MOSCOW — Ty Hambly rushed for two touchdowns for Lewis County as the Eagles secured a 16-14 victory Friday against Logos’ junior varsity team in a game that ended at halftime because of a power outage.
“The lights went out on us at the half,” Lewis County coach Monty Moddrell said. “We got onto the bus to warm ourselves back up, but the lights never came back on for us.”
The Eagles (2-6) showed improvement this year, Moddrell said.
“We’re thin, we’re young,” he said. “I’ve been starting three sophomores and three freshmen all year, but they are all coming along slowly. All of the boys have played hard all season long.”
Lewis County is scheduled for its season finale at Kootenai at 7 p.m.. Friday
A box score was unavailable.
Melba 35, Grangeville 20
MELBA, Idaho — Grangeville couldn’t play catch-up in a loss to Melba, the state’s No. 4-ranked Class 2A team in the MaxPreps RPI rankings.
Mustangs running back Zane Helm rushed for 159 yards and two touchdowns to lead the Mustangs (6-1) into the state playoffs.
Quarterback Miles Lefebvre rushed for two scores and Caleb Frei added another behind a solid Grangeville front paced by Isaac Dewey and Adam Sabota.
“I thought the O-line blocked well,” Bulldogs coach Jeff Adams said. “It just wasn’t our night. We shot ourselves in the foot with penalties, fumbles. ... It was a hard-fought game, we just couldn’t get it to go our way.”
The Bulldogs (3-2) will close their season with a de facto state play-in game at 7 p.m. Friday at home against St. Maries.
“That’s what you look forward to every year,” Adams said of next week’s crucial contest.
A full box score was unavailable.
Tri-Valley 62, Sal. River 44
CAMBRIDGE, Idaho — Tri-Valley of Cambridge earned its first win its season finale, downing Riggins’ Salmon River in a Long Pin Conference contest.
The Savages dropped to 1-7 on the year.
Statistics were unavailable.
No LHS, Orofino games
Lewiston and Orofino had their scheduled games postponed to today because of hazardous road conditions stemming from winter storms in northern Idaho, according to the schools.
The Bengals now will close their season against Class 5A Inland Empire League opponent Lake City at 1 p.m. today at Bengal Field. The Maniacs will travel to meet 2A Central Idaho League foe St. Maries at 3 p.m.