ASOTIN — Kaden Aldous had 21 points and made three 3-pointers, and Preston Overberg added 13 while going 5-of-6 from the foul line as the Asotin boys’ basketball team dropped a nonleague boys’ basketball game Wednesday to visiting Liberty of Spangle 77-59.

Landon Foland and Colton Marsh combined for 47 points for the Lancers (2-0).

“Realistically, for us to be (about) nine days into this thing and to be able to play as well as we did against a team like Liberty. ... It makes me proud,” Panthers coach Seth Paine said.

Asotin dropped to 1-1 on the season.

LIBERTY (2-0)

Josh Stern 2 0-0 4, Colton Marsh 8 2-7 22, Landon Foland 8 5-6 25, Lincoln Foland 0 1-2 1, Ethan Kimball 0 0-0 0, Austen Hubbard 0 0-0 0, Kayshawn Colvin 3 3-4 11, Brandon Finau 0 0-0 0, Van Ricker 3 2-4 8, Danner Holling 3 0-0 6. Totals 27 13-23 77.

ASOTIN (1-1)

Josh Epling 1 0-1 2, Preston Overberg 4 5-6 13, Brayden Barnea 1 0-0 2, Tanner Nicholas 2 0-0 6, Jake Tanguay 0 0-00, Ryan Denham 0 0-2 0, Kamea Kauhi 3 0-0 6, Mick Heier 4 1-2 9, A.J. Likkel 0 0-0 0, Kaden Aldous 8 2-2 21. Totals 23 8-13 59.

Liberty 14 22 24 17—77

Asotin 10 25 14 10—59

3-point goals — Marsh 4, Foland 4, Colvin, Nicholas 2, Aldous 3.

JV — Asotin def. Liberty.

GIRLS’ BASKETBALLLiberty 60, Asotin 26

ASOTIN — Kayla Paine notched seven points and seven rebounds but the Panthers fell to the Lancers in a 2B Bi-County League game.

Lily Denham registered 10 boards to go with five points and a 3-pointer for Asotin (0-2), while Teagan Colvin had a game-high 27 points and Brooke Redder scored 12 for Liberty (2-0).

The two teams were tied at 11 going into the second quarter, but an 18-3 run from the Lancers was key.

“It was nice to be back on our floor after all this time,” coach Kristi Pratt said.

ASOTIN (0-2)

Sadie Thummel 0 0-0 0, Elizabeth Bailey 1 1-2 4, Rilynn Heimgartner 0 0-0 0, Emmeyln Barnea 0 1-3 1, Lily Denham 2 0-1 5, Kayla Paine 3 1-2 7, Sophia Carrasco 1 0-2 2, Emily Elskamp 0 0-0 0, Haylee Appleford 3 1-2 7. Totals 10 4-12 26.

LIBERTY (2-0)

Teagan Colvin 11 5-7 27, Ava Budde 2 5-7 8, Ellie Denny 0 0-0 0, Grace Grumbly 1 2-4 6, Jaidyn Stephens 0 0-0 0, Brooke Redder 5 1-3 12, Sarah Hartman 0 0-0 0, Madison Greer 3 1-2 7. Totals 22 15-23 60.

Asotin 11 3 6 6—26

Liberty 11 18 14 17—60

3-point goals — Bailey, Denham, Budde 2, Redder.

JV — Liberty def. Asotin.

WRESTLINGPomeroy competes at Liberty

SPANGLE — Freshman Walker Flynn of Pomeroy recorded two pins in his first two high school matches as the Pirates traveled to Liberty High School for a nonleague wrestling meet.

Team scores and full results were unavailable at press time.

Pomeroy results: 160 — Walker Flynn (Pom) p. Hamilton (Rea); Flynn (Pom) p. Chilson (Rea). 170 — Curtis Winona (Pom) dec. Cash (Dav) 8-3; Cash (Dav) dec. Winona 7-4. Winona p. Paul (Col). 182 — Noah (Col) dec. Braedyn White (Pom) 11-4; White p. Robertson (Lib).

