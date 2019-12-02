GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
Asotin
Coach — Krisi Pratt (third year)
Last year's record — 3-19 overall, 2-8 in league
Returning letterwinners — Shelby Fogey, sr., guard; Mackenzie Stein, sr., forward; Megan Ball, sr., forward; Eliza Bailey, soph. guard; Taylor Wilkinson, jr., forward; Karlie Koch, jr., guard
Outlook — Pratt notes that her team is "deeper this year," having lost three seniors from last year and gained nine freshmen since last season.
The Panthers were "plagued with injuries last year" — a problem which Pratt hopes they can put behind them.
Clarkston
Coach — Debbie Sobotta (eighth year)
Last year’s record — 25-3 overall, 10-2 in league
Returning letterwinners — Mickala Jackson, sr., guard; AJ Sobotta, sr., guard; Lauren Johnson, sr., guard/post; Jalena Henry, sr., post; Ashlyn Wallace, jr., guard; Samantha Chatfield, jr., guard/post; Jacey Hernandez, jr., guard; Erika Pickett, soph., post; Maggie Ogden, soph., post
Outlook — Last year’s Bantams were District 7 champions and took third place at State.
They return most of the players from that squad, including D1 college recruit Ashlyn Wallace. Sobotta describes the team as having “depth, experience, (and) size” on its side while noting that the need to keep her players healthy will be a priority.
Clearwater Valley (Kooskia)
Coach — Roger Whalen ()
Last year’s record — 10-17 overall, 4-10 in league
Returning letterwinners —
Outlook —
Colfax
Coach — Corey Baerlocher (18th year)
Last year’s record — 14-11 overall, 7-3 in league
Returning letterwinners — Asher Cai, soph., point guard; Hannah Baerlocher, soph., guard, Kierstyn York, jr., forward; Anni Cox, jr., guard; Sydney Berquist, jr., forward; Perry Imler, jr., forward; Skylre Sakamoto-Howell, sr., shooting guard; Shyah Antoine, sr., forward
Outlook — Coach Baerlocher says his team is "aggressive and likes to play physical," predicting that Colfax "will be competitive in a league which is home to some of the top teams in the state."
Lack of size will be an issue for the Bulldogs, who field only two players standing above 5-foot-8.
Colton
Coach — Clark Vining (15th year)
Last year’s record — 24-2 overall, 12-0 in league (state champion)
Key returners — Rylee Vining, jr.; Maggie Meyer, soph.; Josie Schultheis, jr.; Taylor Thomas, sr.
Outlook — The Wildcats are defending state champions, but they graduated a standout class of seniors from last season, so it will fall to a new group of leaders to continue Colton's tradition of excellence.
Deary
Coach —
Last year’s record —
Returning letterwinners —
Outlook —
Garfield-Palouse
Coach — Garrett Parrish (6th year)
Last year’s record — 10-10 overall, 4-8 in league
Returning letterwinners — Lexi Brantner, sr., guard; Paige Collier, jr., guard; Rielee Renne, jr., post; Miranda Richards, jr., post; Kenzi Pedersen, soph., post; Maci Brantner, soph., post; MaKenzie Collier, soph., guard; Madi Cloninger, soph., guard
Outlook — This year’s Vikings are an experienced group and have “a really strong bond with each other” that extends off court, according to Parrish.
Gar-Pal will need to replace a three-year starter at point guard and establish quality backup scorers to take pressure off of standout Kenzi Pedersen this season.
Genesee
Coach — Greg Hardie (second year)
Last year’s record — 20-9 overall, 7-5 in league
Returning letterwinners — Molly Hanson, sr., forward; Emerson Parkins, sr., guard; Regan Zenner, sr., forward; Mikacia Bartosz, sr., guard; Kendra Murray, sr., forward; Bailey Leseman, jr., guard; Taylor Mayer, jr., guard; Lucie Ranisate, soph., center
Outlook — Hardie names “depth, experience and team speed” as strengths for this year’s Bulldogs, and the need to avoid injury as a concern.
Grangeville
Coach — Michelle Barger (fourth year)
Last year's record — 16-7 overall, 5-0 in league
Returning letterwinners — Camden Barger, soph., point guard; Bailey Vanderwall, soph., guard/forward; Zoe Lutz, jr., post; Colby Canaday, sr., post; Hayden Hill, sr., guard; Macy Smith, soph., guard; Makayla Roberts, sr., guard; Megan Bashaw, sr., guard
Outlook — "Team chemistry" is cited by Barger as the Bulldogs' key strength this year.
"They truly care and love one another," she said.
Grangeville has lost some key players from last season, and will focus on "rebounding and being more physical in the post" in this one.
Highland (Craigmont)
Coach —
Last year’s record —
Returning letterwinners —
Outlook —
Kamiah
Coach —
Last year’s record — 0-23 overall, 0-14 in league
Returning letterwinners —
Outlook —
Kendrick
Coach — Ron Ireland (eighth year)
Last year's record — 16-4 overall, 11-1 in league
Returning letterwinners — Megan Brocke, sr., guard; Mya Brown, sr., guard; Lauren Morgan, sr., wing; Jaiden Anderson, sr., wing; Mina Sandino, sr., post; Drew Stacey, soph., post; Hannah Tweit, soph. guard; Erin Morgan, soph., post
Outlook — This year's Tigers boast "experience and speed," according to Ireland, and will focus on staying healthy as they try to reproduce the strong run they had last season.
Lapwai
Coach — Ada Marks (first year)
Last year’s record — 19-5 overall, 13-1 in league (third at State)
Returning letterwinners —
Outlook —
Lewiston
Coach — Steve Lear (second year)
Last year’s record — 8-12 overall, 1-6 in league
Returning letterwinners — Tai Bausch, sr., guard; Cait Richardson, sr., post; Gabby Johnson, sr., post; Anika Grogan, sr., wing; Emily Collins, soph., guard; Kendall Teichmer, sr., guard; Jenika Ortiz, soph., wing
Outlook — Coach Lear cites his players’ “positive can-do attitude” as a key to their prospects for success, while noting that they will have to be careful to stay healthy with their physically taxing style of play.
“Senior leadership should bring this team forward with help from some very talented underclassmen,” he said. “Our shooting, ball handling and passing skills have improved dramatically.”
Logos (Moscow)
Coach —
Last year’s record —
Returning letterwinners —
Outlook —
Moscow
Coach — Karlee Wilson (second year)
Last year’s record — 8-16 overall, 2-5 in league
Key players — Megan Watson, sr., point guard; Ellie Gray, frosh., shooting guard
Outlook — Last season, the Bears made it to the championship round of the Idaho Class 4A District I-II tournament, where they fell to Sandpoint in two games to lose a best-of-three series despite a pair of eight-point performances by Watson.
Under Wilson, the Bears have gotten plenty of offensive rebounds, but struggled to convert them in to points.
Nezperce
Coach — Dave Snodgrass (eighth year)
Last year's record — 18-2 overall, 11-1 in league
Returning letterwinners — Caitlyn Cronce, sr., guard; KC Wahl, jr., forward; Kadyn Horton, jr. forward; Hannah Duuck, jr., utility; Jillian Lux, soph., guard
Outlook — The Indians have "strong returning players" from their standout 2018-19 squad joined by "new kids with lots of hustle and heart," according to Snodgrass.
On the downside, they have lost two leading scorers who leave "big shoes to fill."
Orofino
Coach — Tessa Mullinix (second year)
Last year's record — 11-10 overall, 0-4 in league
Returning letterwinners — Shayla Shuman, sr.; Kaylynn Johnson, jr.; Sydnie Zywina, jr.; Riley Schwartz, soph.
Outlook — "The culture among the girls is strong and will continue to build," said Mullinix, whose team is a small one with a total of six players. "We are quick and hope to capitalize on that."
Pomeroy
Coach — Tai Bye (third year)
Last year’s record — 22-4 overall, 10-2 in league (state runner-up)
Returning letterwinners — Maddy Dixon, sr., post; Sydney Watko, sr., guard; Heidi Heytvelt, sr., guard; Alyssa Wolf, sr., guard; Emma Severs, jr., guard; Jaden Steele, sr., post; Keely Maves, soph., post/guard
Outlook — The Pirates, coming off a runner-up finish at State, are determined to take that one last step. While junior guard Emma Severs will miss time with an ACL injury, forcing some shuffling, coach Tai Bye is enthusiastic with her team's "attitude and focus."
"These girls are finally putting all the pieces together and making the game look effortless."
Bye said there has not been a talent drop-off from last year's No. 2 team, which graduated four.
"We are ... working toward being back at the final game again, hopefully with a different outcome," she said.
Pomeroy will be led by 6-foot senior captain Maddy Dixon.
Potlatch
Coach — Brandon McIntosh (first year)
Last year’s record — 4-19 overall
Returning letterwinners — Alyssa Hamburg, sr., guard; Kyndal Cessnun, sr., guard; Kennedy Thompson, sr., forward; Danaira Carpenter, sr., guard; Desi Brown, sr., forward; Taylor Carpenter, jr., forward; Emma Chambers, soph., guard
Outlook — In McIntosh, the Loggers have their fourth coach in four years, and they will need to learn his new system.
McIntosh cites the team’s “speed, ability to learn, ability to work together, (and) desire to be successful” as its keys to success.
Prairie (Cottonwood)
Coach — Lori Mader (10th year)
Last year's record — 19-5
Returning varsity letterwinners — Madison Shears, jr., forward; Ellea Uhlenkott, jr., guard; Ciara Chaffee, sr., post; India Peery, sr., guard; Sydnee Bruegeman, sr., post; Delanie Lockett, soph., guard
Outlook — "I think we have totally committed kids that work hard and play well together," said Mader, who said that her team is young and will have to find its "groove" as players become familiar with her system.
Pullman
Coach — Chris Weeks (first year)
Last year's record — 4-17 overall, 0-12 in league
Returning letterwinners — Hailey Chittenden, sr., post; Hallie McDougle, sr., guard; Peyton Teevens, sr., guard; Meghan McSweeney, jr., guard; Hailey Talbot, jr., post
Outlook — This year's Hounds "appear to be extremely athletic," according to first-year coach Weeks, who cites "lack of experience" as a potential liability for the program.
Pullman Christian
Coach —
Salmon River
Coach — Paula Tucker (sixth year)
Last year’s record — 21-3 overall, 12-0 in league (state runner-up)
Returning letterwinners — Emily Diaz, sr., post; Lotus Harper, jr. point guard; Sofie Branstetter, jr., guard; Jordyn Pottenger, jr., post; Avery Jones, soph., post; Alethea Chapman, soph., guard
Outlook — Salmon River fields a close-knit roster of six total players, all of whom were members of both last year’s state runner-up basketball team and this fall’s state runner-up volleyball team.
“It will be a challenge to play with only six kids, but they are up for it,” said Tucker, who emphasises that her players are “competitors.”
Timberline (Weippe)
Coach — Nathan Robinson (first year)
Returning letterwinners — Gracie Warner, soph., point guard; Emma Brown, sr., center; Krystal Dahl, sr., power forward; Kaylie Fallwell, soph., point guard; Abby Brown, soph, point guard; Chasta Jared, sr., small forward
Outlook — The Spartans are an especially hard-working and cohesive team, according to Robinson, a first-year Timberline coach who looks forward to familiarizing himself with the opposition over the course of the season.
Troy
Coach — Aaron Dail (4th year)
Last year's record — 16-7 overall, 9-7 in league
Returning letterwinners — Morgan Blazzard, soph., guard; Isabelle Raasch, soph., guard; Abby Weller, sr., guard/forward
Outlook — This year's Trojans are "small but quick" and will look to be aggressive, according to Dail.
With only three returning letterwinners, Troy brings limited varsity experience to the table, and the team will need to build skill at rebounding to compensate for its relative lack of height.