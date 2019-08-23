All times 7 p.m. unless noted
IDAHO
Clearwater Valley
Date — Opponent
Aug. 30 — vs. Timberline
Sept. 6 — at Council, 6 p.m.
Sept. 20 — at Lapwai
Sept. 27 — at Kendrick
Oct. 4 — vs. Genesee
Oct. 11 — at Potlatch
Oct. 18 — vs. Troy
Oct. 25 — at Prairie
Nov. 1 — vs. Kamiah
Deary
Date — Opponent
Aug. 30 — vs. Potlatch
Sept. 6 — vs. Troy
Sept. 20 — at Genesee
Sept. 27 — at Salmon River
Oct. 4 — vs. Timberline
Oct. 11 — at Kendrick
Oct. 18 — vs. Lapwai
Oct. 25 — vs. Lewis County at Craigmont
Genesee
Date — Opponent
Sept. 7 — vs. Valley at Middleton, 11 a.m.
Sept. 13 — at Lapwai
Sept. 20 — vs. Deary
Sept. 27 — vs. Prairie
Oct. 4 — at Clearwater Valley
Oct. 11 — vs. Kamiah
Oct. 18 — at Potlatch
Oct. 25 — vs. Kendrick
Nov. 1 — vs. Troy
Grangeville
Date — Opponent
Aug. 30 — vs. Moscow
Sept. 6 — at Nampa Christian
Sept. 13 — at Clarkston
Sept. 20 — vs. McCall-Donnelly
Sept. 28 — vs. Priest River, 4 p.m.
Oct. 4 — vs. Kellogg
Oct. 11 — at St. Maries
Oct. 18 — vs. Orofino
Kamiah
Date — Opponent
Aug. 30 — vs. Kendrick
Sept. 6 — vs. Kamiah, 6 p.m.
Sept. 13 — at Nezperce, 4 p.m.
Sept. 20 — vs. Potlatch
Sept. 27 — vs. Troy
Oct. 11 — at Genesee
Oct. 18 — vs. Prairie
Oct. 25 — at Lapwai
Nov. 1 — at Clearwater Valley
Kendrick
Date — Opponent
Aug. 30 — at Kamiah
Sept. 6 — at Lapwai
Sept. 12 — vs. Potlatch
Sept. 27 — vs. Clearwater Valley
Oct. 4 — vs. Lewis County
Oct. 11 — vs. Deary
Oct. 18 — at Timberline
Oct. 25 — at Genesee
Lapwai
Date — Opponent
Sept. 6 — vs. Kendrick
Sept. 13 — vs. Genesee
Sept. 20 — vs. Clearwater Valley
Oct. 4 — at Troy
Oct. 11 — at Prairie
Oct. 18 — at Deary
Oct. 25 — vs. Kamiah
Nov. 1 — at Potlatch
Lewis County
Date — Opponent
Sept. 5 — vs. Prairie JV at Nezperce, 4 p.m.
Sept. 13 — vs. Kamiah at Nezperce, 4 p.m.
Sept. 20 — vs. Cascade at Nezperce, 4 p.m.
Oct. 4 — at Kendrick
Oct. 11 — at Timberline
Oct. 25 — vs. Deary at Craigmont
Lewiston
Date — Opponent
Aug. 30 — at Idaho Falls, 6 p.m. PDT
Sept. 6 — vs. Shadle Park
Sept. 13 — at Wenatchee
Sept. 20 — vs. Clarkston
Sept. 27 — at Sandpoint
Oct. 4 — vs. Moscow
Oct. 11 — at Coeur d’Alene
Oct. 18 — vs. Post Falls
Oct. 25 — at Lake City
Moscow
Date — Opponent
Aug. 30 — at Grangeville
Sept. 6 — vs. Clarkston
Sept. 13 — at Timberlake
Sept. 20 — vs. Pullman
Sept. 27 — vs. Bonners Ferry
Oct. 4 — at Lewiston
Oct. 11 — vs. Sandpoint
Oct. 25 — at Lakeland
Orofino
Date — Opponent
Aug. 30 — at McCall-Donnelly
Sept. 6 — vs. Asotin
Sept. 13 — at Kellogg
Sept. 20 — vs. Nampa Christian
Sept. 27 — vs. Clarkston
Oct. 4 — at Priest River
Oct. 18 — at Grangeville
Oct. 25 — vs. St. Maries
Potlatch
Date — Opponent
Aug. 30 — at Deary
Sept. 6 — vs. Timberline
Sept. 12 — at Kendrick
Sept. 20 — at Kamiah
Oct. 4 — at Prairie
Oct. 11 — vs. Clearwater Valley
Oct. 18 — vs. Genesee
Oct. 25 — at Troy
Nov. 1 — vs. Lapwai
Prairie
Date — Opponent
Sept. 7 — vs. Raft River at Middleton, 2 p.m.
Sept. 13 — at Troy
Sept. 20 — vs. Salmon River, 6 p.m.
Sept. 27 — at Genesee
Oct. 4 — vs. Potlatch
Oct. 11 — vs. Lapwai
Oct. 18 — at Kamiah
Oct. 25 — vs. Clearwater Valley
Salmon River
All Salmon River games start at 7 p.m. Mountain Time unless noted
Date — Opponent
Sept. 6 — at Kamiah, 6 p.m.
Sept. 13 — vs. Wilder
Sept 20 — at Prairie, 6 p.m.
Sept. 27 — vs. Deary
Oct. 4 — vs. Garden Valley
Oct. 11 — vs. Horseshoe Bend
Oct. 18 — at Cascade
Oct. 25 — at Council
Nov. 1 — vs. Tri-Valley
Timberline
Date — Opponent
Aug. 30 — at Clearwater Valley
Sept. 6 — at Potlatch
Sept. 10 — at Prairie JV, 6 p.m.
Sept. 20 — at Troy
Sept. 24 — vs. Prairie JV, 6 p.m.
Oct. 4 — at Deary
Oct. 11 — vs. Lewis County
Oct. 18 — vs. Kendrick
Troy
Date — Opponent
Aug. 30 — at Kootenai
Sept. 6 — at Deary
Sept. 13 — vs. Prairie
Sept. 20 — vs. Timberline
Sept. 27 — at Kamiah
Oct. 4 — vs. Lapwai
Oct. 18 — at Clearwater Valley
Oct. 25 — vs. Potlatch
Nov. 1 — at Genesee
WASHINGTON
Asotin
Date — Opponent
Sept. 6 — at Orofino
Sept. 13 — vs. Liberty Christian
Sept. 20 — at Kellogg
Oct. 4 — vs. Reardan
Oct. 11 — at Kittitas, 6 p.m.
Oct. 18 — at Colfax
Oct. 25 — vs. Liberty
Nov. 1 — vs. Lind-Ritzville at Ritzville
Clarkston
Date — Opponent
Sept. 6 — at Moscow
Sept. 13 — vs. Grangeville
Sept. 20 — at Lewiston
Sept. 27 — at Orofino
Oct. 4 — at West Valley
Oct. 11 — vs. Pullman
Oct. 18 — at Cheney
Oct. 25 — vs. East Valley
Nov. 1 — vs. Columbia River
Colfax
Date — Opponent
Sept. 7 — vs. Wahkiakum at Liberty, 10 a.m.
Sept. 13 — vs. Freeman
Sept. 20 — at Davenport
Sept. 27 — at Heppner
Oct. 4 — at Ritzville
Oct. 11 — vs. Liberty
Oct. 18 — vs. Asotin
Oct. 25 — at Reardan
Colton
Date — Opponent
Sept. 6 — vs. St. John-Endicott/Lacrosse
Sept. 13 — vs. DeSales
Sept. 20 — vs. Yakama Tribal
Sept. 27 — at St. John-Endicott/Lacrosse
Oct. 11 — at Tekoa-Rosalia
Oct. 18 — vs. Lyle
Oct. 25 — vs. Touchet
Nov. 1 — at Pomeroy
Nov. 7 — at Sunnyside Christian
Pomeroy
Date — Opponent
Sept. 6 — vs. Odessa
Sept. 12 — vs. Tekoa-Rosalia
Sept. 20 — at DeSales
Sept. 27 — vs. Yakama Tribal, 6 p.m.
Oct. 4 — vs. Touchet
Oct. 11 — at Mary Walker
Oct. 18 — vs. St. John-Endicott/Lacrosse at St. John
Oct. 25 — at Sunnyside Christian, 7 p.m.
Nov. 1 — vs. Colton
Pullman
Date — Opponent
Sept. 6 — at Lakeside
Sept. 13 — vs. North Central
Sept. 20 — at Moscow
Sept. 27 — vs. Black Hills
Oct. 4 — vs. East Valley
Oct. 11 — at Clarkston
Oct. 18 — vs. West Valley
Oct. 25 — at Othello
Nov. 1 — at Cheney