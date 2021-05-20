ASOTIN — Kaden Aldous had 21 points and made three 3-pointers, and Preston Overberg added 13 while going 5-of-6 from the foul line as the Asotin boys’ basketball team dropped a nonleague boys’ basketball game Wednesday to visiting Liberty of Spangle 77-59.
Landon Foland and Colton Marsh combined for 47 points for the Lancers (2-0).
“Realistically, for us to be (about) nine days into this thing and to be able to play as well as we did against a team like Liberty. ... It makes me proud,” Panthers coach Seth Paine said.
Asotin dropped to 1-1 on the season.
LIBERTY (2-0)
Josh Stern 2 0-0 4, Colton Marsh 8 2-7 22, Landon Foland 8 5-6 25, Lincoln Foland 0 1-2 1, Ethan Kimball 0 0-0 0, Austen Hubbard 0 0-0 0, Kayshawn Colvin 3 3-4 11, Brandon Finau 0 0-0 0, Van Ricker 3 2-4 8, Danner Holling 3 0-0 6. Totals 27 13-23 77.
ASOTIN (1-1)
Josh Epling 1 0-1 2, Preston Overberg 4 5-6 13, Brayden Barnea 1 0-0 2, Tanner Nicholas 2 0-0 6, Jake Tanguay 0 0-00, Ryan Denham 0 0-2 0, Kamea Kauhi 3 0-0 6, Mick Heier 4 1-2 9, A.J. Likkel 0 0-0 0, Kaden Aldous 8 2-2 21. Totals 23 8-13 59.
Liberty 14 22 24 17—77
Asotin 10 25 14 10—59
3-point goals — Marsh 4, Foland 4, Colvin, Nicholas 2, Aldous 3.
JV — Asotin def. Liberty.
GIRLS’ BASKETBALLLiberty 60, Asotin 26
ASOTIN — Kayla Paine notched seven points and seven rebounds but the Panthers fell to the Lancers in a 2B Bi-County League game.
Lily Denham registered 10 boards to go with five points and a 3-pointer for Asotin (0-2), while Teagan Colvin had a game-high 27 points and Brooke Redder scored 12 for Liberty (2-0).
The two teams were tied at 11 going into the second quarter, but an 18-3 run from the Lancers was key.
“It was nice to be back on our floor after all this time,” coach Kristi Pratt said.
ASOTIN (0-2)
Sadie Thummel 0 0-0 0, Elizabeth Bailey 1 1-2 4, Rilynn Heimgartner 0 0-0 0, Emmeyln Barnea 0 1-3 1, Lily Denham 2 0-1 5, Kayla Paine 3 1-2 7, Sophia Carrasco 1 0-2 2, Emily Elskamp 0 0-0 0, Haylee Appleford 3 1-2 7. Totals 10 4-12 26.
LIBERTY (2-0)
Teagan Colvin 11 5-7 27, Ava Budde 2 5-7 8, Ellie Denny 0 0-0 0, Grace Grumbly 1 2-4 6, Jaidyn Stephens 0 0-0 0, Brooke Redder 5 1-3 12, Sarah Hartman 0 0-0 0, Madison Greer 3 1-2 7. Totals 22 15-23 60.
Asotin 11 3 6 6—26
Liberty 11 18 14 17—60
3-point goals — Bailey, Denham, Budde 2, Redder.
JV — Liberty def. Asotin.
WRESTLINGPomeroy competes at Liberty
SPANGLE — Freshman Walker Flynn of Pomeroy recorded two pins in his first two high school matches as the Pirates traveled to Liberty High School for a nonleague wrestling meet.
Team scores and full results were unavailable at press time.
Pomeroy results: 160 — Walker Flynn (Pom) p. Hamilton (Rea); Flynn (Pom) p. Chilson (Rea). 170 — Curtis Winona (Pom) dec. Cash (Dav) 8-3; Cash (Dav) dec. Winona 7-4. Winona p. Paul (Col). 182 — Noah (Col) dec. Braedyn White (Pom) 11-4; White p. Robertson (Lib).