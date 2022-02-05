SPOKANE VALLEY — The Bantams’ Xavier Santana had 23 of his 26 points in the second half and Dawson Blount had three big plays toward the end of regulation as the Clarkston boys basketball team knocked off the fifth-ranked Eagles of West Valley, 64-61, in a Class 2A Greater Spokane League game Friday.
“We’re trying to stay one-game-at-a-time, but we’re putting things together at the right time,” Clarkston coach Justin Jones said. “West Valley is a tough place to win, and we were a little clunky at times, but we hung in there.”
At the end of the game, Blount took a charge on the defensive end, had an assist on a basket at the other end, then hit the go-ahead 3-pointer late as he finished with seven points for the Bantams (12-5, 6-2).
“Dawson makes winning plays, and he did tonight,” Jones said.
With 17 seconds left, Santana got a steal and Tuff Tallbull jumped on the ball and ran out the clock.
Rosko Schroeder finished with 20 points for West Valley (16-3, 15-2), while Grady Walker added 16.
CLARKSTON (12-5, 6-2)
Xavier Santana 9 4-7 26, Tuff Tallbull 1 0-0 2, Landon Taylor 1 0-0 2, Cymon Boardman 0 0-0 0, Carter Steinwand 0 0-0 0, Mason Van Tine 4 0-0 8, Robby Reagan 4 1-3 9, Dawson Blunt 2 1-4 7, Conrad Dudley 0 0-0 0, Austin Steinwand 2 4-4 10, Ian Moore 0 0-0 0, Xavier Van Tine 0 0-0 0. Totals 23 10-18 64.
WEST VALLEY-SPOKANE VALLEY (16-3, 5-2)
Parker Munns 0 0-0 0, Matt Buck 0 0-0 0, Ashton Zettle 0 0-0 0, Kamron Holley 0 1-2 1, Jackson Harty 2 1-2 5, Ben Fried 4 2-2 11, Rosko Schroeder 8 0-0 20, John Austin 0 0-0 0, Thomas Price 0 0-0 0, Turner Livingston 3 2-6 8, Raesean Eaton 0 0-0 0, Grady Walker 5 3-4 16, Luke Hone 0 0-0 0. Totals 22 9-16 61.
Clarkston 17 9 24 14—64
West Valley 19 11 19 12—61
3-point goals — Santana 4, Blunt 2, A. Steinwand 2, Schroeder 4, Walker 3, Fried.
JV — West Valley def. Clarkston (OT).
Pullman 81, Rogers 30
PULLMAN — Five Pullman players made double-digit point outputs as the Hounds hammered Rogers of Spokane in Class 2A Greater Spokane League play.
Jaedyn Brown led the way with 19 points, Payton Rogers scored 14, Champ Powaukee had 13, and Grayson Hunt and Tanner Barbour notched 10 apiece. Pullman improved to 16-2 on the season and 7-1 in league play, while the Pirates fell to 1-16 and 1-7.
“We got off to a great start and we just kept on the heat and played well all game long,” Pullman coach Craig Brantner said. “Got to play 13 kids tonight, and it was fun. Got about four or five dunks.”
A complete box score was not available.
PULLMAN (16-2, 7-1)
Grayson Hunt 5 0-0 10, Payton Rogers 6 0-1 14, Tanner Barbour 4 2-2 10, Riley Pettitt 0 0-0 0, Thomas Cole 2 0-0 4, Luke Pendry 0 0-0 0, Jaedyn Brown 8 0-0 19, Champ Powaukee 6 0-0 13, Tyler Elbracht 1 0-0 2, Dane Sykes 1 0-0 2, Caleb Northcroft 3 0-0 7. Totals 36 2-3 81.
ROGERS-SPOKANE (1-16, 1-7)
Geremiah Hilburn 6 1-2 13, Tre Anderson 1 0-0 3, Jakeb Bland 0 0-0 0, Aaron Kenzie 1 0-0 2, Nathan Othmer 0 0-0 0, Dustin Taylor 0 0-0 0, Hartman Warrick 1 0-0 2, Wyatt Ball 0 0-0 0, Dasani Solomon 0 0-0 0, Crossley 1 0-0 2, Trammell 1 0-0 3, Walker 2 0-0 5. Totals 13 1-2 30.
3-point goals — Brown 3, Rogers 2, Powaukee, Anderson, Trammell, Walker.
Colfax 70, Kettle Falls 42
KETTLE FALLS, Wash. — Colfax blitzed Kettle Falls in Northeast 2B League play.
John Lustig scored a game-high 24 points for Colfax (15-3, 8-1), while Carson Gray shot 6-for-8 from 3-point range and made three of his long baskets in the Bulldogs’ 24-point second quarter, which coach Reece Jenkin described as a “big momentum swing for us.”
Zane Edwards had 15 points and Eli Armstrong added 10 for Kettle Falls (5-14, 1-10).
COLFAX (15-3, 8-1)
Damian Demler 3 0-0 8, Carson Gray 6 1-2 19, JD Peterson 1 0-0 2, Seth Lustig 3 0-0 6, John Lustig 8 6-6 24, Bradyn Heilsberg 2 1-2 5, Mason Gilchrist 1 0-0 2, JP Wigen 2 0-0 4, Trace Hennigar 0 0-0 0, Jaxon Wick 0 0-0 0, Drew VanTine 0 0-0 0. Totals 26 8-10 70.
KETTLE FALLS (5-14, 1-10)
Theodore Bair 0 2-2 2, Cordel Venable 0 0-0 0, Zane Edwards 5 2-4 15, Isaac Bair 2 4-5 9, Braylen Pfeffer 0 0-0 0, Eli Armstrong 4 2-2 10, Hunter LeBret 1 0-0 2, Gunner Graves 1 0-2 2, Zane Johnson 1 0-0 2. Totals 14 10-15 42.
Colfax 15 24 17 14—70
Kettle Falls 11 11 10 10—42
3-point goals — Gray 6, Demler 2, J. Lustig 2, Edwards 3, I. Bair.
JV — Colfax def. Kettle Falls.
Kamiah 48, Logos 42
KAMIAH — The Kubs had a season-high in free-throw attempts in taking a Whitepine League Division I game against the visiting Knights of Moscow.
“The kids stepped up with their free-throw shooting,” said Kamiah coach Aaron Skinner of the team’s 23-for-35 (65.7 percent) effort at the free-throw line. “It was kind of a cat-and-mouse game, and we forced them to foul us and we hit them.”
The Kubs (14-5, 9-3) held a 22-17 edge at halftime, but Logos (10-5, 8-5) rallied and tied it at 32 before Kamiah and its free-throw shooting took charge.
Kavan Mercer led the Kubs went 23 points, including 12-of-18 at the line. Everett Skinner added 10.
For the Knights, Will Casebolt finished with 23 points and Roman Nuttbrock chipped in 12.
LOGOS-MOSCOW (10-5, 8-5)
Jack Driskill 1 0-0 3, Kenny Kline 0 0-0 0, Aiden Elmore 1 0-0 2, Will Casebolt 8 3-5 23, Jasper Whitling 0 1-2 1, Seamus Wilson 0 0-0 0, Roman Nuttbrock 4 2-4 12, Ben Druffel 0 1-2 1, Garrett Farrell 0 0-0 0, Zach Atwood 0 0-0 0. Totals 14 7-13 42.
KAMIAH (14-5, 9-3)
Kavan Mercer 5 12-18 23, Luke Krogh 0 5-7 5, David Kludt 3 1-2 7, Jack Wilkins 0 1-2 1, Everett Skinner 2 4-6 10, Brady Cox 1 0-0 2, Kaden DeGroot 0 0-0 0, Colby Hix 0 0-0 0, Kendrick Wheeler 0 0-0 0. Totals 11 23-35 48.
Logos 11 6 15 10—42
Kamiah 8 14 10 16—48
3-point goals — Casebolt 4, Nuttbrock 2, Driskill, Skinner 2, Mercer.
JV — Logos 57, Kamiah 49
North Idaho Christian 78, Pullman Christian 46
SPOKANE — In a Mountain Christian League tournament semifinal, Pullman Christian was bested by second-seeded North Idaho Christian of Coeur d’Alene.
The Eagles (11-7) had defeated Christian Center School 45-34 in a late-reported opening-round game from Thursday. They received 14 points from Shane Shaffer and 13 from Paul Cimijotti in Friday’s loss, but North Idaho enjoyed a mammoth 30-point showing from Malachi Bullington. Pullman Christian coach Jamie Gleason said his team made a “remarkable effort considering we don’t have a deep bench.”
The Eagles return to action in a third-place game against the Kootenai Thunder at 2:30 p.m. today.
PULLMAN CHRISTIAN (11-7)
Kyle Gleason 2 0-0 4, Shane Shaffer 3 5-6 14, Brock Weller 1 0-0 2, Liam Fitzgerald 3 0-0 6, Ethan Coldiron 1 0-0 2, Brayden Olson 0 0-0 0, Justin McClure 1 0-0 2, Paul Cimijotti 4 2-3 13, Chilton Gleason 0 2-3 2, Judah Fitzgerald 0 0-0 0. Totals 15 9-12 46.
NORTH IDAHO CHRISTIAN-COEUR D’ALENE
Morgan O’Brien 1 1-2 3, Cruz Aliano 2 0-0 6, Bryce Koontz 1 0-0 2, Levi Grassi 2 0-0 4, Jordan Sakae 1 0-0 3, Malachi Bullington 14 2-4 30, Kameron Heston 5 0-0 12, Rocky Adams 0 0-1 0, Karon Dinkins 4 0-0 9, Carson Malinauskas 0 0-0 0, Caden Smith 0 0-0 0, Larry Fendich 3 0-1 6, Luke Sisco 1 0-0 3. Totals 34 3-8 78.
Pullman Christian 14 14 13 4—45
North Idaho Christian 25 17 16 20—78
3-point goals — Shaffer 3, Cimijotti 3, Aliano 2, Heston 2, Sakae, Dinkins, Sisco.
Potlatch 55, Clearwater Valley 41
POTLATCH — Jaxon Vowels lifted the Loggers with 22 points in a Whitepine League Division I victory against Clearwater Valley of Kooskia.
Potlatch (10-7, 7-6) raced to a 16-4 opening-quarter lead, after which the Rams (3-9, 3-9) competed better, but never caught up. Landon Schlieper scored a team-high 16 for Clearwater Valley.
CLEARWATER VALLEY-KOOSKIA (6-9, 3-9)
Landon Schlieper 6 1-1 16, Nakiyah Anderson 6 0-0 16, Austin Curtis 0 0-0 0, Laton Schlieper 1 2-2 4, Edoardo Miconi 0 0-0 0, Damieon Fox 2 0-0 5, Carson Schilling 0 0-0 0, Logan Mossman 0 0-0 0. Totals 15 3-3 41.
POTLATCH (10-7, 9-6)
Dominic Brown 1 0-0 3, Levi Lusby 0 0-0 0, Jack Clark 3 0-0 7, Everett Lovell 2 0-0 6, Jaxon Vowels 8 2-2 22, Tyler Howard 1 0-0 2, Patrick McManus 4 1-4 11, Sam Barnes 0 0-0 0, Logan Whitney 1 0-0 2, Logan Amos 1 0-1 2. Totals 21 3-7 55.
Clearwater Valley 4 10 8 19—41
Potlatch 16 4 19 16—55
3-point goals — Anderson 4, Landon Schlieper 3, Fox, Vowels 4, McManus 2, Lovell 2, Brown, Clark.
JV — Potlatch def. Clearwater Valley.
Orofino 53, Deary 24
OROFINO — The Maniacs held the visiting Mustangs to single-digit score totals in each of the four quarters en route to a nonleague victory.
Joel Scott of Orofino (6-4) led all scorers with 13 points, while Kalab Rickard put up 10 for Deary (6-9).
DEARY (6-9)
Laithan Proctor 3 0-0 6, Kalab Rickard 4 0-2 10, Wyatt Vincent 0 0-0 0, Blaine Clark 1 3-3 6, Gus Rickert 0 0-0 0, TJ Beyer 0 0-0 0, Dale Fletcher 0 0-0 0, Tucker Ashmead 0 0-0 0, Dallen Stapleton 0 0-0 0, Braedyn Stettler 0 0-0 0, Lakye Taylor 1 0-0 2. Totals 9 3-5 24.
OROFINO (6-4)
Easton Schneider 1 0-0 2, Nick Drobish 2 1-2 7, Slade Sneddon 3 1-1 7, Silas Naranjo 2 0-0 6, Joel Scott 6 0-0 13, Reid Thomas 4 0-1 8, Loudan Cochran 2 0-0 6, Aiden Boyd 1 0-0 2, Bryer Jenks 1 0-0 2. Totals 24 2-4 53.
Deary 7 3 8 6—24
Orofino 10 15 15 13—53
3-point goals — Rickard 2, Clark, Drobish 2, Naranjo 2, Cochran 2, Scott.
JV — Orofino 53, Deary 21.
Lapwai 93, Genesee 34
LAPWAI — The unbeaten Wildcats fielded eight seniors in a demolition of Whitepine League Division I foe Genesee on senior night at Lapwai.
Titus Yearout (24 points), Kross Taylor (28), AJ Ellenwood (9), Lydell Mitchell (12), Simon Henry (3), Chris Brown (7), Tim Van Woerkom (3) and John Broncho (3) all contributed to the victory in the final regular-season home game of their prep careers. Lapwai improved to 19-0 overall and 13-0 in league, while Genesee fell to 4-11 and 2-11.
GENESEE (4-11 2-11)
Cameron Meyer 3 0-0 9, Derek Zenner 2 0-0 5, Sam Stewart 0 0-0 0, Jacob Krick 0 0-0 0, Jack Johnson 5 0-0 10, Derek Burt 3 0-0 6, S. Vestel 1 0-0 2, J. Ketcheson 1 0-0 2. Totals 15 0-0 34.
LAPWAI (19-0, 13-0)
Terrell Ellenwood-Jones 0 0-0 0, Titus Yearout 10 2-2 24, Kross Taylor 11 1-1 28, AJ Ellenwood 4 0-0 9, Kase Wynott 2 0-0 4, Simon Henry 1 1-4 3, Chris Brown 3 1-1 7, Lydell Mitchell 5 0-0 12, Tim VanWoerkom 1 0-0 3, John Broncheau 1 0-0 3. Totals 38 5-8 93.
Genesee 4 8 11 11—34
Lapwai 32 21 27 13—93
3-point goals — Meyer 3, Zenner, Taylor 5, Yearout 2, Mitchell 2, Ellenwood, VanWoerkom, Broncho.
JV — Lapwai 67, Genesee 19.
Tekoa-Rosalia 65, Pomeroy 52
TEKOA, Wash. — The Pirates had three double-digit scorers led by Trent Gwinn with 24 points, but Pomeroy fell to Tekoa-Rosalia in Southeast 1B League Wheat Division play.
Pomeroy coach Chris Wolf cited defensive struggles leading to 21 turnovers as a major factor in his team’s defeat.
POMEROY (11-6, 6-3)
Braedon Fruh 1 0-0 2, Trent Gwinn 9 5-5 24, Brady Bott 1 0-0 2, Jett Slusser 0 0-0 0, Brody Magill 0 0-0 0, Oliver Severs 5 2-3 12, Jayden Slusser 0 0-0 0, Trevin Kimble 4 3-5 11, Trace Roberts 1 0-0 3, Richie Vecchio 0 0-0 0. Totals 20 10-13 52.
TEKOA-ROSALIA (7-4, 3-3)
Morgun Martin 6 2-3 14, Wyatt Martin 0 0-0 0, Blaze Oles 1 0-0 2, Cason McDonald 1 2-2 5, Kenneth Lenoir 6 0-0 15, Isaac Bone 4 2-5 12, Braxton French 3 0-0 6, Riley Gehring 4 3-4 11, Jesus Sanchez 0 0-0 0. Totals 25 9-14 65.
Pomeroy 9 9 17 17—52
Tekoa-Rosalia 15 18 12 20—65
3-point goals — Gwinn, Roberts, Lenoir 3, Bone 2, McDonald.
Oakesdale 55, Colton 31
COLTON — The Nighthawks used a 21-5 run early to put themselves in line for a in a Southeast 1B League Wheat Division victory, but the Wildcats showed improvement as they played their fourth game in five days.
“They’re a very fast team and well-coached,” Colton coach Brandon McIntosh said. “They came out and put the pedal to the metal. Their coach said he saw vast improvement from where we were. I thought we played very well. Had three seniors out there battling. It was good to see us not fold when we were down early.”
Jackson Perry tallied 21 points and Ryan Henning had 19 for Oakesdale (10-5, 8-1).
Matthew Reisenauer had 10 points to pace Colton (1-14, 0-9).
OAKESDALE (10-5, 8-1)
Jackson Perry 8 3-3 21, Ryan Henning 7 3-3 19, Logan Brown 4 0-1 8, A. McHargue 2 0-0 4, R. Balljo 0 1-4 1, A. Goyke 1 0-0 2. Totals 22 7-11 55.
COLTON (1-13, 0-8)
Raph Arnhold 1 2-2 4, Grant Wolf 2 0-0 4, Lane Peters 0 0-0 0, Jaxon Moehrle 1 0-0 3, Matthew Reisenauer 3 3-6 10, Angus Jordan 2 2-3 7, Dalton McCann 0 0-2 0, Wyatt Jordan 1 1-2 3. Totals 10 8-15 31.
Oakesdale 21 11 16 7—55
Colton 5 9 8 9—31
3-point goals — Perry 2, Henning 2, Moehrle, Reisenauer, Jordan.
JV — Colton def. Oakesdale.
GIRLS BASKETBALLNezperce 83, Timberline 20
NEZPERCE — Jillian Lux collected 17 points and 13 steals as third-seeded Nezperce blitzed sixth-seeded Timberline in a first-round game of the Class 1A Division II district tournament.
Point guard Katharine Duuck, with 14 points, gave the Nighthawks (11-8) a boost with her scoring output in addition to her usual contributions.
Nezperce coach Callie Zenner said her team, top to bottom, shared the ball well. Takeaways were plentiful.
The Nighthawks advance to play at Deary at 6 p.m. today.
TIMBERLINE-PIERCE/WEIPPE (1-14)
Natalie Amarillas 3 0-0 7, Sam Brown 2 0-0 6, Abby Brown 0 0-0 0, Carlie Harrell 1 0-2 2, Gracie Warner 1 1-2 3, Kathryn Anderson 0 2-2 2, Embree Thompson 0 0-0 0. Totals 7 3-6 20.
NEZPERCE (11-8)
Grace Tiegs 1 0-0 3, Jillian Lux 7 2-2 17, Katharine Duuck 7 0-0 14, Erica Zenner 5 0-2 10, Brianna Branson 2 0-0 5, Morgan Wemhoff 2 0-0 4, Faith Tiegs 0 0-0 0, Mia Horton 2 0-2 4, Darlene Matson 3 0-0 6. Aubree Lux 0 0-0 0 Sophie Husted 0 0-0 0. Totals 29 2-6 83.
Timberline 8 7 1 4—20
Nezperce 22 14 17 10—83
3-point goals — Tiegs, J. Lux, Branson, Amarillas, S. Brown 2.
Colfax 61, Kettle Falls 39
KETTLE FALLS, Wash. — The Bulldogs capped off an undefeated regular-season Northeast 2B League run with a victory against Kettle Falls.
Colfax (15-1, 8-0) benefited from 21 points courtesy of Asher Cai, plus 14 points, eight rebounds and three blocks from Brynn McGaughy and 12 points scored by Hailey Demler.
Mya Edwards led Kettle Falls (13-6, 8-3) with 15 points and Ashley Lawrence contriubted 14.
The Bulldogs begin their district tournament run as top seed on Thursday at 8 p.m. in Spokane against an opponent to be announced.
COLFAX (15-1, 8-0)
Hannah Baerlocher 0 0-1 0, Jaisha Gibb 3 1-3 9, Hailey Demler 5 0-0 12, Lauryn York 1 1-2 3, Harper Booth 0 0-0 0, Asher Cai 7 3-4 21, Brynn McGaughy 7 0-0 14, Ava Swan 1 0-0 2. Totals 24 5-9 61.
KETTLE FALLS (13-6, 9-3)
Ryenna Pfeffer 0 0-0 0, Evelyn Hooper 0 0-0 0, Rachel Johnson 0 0-0 0, LaVay Shurrum 2 1-1 5, Ashley Lawrence 5 2-3 14, Ella Johnson 2 0-1 5, Annaka Edwards 0 0-0 0, Kate Goodman 0 0-0 0, Linsey Hippler 0 0-0 0, Mya Edwards 6 1-2 15. Totals 15 4-7 39.
Colfax 27 15 7 12—61
Kettle Falls 9 7 8 15—39
3-point goals — Cai 4, Gibb 2, Demler 2, Lawrence 2, Edwards 2, Johnson.
JV — Colfax def. Kettle Falls.
Pullman 49, Rogers 40
SPOKANE — Pullman started fast and withstood a fightback from Rogers of Spokane to claim a Class 2A Greater Spokane League victory.
Ava Petrino put up a game-high 16 points for the Greyhounds (7-11, 6-2), while Elise McDougle scored 14 and Audrey Pitzer notched 10.
PULLMAN (7-11, 6-2)
Elise McDougle 6 0-0 14, Audrey Pitzer 2 6-8 10, Lacie Sines 2 0-2 5, Ava Petrino 4 6-8 16, Marissa Carper 0 0-0 0, Shelby Paul 0 0-0 0, Suhailey Reyes 0 0-0 0, Sehra Singh 1 2-3 4, Ryliann Bednar 0 0-0 0. Totals 15 14-21 49.
ROGERS-SPOKANE (1-15, 1-6)
A. Garza 0 0-0 0, J. Brown 4 0-0 11, S. Vining 2 1-2 5, K. Jennings 5 4-7 14, O. Ivy 0 0-0 0, A. Cue 0 0-0 0, A. Neher 1 0-0 2, L. Harvey 2 2-2 6, A. Hilker 1 0-0 2. Totals 15 7-11 40.
Pullman 15 10 10 14—49
Rogers 2 17 11 12—40
3-point goals — McDougle 2, Petrino 2, Sines, Brown 3.
St. John Bosco 40, Highland 11
CRAIGMONT — St. John Bosco of Cottonwood held Highland of Craigmont to just three field goals on the night in a Class 1A Division II district tournament opening-round victory.
The Patriots (5-9) were led by Julia Wassmuth, who totaled 16 points and had six steals.
Hannah Miller scored seven for the Huskies (2-13).
St. John Bosco travels to face Kendrick in a district semifinal at 6 p.m. today.
HIGHLAND-CRAIGMONT (5-9)
Payton Crow 0 0-0 0, Emily Dau 0 0-0 0, Katie Goeckner 0 0-0 0, Hannah Miller 1 4-6 7, Kalei Smith 0 0-0 0, Emalissa Knowlton 0 0-0 0, Hannah Smith 0 0-2 0, Shaylee Stamper 1 0-0 2, Kindle Thompson 1 0-0 2. Totals 3 4-8 11.
ST. JOHN BOSCO-COTTONWOOD (5-9)
Jade Prigge 3 2-2 8, Dani Sonnen 2 0-1 4, Noelle Chmelik 1 0-0 2, Sarah Waters 4 0-4 8, Julia Wassmuth 7 1-2 16, Rachel Sonnen 0 0-0 0, Raylie Warren 1 0-0 2. Totals 18 3-9 40.
Highland 3 2 0 6—11
St. John Bosco 13 11 12 4—40
3-point goals — Miller, Wassmuth.
Garfield-Palouse 64, St. John Endicott 23
PALOUSE — Kenzi Pedersen, Madi Cloninger, Mak Collier and Maci Brantner played the final regular-season home game of their prep careers on senior night for Garfield-Palouse as the Vikings clinched the Southeast 1B League Wheat Division title with a rout of St. John-Endicott/LaCrosse.
“It was our most complete game of the season,” said Gar-Pal coach Garrett Parrish, whose team improved to 14-4 overall and 9-1 in league.
Bailey Brown and Brooklyn Bailey each had seven points to lead the Eagles (9-8, 3-6).
The Vikings start their district campaign Wednesday at home against Liberty Christian of Colbert.
ST. JOHN-ENDICOTT/LACROSSE (9-8, 3-6)
Taya Hamilton 0 0-0 0, Dakota Fox 0 0-1 0, Ryan Mills 0 0-0 0, Bailey Brown 3 1-4 7, Kyra Holt 0 0-0 0, Hailee Marty 1 3-4 6, Brooklyn Bailey 1 4-4 7, Olivia Kjack 0 0-0 0, Kenzie Stanley 0 1-4 1, Avery Fleming 0 0-0 0, Kate Hergert 1 0-0 2. Totals 6 9-17 23.
GARFIELD-PALOUSE (14-4, 9-1)
Kara Blomgren 2 0-0 5, Ella Cuellar 0 0-0 0, Kennedy Cook 3 2-2 10, Madi Cloninger 4 3-4 13, Hailey Beckner 0 0-0 0, Mak Collier 4 1-2 9, Maci Brantner 2 0-0 4, Kenzi Pedersen 8 6-8 23, Emma Orfe 0 0-0 0. Totals 23 12-16 64.
St. John-Endicott/LaCrosse 8 9 3 3—23
Garfield-Palouse 21 16 18 9—64
3-point goals — Marty, Bailey, Cook 2, Cloninger, Blomgren, Pedersen.
JV — St. John Endicott def. Gar-Pal.
Pomeroy 50, Tekoa-Rosalia 24
TEKOA, Wash. — The Pirates raced out to a 14-point first-quarter lead and never looked back in a Southeast 1B League Wheat Division win against the Timberwolves.
“We had a great team win tonight,” Pomeroy coach Tai Bye said. “We moved the ball the really well tonight and got a lot of open looks on the outside.”
Chase Caruso had 18 points, four rebounds and four steals to pace the Pirates (12-3, 6-3). Keely Maves added 16 points, 12 rebounds and two blocks.
Emily Kramer finished with 17 points for Tekoa-Rosalia (1-12, 0-8).
POMEROY (12-3, 6-3)
Jillian Herres 2 2-3 6, Chase Caruso 7 0-0 18, Keely Maves 5 5-6 16, Kiersten Bartles 0 0-0 0, Jadence Gingerich 2 0-0 4, Haliee Brewer 0 2-5 2, Elizabeth Ruchert 1 0-0 2, Izzy Field 0 0-0 0, Taylor Gilbert 1 0-0 2. Totals 18 9-14 50.
TEKOA-ROSALIA (1-12, 0-8)
Claire Wilkins 0 1-2 1, Emily Kramer 6 3-3 17, Carrie Sanchez 1 1-6 3, Briley Smith 0 0-0 0, Keely Fournier 0 0-0 0, Denali Chase 0 0-0 0, Shypher 0 1-1 1, McLain 0 2-2 2. Totals 7 8-14 24.
Pomeroy 19 13 11 7—50
Tekoa-Rosalia 5 8 3 8—24
3-point goals — Caruso 4, Maves, Kramer 2.
Sandpoint 42, Moscow 35
SANDPOINT — Peyton Watson put up 15 points in the final game of Moscow’s regular season, but the Bears fell in overtime to 4A Inland Empire League rival Sandpoint.
The score was tied at 34 through regulation, and Moscow (6-15, 2-2) found only one point in the extra period while the Bulldogs scored eight.
Daylee Driggs paced Sandpoint (11-7, 2-2) with 15 ppoints.
The Bears return to action facing Lakeland in the opening round of the district tournament at home at 6 p.m. Monday.
MOSCOW (6-15, 2-2)
McKenna Knott 0 0-0 0, Angela Lassen 4 0-0 9, Aneesha Shrestha 0 0-0 0, Grace Nauman 0 1-2 1, Peyton Watson 4 7-9 15, Kennedy Thompson 1 0-0 2, Jessika Lassen 0 1-2 1, Lola Johns 0 1-2 1, Megan Heyns 1 1-2 4, Maya Anderson 1 0-0 2. Totals 11 11-16 35.
SANDPOINT (11-7, 2-2)
Kelsey Cessna 3 0-3 6, Daylee Driggs 3 8-8 15, Anna Reinink 2 0-2 4, Tru Tomco 0 0-0 0, Livia Owens 0 1-2 1, Aliya Strock 3 0-1 7, Destiny Lyons 1 0-0 3. Totals 12 10-15 42.
Moscow 4 12 8 10 1—35
Sandpoint 9 7 5 13 8—42
3-point goals — A. Lassen, Heyns, Driggs, Strock, Lyons.
JV — Moscow def. Sandpoint.
West Valley 57, Clarkston 51
SPOKANE VALLEY — The visiting Bantams watched the Eagles of West Valley pull away late in a Class 2A Greater Spokane League game.
Chloe Deharo tallied 22 points, 11 in each half, for West Valley (13-4, 7-0). Madison Carr chipped in 18 points, including 10 in the final 16 minutes.
Kendall Wallace tallied 26 points, and was 7-for-14 from 3-point range, to pace Clarkston (10-6, 5-2). Erika Pickett contributed 13 points.
The Bantams were missing forwards Maggie Ogden and Avah Griner because of illness.
CLARKSTON (10-6, 5-2)
Erika Pickett 6 1-2 13, Alyssa Whittle 2 0-0 4, Kendall Wallace 9 0-0 26, Alahondra Perez 1 1-4 1, Eloise Teasley 0 2-2 2, Lexi Villavicencio 1 0-0 2, Ryann Combs 0 0-0 0, Taryn Demers 0 0-0 0. Totals 19 5-8 51.
WEST VALLEY-SPOKANE VALLEY (13-4, 7-0)
Chloe Deharo 8 5-6 22, Molly Fisher 0 0-2 0, Aubrey Lobdell 0 0-0 0, Abbie Sicilia 3 0-0 6, Madison Carr 9 0-0 18, Rylen Palmer 1 0-1 2, Aliyah Henry 4 0-1 9. Totals 25 5-10 57.
Clarkston 17 11 13 10—51
West Valley 15 11 16 15—57
3-point goals — Wallace 7, Perez, Deharo, Henry.
Coeur d’Alene 61, Lewiston 41
COEUR D’ALENE — Lewiston led narrowly through the opening quarter but ultimately gave way to Coeur d’Alene in an opening-round Class 5A district tournament game.
The Bengals (9-12) got 14 points from Katy Wessels, while Skylar Burke scored 19 for the victorious Vikings (19-3).
“Our girls really came to fight and got into a rhythm really well,” Lewiston coach Karlee Stefanchik said. “We didn’t convert at the free throw line like we would like to, but they still came ready to go hard and compete.”
Skylar Burke finished with 14 points, and Madison Mitchell and Madison Symons each had 14 to lead Coeur d’Alene (19-3).
Lewiston travels to face either Post Falls or Lake City in consolation play Tuesday.
LEWISTON (9-12)
Katy Wessels 5 4-12 14, Emily Collins 3 1-2 7, Karli Taylor 1 0-0 2, Ahnika U’Ren 2 2-2 7, Zoie Kessinger 1 0-0 2, Assiya Salim 0 0-0 0, Eve Riddle 0 0-0 0, Savannah Burke 0 0-0 0, Maddi Jackson 0 0-0 0, Sydney Arellano 0 0-0 0, Jenika Ortiz 3 3-4 9. Totals 15 10-20 41.
COEUR D’ALENE (19-3)
Lauren Bengtson 0 0-0 0, Madison Mitchell 5 2-2 14, Libby Awbery 1 0-0 2, Madison Symons 6 0-3 14, Gracie Legg 0 0-0 0, Taleya Jones 0 0-0 0, Oteskwebeksaki Shebala 0 0-0 0, Olivia Naccarato 0 0-0 0, Kaylie Smart 0 0-0 0, Kendall Holecek 1 1-2 4, Lily Phenice 1 4-4 6, Kesley Carroll 1 0-0 2, Skylar Burke 6 6-10 19. Totals 21 13-21 61.
Lewiston 9 8 11 13—41
Coeur d’Alene 8 13 21 19—61
3-point goals — U’Ren, Mitchell 2, Symons 2, Holecek, Burke.
Colton 70, Oakesdale 29
COLTON — The Wildcats got off to a strong start and made an even stronger finish, using a 28-8 fourth-quarter spurt to take out the Nighthawks in a Southeast 1B League Wheat Division game.
Lola Baerlocher tallied 20 points, seven rebounds and five assists for Colton (14-2, 6-2). Maggie Meyer added 19 points. Mary Pluid chipped in 11 points and eight rebounds.
Kaylee Hinnenkamp led Oakesdale (6-8, 3-6) with 11 points and Lucy Hockett contributed 10 points.
OAKESDALE (6-8, 3-6)
Emily Dingman 1 0-0 2, Bradyn Henley 1 2-4 3, Lucy Hockett 4 2-3 10, Jenna Rawls 1 0-0 2, Kaylee Hinnenkamp 3 4-4 11. Totals 10 8-11 29.
COLTON (14-2, 6-2)
Holly Heitstuman 1 0-0 3, Maggie Meyer 7 0-2 19, Kyndra Stout 3 0-0 7, Mary Pluid 4 2-4 11, Kaydee Heitstuman 1 0-0 3, Sidni Whitcomb 2 1-2 5, Lola Baerlocher 7 0-0 20, Ella Nollmeyer 1 0-0 2, Clair Moehrle 0 0-0 0. Totals 26 3-8 70.
Oakesdale 6 10 5 8—29
Colton 16 15 11 28—70
3-point goals — Hinnekamp, Baerlocher 6, Meyer 5, H. Heitstuman, K. Heitstuman, Stout, Pluid.
North Idaho Christian 31, Pullman Christian 18
SPOKANE — Faith Berg scored 11 points for Pullman Christian, but the Eagles were downed by North Idaho Christian in a Mountain Christian League district tournament semifinal.
“We played great defense, held them to 31, but if we can’t score more than 18, it’s going to be hard to win,” said Pullman Christian coach Trent Goetze, whose team shot 7-for-46 from the field on the night.
Pullman Christian (6-6) returns to action facing Spokane Classical Christian in a third-place game 12:50 p.m. today.
PULLMAN CHRISTIAN (6-6)
Faith Berg 4 0-0 11, Annie Goetze 1 1-2 3, Grace Berg 1 0-0 2, Mikayla Weaver 1 0-0 2, Elena Mack 0 0-0 0, Anna Fitzgerald 0 0-0 0. Totals 7 1-2 18.
NORTH IDAHO CHRISTIAN-COEUR D’ALENE
Chelsea Cate 2 0-0 4, Madison Salaiz 0 0-0 0, Danica Kelly 3 3-4 11, Rylee Overturf 4 0-0 8, Symone Pilgrim 3 0-0 6, Hadley Malinauskas 1 0-0 2. Totals 13 3-4 31.
Pullman Christian 3 5 2 8—18
North Idaho Christian 4 9 6 12—31
3-point goals — Faith Berg 3, Kelly 2.
SWIMMINGPullman’s Miller breaks pair of records
PULLMAN — Pullman’s William Miller broke a pair of records during preliminary action at the Class 2A district boys swimming meet at Washington State University’s Gibb Pool.
Miller, a sophomore, broke the district record in the 100 freestyle with a time of 48.06. He surpassed the mark held by Selah coach Zack Schab, who swam a 48.31 in 2007.
Miller then set the new standard in the 200 free with a clocking of 1:44.35. He broke the previous mark held of 1:44.99 held by Josh Joireman of the Greyhounds.
Miller is the defending champion in both events.
Action continues at 11 a.m. today.