newhouse said. “After that we had good control of the game kept pressure on them.”
Clarkston 1 2—3
East Valley 1 0—1
East Valley — Janice Oliver, 14th.
Clarkston — Jolee Nicholas (Luella Skinner), 25th.
Clarkston — Sadie Thummel (Skinner), 44th.
Clarkston — Nicholas (Skinner), 66th.
Shots — Clarkston 13, East Valley 4
Saves — Clarkston: Eloise Teasley 4. East Valley: Mataya Green 10.
North Central 1, Pullman 0
PULLMAN — North Central of Spokane got on the board in the first five minutes and rode its single goal to victory in Class 2A Greater Spokane League play against Pullman.
“I think we had really good effort from our kids, but it wasn’t good effort collectively,” said Pullman coach Doug Winchell, whose team fell to 3-5. “It was good effort individually. I think we kind of struggled to get on the same page together, both in terms of defending and attacking.”
North Central 1 0—1
Pullman 0 0—0
North Central — Emily Todd (Alexa Deatherage), 5th.
Shots — North Central 7, Pullman 2.
Saves — North Central: Bawden 2, Pullman: Biorn 4.
VOLLEYBALLHounds sweep Highlanders
PULLMAN — Mikayla Uhlenkott collected 12 kills and four aces to lead the Pullman volleyball team past Shadle Park 25-10, 25-18, 25-16 in a Class 2A Greater Spokane League match.
The Greyhounds concluded their season 10-0, having dropped just one set.
Teagan Webster tallied 22 assists for the Greyhounds and Keleigh Myers added 17. Hanna Gecas provided 13 digs and Chloe Flerchinger had seven kills.
Panthers down St. George’s
ASOTIN — Kayla Paine had 14 kills and seven aces as Asotin swept St. George’s in a Class 2B Bi-County League match.
Madison Shriver notched 18 assists for the Panthers, Izzy Bailey added 10 digs and three aces and Makayla Wheeler chipped in five aces.
Bantams win in four
In its season finale, Clarkston turned the tables on North Central of Spokane after dropping the first set for a 22-25, 25-15, 25-22, 25-13 Class 2A Greater Spokane League victory.
“We ended up third in our league,” Clarkston coach Marie Huffman said. “I’m in my first year at Clarkston, with a really good class of seniors and underclassmen. It was good to finish up the season at home.”
Maggie Ogden and Katie Kaufman had 15 kills apiece for the Bantams, and Avery Elmore had 14. Amya Dahl provided 34 assists and three aces, Alyssa Sangster put up 28 digs, and Avah Griner had five blocks.
The Bantams (7-5) were up early in the first set before letting it slip away, but raised their consistent intensity after that and finished with a dominant showing in the fourth.
CROSS COUNTRYTadzhimatov third for Bantams
OTHELLO, Wash. — Officials revised online results of a cross county meet Wednesday, and Clarkston’s Mark Tadzhimatov now is listed as the third-place finisher in the boys’ race.
Mia Bunce of Clarkston placed fourth among girls.
Revised results
GIRLS
Team scores — Othello 19, Rogers 36.
Winner — Sulibeth Mondragon, Oth, 22:19.4.
Clarkston placers — 6. Mia Bunch 26:07.4.
BOYS
Team scores — Rogers 24. Othello 48, Clarkston 51.
Winner — Daniel Lee, Rog, 15:14.8.
Top Clarkston placers — 3. Mark Tadzhimatov 17:30.8; 5. Aaron Bunce 18:17.4; 11. Memphis Broemeling, 20:20.2; 14. Gabe Erickson 20:45.2; 20. Dominic Daugherty 22:15.0.
BASEBALLLapwai, Kamiah games postponed
Scheduled baseball contests featuring Potlatch at Lapwai and Prairie at Kamiah were postponed because of wet conditions.
Prairie and Kamiah will instead play at 4 p.m. today at Kamiah. The Potlatch-Lapwai doubleheader will be made up, but a date has yet to be determined.
SOFTBALLBears-Bulldogs postponed
MOSCOW — A scheduled softball game between Moscow and Genesee was called off because of wet conditions on the Bears’ home field.
No makeup plans have been announced.