IDAHO FALLS — The weather didn’t play into their hands. But the flying footballs often did.
Ty Koepp shrugged off miserable conditions to pass for 219 yards and run for 157 as the Kendrick Tigers beat Watersprings 44-34 on Saturday in a Class 1A Division II state quarterfinal playoff game.
The Tigers (6-1) will be the host team against Carey in the semifinal round next weekend, possibly at Lewiston or Kendrick on Friday night.
Kendrick coach Zane Hobart said the weather took a bad turn about kickoff time and brought 25- to 30-mph winds, sporadic rain and dust storms.
That could have favored Watersprings’ power-run game more than Kendrick’s balanced attack. But the wind tended to blow parallel to the length of the field, and Koepp especially was effective with the wind at his back. The Tigers led 20-0 after a quarter.
Koepp was 13-for-21 passing for three touchdowns, all to Jagger Hewett, who finished with five catches for 145 yards.
Koepp’s only interception was returned for a touchdown by Robert Canfield in the third quarter as the Warriors (5-3) of Idaho Falls cut the Tigers’ lead to 44-28.
Matt Fletcher rushed for 84 yards and a score for Kendrick.
“Pretty tough weather conditions,” Hobart said. “The kids handled that adversity pretty well. We had just enough success to get the job done.”
The Tigers contained Warriors standout Matt Almgren, who had rushed for 231 yards in an 88-56 win against Hansen in the first round.
“Our defense did a heckuva job, especially the first half,” Hobart said. “Their running back is a really good athlete, and the kids did a good job keeping him in check. We just played assignment football.”
Kendrick 20 16 8 0—44
Watersprings 0 16 12 6—34
First Quarter
Kendrick — Matt Fletcher 7 run (Jagger Hewett pass from Ty Koepp).
Kendrick — Hewett 38 interception return (run failed).
Kendrick — Koepp 60 run (pass failed).
Second Quarter
Watersprings — Matt Almgren 1 run (Almgren run).
Watersprings — Robert Canfield 21 pass from Jrew Plocher (Plocher run).
Kendrick — Hewett 55 pass from Koepp (Fletcher run).
Kendrick — Hewett 33 pass from Koepp (Wyatt Fitzmorris pass from Koepp).
Third Quarter
Watersprings — Peyton West 5 run (pass failed).
Kendrick — Hewett 47 pass from Koepp (Talon Alexander run).
Watersprings — Canfield 71 interception return (pass failed).
Fourth Quarter
Watersprings — Almgren 31 pass from Plocher (run failed).
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Kendrick: Koepp 15-157, Fletcher 11-71, Hewett 2-13, Alexander 5-(-7). Watersprings: Almgren 14-66, Gavin Tomlinson 3-63, Plocher 9-27, West 6-26.
PASSING — Kendrick: Koepp 13-22-1-219. Watersprings: Plocher 4-12-2-63.
RECEIVING — Kendrick: Hewett 5-145, Fletcher 5-52, Hunter Taylor 1-15, Fitzmorris 1-8, Alexander 1-5. Watersprings: Almgren 1-31, Canfield 1-21, Tomlinson 1-9, Spud Remer 1-2.
West Side 28, Grangeville 7
DAYTON, Idaho — West Side, Class 2A’s top-ranked team, stretched its lead gradually, until it was far out of reach for visiting Grangeville.
The Pirates won their 19th consecutive game, muscling past the Bulldogs in a state quarterfinal round contest.
Leading 14-7 after the half, West Side (9-0) concocted a 14-play, 86-yard drive that took 7:24 off the clock and ended with a 14-yard touchdown pass from standout quarterback Blaize Brown to All-State 6-foot-4 receiver Bryler Shurtliff on a fourth down — one of two fourth-down conversions on the series.
The defending state champion Pirates essentially shut the door on Grangeville’s season moments later, when they forced a four-and-out and followed it up with an eight-play, 44-yard scoring drive for the final margin.
The Bulldogs finish their year at 4-3. To reach this stage, they fought through a schedule heavily affected by coronavirus cancellations, and bruised past St. Maries 21-7 on Oct. 30 in the Central Idaho League championship at Grangeville.
“They’re tough and we knew they’d be tough,” Pirates coach Tyson Moser told the Logan (Utah) Herald Journal. “They’re well coached and that’s a junior-heavy team, so they’re going to be right back here again next year, I’m sure, and will be tough again.
“... I do think we had the edge with our speed, but they were definitely physical and tough, and they came ready to play, so give them credit.”
West Side outgained Grangeville 375-172, and collected three takeaways — each of them interceptions.
Bulldog quarterback Miles Lefebvre completed a 44-yard pass in the second quarter to Caleb Frei while almost being sacked on a third-and-15. Dane Lindsley capped the drive with a 3-yard scoring run.
Grangeville stuffed two West Side possessions in the red zone, but could never get its offense revving.
Lefebvre was 3-of-9 passing for 52 yards. He added 32 rushing yards, and Lindsley led his team with 36 yards on the ground.
Grangeville 0 7 0 0—7
West Side 7 7 14 0—28
First Quarter
West Side — Cage Brokens 17 run (Jackson Stewart kick).
Second Quarter
West Side — Josh Reeder 21 run (Stewart kick).
Grangeville — Dane Lindsley 3 run (Josh Nichols kick).
Third Quarter
West Side — Bryler Shurtliff 14 pass from Blaize Brown (Stewart kick).
West Side — Brown 6 run (Stewart kick).
INDIVIDUAL GRANGEVILLE STATISTICS
Rushing — Caleb Frei 13-47, Dane Lindsley 10-36, Tori Ebert 4-6, Miles Lefebvre 4-32, Colyn Goeckner 2-0.
Passing — Lefebvre 3-9-3—52.
Receiving — Frei 1-44, Nelson Bruzas 1-7, Ebert 1-1.
Raft River 76, Kamiah 14
MALTA, Idaho — Raft River shot out to a 32-point first-quarter lead, and rode a scary-good ground game to blaze past visiting Kamiah in a Class 1A Division I state quarterfinal round game.
The Trojans from Malta (8-1) compiled 374 yards and seven touchdowns rushing, averaging 12.5 yards per carry. Five Raft River ballcarriers had 40 or more yards apiece.
“They’re a big, physical team, and we just couldn’t stop their run today,” said Kamiah coach Nels Kludt, whose team finishes 7-3. “They kept pounding the ball. Their whole line is big, they’ve got good blocking tight ends. Defensively, that was the toughest part.”
The Kubs were led by senior quarterback Gabe Eades, who had 113 yards on eight carries, and passed for a score to Kolby Hix in the second quarter. Senior running back Landon Keen tallied 66 yards on 24 carries and ran for a first-quarter touchdown.
“We had some success running the ball ... we didn’t have much luck throwing until later,” Kludt said. “But it was kinda few and far in between.
“That’s an experienced, veteran team.”
Although Kamiah ran into a second-round “buzzsaw,” this season wasn’t short on accomplishments. The Kubs toppled bitter foe Lapwai twice — once to open State — beat upriver rival Clearwater Valley of Kooskia for the first time in four seasons, and snapped a five-year playoff drought.
“We achieved some goals — overachieved in some areas — and I couldn’t be happier with this group,” Kludt said. “I wouldn’t take anything back from this season, but (today) just shows we’ve gotta get bigger, faster and stronger to compete with the likes of (Raft River).”
Kamiah 6 8 0 0—14
Raft River 38 14 16 8—76
INDIVIDUAL KAMIAH STATISTICS
Rushing — Gabe Eades 8-113, Landon Keen 24-66, Colton Sams 3-8, Jesse Knox 9-(-9).
Passing — Eades 5-18-1—56.
Receiving — Kolby Hix 2-27, Keen 1-12, Brady Cox 1-(-1), Kendrick Wheeler 1-(-2).