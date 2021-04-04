The Asotin Panthers had three boys’ finishers inside the top 11 to claim the Northeast 2B cross country championship at the LCSC Cross Country Trail.
“We had a fantastic three-way battle for the top spot,” Asotin coach Tim Gundy said. “It was a solid team effort and we hoped to come out with the win today.”
The Panthers did just enough to get past Kettle Falls and Chewelah to claim the title. Asotin had 49 points, Kettle Falls had 50 and Chewelah 51.
Ryan Denham led the way for Asotin in second place with a time of 16:17. Ian Engledow had a personal-best showing of 16:56 to take fifth, and Paul Pederson was just outside the top 10 in 11th at 17:45.
On the girls’ side, Chloe Overberg won for the fifth time in five races this season, finishing in 18:18 to set the school record.
“That’s an incredible time for her to run,” Gundy said.
Lilly Denham also had a personal best, running in 20:20 to claim fifth.
Asotin was one of just two schools that had full teams, and they placed second with 29 points.
BOYS
Team scores — Asotin 49, Kettle Falls 50, Chewelah 41, Northwest Christian 63.
Winner — Easton Pomrankey, KF, 15:21.
Asotin individuals — 2. Ryan Denham 16:17; 5. Ian Engledow 16:56; 11. Paul Pederson 17:45; 16. Tanner Nicholas 18:07; 19. Jake Williams 18:28; 22. Jace Overberg 18:41; 25. Chaz Neace 19:14.
GIRLS
Team scores — St. George’s 26, Asotin 29.
Winner — Chloe Overberg, Aso, 18:18.
Other Asotin individuals — 5. Lilly Denham 20:20; 15. Bailey Gustafson 24:59; 19. Mary Ann Hendrickson 31:23; 21. Madison Hurlbert 33:03.
Pullman girls win GSL culminating event
SPOKANE — Buoyed by five top-10 finishes, the Pullman girls nosed past West Valley to win the Greater Spokane League culminating event at Central Valley High School.
The Greyhounds finished with 33 points to the Eagles’ 34.
Freshman Poppy Edge led Pullman with a third-place finish in a time of 21:11.14, while junior Nicole Jones took fourth in 21:36.18.
“Our girls today were an absolute force,” Pullman coach Allix Potratz-Lee said. “They ran so strong and with such confidence from start to finish. We couldn’t be more proud of every girl on this team. They ran their hearts out and did what we knew they were capable of doing.”
Clarkston’s lone runner, Mia Bunce, placed 26th.
On the boys’ side, the Greyhounds had two runners place in the top 10 in finishing second as a team. West Valley won with 55 points, and Pullman had 63.
Sophomore Liam Fitzgerald was the top Greyhound placer in fourth with a time of 17:48.25. Freshman Leonardo Hoffman was next in eighth at 18:13.89
Mark Tadzhimatov was the best Bantam, finishing in 10th in 18:31.28.
BOYS
Team scores — West Valley 55, Pullman 63, Shadle Park 69, Rogers 73, East Valley 97, Othello 136.
Winner — Daniel Lee, Rog, 16:08.89.
Pullman individuals — 4. Liam Fitzgerald 17:48.25; 8. Leonardo Hoffman 18:13.89; 14. Brendan Doumit 18:58.52; 17. Jose Najera 19:18.60; 23. Kurtis Johnston 20:04.00; 25. Nigel Mumford 20:21.92; 27. Bryan Fulfs 20:26.87; 36. Ryan Clark 21:06.73; 40. Kieran Hampson 21:45.37.
Clarkston individuals — 10. Mark Tadzhimatov 18:31.28; 30. Aaron Bunce 20:31.40; 34. Memphis Broemeling 20:59.25; 42. Gabe Erickson 22:26.00.
GIRLS
Team scores — Pullman 33, West Valley 34, East Valley 84, Othello 91, Rogers 129.
Winner — Kaitlyn Adamson, WV, 20:52.28.
Pullman individuals — 3. Poppy Edge 21:11.14; 4. Nicole Jones 21:36.18; 7. Madeline Jones 22:04.50; 9. Anna Fitzgerald 22:41.76; 10. Elly Kunkel 22:50.85; 12. Audrey Cousins 23:57.73; 13. Abigail Wacker 23:58.09; 17. Suzie McKee 24:23.10;
Clarkston individual — 26. Mia Bunce 27:00.13.
GIRLS’ SOCCERPullman 2, East Valley 1
PULLMAN — Pullman freshman Keely Franklin scored on a penalty kick inside the final minute as the Greyhounds edged East Valley to secure their first winning season since 2013.
Hannah James scored for the Greyhounds (6-5) early in the second half, and Denise Cousin of East Valley tied it in the 60th minute.
Pullman coach Doug Winchell said his team played better than it had in a previous win on penalty kicks against the same team.
“The season was short but we showed really good progress,” he said, adding he could see the improvement starting before the coronavirus pandemic shut down the 2020 season.
Franklin, a defender, wound up 4-for-4 in penalty kicks this year.
Pullman 0 2—2
East Valley 0 1—1
Pullman — Hannah James (Abi Wadsworth ), 41st.
East Valley — Denise Cousins, 60th.
Pullman — Keely Franklin (penalty kick), 79th.
Shots — East Valley 6, Pullman 6
Saves — EV: Gordon 3. Pullman: Biorn 5.
West Valley 2, Clarkston 1
SPOKANE — Madison Carr’s goal with five minutes to go before halftime was the difference as West Valley beat Clarkston in the Class 2A Greater Spokane League championship game.
“I could not be happier with this group of girls,” Clarkston coach Ryan Newhouse said. “They exceeded expectations and they played for each other. This is the closest team I’ve coached. They truly love each other and it shows in how they play.”
Jolee Nicholas got the Bantams (7-4) on the board first with a goal in the second minute. But West Valley (9-2) got the equalizer three minutes later on a goal by Abbie Sicilia.
Eloise Teasley had 10 saves for Clarkston.
Clarkston 1 0—1
West Valley 2 0—2
Clarkston — Jolee Nicholas, 2nd.
West Valley — Abbie Sicilia, 5th.
West Valley — Madison Carr, 35th.
Shots — Clarkston 6, West Valley 10.
Saves — Clarkston: Eloise Teasley 10, West Valley: Madison Maloney 6.
BASEBALLMoscow 14-14, Lakeland 8-8
RATHDRUM, Idaho — Moscow swept a Class 4A Inland Empire League doubleheader against Lakeland of Rathdrum in games that ended with identical final scores.
The Bears (2-2) came out hot with four runs in the first inning of Game 1. The Hawks rallied to nose in front 8-7 through four, but Moscow reasserted itself with seven runs over the last three innings.
It was Lakeland that went up early in the second contest, leading 3-0 before a big seven-run third inning gave Moscow a lead it would never relinquish.
Barrett Abendroth tallied four strikeouts in two innings and had two hits in the first game for Moscow, while Ryan Delusa had three hits and closed things out on the mound. Delusa also had a two-RBI double in the second game and led the Bears with four total RBI on the day.
“Coming off our two games agaist Sandpoint, it was a vast improvement all-around,” Moscow coach Griffin Rod said. “... One of the biggest things we were looking for today was just to see them gain some confidence and start to have fun playing baseball, and they took huge strides in that direction.”
GAME 1
Moscow 403 040 3—14 10 3
Lakeland 012 500 0— 8 10 5
Barrett Abendroth, Isaac Staszkow (3), Ethan McLaughlin (4), Mike Kiblen (5), Ryan Delusa (7) and Jack Bales. Josh Mason, Cole Strietzel (5), Scott Pote (5), Carson Seay (6) and Sam Pemberton.
Moscow hits — Delusa 3, Abendroth 2, Devon Conway 2, Kiblen, Staszkow, Jack Bales.
Lakeland hits — Pote 3, Mason 2 (2B), Scott Hocking 2, Pemberton, Nick Nowell, Garrett Love.
GAME 2
Moscow 007 005 2—14 7 7
Lakeland 120 003 2— 8 8 6
Chad Redinger, Cody Isakson (6), Jamison Green (6), Ryan Delusa (7) and Jack Bales. Cameron Harris, Payden Wyson (3), Sean Tierney (5), Bryson Fisher (7) and Vandever.
Moscow hits — Conway 2, Kiblen, Abendroth, Delusa (2B), Isakson (2B), Dylan Decker.
Lakeland hits — Hocking 3, Tierney 2, Pemberton 2 (2B), Strietzel (2B).
SOFTBALLMoscow 19-2, Lakeland 14-13
RATHDRUM, Idaho — A grand slam from Sydnee Verlin in the third inning helped propel Moscow softball to victory in Game 1 of a doubleheader against Lakeland of Rathdrum before the visitors went cold to fall in Game 2 for a 4A Inland Empire League split.
Verlin totaled two hits and a team-high four RBI in the Bears’ victory, while teammate Maya Kees had nine strikeouts as she pitched a complete game. In Game 2, Sidnie Smith had two hits and two RBI in two at-bats for Moscow (1-3).
“We’re just getting started,” Moscow coach Ted Matsuoka said. “Lakeland played a six-game tournament in southern Idaho already. We haven’t been able to play any out-of-league games, so we’re still figuring some things out. ... I don’t think our team is used to the doubleheader. This was only our fourth game. Mentally, I think we had a little letdown, but we’ll get there.”
GAME 1
Moscow 00(12) 043 0—19 8 8
Lakeland 045 111 2—14 11 2
Maya Kees and Megan Highfill. Devry Burch, Kathryn Wardak (3), Haylee Smit (4) and Payton Sterling.
Moscow hits — Sydnee Verlin 2 (HR), Amanda Pouchnik 2, Jessica Smith 2, Addie Branen, Highfill.
Lakeland hits — Haikley Gosch 2, Haylee Smit 2, Payton Sterling 2, Harley See, Kyleigh Dyer, Olivia Standinger, Delaney Gosch, Cienna Walls.
GAME 2
Moscow 002 000— 2 5 3
Lakeland 250 024—13 13 1
Amanda Pouchnik and Megan Highfill. Kathryn Wardak and Payton Sterling.
Moscow hits — Sidnie Smith 2, Addie Branen, Sydnee Verlin, Emily Hammond.
Lakeland hits — Cienna Walls 4 (2B), Hailey Gosch 2, Haylee Smith 2, Delaney Gosch 2, Harley See (2B), Olivia Standinger (2B), Payton Sterling (2B).
JV — Split 1-1.