COEUR D’ALENE — The Lewiston football team got 267 yards of total offense and five touchdowns from Jace McKarcher, including the game-winner in the fourth quarter, as the Bengals edged Lake City of Coeur d’Alene 35-28 on Friday in Class 5A Inland Empire League play.
The Bengals stayed in contention for their first conference title since 2016.
McKarcher went 10-for-14 passing for 161 yards and two touchdowns, while he ran 23 times for 106 yards and three scores.
Brayden Rice and Jared Jelinek caught the scoring passes, while Thor Kessinger went 5-for-5 in PAT kicks.
The Bengals (7-1, 2-0) trailed 14-7 after the first quarter, entered halftime tied at 21, and were knotted again at 28 through three before they held Lake City scoreless in the fourth.
McKarcher’s last rushing touchdown came with around 8:20 left. Lake City’s last two offensive possessions ended with interceptions by Lewiston’s Blake Earl and Blake Hill.
Lewiston 7 14 7 7—35
Lake City 14 7 7 0—28
Lewiston — Brayden Rice 33 pass from Jace McKarcher (Thor Kessinger kick)
Lake City — Zach Johnson 63 pass from Jackson Pettit (Kyrus Condon kick)
Lake City — Trevor Cogley 13 pass from Pettit (Condon kick)
Lewiston — McKarcher 8 run (Kessinger kick)
Lake City — Zach Adkinson 15 pass from Pettit (Condon kick)
Lewiston — Jared Jelinek 17 pass from McKarcher (Kessinger kick)
Lewiston — McKarcher 1 run (Kessinger kick)
Lake City — Charles Ruggerio 5 pass from Josiah Weaver (Condon kick)
Lewiston — McKarcher 3 run (Kessinger kick)
Kendrick 70, Deary 0
KENDRICK — Ty Koepp accounted for five touchdowns and Kendrick erupted 56 first-half points to beat Deary and clinch the Whitepine League Division II title.
The Tigers (6-1, 3-0) will take a No. 1 seed into the state quarterfinal round in early November. They’ll probably face Horseshoe Bend in that game.
Koepp passed for 149 yards and three touchdowns and no interceptions, while Wyatt Fitzmorris made two receptions for 95 yards and was one of two Tigers to score on interception returns. The other was Hunter Taylor.
Sawyer Hewett rushed for 67 yards for Kendrick.
Tigers coach Zane Hobart especially liked his defense, which held Deary to 22 yards, including 3 on the ground. Maison Anderson led the way at linebacker.
Deary 0 0 0 0—0
Kendrick 22 34 8 6—70
Kendrick — Wyatt Fitzmorris 59 pass from Ty Koepp (run failed)
Kendrick — Sawyer Hewett 33 run (Koepp run)
Kendrick — Koepp 28 run (Hunter Taylor pass from Koepp)
Kendrick — Koepp 8 run (run failed)
Kendrick — Taylor 34 interception return (run failed)
Kendrick — Jagger Hewett 19 run (S. Hewett run)
Kendrick — Lane Clemenhagen 18 pass from Koepp (Clemenhagen run)
Kendrick — Fitzmorris 56 interception return (pass failed)
Kendrick — S. Hewett 34 run (Maison Anderson run)
Kendrick — Triston Jones 1 run (run failed)
Timberline 78, Lewis County 66
WEIPPE — In what Timberline coach Pat Christopherson called “the highest-scoring ballgame I’ve ever been a part of,” the Spartans from Weippe overcame Whitepine League Division II adversary Lewis County to book a state playoff berth.
Parker Brown went 19-for-27 passing for 391 yards and five touchdowns and rushed 100 yards with three touchdowns on 17 carries for Timberline (2-3, 2-1). Jason Mohl had 218 yards and three touchdowns receiving, while Micah Nelson caught for two more.
For Lewis County, Ty Hambly had 192 yards passing plus 233 rushing and totaled seven touchdowns.
“They had a difficult time stopping our pass, and we had a difficult time stopping Ty Hambly running the ball,” Christopherson said.
Lewis County 14 28 18 6—66
Timberline 14 38 18 8—78
Timberline — Parker Brown 14 run (Micah Nelson pass from Brown)
Lewis County — Ryan Zenner 27 pass from Ty Hambly (pass failed)
Timberline — Jason Mohl 44 pass from Brown (run failed)
Lewis County — Hambly 34 run (Hambly run)
Timberline — Brown 6 run (Mohl pass from Brown)
Timberline — Nelson 30 pass from Brown (Rylan West run)
Lewis County — Wyatt Webb 8 run (Webb run)
Lewis County — Gage Crow 49 pass from Hambly (Hambly run)
Timberline — Nelson 4 pass from Brown (Nelson run)
Lewis County — Hambly 5 run (Webb run)
Timberline — Brown 1 run (pass failed)
Lewis County — Hambly 6 run (run failed)
Timberline — Mohl 64 pass from Brown (Darren Bonner pass from Brown)
Timberline — Mohl 84 pass from Brown (pass failed)
Lewis County — TJ Fedders 48 pass from Hambly (Webb run)
Timberline — Bonner 15 run (pass failed)
Lewis County — Crow 62 run (Webb run)
Timberline — West 1 run (Nelson pass from Brown)
Lewis County — Fedders 11 pass from Hambly (pass failed)
Colfax 30, Chewelah 27
COLFAX — On homecoming night, Colfax intercepted four Clayton Jenneret passes in a Northeast 2B League win against Chewelah.
Turnovers played a key role for both sides as while Colfax created four turnovers and the Bulldog offense turned the ball over three times. It would have been four times but Mason Gilchrist picked up a Colfax fumble on a kick return and returned it 73 yards to give the Bulldogs a 22-19 lead late in the second quarter.
Gilchrist followed that with a 15-yard rushing touchdown in the fourth quarter.
“Last year we had (Chewelah) on the ropes and we let them off the hook,” Colfax coach Mike Morgan said. “Tonight we made sure we didn’t let them off the ropes.”
Colfax (4-3, 3-3) was outgained by Chewelah 352-248.
Chewelah 13 6 0 8 — 27
Colfax 14 8 0 8 — 30
Chewelah — Bode Katzer 65 run (Jenneret kick)
Colfax — JD Peterson 36 pass from Damian Demler (Trentin Ensley run)
Colfax — Demler 26 run (run failed)
Chewelah — Kruz Katzer 5 run (kick blocked)
Chewelah — Ben Thorason 4 run (run failed)
Colfax — Mason Gilchrist 73 kick return (Ensley run)
Colfax — Gilchrist 15 run (Ensley run)
Chewelah — Eli Larson 18 pass from Clayton Jenneret (Jenneret run)
Potlatch 44, Kamiah 22
KAMIAH — Tyson Tucker and Tyler Howard combined for 239 rushing yards and five touchdowns to lead Potlatch to a Whitepine League Division I victory against Kamiah.
Tucker had 16 carries for 101 yards and three touchdowns, while Howard had 19 for 138 yards and the game’s last two touchdowns.
“Having two kids go over 100 yards is a pretty good night, and it’s a nice job by the offensive line,” Loggers coach Ryan Ball said.
Wyatt Johnson tallied the other scoring play for Potlatch (5-2, 4-2) with a 76-yard kickoff return. Kendrick Wheeler ran for one and threw for another of Kamiah’s three touchdowns.
Potlatch 14 8 8 14—44
Kamiah 8 8 6 0— 0
Potlatch — Tyson Tucker 1 run (pass failed)
Kamiah — Willis Williamson 5 run (Kendrick Wheeler run)
Potlatch — Wyatt Johnson 76 kickoff return (Avery Palmer run)
Kamiah — Wheeler 16 run (Kolby Hix pass from Wheeler)
Potlatch — Tucker 10 run (Tucker run)
Potlatch — Tucker 20 run (Johnson pass from Tucker)
Kamiah — Brady Cox 63 pass from Wheeler (run failed)
Potlatch — Tyler Howard 1 run (Howard run)
Potlatch — Howard run (pass failed)
Pomeroy 76, DeSales 44
POMEROY — Trent Gwinn broke the Pomeroy single-game rushing record by more than 100 yards in a win against DeSales of Walla Walla in a Southeast 1B League game.
Gwinn rushed 19 times for 462 yards, breaking the record of 356 yards. He also broke his own touchdown mark with seven, and led the team with 10½ tackles.
Pomeroy (7-0, 4-0) had 561 yards of offense, 508 on the ground.
“Our coaching staff is really proud of the way our boys handled the adversity they faced this week,” Pomeroy coach Kyle Kimble said. The Pirates were missing three starters.
DeSales 6 22 8 8 — 44
Pomeroy 22 24 16 14 — 76
Pomeroy — Trent Gwinn 60 run (Gwinn run)
Pomeroy — Gwinn 68 run (Gwinn run)
DeSales — Joe Baffney 10 run (run failed)
Pomeroy — Gwinn 54 run (run failed)
DeSales — Aaron Kjeldgaard 11 pass from Baffney (Baffney run)
Pomeroy — Gwinn 65 run (Gwinn run)
DeSales — Sean Sollars 41 fumble return (run failed)
Pomeroy — Sid Bales 70 kick return (Walker Flynn run)
DeSales — Seamus Doohan 4 pass from Baffney (Jack Lesko pass from Baffney)
Pomeroy — Gwinn 55 run (Gwinn run)
DeSales — Lesko 7 pass from Baffney (Baffney run)
Pomeroy — Gwinn 24 fumble return (Gwinn run)
Pomeroy — Gwinn 12 run (Gwinn run)
Pomeroy — Trevin Kimble 36 pass from Gwinn (pass failed)
Pomeroy — Gwinn 50 run (Kimble pass from Gwinn)
DeSales — Sollars 72 run (Doohan run)
Clearwater Valley 48, Troy 14
TROY — Dylan Pickering had 153 rushing yards with three touchdowns while tallying two sacks, five tackles and a fumble recovery to help Clearwater Valley of Kooskia earn a Whitepine League Division I victory against Troy.
Bass Meyers made three scoring plays for the Rams (2-5, 2-4), catching two touchdown passes from Anthony Fabbi and running for a score from 17 yards.
Anthony Carter had seven rushes for 98 yards and one touchdown, while Laton Schlieper made eight tackles and two sacks.
“I want to give a shout-out to my offensive line,” Clearwater Valley coach Allen Hutchens said. “They executed very well — opened up the holes for us.”
A complete box score was not available.
Clearwater Valley 14 12 14 8—48
Troy 6 0 0 8—14
Council 70, Salmon River 12
COUNCIL — Salmon River of Riggins fell in a Long Pin Conference game to Council.
The loss drops the Savages to 2-5 overall and 0-3 in league.
No details were available.