DAYTON, Idaho — West Side, Class 2A’s top-ranked team, stretched its lead gradually, until it was far out of reach for visiting Grangeville.
The Pirates won their 19th consecutive game, muscling past the Bulldogs in a state quarterfinal round contest.
Leading 14-7 after the half, West Side (9-0) concocted a 14-play, 86-yard drive that took 7:24 off the clock and ended with a 14-yard touchdown pass from standout quarterback Blaize Brown to All-State 6-foot-4 receiver Bryler Shurtliff on a fourth down — one of two fourth-down conversions on the series.
The defending state champion Pirates essentially shut the door on Grangeville’s season moments later, when they forced a four-and-out and followed it up with an eight-play, 44-yard scoring drive for the final margin.
The Bulldogs finish their year at 4-3. To reach this stage, they fought through a schedule heavily affected by coronavirus cancellations, and bruised past St. Maries 21-7 on Oct. 30 in the Central Idaho League championship at Grangeville.
“They’re tough and we knew they’d be tough,” Pirates coach Tyson Moser told the Logan (Utah) Herald Journal. “They’re well coached and that’s a junior-heavy team, so they’re going to be right back here again next year, I’m sure, and will be tough again.
“... I do think we had the edge with our speed, but they were definitely physical and tough, and they came ready to play, so give them credit.”
West Side outgained Grangeville 375-172, and collected three takeaways — each of them interceptions.
Bulldog quarterback Miles Lefebvre completed a 44-yard pass in the second quarter to Caleb Frei while almost being sacked on a third-and-15. Dane Lindsley capped the drive with a 3-yard scoring run.
Grangeville stuffed two West Side possessions in the red zone, but could never get its offense revving.
Lefebvre was 3-of-9 passing for 52 yards. He added 32 rushing yards, and Lindsley led his team with 36 yards on the ground.
Grangeville 0 7 0 0—7
West Side 7 7 14 0—28
First Quarter
West Side — Cage Brokens 17 run (Jackson Stewart kick).
Second Quarter
West Side — Josh Reeder 21 run (Stewart kick).
Grangeville — Dane Lindsley 3 run (Josh Nichols kick).
Third Quarter
West Side — Bryler Shurtliff 14 pass from Blaize Brown (Stewart kick).
West Side — Brown 6 run (Stewart kick).
INDIVIDUAL GRANGEVILLE STATISTICS
Rushing — Caleb Frei 13-47, Dane Lindsley 10-36, Tori Ebert 4-6, Miles Lefebvre 4-32, Colyn Goeckner 2-0.
Passing — Lefebvre 3-9-3—52.
Receiving — Frei 1-44, Nelson Bruzas 1-7, Ebert 1-1.
Raft River 76, Kamiah 14
MALTA, Idaho — Raft River shot out to a 32-point first-quarter lead, and rode a scary-good ground game to blaze past visiting Kamiah in a Class 1A Division I state quarterfinal round game.
The Trojans from Malta (8-1) compiled 374 yards and seven touchdowns rushing, averaging 12.5 yards per carry. Five Raft River ballcarriers had 40 or more yards apiece.
“They’re a big, physical team, and we just couldn’t stop their run today,” said Kamiah coach Nels Kludt, whose team finishes 7-3. “They kept pounding the ball. Their whole line is big, they’ve got good blocking tight ends. Defensively, that was the toughest part.”
The Kubs were led by senior quarterback Gabe Eades, who had 113 yards on eight carries, and passed for a score to Kolby Hix in the second quarter. Senior running back Landon Keen tallied 66 yards on 24 carries and ran for a first-quarter touchdown.
“We had some success running the ball ... we didn’t have much luck throwing until later,” Kludt said. “But it was kinda few and far in between.
“That’s an experienced, veteran team.”
Although Kamiah ran into a second-round “buzzsaw,” this season wasn’t short on accomplishments. The Kubs toppled bitter foe Lapwai twice — once to open State — beat upriver rival Clearwater Valley of Kooskia for the first time in four seasons, and snapped a five-year playoff drought.
“We achieved some goals — overachieved in some areas — and I couldn’t be happier with this group,” Kludt said. “I wouldn’t take anything back from this season, but (today) just shows we’ve gotta get bigger, faster and stronger to compete with the likes of (Raft River).”
Kamiah 6 8 0 0—14
Raft River 38 14 16 8—76
INDIVIDUAL KAMIAH STATISTICS
Rushing — Gabe Eades 8-113, Landon Keen 24-66, Colton Sams 3-8, Jesse Knox 9-(-9).
Passing — Eades 5-18-1—56.
Receiving — Kolby Hix 2-27, Keen 1-12, Brady Cox 1-(-1), Kendrick Wheeler 1-(-2).