KOOSKIA — Angus Jordan found Cy Wareham on a scoring pass with 25 seconds left to pull the unbeaten Genesee Bulldogs past Clearwater Valley of Kooskia 50-44 in a Whitepine League Division I football battle Friday night.
The Bulldogs (3-0, 3-0), who had trailed 44-42 before that score, then swarmed over the Rams (0-3, 0-2) on the ensuing kickoff, and Teak Wareham forced a fumble that teammate Dalton McCann recovered.
Jordan passed 15-for-25 with four touchdowns, and made a 70-yard scoring run to boot. Cy Wareham had 10 catches for 122 yards and “came up clutch like he has been all year” on the winning touchdown, in the words of coach Justin Podrabsky.
Carson Schilling made a 96-yard run for Clearwater Valley’s first TD, and Ridge Shown and Bass Myers each scored twice for the Rams.
Dylan Pickering rushed for 270 yards for the Rams, also shining defensively with eight tackles and five sacks.
Genesee 20 8 14 8—50
Clearwater Valley 12 12 14 6—44
Genesee — Jack Johnson 60 kickoff return (pass failed)
Clearwater Valley — Carson Schilling 96 run (pass failed)
Genesee — Nolan Bartosz 89 pass from Angus Jordan (Cy Wareham pass from Jordan)
Clearwater Valley — Ridge Shown 29 pass from Anthony Fabbi (run failed)
Genesee — Teak Wareham 45 run (run failed)
Clearwater Valley — Bass Myers 43 pass from Jordan (run failed)
Clearwater Valley — Shown 92 kickoff return (Fabbi run)
Genesee — Jordan 70 run (C. Wareham pass from Jordan)
Clearwater Valley — Dylan Pickering 48 run (run failed)
Genesee — Dalton McCann 13 pass from Jordan (pass failed)
Clearwater Valley — Myers 25 run (run failed)
Genesee — C. Wareham 6 pass from Jordan (Jordan run)
Lewis Co. 66, Salmon River 0
NEZPERCE — Ty Hambly passed for two touchdowns and ran for two as Lewis County thumped Salmon River in a nonleague game.
Gage Crow rushed for 170 yards and four TDs for the Eagles (2-2), who erupted for 32 points in the second quarter to lead 52-0 at halftime.
Ryen Zenner scored on both his receptions from Hambly, who passed 5-for-8.
Noah Watson tallied two of his team’s four interceptions and Hambly made six tackles, two of them for loss, as the Eagles of Nezperce and Craigmont gave Monty Moddrell his first shutout win in six years as coach.
Salmon River 0 0 0 0—0
Lewis County 20 32 8 6—66
Lewis County — Ryen Zenner 21 pass from Ty Hambly (Hambly run)
Lewis County — Gage Crow 20 run (run failed)
Lewis County — Crow 50 run (run failed)
Lewis County — Zenner 19 pass from Hambly (Hambly run)
Lewis County — Crow 89 run (Wyatt Webb run)
Lewis County — Crow 9 run (Crow run)
Lewis County — Hambly 5 run (Webb run)
Lewis County — Aiden Miller 1 run (Miller run)
Lewis County — Hambly 56 run (run failed)
Lewiston 63, Eisenhower 21
YAKIMA — Cruz Hepburn exceeded 100 yards rushing for a fourth consecutive outing and Thor Kessinger tied a school single-game record with nine successful PAT kicks as Lewiston blitzed to a nonleague victory against Eisenhower of Yakima.
Quarterback Jace McKarcher totaled five touchdowns between 155 yards throwing and 128 rushing for the Bengals (4-0), who are ranked fifth in the most recent Idaho Class 5A media poll. Lewiston led 35-21 through a competitive first half, then held Eisenhower scoreless and turned the game into a rout after intermission. The Bengals totaled 544 offensive yards to Eisenhower’s 458, and were much more opportunistic.
Lewiston 14 21 14 14—63
Eisenhower 7 14 0 0—21
Lewiston — Brayden Rice 90 kickoff return (Thor Kessinger kick)
Lewiston — Jared Jelinek 30 pass from Jace McKarcher (Kessinger kick)
Eisenhower — Tieg Gilman 19 pass from Nahum Gerent (David Aguilar)
Lewiston — Cruz Hepburn 6 run (Kessinger kick)
Eisenhower — Gilman 22 pass from Gerent (Aguilar kick)
Lewiston — McKarcher 2 run (Kessinger kick)
Eisenhower — Jorge Garcia 15 pass from Gerent (Aguilar kick)
Lewiston — McKarcher 12 run (Kessinger kick)
Lewiston — McKarcher 55 run (Kessinger kick)
Lewiston — Hepburn 21 fumble recovery (Kessinger kick)
Lewiston — McKarcher 7 run (Kessinger kick)
Lewiston — Jelinek 31 run (Kessinger kick)
Clarkston 43, NC 13
SPOKANE — Clarkston bounced back from a Battle of the Bridges defeat to win its opening 2A Greater Spokane League game, beating North Central.
Landon Taylor had a fantastic first quarter, scoring twice on passes by Carter Steinwand from midfield or farther to give the Bantams (1-2) a 15-0 lead.
Ikaika Millan punched in two red-zone runs to push the lead to 29-0. Tiger Carringer and Jaden Robertson both added a rushing touchdown late to seal the game.
“The defense also played really well for us tonight,” Clarkston coach Brycen Bye said.
Jeff Ulerich unoffically had five sacks for the Bantams.
Clarkston 15 7 14 7 — 43
North Central 0 0 0 14 — 14
Clarkston — Landon Taylor 50 pass from Carter Steinwand (Ikaika Millan run)
Clarkston — Taylor 73 pass from Steinwand (kick good)
Clarkston — Millan 5 run (kick good)
Clarkston — Millan 17 run (kick good)
Clarkston — Tiger Carringer 17 run (kick good)
Clarkston — Jaden Robertson 21 run (kick good)
North Central — Carter Strom 17 run (pass failed)
North Central — Strom 9 pass from Laterrian Thomson (conversion good, details NA)
Prairie 72, Logos 24
COTTONWOOD — Brody Hasselstrom broke loose for 299 rushing yards and six touchdowns as undefeated Prairie whipped Logos in a Whitepine League Division I game.
TJ Hibbard added 97 ground yards as the Pirates (3-0, 2-0), who are ranked No. 2 in the lates Class 1A Division I state media poll, outrushed the Knights 507 to minus-2.
Hibbard led the Pirates’ defensive effort with six tackles, including a sack.
For Logos (1-3, 0-3) of Moscow, Jack Driskill passed 22-for-43 for 370 yards and four TDs, hitting Liev Comis five times for 145 yards.
Logos 6 6 0 12—24
Prairie 28 28 8 8—72
Prairie — TJ Hibbard 32 run (Brody Hasselstrom run)
Logos — Liev Comis 50 pass from Jack Driskill (pass failed)
Prairie — Hasselstrom 3 run (run failed)
Prairie — Hasselstrom 18 run (run failed)
Prairie — Hasselstrom 16 run (Lane Schumacher run)
Logos — Aiden Elmore 45 pass from Driskill (pass failed
Prairie — Hasselstrom 7 run (Schumacher run)
Prairie — Hibbard 4 run (run failed)
Prairie — Hasselstrom 35 run (run failed)
Prairie — Hasselstrom 38 run (Wyatt Ross pass from Schumacher)
Prairie — Schumacher 27 run (Hasselstrom run)
Logos — Comis 70 pass from Driskill (pass failed)
Prairie — Raven Cronan 54 run (Eli Hinds run)
Logos — Solomon Howard 58 pass from Driskill (run failed)
Potlatch 60, Deary 8
DEARY — Tyson Tucker ran for two touchdowns and passed for two more to lead Potlatch in a nonleague rout of Deary.
Izack McNeal, Avery Palmer and Tyler Howard figured in two scoring plays apiece for the Loggers (2-1), while Kalab Rickard made a 41-yard run to provide the lone touchdown for the Mustangs (1-3).
“We just needed to play better than we had last week, and I saw improvement,” Potlatch coach Ryan Ball said.
Potlatch 28 32 0 0—60
Deary 0 0 0 8— 8
Potlatch — Tyson Tucker 3 run (Tyler Howard run)
Potlatch — Izack McNeal 10 pass from Tucker (pass failed)
Potlatch — Avery Palmer 27 interception return (Tucker run)
Potlatch — Howard 25 run (pass failed)
Potlatch — Palmer 3 run (Tucker run)
Potlatch — Tucker 2 run (McNeal pass from Tucker)
Potlatch — McNeal 14 run (Howard run)
Potlatch — Howard 9 pass from Tucker (Howard run)
Deary — Kalab Rickard 41 run (TJ Beyer run)
Asotin 31, Reardan 0
REARDAN, Wash. — Asotin blanked Reardan in Northeast 2B League play.
Ty Galles totaled 70 yards in rushes and catches, with two touchdowns, for the Panthers (2-1, 2-1), while Preston Overberg ran for two touchdowns and threw for one. Cam Knight had 94 yards on 11 carries and was “all over the field on defense” as well, according to Asotin coach Jim Holman, and Reuben Eggleston made three sacks.
“It started up front,” Holman said.
Asotin 0 14 14 3—31
Reardan 0 0 0 0—0
Asotin — Preston Overberg 1 run (Cam Clovis kick)
Asotin — Overberg 1 run (Clovis kick)
Asotin — Ty Galles 2 run (Clovis kick)
Asotin — Galles 16 pass from Overberg (Clovis kick)
Asotin — Clovis 33 field goal
Colfax 30, Lake Roosevelt 0
COLFAX — Ground-and-pound offense and stingy defense helped Colfax get its first win of the season, a nonleague victory against Lake Roosevelt.
Mason Gilchrist and Damian Demler combined for 200 yards and two touchdowns on the ground and Demler added 85 yards and a touchdown through the air.
On the first drive in the second half Demler ran for a 46-yard touchdown to extend the Colfax (1-2) lead 14-0. After an onside kick and a quick drive, Wyatt Bodey ran 21 yards to pay dirt.
“The defense was the story of this game,” Colfax coach Mike Morgan said. “Defensive coordinator Jason Cooper dialed up a great game plan and the defense stepped up.”
Lake Roosevelt 0 0 0 0 — 0
Colfax 0 6 16 8 — 30
Colfax — JD Peterson 43 pass from Damian Demler (run failed)
Colfax — Demler 46 run (Mason Gilchrist from Demler)
Colfax — Wyatt Bodey 21 run (Peterson from Demler)
Colfax — Gilchrist 44 run (Trentin Ensley run)
Pomeroy 58, Liberty Bell 12
POMEROY — Unbeaten Pomeroy shot to a 22-0 lead in the first quarter en route to a nonleague victory against Liberty Bell of Winthrop, Wash.
“The team played really well through some adversity,” Pomeroy coach Kyle Kimble said.
The Pirates moved to 3-0.
A complete box score was unavailable.
Liberty Bell 0 6 0 6—12
Pomeroy 22 18 18 0—58
Bonners Ferry 35, Orofino 0
OROFINO — Giving up no points in the first and fourth quarters but allowing three touchdowns in perhaps a five-minute span of the second, Orofino fell to Bonners Ferry in a nonleague game.
The Badgers scored on back-to-back touchdown passes and tacked on a short TD after a bad Orofino punt snap to go up 21-0.
Nick Drobish made 10 tackles for Orofino (0-3).
Bonners Ferry 0 21 14 0—35
Orofino 0 0 0 0—0
Bonners Ferry — Blake Rice 39 from Telgan Banning (kick)
Bonners Ferry — Charles Henslee 43 pass from Rice (kick failed)
Bonners Ferry — Wilson Newell 3 run (Sky Reinhardt pass from Banning)
Bonners Ferry — Rice 60 pass from Banning (kick)
Bonners Ferry — Newell 1 run (kick)