GENESEE — Angus Jordan and Cy Wareham connected for three touchdown passes Friday as Genesee downed Potlatch 62-36 in a Whitepine League Division I football game.
Jordan went 9-for-11 for 254 yards and three touchdowns, all to Wareham. Jordan added two scores on the ground while rushing for 122 yards.
“We created two turnovers in the first half and that was the big swing in the game,” Genesee coach Justin Podrabsky said. “Potlatch did a great job of maintaining possession and we could not stop the run. Getting out early was the key for us.”
For Potlatch (1-1), Tyler Howard rushed for 209 yards and three touchdowns and Tyson Tucker added 132 rushing yards and two scores.
Potlatch 8 8 6 14 — 36
Genesee 24 24 14 0 — 62
Genesee — Angus Jordan 1 run (Cy Wareham pass from Jordan)
Potlatch — Tyson Tucker 5 run (Tucker run)
Genesee — C. Wareham 80 pass from Jordan (Jordan run)
Genesee — Cole Riebold 5 run (Jordan run)
Genesee — C. Wareham 4 pass from Jordan (Teak Wareham run)
Potlatch — Tucker 19 run (Tucker run)
Genesee — Wyatt Jordan 11 run (Jordan run)
Genesee — Jack Johnson punt return (C. Wareham pass from Jordan
Genesee — C. Wareham 38 pass from Jordan (Jordan run)
Potlatch — Tyler Howard 10 run (run failed)
Genesee — Jordan 51 run (run failed
Potlatch — Howard 2 run (pass failed)
Potlatch — Howard 24 run (Howard run)
Timberlake 19, Moscow 16
MOSCOW — Failing to capitalize on several opportunities, Moscow suffered its first loss of the season, bowing to Timberlake of Spirit Lake, Idaho, in a nonconference game.
On their final possession, the Bears (2-1) looked poised to pull off a big-play double pass, but the ball was dropped. A holding penalty followed.
Isaiah Murphy ran for a touchdown for Moscow, while Leon Hutton and his receivers had bright moments. But the Bears lacked consistency and were forced to throw more than they wanted.
“We just didn’t make enough plays,” Moscow coach Phil Helbling said. “We struggled offensively — too many three-and-outs.
“Defensively, we just need to be more physical,” he said. “He had trouble wrapping up their ballcarrier.”
No statistics or other details were available.
Prairie 48, Clearwater Valley 14
COTTONWOOD — Prairie battled the elements and won a sloppy, hard-hitting game against Clearwater Valley in the Pirates’ first Whitepine League Division I game of the year.
The rain became a factor in the second half as the teams combined for seven turnovers but also 851 yards.
“Extremely physical football game,” Prairie coach Ryan Hasselstrom said. “We made some mistakes with the wet conditions and turned the ball over too much, but all in all a solid effort.”
Brody Hasselstrom carried most of the load on the ground for Prairie (2-0), rushing for 227 yards and three touchdowns on 25 carries. TJ Hibbard rushed for 99 yards and a score and quarterback Lane Schumacher ran in two more.
Clearwater Valley (0-2) ran the ball 35 times in 57 plays for 222 yards.
“We moved the ball pretty well,” Clearwater Valley coach Allen Hutchens said. “Shout-out to our offensive line, who blocked very well tonight.”
CV’s Dylan Pickering carried 23 times for 105 yards and a touchdown, and caught six of Isaac Goodwin’s seven completions.
Clearwater Valley 0 6 0 8 — 14
Prairie 14 16 12 6 — 48
Prairie — TJ Hibbard 56 run (Brody Hasselstrom run)
Prairie — Hasselstrom 81 run (run failed)
Prairie — Lane Schumacher 14 run (Wyatt Ross pass from Schumacher)
Prairie — Hasselstrom 2 run (Schumacher run)
Clearwater Valley — Pickering 30 run (run failed)
Prairie — Schumacher 16 run (pass failed)
Prairie — Hasselstrom 10 run (pass failed)
Clearwater Valley — Bass Myers 50 run (Myers run)
Prairie — Ross 65 pass from Schumacher (pass failed)
Lapwai 58, Troy 0
LAPWAI — Titus Yearout proved a dual threat for Lapwai in a shutout win against Troy in the the Wildcats’ first Whitepine League Division I game.
Yearout was 15-for-20 passing for 220 yards and two touchdowns and rushed eight times for 118 yards and two scores.
Simon Henry rushed for 50 yards for Lapwai (1-1, 1-0) and recorded six tackles.
“Things are starting to click,” Wildcats coach Josh Leighton said. “The linemen are really figuring things out and our defense shut down the run game tonight.”
Troy (1-2, 0-2) recorded just seven first downs and committed three turnovers.
Troy 0 0 0 0 — 0
Lapwai 8 30 14 6 — 58
Lapwai — Titus Yearout 30 run (Kross Taylor pass from T. Yearout)
Lapwai — Simon Henry 1 run (Ahlius Yearout pass from T. Yearout)
Lapwai — T. Yearout 29 run (Chris Brown pass from T. Yearout)
Lapwai — Henry 32 pass from T. Yearout (run failed)
Lapwai — Mason Brown interception return (A. Yearout pass from T. Yearout)
Lapwai — A. Yearout 27 pass from T. Yearout (pass failed)
Lapwai — Henry 10 run (M. Brown run)
Lapwai — A. Yearout 1 run (pass failed)
Pomeroy 50, Deary 0
POMEROY — Trent Gwinn passed for 119 yards, rushed for 93 and accounted for five touchdowns as Pomeroy whipped Deary in a nonleague game.
Gwinn was 5-for-5 passing and returned a punt 80 yards for a score.
Colton Slaybaugh rushed for 62 yards and caught two passes for 55 yards for the Pirates (2-0), while Trevin Kimble turned three receptions into 64 yards.
Braedyn White paced the defensive effort with 7½ tackles, including five for loss, as the Pirates blanked Deary (1-2), which had won with 38 points last week.
“Our boys played well again tonight,” Pomeroy coach Kyle Kimble said. “Overall I’m thrilled with how our defense is playing, and our offense is clicking right along with it”
Deary 0 0 0 0—0
Pomeroy 28 8 14 0—50
Pomeroy — Trent Gwinn 16 run (run failed)
Pomeroy — Colton Slaybaugh 8 run (Slaybaugh run)
Pomeroy — Gwinn 10 run (pass failed)
Pomeroy — Slaybaugh 36 pass from Gwinn (Sid Bales run)
Pomeroy — Gwinn 80 punt return (Trevin Kimble pass from Gwinn)
Pomeroy — Bales 5 run (run failed)
Pomeroy — Kimble 21 pass from Gwinn (run failed)
Kamiah 50, Logos 6
MOSCOW — Kamiah opened its season with a Whitepine League Division I win against Logos.
The Kubs were led by junior running back Colton Sams, who carried 15 times for 248 yards and four touchdowns. He also led the team in tackles with eight.
In his first game, freshman David Kludt was 9-of-16 for 176 yards and three touchdowns, all to junior Brady Cox, who ended with four receptions and 111 yards.
“Kludt managed the game really well,” Kamiah coach Nels Kludt said. “Our defense played really well and we did a great job on the ground tonight.”
Kamiah 28 8 14 0 — 50
Logos 0 0 6 0 — 6
Kamiah — Colton Sams 91 run (run failed)
Kamiah — Sams 17 run (Colby Hicks pass from David Kludt)
Kamiah — Brady Cox 13 pass from Kludt (run failed)
Kamiah — Kyler Usher 4 run (Sams run)
Kamiah — Cox 10 pass from Kludt (Hicks from Kludt)
Logos — 15 run, name NA (run failed)
Kamiah — Cox 69 pass from Kludt (run failed)
Kamiah — Sams 4 run (Sams pass from Kludt)
Kellogg 32, Orofino 7
KELLOGG, Idaho — Falling behind by 20 points by halftime, Orofino absorbed a nonleague loss to Kellogg.
Joel Scott rushed for 176 yards for the Maniacs (0-2).
Orofino coach Garett Bretz said his team was shadowed by mistakes but he lauded the escapability and playmaking of Wildcats quarterback Riply Luna, who threw four touchdown passes.
Orofino 0 0 7 0—7
Kellogg 0 20 6 6—32
Kellogg — Kolby Luna 15 pass from Riply Luna (kick good)
Kellogg — KJ Walker 56 fumble return (kick good)
Kellogg — Walker 25 pass from R. Luna (kick failed)
Orofino — Joel Scott 65 kickoff return (Reed Thomas kick)
Kellogg — K. Luna 68 pass from R. Luna (kick failed)
Kellogg — K. Luna 24 pass from R. Luna (pass failed)
Lewis County game postponed
COUNCIL, Idaho — Lewis County’s game at Council was rescheduled to 1 p.m. today because of a lack of referees available.