SPOKANE — Tori Blewett recorded a triple and a double, and teammates Cassidy Arnott and Hannah Murphy also contributed extra-base hits as visiting Clarkston stormed to a 24-0 Class 2A Greater Spokane League rout of North Central of Spokane pm Wednesday.
The Bantams improved to 2-3 on the season.
Freshman Emma McManigle pitched a complete game, permitting just two hits.
A full linescore was unavailable.
Clarkston 267 72—24 7 0
N. Central 000 00—0 2 6
Kendrick 13, Kamiah 4
KAMIAH — Emily Proctor extended visiting Kendrick’s lead to 10 runs with an inside-the-park home run to right field in the fourth inning, highlighting the Tigers’ runaway 13-4 softball win against nonleague foe Kamiah/Clearwater Valley.
Kendrick prevailed after four innings, as the game ended because of a hour-and-a-half time limit.
Hannah Tweit added a triple and Morgan Silflow tacked on a three-run double for the Tigers (10-2). Taylor Boyer, Natalie Kimbley and Erin Morgan totaled two RBI apiece.
Morgan, starting in the circle, went 3 2/3 innings, fanning five against one hit and four walks.
“We didn’t hit overly well. Their pitcher threw pretty well, but we got hits in key situations and ran the bases well,” Kendrick coach Morgan LeBlanc said. “Erin came in and threw really well. Can’t say enough about her. She threw strikes and we played good defense behind her.”
Krams pitcher Jessica Ketola struck out nine.
The Tigers will play a doubleheader at 4 p.m. at Potlatch today.
Kendrick 450 4—13 7 1
Kamiah 000 4—4 1 4
Erin Morgan, Taylor Boyer (4), Harley Heimgartner (4) and Emily Proctor. Jessica Ketola and Reese McMurtie.
Kendrick hits — Boyer 2, Proctor (HR), Hannah Tweit (3B), Morgan Silflow (2B), Heimgartner, Natalie Kimbley.
Kamiah hit — Kayleigh Tavernier.
TENNISClarkston girls 5, Lewiston 2
Kerington Tenwick of Clarkston battled to a 5-7, 6-3, 6-2 No. 1 singles victory against Lewiston’s Rylei Carper, Katie Kaufman dropped only one game at No. 4 singles and the Bantams swept all three doubles matches in a nonleague victory against visiting Lewiston.
“Bouncing back from a disappointing outing yesterday, the girls really came ready to play,” Clarkston coach Margaret Denton said.
Singles — Kerington Tenwick, Clk, def. Rylei Carper 5-7, 6-3, 6-2; Jenna Allen, Clk, def. Shelby Hobbs 6-3, 6-3; Allie Olson, Lew, def. Corah Cassell 7-5, 6-2; Katie Kaufman, Clk, def. Cathryn Ho 6-0, 6-1.
Doubles — Ryan Finch/Morgan Moran, Lew, def. Maggie Ogden/Claire Teasley 6-2, 6-1; Natalie Elskamp/Rachel Hoffman, Clk, def. Lexi Ahlers/Rachel Sheppard 6-3, 6-0; Matti Betts/Maddie Kaufman, Clk, def. Gretchen Pals/Hope Scott 6-1, 6-2.
Lewiston boys 7, Clarkston 0
Garrett Beardsley won a 6-0, 6-0 No. 3 singles shutout and visiting Lewiston gave up 12 total games in 12 sets played en route to a nonleague border battle sweep of Clarkston at the McConnell-Adams Tennis Complex.
“Lewiston’s a strong team,” Clarkston coach John Kowatsch said. “Even without their top two boys (Austin and Dylan Gomez), they’re pretty deep. We’re still improving, just getting better.”
Singles — Christian Bren, Lew, def. Gavin Wickens 6-2, 6-2; Sinjin Caviness, Lew, def. Mason VanTine 6-2, 6-1; Garrett Beardsley, Lew, def. Esten Williams 6-0, 6-0; Lewiston won by forfeit.
Doubles — Tristen Bachman/Henry Parkey, Lew, def. Brayden Woods/Norbert Kulesza 6-1, 6-1; Daniel Brereton/Kayden Laferriere, Lew, def. Adam Caudle/Aiden Schnatterle 6-1, 6-1; Austin Lawrence/Brennan Barrick, Lew, def. Zane Leslie/Gabe Rathbun 6-0, 6-1.
TRACK AND FIELDPomeroy’s Slaybaugh breaks school record
POMEROY — Colton Slaybaugh, competing for host Pomeroy, broke the school’s record with a 14-foot, half-inch mark in the pole vault at a 12-team Class 1B/2B meet.
Slaybaugh’s mark is the best thus far recorded in the state at the 1B level.
Asotin’s boys claimed the team victory, with Carson Benner and Dane Neace sweeping the hurdles, Kamea Kauhi conquering the high jump and Jonah Goeckner claiming a win in the 400.
On the girls’ side, the Panthers placed second. They pocketed a win in the 800 relay and Haylee Appleford won the shot put.
Garfield-Palouse’s girls wound up third. Kennedy Cook took the 200 and 400-meter races, and the Vikings added a 1,600 relay win.
Pomeroy’s girls registered a pair of individual victories — Raelin Borley in the javelin and Katie Boyer in the pole vault.
The Pirates’ Troy Steele earned a win in the shot put, and placed top four in every throwing event to help Pomeroy to a third-place finish.
Gar-Pal’s Ethan Cook won in the 1,600.
“There’s a lot of kids that missed athletics. They just want to compete and it’s really fun to see that love, to see our kids compete and break records,” Pomeroy coach Adam Van Vogt said. “Most of the other coaches are saying the same thing. It’s been fun to see the kids out and competing.”
BOYS
Team scores — Asotin 153.5; Valley Christian 65; Pomeroy 61; Oakesdale 57; Tekoa-Rosalia 51; Garfield-Palouse 45.5; Yakama Tribal 43; Wellpinit 38; Odessa 30; DeSales 27; Mary Walker 23; Prescott 16.
Top 3 area individuals
100 — 2. Carson Benner, Aso, 11.95
200 — 2. Ethan Cook, G-P, 25.06; 3, CJ Pasion, Aso, 25.25.
400 — 1. Jonah Goeckner, Aso, 56.41.
800 — 2. Danny Laughary, G-P, 2:16.60; 3. Paul Pederson, Aso, 2:17.80.
1,600 — 1. Cook, 4:57.50; 2. Pederson, 4:57.57; 3. Ian Engledow, Aso, 5:01.25.
110 hurdles — 1. Benner, 20.15.
300 hurdles — 1. Dane Neace, Aso, 49.70.
1,600 relay — 2. Asotin (Goeckner, Heier, Warwick, Pasion) 4:02.70.
High jump — 1. Kamea Kauhi, Aso, 5-8.
Long jump — 2. Benner, 18-2; 3. Neace, 17-8¼.
Triple jump — 2. Benner, 37-8; 3. Neace, 37-5.
Pole vault — 1. Colton Slaybaugh, Pom, 14-0½; 3. Logan Ledgerwood, Pom, 12-0.
Shot put — 1. Troy Steele, Pom, 37-0.
Discus — 2. Steele, 106-0.
Javelin — 3. Jon Warwick, Aso, 124-2.
GIRLS
Team scores — Valley Christian 142; Asotin 121.5; Garfield-Palouse 74.5; Oakesdale 57; Wellpinit 52.5; Pomeroy 50.5; Odessa 50; DeSales 48; Mary Walker 26; Prescott 19; Yakama Tribal 18; Tekoa-Rosalia 10.
Top 3 area individuals
200 — 1. Kennedy Cook, G-P, 27.79.
400 — 1. Cook, 1:05.11; 2. Sadie Thummel, Aso, 1:07.12.
1,600 — 2. Chloe Overberg, Aso, 5:25.46; 3. Lola Edwards, G-P, 6:26.10.
100 hurdles — 2. Emmalyn Barnea, Aso, 19.22; 3. Rilynn Heimgartner, Aso, 20.05.
300 hurdles — 2. Barnea, 53.8.
400 relay — 2. Gar-Pal (Appel, Blomgren, Laughary, Cook) 56.35.
800 relay — 1. Asotin (Barnea, Connor, Heimgartner, Thummel) 1:58.62; 2. Asotin 2 2:04.68.
1,600 relay — 1. Gar-Pal (Edwards, Southern, Gibler, Snekvik) 5:13.04.
High jump — 2. Skye Mackintosh, Aso, 4-10; Haliee Brewer, Pom, 4-6.
Pole vault — 1. Katie Boyer, Pom, 7-3; 2. Brewer, 5-6.
Shot put — 1. Haylee Appleford, Aso, 35-10¾.
Discus — 2. Appleford, 104-7; 3. Kenzie Paris, Aso, 86-10½.
Javelin — 1. Raelin Borley, Pom, 88-7½; 3. Appleford, 86-8.
GIRLS’ SOCCERGSL releases all-league honorees
SPOKANE — Several area athletes were honored by the Greater Spokane League when the league recently announced its Class 2A girls’ soccer teams.
Clarkston junior Luella Skinner was one of two who were named offensive MVP in voting done by the coaches. Bantams senior forward Jolee Nicholas and Pullman sophomore defender Alene Itani were first-team selections.
Shadle Park swept the rest of the top honors, as Kyleigh Archer shared the offensive MVP award with Skinner, Briona Epefanio was the defensive MVP and Rik Robles was named coach of the year.
FIRST TEAM
Forward — Emily Todd, North Central; Jolee Nicholas, Clarkston. Midfielder — Janis Oliver, East Valley; Hailey Hooks, Rogers; Janelly Verduzco, Othello; Alexa Deatherage, North Central; Olivia Wicks, Shadle Park. Defender — Alene Itani, Pullman; Cassie Brown, North Central; Abbie Sicilia, West Valley. Goalkeeper — Madison Moloney, West Valley.
SECOND TEAM
Forward — Auber Thomas, Shadle Park. Midfielder — Jenna Allen, Clarkston; Gillian Simpson, West Valley; Molly Fisher, West Valley. Defender — Ruby Mondragon, Othello; Elise McDougle, Pullman; Amaree Moore, Rogers; Kendall Delp, North Central; Bailey Komar, Shadle Park; Madison Carr, West Valley.
HONORABLE MENTION
Forward — Morgan Rojas, West Valley. Midfielder — Hailey Talbot, Pullman; Joanna Schnatterle, Clarkston. Defender — Kaitlyn Hathaway, East Valley; Keely Franklin, Pullman; Kerrington Tenwick, Clarkston; Claire Teasley, Clarkston; Jamie Ross, East Valley.