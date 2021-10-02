POMEROY — The Pomeroy Pirates held their output to 20 points in the second half.
But there was no denying the 84 they put up in the first.
The undefeated Pirates were left with mixed feelings Friday after thumping Touchet 104-12 in an 8-man Southeast 1B League football game.
“Everybody was all smiles at the end of the game, but at the same time you feel really bad for Touchet,” Pomeroy coach Kyle Kimble said. “It was a struggle late in the game. We’re trying to run the clock. We’re running the football.”
Third-string running back Braeden Fruh rushed for 151 yards, Sid Bales added 118 and Trent Gwinn contributed 106 as the Pirates (5-0, 2-0) outgained the Indians 535 to minus-22.
“Our defense is playing really, really well,” Kimble said.
The Pirates produced touchdowns on their first five plays from scrimmage, and also returned an interception and a punt for TDs. They scored 48 points in the first quarter.
Kimble said he’s heard of “a couple” fairly recent 100-point performances in Washington 8-man football, but none in the past couple of years. The Pirates gave up 90 last year to Odessa.
“We subbed in a lot,” he said of the Touchet game. “We’ve got a two-week break — our game next Friday got canceled and we don’t have anybody to fill the slot. So it’s kind of a fine line between keeping your guys in game shape and keeping the score down.”
As for his reserves, “we can’t have our guys back down at all — that’s when people get hurt,” Kimble said. “I want my boys to play fast, even if I’m playing young freshmen.”
Gwinn passed 2-for-2 for 90 yards and two scores.
Both of Touchet’s touchdowns came on kickoff returns by Alexis Gonzalez.
Touchet 6 0 6 0—12
Pomeroy 48 36 12 8—104
Pomeroy — Sid Bales 57 run (Colton Slaybaugh run)
Pomeroy — Bales 61 run (Trent Gwinn run)
Touchet — Alexis Gonzales 80 kickoff return (run failed)
Pomeroy — Gwinn 95 run (Gwinn run)
Pomeroy — Trevin Kimble 50 pass from Gwinn (Gwinn run)
Pomeroy — Slaybaugh interception return, length NA (Gwinn run)
Pomeroy — Gwinn 52 punt return (Braeden Fruh run)
Pomeroy — Oliver Severs 40 pass from Gwinn (Slaybaugh pass from Gwinn)
Pomeroy — Fruh 24 pass from Brodie Magill (run failed)
Pomeroy — Fruh 10 run (run failed)
Pomeroy — Braden Mings 30 fumble return (Mings pass from Brodie Magill)
Pomeroy — Jacob Reisinger 2 pass from Jett Slusser (run failed)
Touchet — Gonzalez 82 kickoff return)
Pomeroy — Fruh 62 run (pass failed)
Pomeroy — Fruh 29 run (Slusser run)
Clarkston 42, Rogers 14
PUYALLUP — Clarkston jumped out early and won on the road in a Class 2A Greater Spokane League game versus Rogers.
The Bantams (3-2, 3-0) scored 27 points in the first half and kept the Rams off the scoreboard until the third quarter.
Carter Steinwand threw four touchdown passes to three receivers, with Landon Taylor scoring twice.
Tiger Carringer and Ikaika Millan both ran the ball well and eclipsed 100 yards. Adonis Jackson and Christian Howell each caught a touchdown pass.
“The guys started really really well and played very efficient football,” Clarkston coach Brycen Bye said. “They did not overlook Rogers tonight.”
Clarkston 13 14 6 9 — 42
Rogers 0 0 7 7 — 14
Clarkston — Tiger Carringer 8 run (kick failed)
Clarkston — Ikaika Millan 11 run (Landon Taylor kick)
Clarkston — Taylor 28 pass from Carter Steinwand (Taylor kick)
Clarkston — Adonis Jackson 4 pass from Steinwand (Taylor kick)
Rogers — Sykarie Robinson 26 pass from Deon Kinsey (Gomez kick)
Clarkston — Christian Howell 11 pass from Steinwand (kick failed)
Clarkston — Taylor 18 pass from Steinwand (kick failed)
Rogers — Kinsey 4 run (Gomez kick)
Clarkston — Taylor 32 field goal
Genesee 50, Troy 6
TROY — Cy Wareham rushed for 120 yards and Jack Johnson collected 10 tackles, a sack, two interceptions and two forced fumbles as Genesee beat Troy in a Whitepine League Division I game.
Angus Jordan passed 12-for-16 for 176 yards, Jackson Zenner scored on all three of receptions and Nolan Bartosz notched 4½ tackles and an interception for the Bulldogs (5-1, 5-1).
“Defensively, it was a phenomenal game, really from the outset,” Genesee coach Justin Podrabsky said.
Genesee 14 14 22 0—50
Troy 0 0 0 6—6
Genesee — Cy Wareham 13 run (run failed)
Genesee — Jackson Zenner 5 pass from Angus Jordan (Warehman pass from Jordan)
Genesee — Kole Riebold 3 run (Nolan Bartosz pass from Jordan)
Genesee — Zenner 2 pass from Jordan (pass failed)
Genesee — Wareham 5 pass from Jordan (Zenner pass from Jordan)
Genesee — Zenner 5 pass from Jordan (pass failed)
Genesee — Jordan 11 run (Grant Wolf run)
Troy — Chandler Blazzard 42 run (pass failed)
Kendrick 66, Lakeside 0
PLUMMER, Idaho — Kendrick shut down Lakeside for a nonleague win.
Ty Koepp threw for three touchdowns and rushed for two more for Kendrick (4-1, 1-0).
Maison Anderson had a big second half for the Tigers, rushing four times for 112 yards and scoring once on the ground and once through the air.
Seven players for Kendrick ended up in the end zone.
The Tigers put up 52 points in the first half as the defense refused to give up much ground.
“We came out and played pretty physical,” Kendrick coach Zane Hobart said. “Gave up less than 100 yards on defense. Anytime you can do that in 8-man football you are having a great night.”
Kendrick 28 24 8 6 — 66
Lakeside 0 0 0 0 — 0
Kendrick — Sawyer Hewett 53 run (pass failed)
Kendrick — Ty Koepp 9 run (Hunter Taylor pass from Koepp)
Kendrick — Taylor 70 punt return (pass failed)
Kendrick — Jagger Hewett 24 pass from Koepp (S. Hewett run)
Kendrick — Koepp 8 run (Lane Clemenhagen run)
Kendrick — Clemenhagen 65 pass from Koepp (Clemenhagen pass from Koepp)
Kendrick — Maison Anderson 16 pass from Koepp (Taylor pass from Koepp)
Kendrick — Anderson 44 run (Wyatt Cook run)
Kendrick — Leyton Brown-Sherrill 8 run (run failed)
Prairie 60, Kamiah 20
KAMIAH — Prairie scored the first 28 points and remained undefeated with a win against Kamiah in Whitepine Division 1 League action.
Lane Schumacher opened the scoring with a 3-yard touchdown run. He also threw three touchdown passes and returned an interception for another.
Schumacher was 9-for-16 for 170 yards and three touchdowns. Wyatt Ross finished with four receptions for 75 yards and two scores.
For Kamiah, Willis Williamson had 17 carries for 130 yards, including a 55 yard touchdown in the third quarter.
Prairie 12 24 18 6 — 60
Kamiah 0 8 6 6 — 20
Prairie — Lane Schumacher 3 run (run failed)
Prairie — Brody Hasselstrom 1 run (run failed)
Prairie — Tayden Hibbard 8 run (Hasselstrom run)
Prairie — Wyatt Ross 33 pass from Schumacher (Hibbard pass from Schumacher)
Kamiah — Brady Cox 30 pass from David Kludt (Kludt run)
Prairie — Ross 16 pass from Schumacher (Ross pass from Schumacher)
Prairie — Hasselstrom 2 run (pass failed)
Prairie — Hibbard 49 run (run failed)
Kamiah — Willis Williamson 55 run (pass failed)
Prairie — Hibbard 57 pass from Schumacher (run failed)
Prairie — Schumacher interception return (run failed)
Kamiah — Cox 10 pass from Kludt (run failed)
Lapwai 44, Clearwater Valley 22
LAPWAI — The Lapwai offense rolled on a night that was both homecoming and senior night as the Wildcats pasted Clearwater Valley in a Whitepine Division 1 League game.
Lapwai (4-1, 4-0) celebrated their nine seniors, including Titus Yearout, who was 8-for-8 passing for 187 yards and two touchdowns. Yearout also had 138 rushing yards for two touchdowns.
Mason Brown had 178 yards on the ground on just nine attempts with three touchdowns, including a 99-yard run to give the Wildcats a 12-0 first quarter lead.
Lapwai coach Josh Leighton likes how many weapons he has on offense but was also excited by the play from his young defense.
Simon Henry, Brown and Titus Yearout’s younger brother, Ahlius, combined for 34½ tackles.
Clearwater Valley 8 8 0 6 — 22
Lapwai 12 18 8 6 — 44
Lapwai — Mason Brown 25 run (Terrell Ellenwood-Jones pass from Titus Yearout)
Lapwai — Brown 99 run (run failed)
Clearwater Valley — Dylan Pickering 12 run (Pickering run)
Lapwai — T. Yearout 57 run (run failed)
Clearwater Valley — Ridge Shown 22 pass from Anthony Fabbi (Pickering run)
Lapwai — T. Yearout 38 run (run failed)
Lapwai — Ahlius Yearout 49 pass from T. Yearout (pass failed)
Lapwai — Ellenwood-Jones 9 pass from T. Yearout (T Yearout run)
Clearwater Valley — Fabbi 9 run (run failed)
Lapwai — Brown 16 run (pass failed)
Potlatch 60, Logos 0
POTLATCH — The Potlatch Loggers tallied five takewayss and Tyson Tucker accounted for of five touchdowns in a Whitepine League Division shutout of Logos.
Tucker only had four passing attempts, connecting on two of them, for 93 yards and a touchdown. He rushed for 194 yards and four scores.
Tyler Howard had two touchdowns and Wyatt Johnson also found the end zone for the Loggers.
Potlatch (3-2, 2-1) also scored on two safeties.
Loggers coach Ryan Ball was pleased with the total effort, especially in the secondary.
Logos 0 0 0 0 — 0
Potatch 8 50 0 2 — 60
Potlatch — Tyson Tucker 1 run (Avery Palmer pass from Tucker)
Potlatch — Tucker 23 run (Palmer run)
Potlatch — Tyler Howard 58 pass from Tucker (Tucker run)
Potlatch — Tucker 26 run (Tucker run)
Potlatch — Howard 7 run (Palmer pass from Tucker)
Potlatch — Safety
Potlatch — Tucker 5 run (Tucker run)
Potlatch — Wyatt Johnson 12 run (Tucker run)
Potlatch — Safety
Liberty 26, Colfax 0
COLFAX — The Colfax Bulldogs were stymied on offense in a loss to Liberty in a Northeast 2B League game.
Liberty had control the entire game as Colfax (2-3, 1-3) mustered just 66 yards of offense on 34 plays.
Seth Lustig and Damian Demler shared Colfax quarterback duties, throwing for 30 yards each.
Wyatt Bodey led the team in rushing with 16 yards.
“Liberty is a solid ballclub, they knocked us right in the mouth from the get-go,” Colfax coach Mike Morgan said. “Defense was on the field all night long. Offensively we sputtered, couldn’t get anything going.”
Liberty 6 14 0 6 — 26
Colfax 0 0 0 0 — 0
Liberty — Josh Stern 18 pass from Logan Wilson (Soriano kick missed)
Liberty — Wyatt Sego 36 pass from Wilson (Wilson good)
Liberty — Sego 33 run (run failed)
Liberty — Ashton Strobel 6 run (pass failed)
Horseshoe Bend 66, Salmon River 8
RIGGINS — Salmon River of Riggins surrendered the first 44 points to Horseshoe Bend and lost in a Long Pin Conference game.
The Savages’ lone score came in the second quarter when Gabe Zavala found Tyrus Swift for a 34-yard touchdown pass.
Salmon River (1-4, 0-2) was outgained 444-118 against a 5-0 Mustang team.