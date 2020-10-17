POTLATCH — Tyson Tucker completed 12 of 15 passes for 143 yards and a touchdown, also rushing 24 times for 97 yards and another score, as Potlatch upset Whitepine League Division I adversary Kamiah 30-28 on Friday for the Loggers’ first high school football victory of the season.
Tyler Howard added 112 yards on 19 carries and two rushing scores, while Izack McNeal reeled in nine catches for 113 yards.
“We’ve played bits and pieces of good football this season, (but) tonight they played all four quarters and put it together,” Potlatch coach Ryan Ball said. “Our record certainly doesn’t indicate how good we are as a football team.”
The Kubs (5-2, 3-2), despite being whistled for 14 penalties, kept it close, scoring on an 82-yard kickoff return from Brady Cox late in the fourth period. But Potlatch (1-5, 1-3) capitalized on an onside kick and converted on fourth-and-1 to secure the win.
Kamiah 6 6 8 8—28
Potlatch 12 6 6 6—30
First Quarter
Potlatch — Tyson Tucker 12 run (pass failed).
Kamiah — Gabe Eades 53 run (run failed).
Potlatch — Tyler Howard 35 run (run failed).
Second Quarter
Potlatch — Tucker 3 run (pass failed).
Kamiah — Eades 26 run (pass failed).
Third Quarter
Kamiah — Eades 1 run (Brady Cox pass from Eades).
Potlatch — Howard 6 run (pass failed).
Fourth Quarter
Potlatch — Dominic Brown 15 from Tucker (run failed), 1:50.
Kamiah — Cox 82 kickoff return (Colton Sams pass from Eades).
Timberline 62, Lewis County 40
CRAIGMONT — Trailing by 18 points in the first quarter and 14 in the third, Rylan Larson and the Timberline Spartans erupted for 42 points in the stretch run to beat upset-minded Lewis County in a Whitepine League Division II game.
Larson threw seven touchdown passes, including three in the fourth quarter. He found Micah Nelson for five scores, including two in the final period.
“We didn’t show up — we completely underestimated the team we were going to play, and we looked terrible (in the early going),” Timberline coach Pat Christopherson said.
Lewis County led 18-0 early in the second quarter and 34-20 early in the third.
“It wasn’t until halfway through the fourth quarter that we started playing football,” Christopherson said. “I don’t know if we deserved to win that game.”
Ty Hambly tallied four touchdowns for Lewis County, scooping up a fumble and returning it 45 yards to open the scoring.
Timberline 0 20 12 30—62
Lewis County 12 14 8 6—40
First Quarter
Lewis County — Hambly 45 fumble return (run failed).
Lewis County — Davis 6 run (run failed).
Second Quarter
Lewis County — Hambly 29 run (pass failed).
Timberline — Nelson 43 pass from Larson (run failed).
Timberline — Brown fumble recovery in end zone (pass failed).
Timberline — Hunter 9 pass from Larson (Larson run).
Third Quarter
Lewis County — Hambly 30 run (Webb run).
Lewis County — Hambly 37 run (Davis run).
Timberline — Nelson 15 pass from Larson (pass failed).
Timberline — Nelson 21 pass from Larson (run failed).
Fourth Quarter
Lewis County — Davis 2 run (run failed).
Timberline — Hunter 3 pass from Larson (Cram pass from Larson).
Timberline — Nelson 12 pass from Larson (run failed).
Timberline — West 16 run (Cram pass from Larson).
Timberline — Nelson 32 pass from Larson (West run).
Clearwater Valley 51, Troy 22
KOOSKIA — Aiden Martinez produced 106 yards of rushing and a touchdown on just 10 carries, and was a force on the other side of the ball with six tackles, as Clearwater Valley, playing in its fourth contest since Oct. 2, defeated Troy in a Whitepine Division I matchup.
The Rams (5-2, 4-1) piled up almost 500 ruishing yards, with Dylan Pickering (10 rushes, 162 yards), Nakayah Anderson (eight rushes, 128 yards), and Will Willis (12 rushes, 85 yards) leading the way. On defense, the Rams had seven sacks.
“I want to recognize our offensive line tonight, because you don’t just get that kind of yardage without having a good front,“ CV coach Allen Hutchens said. “Austin Curtis, Isaac Goodwin, Anthony Carter, Landon Schlieper, Laton Schleiper.... Really all of our guys up front deserve a lot of credit tonight.”
A full box score was unavailable.
CV 16 8 8 19—51
Troy 6 0 0 16—22
Grangeville 42, Orofino 0
OROFINO — Competing in its first game since Week 5, Grangeville cruised past Orofino for a Central Idaho League rout.
Caleb Frei rushed for 118 yards on 18 carries, and Myles Lefebvre had 102 yards on 21 attempts while adding 82 yards through the air for the Bulldogs (3-1).
“When they play, I ask for a few things — don’t turn the ball over and be physical,” Grangeville coach Jeff Adams said. “And they produced and they hit hard.”
Grangeville held Orofino (1-1) to under 50 yards of offense, alowing negative-19 on the ground.
“We were so physical, I didn’t have one guy who wasn’t playing with physicality all game,” Adams said. “I was proud of all of them and how they were hitting.”
Grangeville 13 8 6 15—42
Orofino 0 0 0 0—0
First Quarter
Grangevile — Myles Lefebvre 1 run (kick converted).
Grangeville — Nelson Bruzas 18 pass from Lefebvre (kick failed).
Second Quarter
Grangeville — safety.
Grangeville — Lefebvre 12 run (pass failed).
Third Quarter
Grangeville — Lefebvre 6 run (kick failed).
Fourth Quarter
Grangevile — Colyn Goeckner 5 run (Ryan Cuthbert pass from Lefebvre).
Grangeville — Bruzas 35 run (kick good).