The Clarkston Bantams held leads at the three quarter breaks and had to hold off a hard-charging Bengal team for a 55-52 victory Thursday to finish third in the Avista Holiday Tournament at the P1FCU Activity Center on the Lewis-Clark State College campus.

Eloise Teasley led Clarkston (6-2) with 16 points, including six in the fourth quarter. The Bantams finished 24-of-66 (36.4%) shooting overall in the game.

