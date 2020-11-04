Two Lewiston boys’ soccer players were named All-Inland Empire League as the league recently released its Class 5A end-of-season team.
Sophomores Teddy Kessler and Kyson Barden each earned spots on the team.
Post Falls swept the top honors, as Aidan O’Halloran earned MVP, Andrew Ferreira was the newcomer of the year and Gabe Lawson was coach of the year. Coeur d’Alene’s Chris Swider was the attacker of the year, Lake City’s Miles Jones was the defender of the year and Post Falls’ Kael McGowan was the goalkeeper of the year.
ALL-INLAND EMPIRE LEAGUE
Class 5A
Chris Swider, Coeur d’Alene; Teddy Kessler, Lewiston; Walker Jump, Lake City; Logan Koller, Post Falls; Miles Jones, Lake City; Alex Reyes, Coeur d’Alene; Kael McGowan, Post Falls; Kyson Barden, Lewiston; Bryce Allred, Lake City; Devin Claflin, Lake City; Gavin McFeely, Coeur d’Alene.
MVP — Aidan O’Halloran, Post Falls.
Newcomer of the year — Andrew Ferreira, Post Falls.
Coach of the year — Gabe Lawson, Post Falls.
Attacker of the year — Swider.
Defender of the year — Jones.
Goalkeeper of the year — McGowan.
GIRLS’ SOCCERTwo Lewiston players earn All-IEL honors
A pair of Lewiston players were honored by the Inland Empire League when it recently released its Class 5A end-of-season team.
Senior Hailey Skinner was named to the team, while freshman Naomi Kessler was the newcomer of the year.
Coeur d’Alene took the other awards, with Abbie Lyman earning MVP honors and Andy Vredenburg taking the coach of the year award.
ALL-INLAND EMPIRE LEAGUE
Class 5A
Kaylee Moate, Post Falls; Morgan Rust, Post Falls; Hailey Skinner, Lewiston; Kali McKellips, Lake City; Georgia Whitehead, Lake City; McKenzie Mattis, Coeur d’Alene; Myah Rietze, Coeur d’Alene; Taytum Curtis, Lake City; Sophia Allen, Coeur d’Alene; Hailey Jo Parks, Lake City; Tierra Lambert, Coeur d’Alene.
MVP — Abbie Lyman, Coeur d’Alene.
Newcomer of the year — Naomi Kessler, Lewiston.
Coach of the year — Andy Vredenburg, Coeur d’Alene.
VOLLEYBALLOne Lewiston player makes All-IEL
Only one Lewiston volleyball player earned All-Inland Empire League Class 5A honors when the league recently released its team.
Sophomore Katy Wessels was the lone Bengal to make the team.
The MVP was Coeur d’Alene’s Sarah Wilkey, the newcomer of the year was Post Falls’ Kylie Munday, the top defensive specialist was Lake City’s Jaya Miller, and Coeur d’Alene’s Carly Curtis and Post Falls’ Willow Hanna shared coach of the year honors.
ALL-INLAND EMPIRE LEAGUE
Class 5A
Sarah Wilkey, Coeur d’Alene; Lauren Phillips, Coeur d’Alene; Nellie Reese, Lake City; Katy Wessels, Lewiston; Maya Blake, Post Falls; Hanah Stoddard, Lake City.
MVP — Wilkey.
Newcomer of the year — Kylie Munday, Post Falls.
Defensive specialist — Jaya Miller, Lake City.
Coach of the year — Carly Curtis, Coeur d’Alene; Willow Hanna, Post Falls.
Two Moscow players earn All-IEL honors
A pair of Moscow volleyball players earned All-Inland Empire League Class 4A honors as the league recently released its end-of-season team.
Sophomore Morgan Claus and senior Izzy Burns were the Bears to make the team.
Lakeland swept the top awards. Katy Ryan was the league MVP, Olivia Cooper was the top defensive specialist and Kelsie Badger was named coach of the year.
ALL-INLAND EMPIRE LEAGUE
Class 4A
Bella Phillips, Sandpoint; Abigail Neff, Lakeland; Gabby Hick, Sandpoint; Izzy Burns, Moscow; Morgan Claus, Moscow; Addisen Kiefer, Lakeland.
MVP — Katy Ryan, Lakeland.
Defensive specialist of the year — Olivia Cooper, Lakeland.
Coach of the year — Kelsie Badger, Lakeland.