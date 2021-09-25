SANDPOINT — Lewiston and Sandpoint dueled it out in a nonleague football game Friday that was pushed to a overtime before the Bengals allowed a two-point conversion and suffered their first loss of the season, 42-41.
Lewiston (4-1) never trailed in regulation and was on offense first in overtime, scoring on a 4-yard pass from Jace McKarcher to James White. Parker Pettit answered for the Bulldogs (2-2) with a 6-yard TD pass to Max Frank and the winning conversion throw to Arie Vandenberg.
The contest found itself in overtime after Pettit scored on a quarterback sneak with 9:09 left.
Jared Jelinek intercepted Pettit with four minutes left and the Bengals marched to the 1-yard line with under a minute to go. A holding call pushed Lewiston back as the Bengals settled for a 34-yard field-goal attempt that missed the mark with one second remaining.
Cruz Hepburn had another stellar game with 244 yards on the ground on 20 carries. The yardage is believed to be the fifth-highest in Lewiston history.
McKarcher was 15-of-25 for 248 yards and three touchdowns and added 114 yards and a touchdown on the ground.
Jelinek had five receptions for 95 yards and White had four for 63 yards and two touchdowns.
For Sandpoint, Garrit Cox had 26 carries for 223 yards on the ground and two receptions for 67 yards.
The Bengals had 648 offensive yards, including 400 on the ground.
Sandpoint 7 7 13 7 8 — 42
Lewiston 7 14 13 0 7 — 41
Lewiston — Cruz Hepburn 15 pass from Jace McKarcher (Thor Kessinger kick)
Sandpoint — Parker Pettit 34 run (Jacob Gove kick)
Lewiston — Hepburn 83 run (Kessinger kick)
Sandpoint — Garrit Cox 30 run (Gove good)
Lewiston — James White 5 pass from McKarcher (Kessinger kick)
Sandpoint — Cox 2 run (kick blocked)
Lewiston — McKarcher 19 run (Kessinger kick)
Lewiston — Hepburn 77 run (kick failed)
Sandpoint — Cox 69 pass from Pettit (Gove kick)
Sandpoint — Pettit 1 run (Gove kick)
Lewiston — White 4 pass from McKarcher (Kessinger kick)
Sandpoint — Max Frank 6 pass from Pettit (Arie Vandenberg pass from Pettit)
Kamiah 28, Troy 20
KAMIAH — David Kludt passed 10-for-12 for 117 yards and two touchdowns to help Kamiah fend off Troy in Whitepine League Division I action.
The Kubs (2-1, 2-1) got 25 rushes for 108 yards and a touchdown from Willis Williamson, plus 73 receiving yards with a score from Brady Cox.
Colton Sams notched 11 tackles, including two for loss, for the Kubs.
Troy 6 0 8 6—20
Kamiah 14 0 14 0—28
Kamiah — Brady Cox 20 pass from David Kludt (pass failed)
Troy — NA 55 pass from Chandler Blazzard (run failed)
Kamiah — Willis Williamson 3 run (Colton Sams)
Kamiah — Sams 31 run (run failed)
Troy — Elijah Phillis 6 run (run)
Kamiah — Sams 7 pass from Kludt (Kolby Hix pass from Kludt)
Troy — NA 16 pass from Blazzard (pass failed)
Lapwai 70, Genesee 36
LAPWAI — A close first quarter gave way to Lapwai dominance in the second and third en route to a Wildcat victory against Genesee in Whitepine League Division I play.
Lapwai (3-1, 3-0) totaled 521 offensive yards to Genesee’s 321. The Wildcat ground defense held Genesee to negative-3 yards, with all but one of the Bulldogs’ touchdowns coming off passes.
Each team had one brother-to-brother scoring play, with Lapwai’s Titus Yearout passing to Ahlius Yearout for the first touchdown while Genesee’s Cy Wareham made a fourth-quarter scoring pass to Teak Wareham.
Genesee 14 8 0 14—36
Lapwai 14 28 12 16—70
Lapwai — Ahlius Yearout 6 pass from Titus Yearout (Kross Taylor pass from T. Yearout)
Genesee — Cy Wareham 67 pass from Angus Jordan (run failed)
Lapwai — Taylor 12 pass from T. Yearout (pass failed)
Genesee — Jordan 15 run (Jordan run)
Lapwai — Mason Brown 15 pass from T. Yearout (run failed)
Lapwai — Brown 4 run (T. Yearout run)
Lapwai — A. Yearout 4 run (run failed)
Genesee — Teak Wareham 48 pass from Jordan (C. Wareham pass from Jordan)
Lapwai — Simon Henry 1 run (Terrell Ellenwood-Jones pass from T. Yearout)
Lapwai — A. Yearout 1 run (pass failed)
Lapwai — Taylor interception return (pass failed)
Genesee — C. Wareham 27 pass from T. Wareham (pass failed)
Lapwai — T. Yearout 3 run (Arreis Bisbee pass from T. Yearout)
Genesee — Nolan Bartosz 65 pass from C. Wareham (C. Wareham run)
Lapwai — Ellenwood-Jones 47 run (Jalisco Miles run)
Prairie 64, Potlatch 28
POTLATCH — TJ Hibbard rushed for 124 yards and Brody Hasselstrom added 92 as Prairie used a 30-point burst in the middle two quarters to remain undefeated with a Whitepine League Division I win versus Potlatch.
Potlatch led 22-14 in the second quarter before Hibbard found the end zone twice, first on a 40-yard run and then on a 19-yard pass from Lane Schumacher.
Wyatt Ross caught three passes for 98 yards for the Pirates (4-0, 3-0).
For Potlatch (2-2, 1-2), Tyson Tucker rushed for 123 yards and Tyler Howard contributed 11.
Prairie 14 14 16 20 — 64
Potlatch 14 8 6 0 — 28
Prairie — Wyatt Ross 70 pass from Lane Schumacher (run failed)
Potlatch — Tyler Howard 33 run (pass failed)
Prairie — Brody Hasselstrom 2 run (Hasselstrom run)
Potlatch — Howard 47 pass from Tyson Tucker (Tucker run)
Potlatch — Tucker 18 run (Tucker run)
Prairie — TJ Hibbard 40 run (Schumacher run)
Prairie — Hibbard 19 pass from Schumacher (run failed)
Prairie — Hibbard 55 run (Schumacher run)
Prairie — Hasselstrom 8 run (Schumacher run)
Potlatch — Howard 2 run (pass failed)
Prairie — Hasselstrom 45 pass from Schumacher (pass failed)
Prairie — Trenton Lorentz 3 run (pass failed)
Prairie — Lorentz 11 run (Ross pass from Schumacher)
Timberline 18, Deary 12
DEARY — A 78-yard scoring pass from Parker Brown to Micah Nelson with around three minutes remaining made difference in clinching Timberline’s first victory of the season, that coming against Whitepine League Division II adversary Deary.
Brown totaled 117 yards and 6-for-12 passing, throwing for two of his team’s six touchdowns. The Spartans (1-2, 1-0) totaled 255 offensive yards to 250 for the Mustangs.
Timberline 6 6 0 6—18
Deary 0 6 0 6—12
Timberline — Micah Nelson 16 pass from Parker Brown (run failed)
Deary — TJ Beyer 6 run (run failed)
Timberline — Nelson 35 punt return (run failed)
Deary — Elvis Rickert 21 run (run failed)
Timberline — Nelson 78 pass from Brown (run failed)
Lake City 26, Moscow 12
COEUR D’ALENE — Moscow got the first score of the game but could not hold on against Lake City in a nonleague game.
Leon Hutton found Dylan Decker twice for touchdowns, but those were the only scoring plays for the Bears (3-2).
Isaiah Murphy led Moscow in rushing with 60 yards on 13 attempts.
Lake City was led by Jackson Pettit, who threw for all four of its scores.
Moscow 0 6 0 6 — 12
Lake City 0 7 7 12 — 26
Moscow — Dylan Decker 8 pass from Leon Hutton (kick failed)
Lake City — Zach Johnson 11 pass from Jackson Pettit (Kyrus Condon run)
Lake City — Trevor Cogley 7 pass from Pettit (kick failed)
Lake City — Cogley 22 pass from Pettit (kick failed)
Lake City — Gavin McMeekan 9 pass from Pettit (kick failed)
Moscow — Decker 19 pass from Hutton (pass failed)
Kendrick 82, Lewis County 12
KENDRICK — Ty Koepp accounted for five touchdowns in a win against Lewis County in a Whitepine League Division II game.
Koepp was 5-for-9 passing for 148 yards and two touchdowns, both to Jagger Hewett. Koepp added 123 yards on the ground on just five carries and three more touchdowns.
Sawyer Hewett was also strong on the ground for Kendrick (3-1, 1-0) as he tallied 167 yards on nine carries and three touchdowns.
Lewis County struggled offensively, only finding the end zone on two kick returns. The first came in the opening quarter by Wyatt Webb for 86 yards and the other in the third for 79 yards by Ty Hambly.
Lewis County 6 0 6 0 — 12
Kendrick 24 30 14 14 — 82
Kendrick — Ty Koepp 32 run (Wyatt Fitzmorris run)
Kendrick — Mason Anderson 4 run (Hunter Taylor pass from Koepp)
Lewis County — Wyatt Webb 86 yard kickoff return (run failed)
Kendrick — Koepp 3 run (Taylor pass from Koepp)
Kendrick — Sawyer Hewett 7 run (Xavier Carpenter run)
Kendrick — Jagger Hewett 34 pass from Koepp (pass fail)
Kendrick — J. Hewett 68 pass from Koepp (Fitzmorris run)
Kendrick — S. Hewett 14 run (Taylor pass from Koepp)
Lewis County — Ty Hambly 79 yard kickoff return (run fail)
Kendrick — Koepp 65 run (pass fail)
Kendrick — S. Hewett 55 run (Koepp run)
Kendrick — Lane Clemenhagen 26 run (Wyatt Cook pass from J. Hewett)
Orofino 31, Marsing 0
MARSING, Idaho — Orofino exploded for 25 points in the second half to rout nonleague foe Marsing for the Maniacs’ first win of the season.
Emmitt Lilly returned an interception 39 yards for a touchdown and recorded two pass deflections plus three tackles for Orofino (1-3), while Joel Scott made 12 tackles and ran for the game’s final touchdown.
Orofino 6 0 13 12—31
Marsing 0 0 0 0— 0
Orofino — Darrion Cannon 15 run (kick failed)
Orofino — Nick Drobish 1 run (Reid Thomas kick)
Orofino — Thomas 5 run (kick failed)
Orofino — Emmitt Lilly 39 interception return (run failed)
Orofino — Joel Scott 1 run (run failed)
Pomeroy 74, Tekoa-Rosalia 0
TEKOA, Wash. — Trent Gwinn tallied touchdowns as a runner, passer and receiver as unbeaten Pomeroy clubbed Tekoa-Rosalia in a Southeast 1B League game.
Gwinn rushed for three touchdowns, passed for another and caught a 44-yard scoring pass from Sid Bales.
Gwinn and Bales ran for 90 and 84 yards, respectively, and Jesse Mings led the defensive effort with 11½ tackles, including three for loss.
The Pirates (4-0 1-0) outdid Tekoa 472-43 in total offense.
Pomeroy 30 24 14 6—74
Tekoa-Rosalia 0 0 0 0—0
Pomeroy — Sid Bales 21 pass from Trent Gwinn (Gwinn run)
Pomeroy — Gwinn 29 run (run failed)
Pomeroy — Colton Slaybaugh 49 run (Gwinn run)
Pomeroy — Gwinn 30 run (Trevin Kimble pass from Gwinn)
Pomeroy — Gwinn 44 pass from Bales (Gwinn run)
Pomeroy — Jesse Mings 35 pass from Gwinn (Slaybaugh run)
Pomeroy — Gwinn 19 run (Slaybaugh run)
Pomeroy — Bales 40 run (Slaybaugh run)
Pomeroy — Brodie Magioll 35 run (pass failed)
Pomeroy — Oliver Severs 32 pass from Jett Slusser (run failed)