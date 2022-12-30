The Clarkston Bantams held leads at the three quarter breaks and had to hold off a hard-charging Bengal team for a 55-52 victory Thursday to finish third in the Avista Holiday Tournament at the P1FCU Activity Center on the Lewis-Clark State College campus.
Eloise Teasley led Clarkston (6-2) with 16 points, including six in the fourth quarter. The Bantams finished 24-of-66 (36.4%) shooting overall in the game.
Zoie Kessinger finished with a game-high 16 points for Lewiston (4-7), which rallied from a nine-point deficit in the third quarter to get close. Addison McKarcher added 10 points.
CLARKSTON (6-2)
Kendall Wallace 3 1-4 9, Olivia Gustafson 0 0-0 0, Ryann Combs 2 0-0 5, Taryn Demers 0 0-0 0, Sophie Henderson 0 0-0 0, Eloise Teasley 8 0-0 16, Ella Leavitt 2 0-0 4, Alahondra Perez 4 0-0 8, Smara Powaukee 2 0-0 5, Joey Miller 1 0-0 2, Lexi Villavicencio 2 2-2 6. Totals 24 3-6 55.
LEWISTON (4-7)
Sydney Arellano 0 0-0 0, Reese DeGroot 3 0-0 6, Bre Albright 2 0-0 4, Bay Delich 0 0-0 0, Dilynn Albright 2 0-0 4, Addison McKarcher 5 0-2 10, Zoie Kessinger 6 2-5 16, Lilly Samuels 0 0-0 0, Savanah Burke 5 1-2 12. Totals 23 3-9 52.
Clarkston 17 11 13 14—55
Lewiston 16 6 10 20—52
3-point goals — Wallace 2, Demers, Powaukee, Kessinger 2, Burke.
Moscow 45, Grangeville 39
In the fourth-place girls game of the Avista Holiday Tournament, Moscow built a double-digit halftime lead and withstood a late surge from Grangeville to come out on top.
The Bears (4-9) were boosted by a combined total of five 3-point goals from Punk Knott and Kennedy Thompson, who finished the game with 10 and 16 points, respectively. Madalyn Green and Mattie Thacker each put up 14 points for the Bulldogs (6-7), who got stronger with each passing quarter and had their strongest run by far scoring 15 in the fourth, but were unable to close the gap.
“Playing three games in a row, three days in a row, is tough, and I thought we showed a lot of grit the past two days coming up with wins and just continuing to compete,” Moscow coach Alexa Hardick Tripp said.
GRANGEVILLE (6-7)
Caryss Barger 0 3-4 3, Adri Anderson 1 2-2 4, Abbie Frei 0 0-0 0, Madalyn Green 5 4-7 14, Natalie Long 0 0-0 0, Mattie Thacker 5 4-5 14, Adalei Lefebvre 2 0-0 4, Addisyn Vanderwall 0 0-0 0. Totals 13 12-18 39.
MOSCOW (4-9)
Punk Knott 3 2-2 10, Kolbi Kiblen 0 0-0 0, Myah Parsons 1 0-0 2, Maya Anderson 2 3-4 7, Kennedy Thompson 6 1-3 16, Jalyn Rainer 1 0-0 2, Taylor McLuen 0 0-0 0, Lola Johns 2 2-2 6, Jacque Williams 0 0-0 0, Jessa Skinner 1 0-0 2. Totals 16 6-9 45.
Grangeville 7 8 9 15—39
Moscow 13 12 7 13—45
3-point goals — Thompson 3, Knott 2.
Genesee 58, Colton 48
COLTON — After a seesaw first half, the Bulldogs asserted themselves in the second and upended the host Wildcats in Day 1 action at the Colton Christmas Tournament.
Chloe Grieser (20 points) and Isabelle Monk (16) were the offensive stalwarts for Genesee (6-5), while Audrey Barber secured 14 rebounds to go with her six points. For Colton (5-1), Grace Kuhle put up a team-high 19 points and Kyndra Stout added another 10.
“I was really proud of our girls, because we’ve had numerous opportunities where we’ve played good enough to win games, but down the stretch we’d fold, and we didn’t fold tonight,” Genesee coach Greg Hardie said. “I was really proud of the poise that they had, and just the competitive fight that they showed.”
GENESEE (6-5)
Riley Leseman 3 0-0 9, Monica Seubert 1 0-0 3, Kirsten Flodin 0 0-0 0, Audrey Barber 3 0-0 6, Shelby Hanson 1 0-1 2, Isabelle Monk 5 3-4 16, Chloe Grieser 7 4-6 20, Kendra Meyer 0 2-2 2, Sophie Johnson 0 0-0 0. Totals 20 9-13 58.
COLTON (5-1)
Grace Kuhle 6 5-7 19, Holly Heitstuman 2 0-0 5, Kyndra Stout 4 0-0 10, Ella Nollmeyer 0 0-0 0, Kaydee Heitstuman 2 0-0 4, Clair Moehrle 3 0-0 6, Sydni Whitcomb 1 2-6 4. Totals 18 7-13 48.
Genesee 13 11 18 16—58
Colton 6 21 12 9—48
3-point goals — Leseman 3, Monk 3, Grieser 2, Seubert, Hanson, Kuhle 2, Stout 2, H. Heitstuman.
Colfax 59, Bonners Ferry 35
SPOKANE VALLEY — Unbeaten Colfax asserted itself early en route to victory against Bonners Ferry at the Colton Christmas Tournament.
Brynn McGaughy had a well-rounded showing with 22 points, nine rebounds and five blocks for the Bulldogs, who extended their season-opening winning streak to double digits at 10-0. Hailey Demler provided another 13 points, and eight Colfax players scored in all.
“Our starters did a good job of getting the ball inside and attacking the boards and finishing through contact,” Colfax coach Jordan Holmes said. “I was pleased with them there.”
BONNERS FERRY (6-6)
Jaydin Falk 2 0-0 4, Brooke Petesch 1 0-1 2, Rylie Kimball 1 0-0 2, Mia Blackmore 2 1-2 5, Asha Abubakari 5 8-10 18, McKenna Baisden 0 0-0 0, Braylyn Bayer 2 0-0 4. Totals 13 9-13 35.
COLFAX (10-0)
Jaisha Gibb 2 2-2 6, Makiah Zorb 0 0-0 0, Paige Claassen 2 0-0 5, Olivia Andrus 0 0-0 0, Brenna Gilchrist 0 0-0 0, Hailey Demler 4 3-5 13, Ashley Ring 0 1-3 1, Lauryn York 1 0-0 2, Ava Swan 3 1-3 7, Brynn McGaughy 10 2-3 22, Harper Booth 1 1-2 3, Destiny Nelson 0 0-0 0. Totals 23 10-18 59.
Bonners Ferry 10 12 4 9—35
Colfax 22 12 14 11—59
3-point goals — Demler 2, Claassen.
Pomeroy 65, Dayton-Waitsburg 21
WAITSBURG, Wash. — The Pirates held the Wolfpack of Dayton-Waitsburg to seven-or-fewer points in every quarter of a blowout nonleague road victory.
Jillian Herres tallied 26 points, four rebounds and three assists for Pomeroy (2-4), which held a 33-13 halftime lead. Kendall Dixon added 13 points, eight rebounds, four assists and three steals. Caroline McKeirnan came off the bench and finished with nine points.
“We did all of the little things that led to a win,” Pirates coach Tai Bye said.
Peyton Benavides finished wtih nine points for Dayton-Waitsburg.
POMEROY (2-4)
Jillian Herres 11 3-6 26, Chase Caruso 2 1-2 7, Kiersten Bartles 1 0-0 3, Haliee Brewer 1 0-0 2, Kendall Dixon 5 3-4 13, Taylor Gilbert 1 0-0 3, Hannah Bagby 0 0-0 0, Caroline McKeirnan 4 1-2 9, Izzy Field 1 0-0 2, Grace Hart 0 0-0 0, Maria Altube 0 0-0 0. Totals 26 8-14 65.
DAYTON-WAITSBURG (N/A)
Makenna Barron 1 0-2 2, Kameryn Tupling 0 1-2 1, Alyssa Hollingsworth 0 0-0 0, Peyton Bendavides 4 0-0 9, Teagan Culley 2 0-4 5, Grace Trump 0 1-2 1, Caludia Benavides 0 0-2 0, Marissa Tupling 1 0-1 3, Hannah Peralez 0 0-0 0. Totals 8 2-13 21.
Pomeroy 16 17 14 18—65
Dayton-Waitsburg 5 6 7 3—21
3-point goals — Caruso 2, Herres, Bartles, Gilbert, P. Bendavides, Culley, Tupling.
Ferris 63, Pullman 30
SPOKANE VALLEY — The Saxons of Spokane raced out to a 21-0 lead in the first quarter and cruised from there against the Greyhounds in an Eagle Holiday Classic game at West Valley High School.
Kayla Jones paced Ferris (5-4) with 18 points. Abby Colton and Jaylen Williams also was in double figures with 10 points apiece.
River Sykes tallied 11 points to pace Pullman (0-7).
PULLMAN (0-7)
Meg Limburgh 2 0-0 4, Jennabee Harris 1 0-0 2, Sophie Armstrong 0 0-0 0, Lacie Sines 1 1-2 3, Lillian Cobos 0 0-2 0, Sehra Singh 1 0-0 2, River Sykes 5 0-0 11, Lynnsey Biorn 2 3-5 7. Totals 12 5-11 30.
FERRIS (5-4)
Emmelia Wevers 1 3-4 5, Brooke Chisholm 2 0-0 5, Melissa Nijimbere 1 0-0 2, Elyse Wevers 1 0-0 3, Abby Colton 4 2-3 10, Sadie Sohns 1 0-0 3, Hailey Orton 2 1-2 7, Jaylen Williams 4 0-0 10, Kayla Jones 4 7-8 18, Maia Siemers 0 0-0 0. Totals 20 13-17 63.
Pullman 0 10 14 6—30
Ferris 21 18 14 10—63
3-point goals — Sykes, Jones 3, Orton 2, Williams 2, Chisholm, El. Wevers, Sohns.
Wilbur-Creston-Keller 50, Asotin 28
COLTON — Asotin came up short against Wilbur-Creston-Keller in Colton Christmas Tournament play.
The Panthers fall to 3-5 on the season, while the Wildcats improve to 3-1. Complete information was not available.
Kellogg 52, Pendleton 50
The Wildcats narrowly overcame the Buckaroos in the seventh-place game at the Avista Holiday Tournament.
BOYS BASKETBALLMoscow 76, Pendleton 54
The early wakeup call didn’t seem to bother the Moscow Bears a lot, as they sprinted out to a 10-point lead and cruised past the Buckaroos of Pendleton (Ore.) in the fourth-place boys game of the Avista Holiday Tournament at the P1FCU Activity Center.
“I was happy with the energy throughout,” Moscow coach Josh Uhrig said. “We put them in tough spots when they had the ball on offense.”
The Bears (6-3) forced Pendleton (5-8) into a whopping 26 turnovers in the game.
Dylan Rehder paced Moscow with 27 points, hitting seven 3-pointers. Traiden Cummings added 11 points. Caleb Skinner finished with eight points and 14 rebounds, including 11 on the offensive end. Ten of those offensive rebounds came in the first half.
“He gave us so much energy on the offensive glass,” Uhrig said.
Evan Lehnert tallied 14 points for the Buckaroos.
PENDLETON (5-8)
Benito Jennings 0 0-0 0, Gauge Rueber 1 1-2 3, Easton Gomez 2 0-0 5, Lyle Soaring Eagle 2 0-0 4, Carter Cary 3 0-0 8, Jaydon Hoffert 3 0-0 8, Evan Lehnert 5 0-0 14, Kasen Heinrich 1 0-0 2, Max Chapman 2 5-5 9, Christian Carr 0 1-2 1. Totals 19 7-9 54.
MOSCOW (6-3)
Cody Wilson 1 0-0 3, Brayson Reed 2 0-0 5, Traiden Cummings 4 2-2 11, Elom Afatchao 0 0-0 0, Dylan Rehder 10 0-0 27, Grant Abendroth 3 0-0 6, Joey Williams 0 2-2 2, Caleb Skinner 3 2-4 8, Zac Skinner 1 0-0 2, Ian Hillman 6 0-1 12. Totals 30 6-9 76.
Pendleton 12 12 16 14—54
Moscow 22 16 15 23—76
3-point goals — Lehnert 4, Cary 2, Hoffert 2, Gomez, Rehder 7, Wilson, Reed, Cummings.
Pullman 91, Timberlake 75
SPOKANE VALLEY — Jaedyn Brown exploded for 43 points to pace the Greyhounds, the third-ranked team in Washington Class 2A state poll, in a victory against the Tigers of Spirit Lake that concluded their run in the Eagle Holiday Classic at West Valley High School.
“We got off to another good start,” Pullman coach Craig Brantner said. “I was impressed with how hard Timberlake played today; they really got after it defensively. They got after loose balls. I thought our kids learned something from them — how hard people are going to play against us.”
Austin Hunt contributed 15 points and Champ Powaukee tallied 14 for Pullman (7-0), which raced out to a six-point first-quarter lead and kept on building from there.
Hunter Higgins tallied 31 points for Timberlake (3-7). Rajanee Olivari contributed 15 points.
PULLMAN (7-0)
Jaedyn Brown 16 4-5 43, Tanner Barbour 3 1-1 7, Logan Thompson 0 0-0 0, Champ Powaukee 5 3-4 14, Alex Bickelhaupt 0 0-0 0, Cade Hill 0 0-0 0, Caleb Northcroft 1 0-0 2, Dane Sykes 3 3-5 9, Lucian Pendry 1 0-0 2, Austin Hunt 6 3-3 15. Totals 35 14-18 91.
TIMBERLAKE-SPIRIT LAKE (3-7)
Rajanee Olivari 7 0-0 15, Cooper Lentz 0 2-2 2, Ayson McLuskie 2 0-0 5, Jacob Yetter 2 0-0 5, Jacob Vallieres 2 2-5 8, Hunter Higgins 12 6-7 31, Vaughn Higgins 2 0-0 5, Wyatt MacArthur 2 0-0 4. Totals 29 10-14 75.
Pullman 22 23 22 24—91
Timberlake 16 21 18 20—75
3-point goals — Brown 7, Powaukee, H. Higgins 3, Vallieres 2, Olivari, McLuskie, Yetter, V. Higgins.
Lewiston 49, Clarkston 39
The Bengals took charge in the second half en route to victory against the Bantams in the Avista Holiday Tournament third-place game.
Lewiston moved to 7-2 on the season, while Clarkston dropped to 4-4.
A complete box score was not available at press time.
Lewiston 16 10 13 10—49
Clarkston 12 12 9 6—39
Colfax 62, Cheney 49
SPOKANE VALLEY — The Bulldogs had three players score in double figures as they pulled away to beat the Blackhawks in an Eagle Holiday Classic game at West Valley High School.
Adrik Jenkin had 20 points to lead Colfax (8-1), which held a 28-18 lead at halftime. Seth Lustig finished with 15 points and Bradyn Heislberg tallied 13.
“We were able to knock down a couple of 3s in the fourth quarter, and then we were able to hit our free throws,” Bulldogs coach Reece Jenkin said. Colfax was perfect on all six attempts at the line in the final quarter.
Evan Stinson scored 22 points to pace Cheney (4-4), which got to within seven at the start of the fourth quarter. Gentz Hilburn added 10.
COLFAX (8-1)
Bradyn Heilsberg 4 3-4 11, Adrik Jenkin 7 0-0 20, Carson Gray 2 0-0 5, JD Peterson 0 0-0 0, Seth Lustig 6 3-3 15, Brice Hammer 0 0-0 0, Drew VanTine 0 0-0 0, Mason Gilchrist 0 0-3 0, J.P Wigen 3 2-2 8, Jaxon Wick 1 0-0 3. Totals 23 8-12 62.
CHENEY (4-4)
Gentz Hilburn 5 0-0 10, Alex Hinrichs 2 0-0 4, Jakeb Vallance 3 0-0 8, Tyler Ashcroft 0 0-0 0, Camden Collins 0 0-2 0, Miles Hoover 0 0-0 0, Carter Ittner 0 0-0 0, Grayson Burton 0 0-0 0, Liam Carver 2 1-2 5, Evan Stinson 9 1-2 22. Totals 21 2-6 49.
Colfax 10 18 13 21—62
Cheney 8 10 16 15—49
3-point goals — Jenkin 6, Gray, Wick, Stinson 3, Vallance 2.
Kamiah 55, Nyssa 35
NEW PLYMOUTH, Idaho — Bouncing back from a Day 1 defeat, Kamiah topped Nyssa (Ore.) in Day 2 action at the New Plymouth Tournament.
The Kubs improved to 7-1 on the season. Complete information was not available.
Kellogg 65, Prairie 30
Prairie of Cottonwood fell to Kellogg in the seventh-place game of the Avista Holiday Tournament.
The Pirates sunk to 1-7 on the season, while the Wildcats improved to 5-3. Complete information was not available.
Dayton-Waitsburg 55, Pomeroy 44
WAITSBURG, Wash. — The Wolfpack of Dayton-Waitsburg held off visiting Pomeroy in nonleague play.
Both teams are now 3-3 on the season. Complete information was not available.
WRESTLINGCV goes 2-1 at CIL duals
ST. MARIES — The Clearwater Valley wrestling team won two of three duals at the Central Idaho League meet at St. Maries High School.
The Rams of Kooskia beat Potlatch 75-6 and St. Maries 47-33 but fell 52-33 to Kellogg.
Keyan Boller (138), Anthony Fabbi (145) and Connor Weddle (182) each won all three of their matches. Boller and Fabbi pinned all of their opponents.
Clearwater Valley results
113 — Tomas Gonzalez 2-1.
120 — Tanner Labrum 2-1.
126 — Rayne Martinez 1-1.
132 — Keegan Robeson 2-1.
138 — Keyan Boller 3-0.
145 — Anthony Fabbi 3-0.
152 — Jake Fabbi 2-1.
160 — Estuardo Puderbaugh 2-1.
170 — Payton Wilson 1-2.
182 — Connor Weddle 3-0.
195 — Bass Myers 2-1.
220 — Ethan Brousseau 2-1.
285 — Isaac Goodwin 2-1.
SWIMMINGPullman takes second at invite
WALLA WALLA — The Pullman swimming team registered an impressive five victories late Wednesday at the nine-team Blue Devil Invitational at the Walla Walla Swim Club.
In a meet that had seven Class 4A team, the Greyhounds placed second wtih 455 points, behind meet champion Hanford’s 528.
The 400 free relay of sophomores Jake McCoy and Zaine Pumphrey, and juniors Teo Uberuaga and William Miller, took first in a state-meet-qualifying time of 3 minutes, 21.72 seconds.
Miller set the school record and qualified for the state meet by winning the 50 freestyle in 21.73. He also won the 100 free in a state-qualifying time of 47.24.
McCoy also had state qualifying times in winning the 100 backstroke (51.71) and the 200 individual medley (1:54.05), also setting the school record in the latter event.
Team scores — 1. Hanford 528; 2. Pullman 455; 3. Walla Walla 332; 4. Weatchee 290; 5. Moses Lake 234; 5. Richland 178; 7. Pasco 64; 8. Chiawana 53; 9. Hermiston 18.
Top Pullman finishes
200 medley relay — 3. Pullman (Jake McCoy, Troy Reed, Scott Frye, William Miller) 1:42.83.
200 freestyle — 4. Zaine Pumphrey 1:56.55.
200 IM — 1. McCoy 1:54.05.
50 free — 1. Miller 21.73.
100 butterfly — 7. Levi Ritter 1:04.15.
100 free — 1. Miller 47.24.
500 free — 3. Teo Uberuaga 5:08.29.
200 free relay — 2. Pullman (Pumphrey, Michael Campbell, Reed, Uberuaga) 1:38.33.
100 backstroke — 1. McCoy 51.71.
100 breaststroke — 3. Reed 1:09.38.
400 free relay — 1. Pullman (McCoy, Pumphrey, Uberuaga, Miller) 3:21.72.