All times 7 p.m. unless noted

IDAHO

Clearwater Valley

Date — Opponent

Aug. 30 — vs. Timberline

Sept. 6 — at Council, 6 p.m.

Sept. 20 — at Lapwai

Sept. 27 — at Kendrick

Oct. 4 — vs. Genesee

Oct. 11 — at Potlatch

Oct. 18 — vs. Troy

Oct. 25 — at Prairie

Nov. 1 — vs. Kamiah

Deary

Date — Opponent

Aug. 30 — vs. Potlatch

Sept. 6 — vs. Troy

Sept. 20 — at Genesee

Sept. 27 — at Salmon River

Oct. 4 — vs. Timberline

Oct. 11 — at Kendrick

Oct. 18 — vs. Lapwai

Oct. 25 — vs. Lewis County at Craigmont

Genesee

Date — Opponent

Sept. 7 — vs. Valley at Middleton, 11 a.m.

Sept. 13 — at Lapwai

Sept. 20 — vs. Deary

Sept. 27 — vs. Prairie

Oct. 4 — at Clearwater Valley

Oct. 11 — vs. Kamiah

Oct. 18 — at Potlatch

Oct. 25 — vs. Kendrick

Nov. 1 — vs. Troy

Grangeville

Date — Opponent

Aug. 30 — vs. Moscow

Sept. 6 — at Nampa Christian

Sept. 13 — at Clarkston

Sept. 20 — vs. McCall-Donnelly

Sept. 28 — vs. Priest River, 4 p.m.

Oct. 4 — vs. Kellogg

Oct. 11 — at St. Maries

Oct. 18 — vs. Orofino

Kamiah

Date — Opponent

Aug. 30 — vs. Kendrick

Sept. 6 — vs. Kamiah, 6 p.m.

Sept. 13 — at Nezperce, 4 p.m.

Sept. 20 — vs. Potlatch

Sept. 27 — vs. Troy

Oct. 11 — at Genesee

Oct. 18 — vs. Prairie

Oct. 25 — at Lapwai

Nov. 1 — at Clearwater Valley

Kendrick

Date — Opponent

Aug. 30 — at Kamiah

Sept. 6 — at Lapwai

Sept. 12 — vs. Potlatch

Sept. 27 — vs. Clearwater Valley

Oct. 4 — vs. Lewis County

Oct. 11 — vs. Deary

Oct. 18 — at Timberline

Oct. 25 — at Genesee

Lapwai

Date — Opponent

Sept. 6 — vs. Kendrick

Sept. 13 — vs. Genesee

Sept. 20 — vs. Clearwater Valley

Oct. 4 — at Troy

Oct. 11 — at Prairie

Oct. 18 — at Deary

Oct. 25 — vs. Kamiah

Nov. 1 — at Potlatch

Lewis County

Date — Opponent

Sept. 5 — vs. Prairie JV at Nezperce, 4 p.m.

Sept. 13 — vs. Kamiah at Nezperce, 4 p.m.

Sept. 20 — vs. Cascade at Nezperce, 4 p.m.

Oct. 4 — at Kendrick

Oct. 11 — at Timberline

Oct. 25 — vs. Deary at Craigmont

Lewiston

Date — Opponent

Aug. 30 — at Idaho Falls, 6 p.m. PDT

Sept. 6 — vs. Shadle Park

Sept. 13 — at Wenatchee

Sept. 20 — vs. Clarkston

Sept. 27 — at Sandpoint

Oct. 4 — vs. Moscow

Oct. 11 — at Coeur d’Alene

Oct. 18 — vs. Post Falls

Oct. 25 — at Lake City

Moscow

Date — Opponent

Aug. 30 — at Grangeville

Sept. 6 — vs. Clarkston

Sept. 13 — at Timberlake

Sept. 20 — vs. Pullman

Sept. 27 — vs. Bonners Ferry

Oct. 4 — at Lewiston

Oct. 11 — vs. Sandpoint

Oct. 25 — at Lakeland

Orofino

Date — Opponent

Aug. 30 — at McCall-Donnelly

Sept. 6 — vs. Asotin

Sept. 13 — at Kellogg

Sept. 20 — vs. Nampa Christian

Sept. 27 — vs. Clarkston

Oct. 4 — at Priest River

Oct. 18 — at Grangeville

Oct. 25 — vs. St. Maries

Potlatch

Date — Opponent

Aug. 30 — at Deary

Sept. 6 — vs. Timberline

Sept. 12 — at Kendrick

Sept. 20 — at Kamiah

Oct. 4 — at Prairie

Oct. 11 — vs. Clearwater Valley

Oct. 18 — vs. Genesee

Oct. 25 — at Troy

Nov. 1 — vs. Lapwai

Prairie

Date — Opponent

Sept. 7 — vs. Raft River at Middleton, 2 p.m.

Sept. 13 — at Troy

Sept. 20 — vs. Salmon River, 6 p.m.

Sept. 27 — at Genesee

Oct. 4 — vs. Potlatch

Oct. 11 — vs. Lapwai

Oct. 18 — at Kamiah

Oct. 25 — vs. Clearwater Valley

Salmon River

All Salmon River games start at 7 p.m. Mountain Time unless noted

Date — Opponent

Sept. 6 — at Kamiah, 6 p.m.

Sept. 13 — vs. Wilder

Sept 20 — at Prairie, 6 p.m.

Sept. 27 — vs. Deary

Oct. 4 — vs. Garden Valley

Oct. 11 — vs. Horseshoe Bend

Oct. 18 — at Cascade

Oct. 25 — at Council

Nov. 1 — vs. Tri-Valley

Timberline

Date — Opponent

Aug. 30 — at Clearwater Valley

Sept. 6 — at Potlatch

Sept. 10 — at Prairie JV, 6 p.m.

Sept. 20 — at Troy

Sept. 24 — vs. Prairie JV, 6 p.m.

Oct. 4 — at Deary

Oct. 11 — vs. Lewis County

Oct. 18 — vs. Kendrick

Troy

Date — Opponent

Aug. 30 — at Kootenai

Sept. 6 — at Deary

Sept. 13 — vs. Prairie

Sept. 20 — vs. Timberline

Sept. 27 — at Kamiah

Oct. 4 — vs. Lapwai

Oct. 18 — at Clearwater Valley

Oct. 25 — vs. Potlatch

Nov. 1 — at Genesee

WASHINGTON

Asotin

Date — Opponent

Sept. 6 — at Orofino

Sept. 13 — vs. Liberty Christian

Sept. 20 — at Kellogg

Oct. 4 — vs. Reardan

Oct. 11 — at Kittitas, 6 p.m.

Oct. 18 — at Colfax

Oct. 25 — vs. Liberty

Nov. 1 — vs. Lind-Ritzville at Ritzville

Clarkston

Date — Opponent

Sept. 6 — at Moscow

Sept. 13 — vs. Grangeville

Sept. 20 — at Lewiston

Sept. 27 — at Orofino

Oct. 4 — at West Valley

Oct. 11 — vs. Pullman

Oct. 18 — at Cheney

Oct. 25 — vs. East Valley

Nov. 1 — vs. Columbia River

Colfax

Date — Opponent

Sept. 7 — vs. Wahkiakum at Liberty, 10 a.m.

Sept. 13 — vs. Freeman

Sept. 20 — at Davenport

Sept. 27 — at Heppner

Oct. 4 — at Ritzville

Oct. 11 — vs. Liberty

Oct. 18 — vs. Asotin

Oct. 25 — at Reardan

Colton

Date — Opponent

Sept. 6 — vs. St. John-Endicott/Lacrosse

Sept. 13 — vs. DeSales

Sept. 20 — vs. Yakama Tribal

Sept. 27 — at St. John-Endicott/Lacrosse

Oct. 11 — at Tekoa-Rosalia

Oct. 18 — vs. Lyle

Oct. 25 — vs. Touchet

Nov. 1 — at Pomeroy

Nov. 7 — at Sunnyside Christian

Pomeroy

Date — Opponent

Sept. 6 — vs. Odessa

Sept. 12 — vs. Tekoa-Rosalia

Sept. 20 — at DeSales

Sept. 27 — vs. Yakama Tribal, 6 p.m.

Oct. 4 — vs. Touchet

Oct. 11 — at Mary Walker

Oct. 18 — vs. St. John-Endicott/Lacrosse at St. John

Oct. 25 — at Sunnyside Christian, 7 p.m.

Nov. 1 — vs. Colton

Pullman

Date — Opponent

Sept. 6 — at Lakeside

Sept. 13 — vs. North Central

Sept. 20 — at Moscow

Sept. 27 — vs. Black Hills

Oct. 4 — vs. East Valley

Oct. 11 — at Clarkston

Oct. 18 — vs. West Valley

Oct. 25 — at Othello

Nov. 1 — at Cheney

Tags

Recommended for you