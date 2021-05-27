A Dawson Packwood free throw put Clarkston up by four with 10 seconds remaining on the clock, giving the host Bantams just enough of a cushion that a 3-pointer before the buzzer from visiting North Central’s Levi Edwards could not force overtime in the Bantams’ 61-60 Class 2A Greater Spokane League boys’ basketball win.
Clarkston (4-0) fell into a 20-8 hole against a hot North Central offense midway through the first quarter before battling back to claim a three-point lead by halftime. The Bantams were up by seven through the third quarter, then held off a late rally for the victory.
Coach Justin Jones credited Packwood and Conrad Dudley’s efforts off the bench as essential to the Clarkston comeback after North Central’s impressive start.
“They worked extremely well together, defended well and helped us get back in that game,” he said.
Misael Perez led Clarkston scorers with 15 points including nine from 3-point goals, while Wyat Chatfield scored 12.
NORTH CENTRAL (1-3)
J. Minor 0 0-0 0, A. King 0 0-0 0, L. Thomason 4 0-0 8, A. Harle 0 0-0 0, O. Cremeers 0 0-0 0, J. Williams 2 0-0 6, J. Martin 3 0-0 6, P. Eggleston 0 0-0 0, L. Edwards 8 3-3 25, O. Renz 4 0-0 9, A. Barnusky 2 0-0 6. Totals 23 3-3 60.
CLARKSTON (4-0)
Wyat Chatfield 5 2-5 12, Misael Perez 5 2-4 15, Trevor Ray 3 0-0 8, Mason VanTine 1 0-0 2, Kasch Auer 2 0-0 6, Xavier Santana 3 0-0 8, Dawson Packwood 0 1-2 1, Austin Steinwand 0 0-0 0, Simon Henry 0 0-0 0, Dawson Blunt 1 2-4 4, Cole Morscheck 0 0-0 0, Conrad Dudley 2 1-1 5. Totals 22 8-16 61.
Clarkston 19 16 19 7—61
North Central 24 8 15 13—60
3-point goals — Perez 3, Ray 2, Auer 2, Santana 2, Edwards 6, Barnusky 2, Williams 2, Renz.
JV — North Central def. Clarkston.
Pullman 65, Othello 29
PULLMAN — Ayden Barbour finished with 18 points and five assists as the Greyhounds raced out to an early lead and never looked back in a Class 2A Greater Spokane League victory against the visiting Huskies.
Steven Burkett added 16 points and seven rebounds, and Greyson Hunt chipped in 12 points and seven boards for Pullman (2-2), which had leads of 15-4, 29-12 and 41-20 at the quarter breaks.
Jorge Buenrostro finished with 14 points for Othello (2-2).
OTHELLO (2-2)
Rodrigo Garza 2 0-1 5, Joshua Tovar 0 0-0 0, Jorge Buenrostro 4-13 2-2 14, Juan Martinez 0-5 1-2 1, Julian Alegria 1 0-0 2, Logan Hollenbeck 0 0-0 0, Andre Garza 0 0-0 0, Isaac Guzman 3 0-0 8. Totals 10 3-9 29.
PULLMAN (2-2)
Steven Burkett 6 0-0 16, Greyson Hunt 5 2-3 12, Ayden Barbour 5 6-7 18, Tanner Barbour 3 2-3 8, Riley Pettitt 1 0-0 2, Brady Wells 1 2-2 5, Ryker Tippett 0 0-0 0, Champ Powaukee 1 0-1 2, Tom Cole 0 2-2 2. Totals 22 14-18 65.
Othello 4 8 8 9—29
Pullman 15 14 13 23—65
3-point goals — Burkett 4, A. Barbour 2, Wells, Buenrostro 4, Guzman 2.
Garfield-Palouse 66, Wilbur-Creston 40
WILBUR — Austin Jones tied his career high-scoring mark with 30 points and had 10 assists to lead the way as Garfield-Palouse bested Wilbur-Creston in nonleague play.
Teammate Cameron Merrill had his own double-double of 12 points and 10 rebounds, while Jaxson Orr scored 11.
GARFIELD-PALOUSE (6-1)
Austin Jones 8 12-15 30, Jaxson Orr 5 0-0 11, Kyle Bankus 2 0-0 5, Cameron Merrill 6 0-0 12, Brandon Hallan 0 0-0 0, Liam Orfe 4 0-0 8, Colton Pfaff 0 0-0 0. Totals 25 12-15 66.
WILBUR-CRESTON
Calub Dreger 0 0-0 0, Mason Wheeler 3 0-1 6, Peyton Michel 0 0-0 0, Lance Berkey 1 0-0 2, Beckett Odegaard 9 12-14 30, Luke Button 0 0-0 0, Blaze Berkey 1 0-0 2. Totals 14 12-15 40.
Garfield-Palouse 19 18 18 11—66
Wilbur-Creston 6 12 14 8—40
3-point goals — Jones, Orr, Bankus.
Liberty Christian 60, Pomeroy 43
RICHLAND, Wash. — Pomeroy outscored Liberty Christian in the second half, but a 20-point halftime deficit was too much to overcome in nonleague play.
Trent Gwinn scored 19 and Trevin Kimble chipped in 17 for the Pirates (2-6), who were playing their third game in as many days.
“The second half was the best team defense we have played this year and we were able to move the ball and get open shots most of the half,” coach Chris Wolf said.
POMEROY (2-6, 1-2)
Fruh 0 0-0 0, Gwinn 7 3-8 19, Kimble 6 5-6 17, B. Mings 1 0-0 2, J. Mings 2 1-2 5, Severs 0 0-0 0, Roberts 0 0-0 0. Totals 16 9-16 43.
LIBERTY CHRISTIAN
Smith 0 0-0 0, Bishop 7 0-0 17, Dunham 5 0-0 11, McClure 2 2-2 7, Hayden 2 0-1 4, Lesser 1 0-0 2, Mensringer 1 0-0 2, Connolly 7 2-3 17, Bogen 0 0-0 0. Totals 25 4-6 60.
Pomeroy 7 10 12 14—43
Liberty Chr. 19 18 13 10—60
3-point goals — Bishop 3, Gwinn 2, Dunham, McClure, Connolly.
Oakesdale 62, Colton 25
OAKESDALE — Traveling Colton fell to Southeast 1B League opponent Oakesdale.
The Wildcats (1-6, 1-5) got nine points apiece from Matthew Reisenauer and Ras Arnold. Three Oakesdale players scored in double digits.
A complete box score was not available.
OAKESDALE (1-6, 1-5)
Jackson Perry 12, Tyler Bober 12, Alex McHargne 2, Hit Hockett 7, Shawn Bober 3, Ryan Baljo 2, Gavin Shrope 6, Logan Brown 2, Simon Anderson 14, Jaxon Eads 2.
COLTON
Dalton McCann 3, Grant Wolf 0, Jaxon Moehrle 2, Ryan Impson 0, Matthew Reisenauer 9, Ras Arnhold 9.
GIRLS’ BASKETBALLColton 52, Oakesdale 35
OAKESDALE, Wash. — Seniors Rylee Vining and Josie Schultheis combined for 22 points in their final game as Wildcats, helping Colton to a runaway win against Southeast 1B League opponent Oakesdale.
“It was a tremendous way for them to end their careers,” coach Clark Vining said. “They’ve had a great run these past four years, won a couple of state championships. It’s a great way to end. They’ll be missed, for sure.”
The Wildcats (7-2) ended the first quarter trailing by four, but outscored the Nighthawks (4-1) by 16 in the second period and cruised from there.
“There was a lot of emotion to start, but we settled in and got our bearings,” Vining said.
Colton hit seven 3-pointers. Maggie Meyer contributed 16 points to cap the delayed spring season.
“They stayed ready and it was nice to get an opportunity to play,” Vining said.
COLTON (7-2)
Rylee Vining 5 1-1 12, Maggie Meyer 5 4-4 16, Mary Pluid 0 0-0 0, Kyndra Stout 3 0-0 8, Josie Schultheis 3 2-2 10, Kaydee Heitstuman 0 0-0 0, Sidni Whitcomb 0 0-0 0, Lola Baerlocher 1 4-4 6. Totals 17 10-11 52.
OAKESDALE (4-1)
Emily Dingman 0 2-2 2, Jessie Reed 5 1-5 11, Marilla Hockett 1 0-0 2, Bree Rawls 0 0-0 0, Payton Davis 0 2-2 2, Samantha Holling 0 0-0 0, LouEllen Reed 4 4-7 13, Kaylee Hinnenkamp 2 1-2 5. Totals 12 10-18 35.
Colton 9 20 17 6—52
Oakesdale 13 4 9 9—35
3-point goals — Meyer 2, Stout 2, Schultheis 2, Vining, L. Reed.
Clarkston 80, North Central 23
Maggie Ogden had a double-double of 17 points and 10 rebounds for unbeaten Clarkston as the Bantams held visiting North Central to a single-digit scoring output in each quarter of a 2A Greater Spokane League rout.
Sisters Ashlyn and Kendall Wallace added 17 and 15 points respectively to the Clarkston ledger. Each of the eight Bantams to see playing time scored at least five.
“They started off in what’s becoming their traditional start,” Clarkston coach Debbie Sobotta. “High-pressure and full-court, causing turnovers and scoring off those turnovers. Very impressed with how the girls share the ball and find the open person.”
The Bantams (5-0, 4-0) had only three team fouls.
CLARKSTON (5-0, 4-0)
Kendall Wallace 5 1-1 15, Ashlyn Wallace 5 4-4 17, Jacey Hernandez 3 0-0 7, Maggie Ogden 7 2-2 17, Alohondra Perez 2 0-0 5, Erika Pickett 3 0-0 7, Eloise Teasley 3 0-0 6, Alyssa Whittle 3 0-0 6. Totals 31 7-7 80.
NORTH CENTRAL
Ervin 0 0-0 0, Hayes 0 1-2 1, Sherman 0 0-0 0, Wilcox 1 0-0 3, Patrice 1 0-0 2, Schoeffler 1 0-0 3, Tonasket 2 0-0 6, Hamilton 3 2-2 8. Totals 8 3-4 23.
Clarkston 30 17 20 13—80
North Central 8 8 5 2—23
3-point goals — K. Wallace 4, A. Wallace 3, Ogden, Perez, Pickett, Hernandez, Tonasket 2, Wilcox, Schoeffler.
JV — Clarkston def. North Central.
Othello 47, Pullman 46
PULLMAN — Battling back from a double-digit deficit in the first quarter, Pullman gave itself an opportunity late, but couldn’t complete the rally in a Class 2A Greater Spokane League loss to Othello.
“They jumped on us early and we clawed back but couldn’t quite get over the hump at the end,” first-year Greyhounds coach Angie Barbour said. “We couldn’t get a last-second shot to fall. Another few minutes, and maybe it’s a different outcome.”
Pullman (2-2, 0-1 GSL) was paced by Elise McDougle, who scored 12 points and “played tough defense” on Othello star Annalee Coronado.
Meghan McSweeney totaled 14 for the Hounds, who outscored the Huskies (1-3, 1-0) by four points in the second half.
“We’re in just about every game, so that’s good progress,” Barbour said. “We just weren’t as prepared as we’d hoped to be in the first quarter.”
OTHELLO (1-3, 1-0)
Jeweliana Pruneda 2 0-0 4, Annalee Coronado 5 2-3 15, Ashley Perez 4 0-2 8, Maciah Tovar 5 1-1 12, Persayis Garza 3 0-0 6, Nerissa Vasquez 0 0-0 0. Totals 20 3-6 47.
PULLMAN (2-2, 0-1)
Meg Limburg 0 0-0 0, Elise McDougle 6 0-0 12, Audrey Pitzer 2 2-2 7, Kelsi Benton 0 0-0 0, Hailey Talbot 4 0-0 8, Meghan McSweeney 5 3-6 14, Marissa Carper 0 0-0 0, Mikayla Uhlenkott 1 0-0 2, Addi Hawes 0 0-0 0, Sehra Singh 2 0-0 5. Totals 19 5-8 46.
Othello 14 11 11 11—47
Pullman 10 10 13 13—46
3-point goals — Coronado 3, Tovar, Pitzer, McSweeney, Singh.
Pomeroy 51, Liberty Christian 25
RICHLAND, Wash. — Keely Maves racked up 22 points and made seven rebounds for the Pomeroy offense as the Pirates dismissed visiting Liberty Christian of Richland.
The Pirates (2-3, 1-1) held the Patriots to single-digit scoring outputs in each quarter.
“We came out with great energy and executed our defensive game plan well,” Pomeroy coach Brock Ledgerwood said. “It was a solid team effort, and our defense led to some easy offense.”
POMEROY (2-3, 1-1)
Chase Caruso 2 2-2 7, Elizabeth Ruchert 1 0-0 2, Jadence Gingerich 0 0-0 0, Maya Kowatsch 4 0-0 8, Jillian Herres 3 1-2 7, Keely Maves 10 1-2 22, Kendall Dixon 2 1-2 5, Hallie Brewer 0 0-0 0, Hannah Bagby 0 0-0 0, Ashlee Pemberton 0 0-0 0. Totals 22 5-8 51.
LIBERTY CHRISTIAN
Lauren Reed 3 0-2 8, Emma Reed 1 2-3 4, Kaylee Wilson 0 0-0 0, Annalise Drinkard 0 0-0 0, Ali Bush 2 3-4 7, Grace Culver 0 0-0 0, Andrew Lindblom 0 0-0 0, Emilee Lorraine 0 0-0 0, Calista Davis 2 2-3 6, Maggie Grimes 0 0-0 0, Catherine Lindsay 0 0-0 0. Totals 7 7-12 25.
Pomeroy 15 15 8 13—51
Liberty Christian 5 8 3 9—25
3-point goals — Caruso, Maves, Reed 2.
SOFTBALLBarney named 5A IEL MVP
Lewiston junior Taryn Barney was named the Class 5A Inland Empire League MVP by the coaches, it was announced recently.
A total of three other players made the first team for the Bengals, who won their first league title in school history in the sport this spring.
Making the first team were sophomore infielder Loryn Barney, junior utility player Kate Banks and senior pitcher Samantha Mader.
Coeur d’Alene’s Kristine Schmidt was the newcomer of the year, and Post Falls’ Holly Greaves was coach of the year.
FIRST TEAM
Pitchers — Phoebe Schultze, Lake City; Samantha Mader, Lewiston; McKenna Moak, Post Falls.
Infielders — Loryn Barney, Lewiston; Skylar Burke, Coeur d’Alene; Abby Gray, Lake City; Abby Jankay, Lake City.
Outfielders — Kahlea Dumas, Post Falls; Kaycie Barber, Post Falls; Austin Hill, Lake City.
Catcher — Alyssa Krause, Post Falls.
Utility — Alexis Blankenship, Coeur d’Alene; Kate Banks, Lewiston.