POTLATCH — Tyson Tucker passed 7-for-8 for two touchdowns and ran for two more scores to help Potlatch recover from an early deficit and defeat Troy 50-34 on Friday in a Whitepine League Division I game that served as the Loggers’ season debut.
The Trojans held an 18-6 lead late in the first quarter before Tucker logged his first score on a 38-yard pass to Izack McNeal, then made a two-point conversion run to tighten things up to 18-14.
McNeal scored on a fumble return in the second quarter to push Potlatch into a lead it would never relinquish.
Chandler Blazzard ran for two of Troy’s four touchdowns and passed for a third.
Troy 18 0 8 8—34
Potlatch 14 20 8 8—50
Troy — Chandler Blazzard 1 run (pass failed)
Potlatch — Tyler Howard 12 run (pass failed)
Troy — Kaiden Strunk 80 kickoff return (pass failed)
Troy — Blazzard 3 run (pass failed)
Potlatch — Izack McNeal 38 pass from Tyson Tucker (Tucker run)
Potlatch — McNeal 30 fumble return (run failed)
Potlatch — McNeal 31 pass from Tucker (Tucker run)
Potlatch — Tucker 18 run (pass failed)
Troy — Landen Buchanan 52 pass from Blazzard (Ryder Patrick run)
Potlatch — Tucker 4 run (Tucker run)
Troy — Elijah Phillis 7 run (Levi McCully pass from Blazzard)
Potlatch — Howard 24 run (Tucker run)
Genesee 52, Logos 28
GENESEE — Two sets of brothers combined to account for all eight touchdown plays in Genesee’s season-opening victory against Whitepine League Division I foe Logos of Moscow.
Cy Wareham, Peak Wareham, Wyatt Jordan and Angus Jordan formed the offensive engine for the Bulldogs. Angus Jordan had 263 yards and four touchdowns passing, along with 220 yards and three touchdowns rushing. Cy Wareham had five catches for 184 yards and three touchdowns, including a 91-yard scoring pass from Angus Jordan.
The Bulldogs started fast with 26 points in the first quarter and led 46-6 at halftime. Logos battled back in the second half, with all four of its touchdowns on the night coming from runs by Aiden Elmore.
Logos 6 0 6 16—28
Genesee 26 20 0 6—52
Genesee — Wyatt Jordan 4 run (run failed)
Genesee — Cy Wareham 44 pass from Angus Jordan (W. Jordan run)
Logos — Aiden Elmore 60 run (pass failed)
Genesee — Peak Wareham 21 pass from A. Jordan (run failed)
Genesee — A. Jordan 5 run (pass failed)
Genesee — A. Jordan 96 run (Kole Riebold run)
Genesee — C. Wareham 44 pass from A. Jordan (run failed)
Genesee — C. Wareham 91 pass from A. Jordan (run failed)
Logos — Elmore 3 run (run failed)
Logos — Elmore 32 pass from Jack Driskill (Solomon Howard pass from Driskill)
Genesee — A. Jordan 12 run (pass failed)
Logos — A. Elmore 2 run (pass failed)
Kendrick 72, Kootenai 0
KENDRICK — Ty Koepp passed 6-for-9 for 161 yards as Kendrick downed Kootenai in a nonleague game.
Koepp passed for four touchdowns and rushed for two more.
Sawyer Hewett had 152 yards on six rushes, finding the end zone twice, while Jagger Hewett had two receptions for 51 yards and a TD.
After giving up 36 points last week in a game that saw Kendrick trailing 30-20 at halftime, the Tigers’ defense stood its ground.
“We faced a lot of I-formation tonight and the defense played very physical and stayed going downhill all night,” Kendrick coach Zane Hobart said.
Kootenai 0 0 0 0 — 0
Kendrick 24 26 14 8 — 72
Kendrick — Wyatt Fitzmorris 43 pass from Ty Koepp (Fitzmorris run)
Kendrick — Lane Clemenhagen 38 pass from Koepp (Fitzmorris run)
Kendrick — Sawyer Hewett 49 run (Jagger Hewett pass from Koepp)
Kendrick — Hunter Taylor 14 pass from Koepp (pass failed)
Kendrick — Koepp 51 run (pass failed)
Kendrick — J. Hewett 47 pass from Koepp (Xavier Carpenter run)
Kendrick — Koepp run 15 (pass failed)
Kendrick — Carpenter run 35 (Wyatt Cook pass from Koepp)
Kendrick — S. Hewett run 25 (Carpenter run)
Kendrick — touchdown, NA
Deary 38, Lakeside 18
DEARY — Kalab Ricard passed for three touchdowns, rushed for one and made the first score of the game off a punt return to lead the Mustangs, who recovered from a slight halftime deficit to top Lakeside in nonleague action.
Dale Fletcher had 88 yards rushing and one receiving touchdown for Deary (1-1), which trailed 12-8 going into intermission before dominating the second half 30-6.
“I thought the first half of the game, we kind of came out sloppy and just weren’t executing very well offensively,” Deary coach Tim Olsen said. “The second half we turned it around. Our running game really improved from last week’s performance, and it was a good bounce-back win for us, I think.”
Lakeside 0 12 0 6—18
Deary 8 0 14 16—38
Deary — Kalab Ricard 69 punt return (Ricard run)
Lakeside — Quincy Hall 15 pass from Tucker Sanchez (run failed)
Lakeside — Sanchez 8 run (pass failed)
Deary — Dale Fletcher 13 pass from Ricard (Fletcher run)
Deary — Gus Rickert 7 pass from Ricard (run failed)
Deary — Blaine Clark 77 pass from Ricard (Fletcher run)
Lakeside — Hall 46 pass from Sanchez (pass failed)
Deary — Ricard 14 run (Wyatt Vincent pass from Ricard)
Lewis County 50, Tri-Valley 8
CAMBRIDGE, Idaho — The Lewis County Eagles soared to their first win of the season in nonleague action against Tri-Valley of Cambridge.
“It was really well-rounded,” Lewis County coach Monty Moddrell said. “We scored through the air, we scored on the ground, we scored in special teams, and the kids were real close to pitching a shutout.”
Quarterback Ty Hambly had a “great game throwing,” while Ryan Zenner made multiple receiving touchdowns.
“The kids overall played a great game and cleaned up a lot from what we did last Friday in (a 30-26 loss to) Lakeside,” said Moddrell, whose team moved to 1-1 on the season.
A box score was unavailable.
Zillah 34, Pullman 0
ZILLAH, Wash. — It was “kind of a rough go of things,” according to coach David Cofer, as the Pullman Greyhounds started their season with a shutout defeat at the hands of nonleague foe Zillah.
“We had a lot of guys playing their first varsity game,” Cofer said. “The good thing is, we can learn from this and move on. We had five opportunities inside the red zone. There’s things to work with, and if we just find a way to finish, I think it’s a totally different ballgame.”
A complete box score was not available.
Pullman 0 0 0 0— 0
Zillah 7 13 7 7—34
Pomeroy 84, Waterville 6
POMEROY — Waterville scored the first touchdown but Pomeroy reswponded with 84 unanswered points for a nonleague season-opening victory.
The Pirates rushed for all 11 of their touchdowns, combining for more than 500 yards on the ground, which coach Kyle Kimble called “a tremendous feat for our boys.”
Trent Gwinn ran four of those touchdowns and Colton Slaybaugh had three, while Sid Bales led the team in rushing yards with 158 and had one touchdown of his own.
Waterville 6 0 0 0— 6
Pomeroy 40 14 14 16—84
Waterville — Trevor Moore 49 run (pass failed)
Pomeroy — Sid Bales 1 run (Trent Gwinn run)
Pomeroy — Gwinn 2 run (Sid Bales run)
Pomeroy — Gwinn 17 run (Gwinn run)
Pomeroy — Colton Slaybaugh 15 run (Slaybaugh run)
Pomeroy — Slaybaugh 21 run (Gwinn run)
Pomeroy — Gwinn 25 run (Bales run)
Pomeroy — Gwinn 70 run (pass failed)
Pomeroy — Slaybaugh 40 run (Trevin Kimble pass from Brodie Magill)
Pomeroy — Magill 30 run (pass failed)
Pomeroy — Braedon Fruh 41 run (Fruh run)
Pomeroy — Jett Slusser 50 run (Fruh pass from Slusser)
Grangeville 0, Bonners Ferry 43
BONNERS FERRY, Idaho — Grangeville had a rough night, both on and off the field, as the Bulldogs lost a nonleague game against Bonners Ferry.
“We just didn’t get off the bus, we didn’t execute and we didn’t play well,” Grangeville coach Jeff Adams said. “It was a good reality check after the Moscow game.”
The late portion of the game was mired in personal fouls and Adams was disappointed with how the team acted during that time.
“Bonners Ferry was extremely classy tonight, and we were not,” he said. “We just completely lost our heads tonight.”
Salmon River 60, Meadows Valley 0
NEW MEADOWS, Idaho — Salmon River routed Meadows Valley, bouncing back sharply from a season-opening 52-0 loss to Wilder last week.
It was Meadows Valley’s first football game in several years.
No other details were available.
Asotin game postponed
KETTLE FALLS, Wash. — Asotin’s season-opening game at Kettle Falls was postponed to 1 p.m. today because of a lack of officials Friday.