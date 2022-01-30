Xavier Santana added seven of Clarkston’s 12 overtime points and totaled 31 for the game to lift the Bantams to a home victory against Shadle Park in Class 2A Greater Spokane League boys basketball action Saturday.
The final scoreline came to 65-60 after the teams finished regulation tied at 53.
Clarkston (10-5, 4-2) led steadily through most of the contest, but a fourth-quarter rally culminating in a buzzer-beating 3-pointer from the Highlanders (4-11, 2-4) forced the extra period. Santana had seven 3-pointers on the day, including one to score the Bantams’ first overtime points, and made 4-of-6 free throw attempts late to help seal the win.
Another major offensive boost for Clarkston came Mason Van Tine, who scored 12. Kohlby Sorweide led Shadle Park with 19 points.
“This was a difficult game to play after the high of Golden Throne,” Clarkston coach Justin Jones said. “I’m proud of my guys for having a ton of grit to win this game.”
SHADLE PARK-SPOKANE (4-11, 2-4)
Andruw Wilson 0 1-2 1, Jacob Boston 0 0-0 0, Jordan Dever 2 0-0 5, Malachi Troutt 0 0-0 0, Isaiah McTague 0 0-0 0, Kohlby Sorweide 7 4-8 19, Jake Wilcox 4 4-5 12, Carson Eickstadt 0 0-0 0, Makai Daniels 5 3-4 14, Ronan Redd 3 1-3 9, Jake Picard 0 0-0 0. Totals 20 13-22 60.
CLARKSTON (10-5, 4-2)
Xavier Santana 10 4-6 31, Tuff Tallbull 1 0-0 2, Landon Taylor 0 0-0 0, Cymon Boardman 0 0-0 0, Carter Steinwand 0 0-0 0, Mason Van Tine 5 1-1 12, Robby Reagan 0 1-2 1, Peyton Dempsey 0 0-0 0, Dawson Blunt 2 0-0 5, Conrad Dudley 3 0-0 6, Austin Steinwand 3 2-3 8, Ian Moore 0 0-0 0, Xavier Van Tine 0 0-0 0. Totals 24 8-12 65.
Shadle Park 10 14 15 14 7—60
Clarkston 14 14 18 7 12—65
3-point goals — Redd 2, Dever, Sorweide, Daniels, Santana 7, Van Tine, Blunt.
Kamiah 54, Genesee 30
KAMIAH — The Kubs turned up the defensive pressure on the Bulldogs, who were without a couple of players, and it paid off as they raced out to a 36-12 halftime lead and never looked back in a Whitepine League Division I victory.
“Defensive pressure has been our staple,” Kamiah coach Aaron Skinner said. “We’re very big into defense. Our kids have bought into it. Making the other team is uncomfortable is what we’re good at. Our kids take advantage of every opportunity we can get.”
Luke Krogh, who has been struggling for a majority of the season, led the Kubs (12-5, 7-3) with 17 points. Brady Cox added 13.
“Krogh had a well-balanced game,” Skinner said. “He came out tonight, shot the ball extremely well, played good defense and it was great to see him be the floor leader tonight.”
Jack Johnson paced Genesee (4-9, 2-9) with 11 points.
GENESEE (4-9, 2-9)
Cameron Meyer 2 1-2 7, Ezekial Adams 0 0-0 0, Derek Zenner 0 1-2 1, Sam Stewart 0 0-0 0, Jacob Krick 3 0-0 6, Jack Johnson 5 0-0 11, Derek Burt 2 1-2 5, Josh Ketcheson 0 0-0 0. Totals 12 3-6 30.
KAMIAH (12-5, 7-3)
Kavan Mercer 0 4-4 4, Luke Krogh 7 1-1 17, Jack Wilkins 2 2-2 6, Everett Skinner 4 0-0 9, Brady Cox 6 1-2 13, Tug Loughran 0 0-0 0, Kaden DeGroot 1 1-1 3, Will Millage 0 0-0 0, Colby Hix 1 0-0 2. Totals 21 9-10 54.
Genesee 5 7 7 11—30
Kamiah 18 18 6 12—54
3-point goals — Meyer 2, Johnson, Krogh 2, Skinner.
JV — Kamiah 62, Genesee 25.
Kendrick 32, Timberline 19
KENDRICK — The Tigers held the Spartans of Weippe to just three first-half points en route to claiming a Whitepine League Division II win and regular-season league title.
“We played really good defense, team defense,” Kendrick coach Tim Silflow said. “Guys off the bench played defense. That really set the tone for the game.”
Ty Koepp led the Tigers (9-5, 8-2) — who last earned the No. 1 seed for the district tournament five or six years ago, according to Silflow — with 14 points.
Gavin Christopherson paced Timberline (5-8, 4-4), which earned the league’s state big last year, with seven points.
“This was an important game for us,” Silflow concluded. “Our guys showed up and played hard.”
TIMBERLINE-PIERCE/WEIPPE (5-8, 4-4)
Parker Brown 1 0-0 3, Micah Nelson 1 2-2 4, Logan Hunter 0 1-3 1, Rylan West 2 0-0 4, Jude Nelson 0 0-0 0, Gavin Christopherson 3 1-4 7. Totals 7 4-9 19.
KENDRICK (9-5, 8-2)
Lane Clemenhagen 0 0-0 0, Jagger Hewett 1 6-9 8, Preston Boyer 0 1-2 1, Wyatt Cook 0 0-0 0, Hunter Taylor 2 0-0 5, Mason Kimberling 1 0-0 2, Brock Boyer 0 0-0 0, Ty Koepp 6 2-2 14, Dallas Morgan 1 0-3 2. Totals 11 9-16 32.
Timberline 1 2 7 9—19
Kendrick 10 10 4 8—32
3-point goals — Brown, Taylor.
St. Maries 49, Grangeville 38
ST. MARIES — The Bulldogs led early, but fell into a hole with a disastrous second quarter and never recovered in Central Idaho League play against St. Maries.
Miles Lefebvre of Grangeville (2-12, 2-2) put up more than half his team’s total with 20 points, while Tristan Gentry-Nelson and Colby Renner scored 11 apiece to lead the Lumberjacks (11-2, 2-0).
“A few turnovers there in the second that were costly on the offensive side,” Grangeville coach Cooper Wright said. “At the same time they capitalized off those turnovers — they scored 18 points, and that hurt us. Overall, really good effort by our guys; just a few mistakes that we need to clean up.”
ST. MARIES (11-2, 2-0)
Tristan Gentry-Nelson 5 1-3 11, Greyson Sands 6 0-0 15, Coleman Ross 1 1-2 3, Connor Wolfe 1 1-2 3, Jared Badgett 0 0-0 0, Sean Elliott 1 1-2 4, Trace Wicks 0 0-0 0, Tyler Renner 1 0-0 2, Colby Renner 4 3-5 11. Totals 19 7-16 49.
GRANGEVILLE (2-12, 2-2)
Miles Lefebvre 8 1-3 20, Cody Klement 1 3-3 6, Sam Lindsley 0 0-0 0, Carter Mundt 3 2-7 8, Caleb Frei 1 2-2 4, Jared Lindsley 0 0-0 0. Totals 13 8-15 38.
St. Maries 8 18 12 11—49
Grangeville 13 4 10 11—38
3-point goals — Sands 3, Elliott, Lefebvre 3, Klement.
JV — Grangeville 45, St. Maries 42.
Lind-Ritzville/Sprague 65, Asotin 50
ASOTIN — Preston Overberg put up 20 points for the Panthers, but a tired Asotin squad fell to Lind-Ritzville/Sprague in Northeast 2B League play.
The Panthers (8-7, 2-6) fell into an 18-10 hole in the opening quarter and were more competitive after that, but never cut the gap.
“The first quarter really kind of shot us in the foot,” Asotin coach Perry Black said.
Nick Heier added another 10 points for Asotin, while Chase Galbreath scored a team-high 17 for LRS (10-6, 5-4).
LIND-RITZVILLE/SPRAGUE (10-5, 5-3)
Hayden Melcher 1 0-0 2, Jayce Kelly 3 5-6 11, Hunter Dinkins 6 0-0 15, Nick Lobes 1 0-0 2, Cooper Miller 4 0-0 9, Chase Galbreath 7 3-5 17, Brody Boness 1 1-2 4, Brock Kinch 1 0-0 2, Lance Williamson 1 1-2 3. Totals 25 10-15 65.
ASOTIN (8-7, 2-5)
Nick Heier 4 1-3 10, Tanner Nicholas 2 0-0 6, Preston Overberg 7 4-5 20, Kamea Kauhi 0 0-0 0, Cooper Biery 0 4-5 4, Reuben Eggleston 0 0-0 0, Gavin Ells 1 0-0 3, Cameron Clovis 0 0-0 0, Cody Ells 2 3-3 7. Totals 16 12-16 50.
Lind-Ritzville/Sprague 18 13 18 16—65
Asotin 10 11 18 11—50
3-point goals — Dinkins 3, Miller, Boness, Overberg 2, Nicholas 2, Ells, Heier.
JV — Lind-Ritzville def. Asotin.
Colfax 60, St. George’s 48
COLFAX — John Lustig had another big showing with 27 points to lead Colfax in a Northeast 2B League victory against St. George’s of Spokane.
Damian Demler scored an additional 11 points for the Bulldogs (13-3, 6-1), while Mason Zarlingo added 19 for the Dragons (6-8, 2-4).
“Our guys kind of kept their heads up and found ways to make enough plays to get a hard-fought win,” Colfax coach Reece Jenkin said.
ST. GEORGE’S-SPOKANE (6-8, 2-4)
Ben Sudlow 2 0-1 6, Shawn Jones 2 2-2 6, Jack Morris 1 0-0 2, Max Rickard 3 0-1 6, Mason Zarlingo 6 3-4 18, Oscar Zhou 0 0-0 0, John Nowland 5 0-0 10. Totals 19 5-8 48.
COLFAX (13-3, 6-1)
Damian Demler 4 0-0 11, Carson Gray 0 0-0 0, JD Peterson 0 0-0 0, Seth Lustig 1 5-6 8, John Lustig 9 5-6 27, Bradyn Heilsberg 2 1-3 5, Mason Gilchrist 4 1-2 9, JP Wigen 0 0-0 0. Totals 20 12-17 60.
St. George’s 8 16 10 14—48
Colfax 10 19 17 14—60
3-point goals — Zarlingow 3, Sudlow 2, J. Lustig 4, Demler 3, S. Lustig.
JV — Colfax def. St. George’s.
Deary 53, Nezperce 27
NEZPERCE — Kalab Rickard of Deary had 20 points to lead eight Mustang scorers in a Whitepine League Division II victory against Nezperce.
Lakye Taylor pulled down 18 rebounds and scored another eight points for Deary (5-7, 5-3). Blaine Clark “facilitated the ball phenomenally,” according to Mustangs coach Jalen Kirk, and finished with 10 assists and six points of his own.
For the Nighthawks (2-15, 0-10), Aiden McLeod had a team-high seven points.
DEARY (5-7, 5-3)
Laithan Proctor 2 0-0 5, Kalab Rickard 7 3-4 20, Wyatt Vincent 0 2-2 2, Blaine Clark 3 0-0 6, Gus Rickert 3 0-2 7, TJ Beyer 0 2-2 2, Dale Fletcher 0 0-0 0, Tucker Ashmead 1 0-0 3, Dallen Stapleton 0 0-0 0, Braedyn Stettler 0 0-0 0, Lakye Taylor 4 0-0 8. Totals 20 7-10 53.
NEZPERCE (2-15, 0-10)
Mason Dove 0 0-0 0, Tristan Currall 0 0-0 0, Zane Wilcox 0 2-2 2, Ryen Zenner 1 0-0 2, Tanner Johnson 2 2-2 6, Carter Williams 2 0-0 5, Owen Tiegs 0 0-0 0, Aidan McLeod 3 0-2 7, Brycen Danner 1 0-0 3, Marshal Nelson 0 0-0 0, Nick Fowler 1 0-0 2. Totals 10 4-6 27.
Deary 10 20 9 14—53
Nezperce 5 2 8 12—27
3-point goals — Rickard 3, Rickert, Proctor, Ashmead, Williams, McLeod, Danner.
JV — Deary 35, Nezperce 32.
Clearwater Valley 38, Troy 37
TROY — Nakiyah Anderson hit two free throws in the closing seconds to complete a 23-point fourth quarter rally to victory for the Rams in Whitepine League Division I play against Troy.
Landon Schlieper and Damieon Fox led the fourth-quarter explosion with a combined five 3-point goals. Clearwater Valley improved its record to 6-7 overall and 3-7 in league, while the Trojans fell to 2-13 and 0-11.
A box score was not available.
GIRLS BASKETBALLClarkston 57, Shadle Park 42
Alahondra Perez had 15 points coming off the bench to pace Clarkston in its Class 2A Greater Spokane League victory against Shadle Park.
Perez knocked down five 3s, four of which came in the second half. Maggie Ogden was also in double figures with 11 points for the Bantams (9-5, 5-1).
Katie Pomerinke paced the Highlanders (2-10, 1-4) with 13 points, and Kyleigh Archer added 11.
SHADLE PARK-SPOKANE (2-10, 1-4)
Emma Summers 0 0-0 0, Maliya Ajadi 1 1-5 3, Josey Lawrence 1 2-2 4, Addison John 0 2-4 2, Kate Pomerinke 5 2-4 13, Aubrielle Plaster 1 0-0 2, Madison Feger 2 1-2 7, Kyleigh Archer 4 2-2 11. Totals 14 10-19 42.
CLARKSTON (9-5, 4-1)
Erika Pickett 4 0-0 9, Maggie Ogden 4 2-4 11, Alyssa Whittle 2 2-4 6, J. Miller 1 0-0 2, Nani Woodbury 0 0-0 0, Kendall Wallace 1 4-4 7, Alahondra Perez 5 0-1 15, Eloise Teasley 1 1-2 3, Lexi Villavicencio 0 0-2 0, Ryann Combs 1 2-2 4. Totals 19 11-19 57.
Shadle Park 7 11 10 14—42
Clarkston 16 9 22 10—57
3-point goals — Perez 5, Pickett, Ogden, Wallace .
JV — Clarkston 54, Shadle Park 20.
Troy 42, Clearwater Valley 26
TROY — The Trojans came out strong on senior night, allowing just three first-quarter points and holding Shada Edwards and Kadance Schilling in check as they beat the Rams of Kooskia in Whitepine League Division I play.
“I think the start was important,” Troy coach Aaron Dail said of his team playing for the third time in as many days. “It was clear from the very beginning we wanted to play this game. We had a great effort from our kids. We just had to come out and played strong despite the fact we were tired.”
Dericka Morgan had 14 points to pace the Trojans (10-8, 6-7). Morgan Blazzard finished with nine points and 10 rebounds, and Isabelle Raasch had nine points and five steals.
“People were tired, but it was our senior night,” Dail said. “The kids cared about them a lot. We had a lot of emotion and a lot of passion from our girls.”
Edwards had nine points and Schilling seven for Clearwater Valley (12-6, 8-5).
CLEARWATER VALLEY-KOOSKIA (12-6, 8-5)
Taya Pfefferkorn 0 0-0 0, Santana Simmons 0 0-0 0, Macy Morrow 1 1-4 3, Shada Edwards 2 4-4 9, Eva Lundgren 1 0-0 2, Kadance Schilling 2 2-7 7, Linnea Lundgren 0 0-0 0, Tobie Yocum 1 3-3 5, Trinity Yocum 0 0-1 0. Totals 7 10-19 26.
TROY (10-8, 6-7)
Isabelle Raasch 4 0-0 9, Kassidy Chamberlin 2 0-0 4, Morgan Blazzard 3 3-4 9, Dericka Morgan 5 0-0 14, Betty McKenzie 2 0-0 4, Olivia Tyler 0 0-0 0, Bethany Phillis 0 0-0 0, Alaura Hawley 0 2-2 2, Whitney Foster 0 0-0 0. Totals 16 5-6 42.
Clearwater Valley 3 9 6 8—26
Troy 13 10 11 8—42
3-point goals — Edwards, Schilling, Morgan 4, Raasch.
Colfax 65, St. George’s 31
COLFAX — Four players scored in double figures for the Bulldogs as they slayed the visiting Dragons of Spokane in Northeast 2B League play.
Asher Cai racked up 24 points, while Hailey Demler had 17, Jaisha Gibb added 12 and Brynn McGaughy scored 10 for Colfax (13-1, 6-0). Carryn Gildehaus put up 11 for St. George’s (9-7, 5-2).
“It feels really good when a lot of kids are scoring in double figures,” Colfax assistant Elias Whitefoot said. “We’re really focusing on finishing up the season strong before we head into February.”
ST. GEORGE’S-SPOKANE (9-7, 5-2)
Annika Bergquist 2 2-2 6, Clara Witmer 1 0-0 2, Margreit Galow 4 0-0 10, Carryn Gildehaus 3 5-8 11, Henri Osborne 1 0-1 2. Totals 11 7-11 31.
COLFAX (13-1, 6-0)
Hannah Baerlocher 0 0-2 0, Jaisha Gibb 4 0-0 12, Hailey Demler 7 1-1 17, Lauryn York 0 0-0 0, Harper Booth 0 0-0 0, Asher Cai 10 3-3 24, Brynn McGaughy 5 0-0 10, Ava Swan 1 0-2 2. Totals 27 4-8 65.
St. George’s 10 2 14 5—31
Colfax 24 14 16 11—65
3-point goals — Galow 2, Gibb 4, Demler 2, Cai.
JV — Colfax 17, St. George’s 8 (two quarters)
Kamiah 57, Genesee 29
KAMIAH — After a slow first quarter where Kamiah scored just seven, the Kubs were able to muster 24 points in the second en route to victory against Whitepine League Division I foe Genesee.
Kubs coach Brandon Skinner highlighted Delaney Beckman’s performance in a “tough assignment defensively.” Laney Landmark paced Kamiah (7-10, 4-10) with 20 points. Mariah Porter added 14.
Kendra Meyer led scoring for Genesee (4-15, 3-10) with 10.
GENESEE (4-15, 3-10)
Monica Seubert 2 0-0 4, Riley Leseman 0 2-4 2, Shelby Hanson 0 6-6 6, Isabelle Monk 2 0-1 5, Kristen Flodin 0 0-0 0 ,Malia Jensen 0 2-2 2, Kendra Meyer 3 2-2 10, Maxine English 0 0-0 0. Totals 7 12-15 29.
KAMIAH (7-10, 4-10)
Logan Landmark 3 0-0 6, Laney Landmark 8 4-4 20, Delaney Beckman 0 1-2 1, Reesa Loewen 1 0-0 3, Kelsee Hunt 0 0-0 0, Mariah Porter 5 2-2 14, Karlee Skinner 2 1-1 6, Maddie Brotnov 2 1-2 7, Zayda Loewen 0 0-2 0, Ragen Farris 0 0-0 0, Adyson Skinner 0 0-0 0. Totals 21 9-13 57.
Genesee 3 7 11 8—29
Kamiah 7 24 13 13—57
3-point goals — Meyer 2, Monk, R. Lowen, Porter 2, Skinner, Brotnov 2.
JV — Kamiah 20, Genesee 18.
Kendrick 63, Timberline 6
KENDRICK — The Tigers held the Spartans of Weippe scoreless in the final three quarters of a Whitepine League Division II victory that clinched their fourth consecutive league title.
“It was a good game to get a lot of playing time in there and getting on board,” Kendrick coach Ron Ireland said.
Erin Morgan finished with 19 points and 12 rebounds for the Tigers (16-4, 10-0), who won the crown outright in 2019 and 2021 and also shared it in 2020.
Sam Brown finished with all six points for Timberline (1-13, 0-10).
TIMBERLINE-PIERCE/WEIPPE (1-13, 0-10)
Morgan Soester 0 0-0 0, Natalie Amarillas 0 0-0 0, Sam Brown 2 0-0 6, Abby Brown 0 0-0 0, Carlie Harrell 0 0-0 0. Totals 2 0-0 6.
KENDRICK (16-4, 10-0)
Rose Stewart 4 0-2 8, Harley Heimgartner 2 0-0 4, Rachel Olson 0 0-0 0, Drew Stacy 3 0-0 6, Natalie Kimbley 3 2-2 8, Hannah Tweit 0 0-0 0, Morgan Silflow 2 0-0 4, Erin Morgan 9 1-1 19, Ruby Stewart 1 0-0 2, Hailey Taylor 3 0-0 8, Taylor Boyer 2 0-0 4. Totals 29 3-5 63.
Timberline 6 0 0 0—6
Kendrick 21 19 15 8—63
3-point goals — S. Brown 2, Taylor 2.
Lind-Ritzville/Sprague 54, Asotin 39
ASOTIN — Asotin coach Kyle Palmer said his team ran out of gas in the second half of its loss to Northeast 2B League opponent Lind-Ritzville/Sprague.
Grace Seie paced the Broncos (6-9, 3-2) with 15 points.
Kayla Paine led scoring for the Panthers (2-12, 1-6) with nine points.
LIND-RITZVILLE/SPRAGUE (6-9, 3-2)
Dakota Killian 3 0-2 6, Zoey Galbreath 4 2-2 12, Sydney Kinch 3 4-5 11, Grace Seie 5 0-0 15, Harlee Hennings 1 0-0 3, Amelia Sourt 3 0-0 7. Totals 19 6-9 54.
ASOTIN (2-12, 1-6)
Elizabeth Bailey 1 0-0 3, Carlie Ball 1 2-2 4 , Emmalyn Barnea 2 0-0 4, Lily Denham 3 1-2 9, Kayla Paine 2 4-9 9 , Haylee Appleford 3 0-1 7, Emalie Wilks 0 0-0 0, Caylie Browne 0 0-0 0, Emily Elskamp 1 1-2 3. Totals 13 8-16 39.
Lind-Ritzville/Sprague 16 4 19 15—54
Asotin 10 5 13 11—39
3-point goals — Seie, Hennings, Galbreath, Sourt, Kinch, Bailey, Denham, Paine, Appleford.
JV — Asotin def. Lind-Ritzville/Sprague.
Deary 36, Highland 7
CRAIGMONT — Deary topped Highland of Craigmont in Whitepine League Division II play.
Highland (2-12, 2-7) had a rough season with injuries and sickness, according to Deary coach Kendra Keen. As this was their senior night, the Huskies took the first play of the game to start all of the injured seniors. After the tip, Highland took a timeout to sub in its healthy lineup.
Araya Wood paced the victorious Mustangs (10-4, 7-2) with 12 points.
Shaylee Stamper led Highland with six points.
DEARY (10-4, 7-2)
Madelyn Proctor 2 0-0 4, Kenadie Kirk 1 0-2 3, Emiley Scott 1 2-4 4, Araya Wood 7 0-5 12, Karmen Griffin 1 0-0 2, Triniti Wood 2 0-0 4, Macie Ashmead 1 0-0 2, Dantae Workman 1 0-0 2. Totals 16 3-11 36.
HIGHLAND-CRAIGMONT (2-12, 2-7)
Payton Crow 0 0-0 0, Emily Dau 0 0-0 0, Katie Goeckner 0 0-0 0, Kalei Smith 0 0-0 0, Emalissa Knowlton 0 0-0 0, Hannah Smith 0 1-2 1, Shaylee Stamper 3 0-2 6, Gretta Watson 0 0-0 0, Kendall Thompson 0 0-0 0, Brailey Watson 0 0-0 0. Totals 3 1-4 7.
Highland 0 5 0 2— 7
Deary 17 3 13 2—36
3-point goals — A. Wood.
Colton-SJEL postponed
ST. JOHN, Wash — The Southeast 1B League Wheat Division girls game between the Colton Wildcats and the Eagles of St. John-Endicott, originally scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Saturday, was postponed because of lack of officials, as was the Wildcats’ game Friday at Pomeroy.
The game between Colton and St. John-Endicott/LaCrosse will be made up at 6 p.m. Monday.
WRESTLINGFive advance out of District 7/9 Class 1B/2B sub-regional
COLBERT, Wash. — The Pomeroy wrestling team had three placers at the District 7/9 Class 1B/2B sub-regional meet at Northwest Christian High School.
The Pirates finished 10th of 17 teams with 61 points. Colfax was 13th with 16 points and Garfield-Palouse was 15th with seven points.
Pomeroy 145-pounder Walker Flynn went 3-1 and took second place. Braedyn White (182) was 3-1 and finished third. Curtis Winona (170) had a 2-2 mark and placed fifth.
“(Flynn) gave the other kid everything he wanted and almost stuck him a couple times but ended up losing in the end to finish second,” Pirates coach Ben Slaybaugh said. “He’s fun to watch because he’s never out of a match with his ability to scramble and make big moves.”
Colfax 182-pounder Trentin Ensley was 3-2 and placed fourth, and Garfield-Palouse 120-pounder Walker Montgomery had a 2-2 mark and took fifth.
The top five placers advance to the regional tournament Feb. 12 at Warden High School.
Team scores — 1. Reardan 228.5; 2. Mary Walker 228; 3. Liberty 187; 4. Davenport 174; 5. Chewelah 134; 6. Almira-Coulee/Hartline 111; 7. Kettle Falls 106; 8. Republic 79; 9. Wilbur-Creston 64; 10. Pomeroy 61; 11. Northwest Christian 57; 12. Selkirk 51; 13. Colfax 16; 14. Innovation 9; 15. Garfield-Palouse 7; T16. Lind-Ritzville/Sprague 0; T16. Tekoa-Rosalia 0.
Colfax result
182 — Trentin Ensley 3-2 (fourth).
Garfield-Palouse result
120 — Walker Montgomery 2-2 (fifth).
Pomeroy results
132 — Lane Shawley 1-2.
145 — Walker Flynn 3-1 (second).
170 — Nick Hastings 0-2; Curtis Winona 2-2 (fifth).
182 — Braedyn White 3-1 (third).
Four from area win crowns at North Idaho Rumble
COEUR D’ALENE — Four area athletes claimed titles at the North Idaho Rumble at Coeur d’Alene High School.
Lewiston placed sixth out of 18 teams with 118.5 points. Potlatch was 14th with 68 points and Moscow was 18th with 38 points.
Hoyt Hvass (120) and Tristan Bremer (132) each went 4-0 in their respective classes to take home titles for the Bengals. Hvass pinned all four of his opponents, and Bremer won three by fall.
Moscow’s Skyla Zimmerman won her two matches by pin to claim the 113-pound girls title. Potlatch’s Shelby Prather (120) also went 2-0 to win her class.
Team scores — 1. Coeur d’Alene 274.5; 2. Post Falls 247.5; 3. Caldwell 190; 4. American Falls 171.5; 5. Buhl 132; 6. Lewiston 118.5; 7. Lakeland 115; 8. Bonners Ferry 96; 9. Lake City 93.5; 10. Priest River 91.5; 11. Kellogg 89; 12. Mountain Home 81; 13. Gooding 74; 14. Potlatch 68; 15. Timberlake 67; 16. St. Maries 56; 17. Sandpoint 43; 18. Moscow 38.
Lewiston results
113 — Jase Hendren 0-2.
120 — Hoyt Hvass 4-0 (first).
126 — Zander Johnson 0-2.
132 — Tristan Bremer 4-0 (first).
138 — Koby Sanderson 0-2.
145 — Gabriel Ruth 0-2.
160 — Gunner Meisner 0-2.
170 — Logan Meisner 3-3 (sixth).
182 — Asa McClure 0-2.
195 — Brenden Thill 4-2 (fifth).
220 — Zak Myers 2-2.
285 — Robert Storm 2-2 (fourth)
106 girls — Joely Slyter 2-1 (third).
Moscow results
120 — Jason Swam 2-2.
132 — Aidan Prakash 2-2.
138 — James Greene 1-2.
145 — Diego Deaton 2-2.
152 — Eli Lyon 2-2.
106 girls — Keira Zimmerman 1-1 (second).
113 girls — Skyla Zimmerman 2-0 (first).
Potlatch results
145 — Avery Palmer 1-2.
152 — Eli Prather 4-1 (third).
160 — Tyson Tucker 3-1 (second).
170 — Izack McNeal 3-2 (fourth).
120 girls — Shelby Prather 2-0 (first).
Moscow JV goes 3-1 to lead area at North-South Duals
KOOSKIA — Moscow’s JV team won three of four matches to earn the area’s best finish at the Clearwater Valley North-South Duals.
The Bears tied for fourth with McCall. The Rams of Kooskia and Melba tied 36-36 in their dual and each finished 2-1-1. Orofino won one of five matches, and Lewiston’s JV and Potlatch’s JV each finished 0-5.
Saturday Dual records
1. Ririe 5-0; T2. Challis 4-1; T2. Salmon 4-1; T4. McCall 3-1; T4. Moscow JV 3-1; T6. Melba 2-1-1; T6. Clearwater Valley 2-1-1; 8. Tri-Valley 3-2; 9. Orofino 1-4; T10. Lewiston JV 0-5. T10. Potlatch JV 0-5.
Dual results
Clearwater Valley tied Melba 36-36.
Challis def. Grangeville 51-30.
Orofino def. Tri-Valley 42-24.
Salmon def. Lewiston JV 54-34.
Ririe def. Clearwater Valley 55-24.
Moscow JV def. Grangeville 42-33.
Salmon def. Potlatch 65-18.
Tri-Valley def. Lewiston JV 35-21.
Salmon def. Orofino 57-24.
Moscow JV def. Lewiston JV 39-23.
McCall def. Grangeville 45-24.
Challis def. Potlatch JV 54-30.
Clearwater Valley def. Lewiston JV 72-0.
Challis def. Orofino 54-30.
Ririe def. Potlatch JV 84-6.
Challis def. Lewiston JV 46-30.
Moscow JV def. Orofino 36-30.
McCall def. Potlatch JV 60-24.
Tri-Valley def. Grangeville 37-30.
Clearwater Valley def. Orofino 54-12.
Tri-Valley def. Potlatch JV 36-34.
Salmon def. Grangeville 57-24.
Ririe def. Moscow JV 60-21.