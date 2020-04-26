Before we know it, sports in some form or fashion will return. And four months from Tuesday, the hype will be at a fever pitch as the high school football season once again will start with teams having high expectations of competing for state championships.
This week, the area’s big four high schools released their schedules, and it shows the competition for each team will be tough to achieve the goals they want to attain.
Lewiston High School will have the toughest and most ambitious schedule of the big four, as the nine regular-season opponents the Bengals will play in 2020 have a combined record of 63-32 (.663 winning percentage).
“We start with two real good football teams on the road, so that should be a good test for us,” said coach Matt Pancheri, who will be in his fourth season in charge at Lewiston. “We’ll play anybody that will play us. One of the problems with being a 5A school in Lewiston is that it’s hard to get teams to come here. We feel lucky to get the first two games on the schedule; we feel real good about it.”
Eight of the Bengals’ opponents this season made the playoffs last season. Lewiston, which will return eight experienced players on offense and several others on defense after compiling a 3-6 record in 2019, begins the year Aug. 28 at defending Idaho Class 4A state champion Kuna. The Kavemen went 13-0, beating Blackfoot 49-35 in the state title game. The next week, the Bengals visit Mead High School of Spokane, followed by the annual River Rivalry game at home Sept. 11 against Clarkston, then playing Yakima’s Eisenhower High School.
“Kuna didn’t lose a game last year, and Mead was a good football team and generally is a good football team, so those will be good tests for us and they will tell us a lot about what we will be like at that point,” Pancheri said.
Lewiston then will play Inland Empire League Class 4A brethren Sandpoint (Sept. 25) and Moscow (Oct. 2) before wrapping up the season with its Class 5A IEL league opposition.
“I like the way the schedule lines up,” Pancheri said. “I like the way the league turned out. Since I’ve been up here, we’ve ended with Lake City every year and we get to end with Coeur d’Alene this year. They decided to start moving league games around and playing different opponents different weeks.”
The Bantams look to have the easiest schedule of the four. Clarkston’s nine opponents this season had a combined record of 35-51 (.407) a year ago.
“Overall, we’re really excited about the schedule,” said coach Brycen Bye, who will begin his seventh season at the helm of the Bantams in September. “We’re really excited to play some teams that we’ve never played before.”
Clarkston, which went 9-2 and lost 14-13 to Washougal in the first round of the Washington Class 2A state tournament in 2019, will return approximately 14 or 15 letterwinners to the field this season. The Bantams begin their journey Sept. 4 at home against Moscow before the game against the Bengals. Then Clarkston starts its maiden voyage in the revamped Greater Spokane League with a home game Sept. 18 against North Central. The Bantams then follow that with a road game Sept. 25 against Pullman.
Clarkston also has a nonleague game in the middle of the GSL 2A schedule Oct. 16 when it visits Newport, which went 6-4, tying for the best record among opponents the Bantams will face this season. The Grizzlies finished second in the state
Clarkston only faces two opponents (Moscow and Shadle Park) that made the postseason in 2019.
“With five teams in our league (before), if you lose one or two games, you really hurt yourself as far as your playoff chances go,” Bye said. “If we can get a third team (in the postseason out of the GSL), that would open up some doors.”
The Bears have the second-toughest schedule of the big four teams this season, as their opponents combined to go 41-35 (.539) in 2019.
“Really, we have the same schedule,” said coach Phil Helbling, who will begin his ninth season in charge in Moscow in August. “We were just thinking early on, just putting it together, that we were going to be pretty similar (to years past), outside of just changing up Sandpoint and Lakeland as far as when we play them within in the league.”
The Bears, who finished 5-4 and lost in the first round of the Class 4A playoffs, will have approximately 15 to 16 seniors who have seen playing time returning this season. Moscow opens the season against Grangeville, who lost in the first round of the Idaho Class 2A playoffs a season ago, then it visits Clarkston before hosting Timberlake, which lost in an Idaho Class 3A semifinal round game, on Sept. 11. The annual rivalry game with the Greyhounds takes place the next week.
The Bears, who do not have an opponent for Oct. 23 as of press time and could fill it with another team or use that as a bye week to prepare for a possible playoff opponent, face four teams who made their postseason a year ago.
“We really feel like we’ve got the talent and we’ve got the experience and we’ve got a bunch of guys coming back and we’re going to have to find some new pieces to the puzzle as far as we’ve got some key guys departing,” said Helbling, whose team has won the IEL 4A title two consecutive years. “At the same time, too, we’re excited about the underclassmen that we have coming up in the program, really excited about our senior class and the experience that we have there. There’s a lot of things that we’re looking forward to.”
Pullman has an intriguing schedule in front of it. The Greyhounds’ nine opponents had a combined record of 41-45 (.477) in 2019, with five of those teams making the playoffs.
“It’s kind of exciting to play two new opponents that we haven’t played before,” said coach David Cofer, who will start his fourth season in September. “I think our nonleague schedule sets up really nicely to get us prepared and ready for a pretty tough league this year. And not having to schedule as many nonleague (teams) was really nice as well. So to have more league opponents is something that we’re looking forward to.”
Pullman, which returns approximately 17 letterwinners off a team that finished 6-4 in 2019, will welcome a stampede in the opener as Notre Dame of Calgary will invade Hobbs Field. The Pride, who won three consecutive Alberta Schools Athletic Assocation/Football Alberta title for Tier I teams from 2012-14, finished 6-2 last season and lost in the first round of the playoffs in the big school division in the province.
The Greyhounds then follow with a game Sept. 11 at Toppenish, which lost to Clarkston in a regional crossover game in 2019, before battling the rival Bears and the Bantams. Pullman then will go into GSL 2A play, opening at West Valley on Oct. 2.
“I’m just excited to have more league opponents and more league games, which kind of gives us more of an opportunity to get into the playoffs a little bit easier than in years past,” Cofer said. “It also means each game isn’t so important, like it had been in the old GNL ... with a limited number of games, each game mattered quite a bit and really gave you that playoff atmosphere.”
Walden may be reached at (208) 848-2258, dwalden@lmtribune.com, or on Twitter at @waldo9939.
2020 high school football schedules
All games start at 7 p.m. unless noted (* indicates league games)
Clarkston
Sept. 4 — Moscow
Sept. 11 — at Lewiston
Sept. 18 — North Central*
Sept. 25 — at Pullman*
Oct. 2 — Rogers*
Oct. 9 — at East Valley*
Oct. 16 — at Newport
Oct. 23 — West Valley*
Oct. 30 — at Shadle Park*
Lewiston
Aug. 28 — at Kuna
Sept. 4 — at Mead
Sept. 11 — Clarkston
Sept. 18 — Yakima Eisenhower
Sept. 25 — Sandpoint
Oct. 2 — at Moscow
Oct. 9 — at Post Falls*
Oct. 16 — Lake City*
Oct. 23 — Coeur d’Alene*
Moscow
Aug. 28 — Grangeville
Sept. 4 — at Clarkston
Sept. 11 — Timberlake
Sept. 18 — at Pullman
Sept. 25 — at Bonners Ferry, 6 p.m.
Oct. 2 — Lewiston
Oct. 9 — Lakeland*
Oct. 16 — at Sandpoint*
Oct. 23 — at TBA
Pullman
Sept. 4 — Calgary Notre Dame
Sept. 11 — at Toppenish
Sept. 18 — Moscow
Sept. 25 — Clarkston*
Oct. 2 — at West Valley*
Oct. 9 — at Rogers, 7:30 p.m. (Joe Albi Stadium)*
Oct. 16 — Shadle Park*
Oct. 23 — East Valley*
Oct. 30 — at North Central, 5 p.m. (Joe Albi Stadium)*